Giammarco’s Italian Restaurant 6030 Chandler Ct
Beverages
N/A Drinks (Copy)
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Tap Water
- Coffee$4.00
- Milk$3.00
- Appple Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Acqua Panna$4.25
- Pellegrino$4.25
- 20oz Coke$3.00
- 20oz Diet Coke$3.00
- 20oz Sprite$3.00
- Dasani$3.00
- 2L Coke$4.00
- 2L Diet Coke$4.00
- 2 Liter Sprite$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Powerade$3.00
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Bruschetta$16.00
Grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and roasted red peppers. Topped with fresh basil and balsamic reduction. Served with toasted crostini's
- Pillows$8.50
Fried, house-made pizza dough. Served with marinara
- Zucchini Fritti$11.50
Buttermilk marinated, fried zucchini. Served with marinara
- Arancini$14.00
Lightly breaded fried risotto, stuffed with fresh mozzarella and hot Italian sausage (3 pieces)
- Chicken Wings$14.00
7 jumbo, slow-braised wings. Your choice of buffalo or sweet & spicy barbeque. Served with ranch or blue cheese & celery
- Fried Rav$14.00
Breaded cheese ravioli, topped with Italian seasoning. Served with marinara
- Quattro MBS$14.00
Four meatballs, topped with marinara and 3 Italian cheeses. Served with toast points. Make gluten-free
- Mozz Sticks$10.50
House-made, lightly breaded mozzarella. Served with marinara
- Garlic Bread$9.00
Topped with Italian seasoning and garlic. Served with marinara
- Rolls
- Calamari$16.00
Soups & Salads
- Side Classic$3.00
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and mild pepper rings
- Sm Classic$5.50
- LG Classic$8.50
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers and mild pepper rings
- Side Caesar$3.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing. Topped with house-made croutons and parmesan cheese
- Sm Caesar$5.50
- LG Caesar$9.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing. Topped with house-made croutons and parmesan cheese
- Wedge$12.00
Iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, red onions, tomatoes, blue cheese dressing and Gorgonzola cheese
- Caprese$14.00Out of stock
Fresh mozzarella and sliced tomatoes. Topped with fresh basil. EVOO, salt & pepper
- Wedding Soup$3.00
- Soup Of The Day$3.00
Entrees
- Spaghetti$15.00
- Capellini$15.00
- Penne$15.00
- Lasagna$22.00
Generous portion with layers of Italian cheeses, seasoned ground chuck. Spinach & house-made marinara
- Penne Vodka$16.00
Penne pasta, tossed in our house-made vodka sauce with fresh mozzarella
- Cavatelli 2Mbs$18.00
Ricotta cheese cavatelli, tossed in our house-made rosa sauce & fresh basil
- Penne G$18.00
Seasoned chicken or sliced Italian sausage (hot or mild), red & green peppers, onions & mushrooms. Tossed in an EVOO & garlic sauce
- House Combo$22.00
Cheese ravioli, spaghetti, potato gnocchi, 1 meatball and 1 sausage. Topped with house-made marinara
- Italian Trio$22.00
House-made lasagna, fettuccini alfredo and ricotta gnocchi with a pesto cream sauce
- Cheese Ravioli$16.00
Jumbo ricotta cheese-filled ravioli. Topped with our house-made marinara
- Fett Bolognese$19.00
Tossed in a slow-roasted, tomato-based sauce with a blend of sweet sausage. Veal & vegetables
- Saccotini$17.00
"Little sacks" of pasta, stuffed with Italian sausage. Tossed in our house-made marinara
- Gnocchi$16.00
Italian dumplings, tossed in our house-made marinara. Choice of ricotta or traditional potato gnocchi
- Tort Carbonara$18.00
Tri-colored tortellini with peas and prosciutto. Tossed in a sage cream sauce
- Fettuccini$16.00
Fettuccini pasta, tossed in our house-made Alfredo sauce
- Chicken Parm$21.00
Breaded cutlet, topped with mozzarella and marinara. Served with spaghetti marinara
- Chicken Marsala$21.00
Pan-seared cutlet in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms. Served with roasted redskin potatoes and broccolini
- Chicken Piccata$21.00
Lightly breaded cutlet with a lemon-butter & caper sauce. Served with roasted redskin potatoes & a vegetable medley
- Sausage and Peppers$19.00
Hot or mild Italian sausage, red & green peppers and onions, tossed in an EVOO & garlic sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti marinara
- Eggplant parm$18.00
- Beef Rav$18.00
- NY Strip$34.00
- Salmon$25.00
Grilled or blackened, served with broccolini & roasted redskin potatoes
- Shrimp Scampi$24.00
6 jumbo shrimp, fettuccini pasta, tomatoes and basil. Tossed in a white wine butter sauce
- Capellini with White Clams$21.00
Fresh clams tossed in a white wine butter sauce with red chili flakes (red clam sauce available)
Pizzas
- Sm Cheese Pizza$13.00
Our dough is made from scratch daily, using a 50-year-old family recipe. Square cut and personalized with only the freshest toppings
- Sm House$17.00
- Sm Vegetarian$17.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, mild pepper rings, black olives, tomatoes & onions
- Sm Margherita$17.00
Traditional authentic recipe from Naples, Italy. Extra thin, crispy crust-lightly topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, EVOO & fresh basil
- Sm Chicken Alfredo$17.00
Alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach & Parmesan cheese
- Sm Godfather$17.00
Hot or mild Italian sausage coins, roasted red peppers & pepperoni
- Sm White$17.00
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, black pepper & tomato
- Lg Cheese Pizza$17.00
Our dough is made from scratch daily, using a 50-year-old family recipe. Square cut and personalized with only the freshest toppings
- Lg House$21.00
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, mushrooms & onions
- Lg Vegetarian$21.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, mild pepper rings, black olives, tomatoes & onions
- Lg Margherita$21.00
Traditional authentic recipe from Naples, Italy. Extra thin, crispy crust-lightly topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, EVOO & fresh basil
- Lg Chicken Alfredo$21.00
Alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach & Parmesan cheese
- Lg Godfather$21.00
Hot or mild Italian sausage coins, roasted red peppers & pepperoni
- Lg White$21.00
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, black pepper & tomato
- XLG Cheese Pizza$19.00
Our dough is made from scratch daily, using a 50-year-old family recipe. Square cut and personalized with only the freshest toppings
- XLG House$23.00
Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, mushrooms & onions
- XLG Vegetarian$23.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, mild pepper rings, black olives, tomatoes & onions
- XLG Margherita$23.00
Traditional authentic recipe from Naples, Italy. Extra thin, crispy crust-lightly topped with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, EVOO & fresh basil
- XLG Chicken Alfredo$23.00
Alfredo sauce, chicken, spinach & Parmesan cheese
- XLG Godfather$23.00
Hot or mild Italian sausage coins, roasted red peppers & pepperoni
- XLG White$23.00
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, black pepper & tomato
- Tommy's Prosciutto$19.00
Smoked provolone, sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, romano & Parmesan cheese. Topped with prosciutto & black truffle oil
- Caprese FB$16.00
Fresh mozzarella and sliced tomatoes. Topped with fresh basil and balsamic reduction
- Mar FB Pep$17.00
Strombolis
- Sm Dave's Spinach$17.00
Spinach, crumbled sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni & provolone
- Lg Dave's Spinach$21.00
Spinach, crumbled sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni & provolone
- XLG Dave's Spinach$23.00
Spinach, crumbled sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni & provolone
- Sm Italiano$17.00
Capicola ham, pepperoni, crumbled sausage & provolone
- Lg Italiano$21.00
Capicola ham, pepperoni, crumbled sausage & provolone
- XLG Italiano$23.00
Capicola ham, pepperoni, crumbled sausage & provolone
- Sm Chicken Strom$17.00
Chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & provolone. Served with ranch dressing
- Lg Chicken Strom$21.00
Chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & provolone. Served with ranch dressing
- XLG Chicken Strom$23.00
Chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & provolone. Served with ranch dressing
- Sm Mom's Italian$17.00
Capicola ham, salami, tomato, onions, mild pepper rings & provolone
- Lg Mom's Italian$21.00
Capicola ham, salami, tomato, onions, mild pepper rings & provolone
- XLG Mom's Italian$23.00
Capicola ham, salami, tomato, onions, mild pepper rings & provolone
- Sm Dad's Meatball$17.00
Meatballs, three Italian cheeses & marinara sauce
- Lg Dad's Meatball$21.00
Meatballs, three Italian cheeses & marinara sauce
- XLG Dad's Meatball$23.00
Meatballs, three Italian cheeses & marinara sauce
- Sm Sausage, Peppers & Onions Strom$17.00
Hot or mild Italian sausage coins, red & green peppers, onions & provolone
- Lg Sausage, Peppers & Onions Strom$21.00
Hot or mild Italian sausage coins, red & green peppers, onions & provolone
- XLG Sausage, Peppers & Onions Strom$23.00
Hot or mild Italian sausage coins, red & green peppers, onions & provolone
- Sm Cheese Stromboli$13.00
- Lg Cheese Stromboli$17.00
- XLG Cheese Stromboli$19.00
Sides
Lighter Side
- Zucchini Man$15.00
Thin-cut zucchini, stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese & covered in our house-made marinara sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil & Parmesan cheese (480 calories)
- Spag Squash$19.00
Spaghetti squash tossed with fresh garlic, fresh basil pesto. EVOO, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella 360 calories
- Zoodles$19.00
Zucchini pasta, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella (230 calories)
Dessert
After Dinner Drinks
Lunch Menu
Pasta Specials
Subs & Sandwiches
- Italian Sub$14.00
Salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mild pepper rings & Italian dressing
- Meatball Sub$14.00
Meatballs, marinara, provolone & Parmesan
- Chicken Parm Sub$14.00
Crispy chicken breast, marinara, provolone & Parmesan
- Sausage Sub$14.00
Hot or mild sausage, sautèed peppers & onions & provolone
- Chicken Sand$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Fish Sandwich$14.00
Beer-battered cod, lettuce, tomato & onion
- Bocce Burger$14.00
Beer
Draft Beer
- DFT Belgian White$6.50
- DFT Bells$6.50
- DFT Big Wave$6.50
- DFT Blue Moon$6.50Out of stock
- DFT Bud Light$5.00
- DFT CBC IPA$6.50
- DFT Coors$5.00
- DFT Elvis Juice$6.50
- DFT Fat Tire$6.50
- DFT Goose Island$6.50Out of stock
- DFT Great Lakes$6.50
- DFT Little Hazy$6.50
- DFT Mich Ultra$5.00
- DFT Miller Light$5.00
- DFT Oh Sure IPA$6.50Out of stock
- DFT Outterbelt$6.50
- DFT Peroni$6.50
- DFT Purple Haze$6.50
- DFT Stella$6.50
- DFT Abita$6.00
Bottled Beer
- BTL Bud Light$4.25
- BTL Miller Lt$4.25
- BTL Mich Ultra$4.25
- BTL Coors Lt$4.25
- BTL Budweiser$4.25
- BTL Corona$4.75
- BTL Corona Light$4.75
- BTL Guinness$5.00
- BTL Modelo$4.75
- BTL Yuengling$4.25
- BTL Yuengling Lt$4.25
- BTL O Doul's$4.00
- White Claw$5.50Out of stock
- High Noon$5.50
- Nutrl$5.50Out of stock
- Bucket Nutrl$25.00Out of stock
- Bucket High Noon$25.00
- Bucket Beer$16.00
Red Wine
Btl White Wine
White Wine (Copy)
- BTL Rosé$47.00
California
- BTL Prosecco$47.00
Italy
- BTL Moscato$45.00
Piedemont, Italy
- BTL Riesling$35.00
Mosel Valley, Germany
- BTL White Zin$31.00
California
- BTL Pinot Grigio$36.00
Le rime Tuscany, Italy
- BTL Sauv Blanc Giesen$36.00
New Zealand
- BTL Sauv Blanc Kim Crawford$44.00
New Zealand
- BTL Chard Kendall Jack$41.00
California
Btl Red Wine
Red Wine (Copy)
- BTL Lambrusco$28.00
Italy
- BTL PN Angeline$32.00
California
- BTL PN Meomi$48.00Out of stock
California
- BTL Red Blend Prophecy$36.00
California
- BTL Truffle Hunter$36.00
Piedmont, Italy
- BTL Merlot$36.00
Columbia Valley, Washington
- BTL Chianti$36.00
Tuscany, Italy
- BTL Monte$39.00
Italy
- BTL Malbec$39.00
Maipu Valley, Argentina
- BTL 7 Deadly Zins$34.00
California
- BTL Cab$47.00
Sonoma
- BTL Cab Raymond$58.00
California
Happy Hour
HH Grotto Cocktails
- Olive Soup$5.00
Tito's vodka, olive juice & bleu cheese stuffed olives
- American Sour$5.00
High West American Prairie Bourbon, disaronno, fresh lemons & simple syrup
- "G" Mulo$5.00
Moscow mule, kentucky mule, Jalisco mule
- Cho. Martini$5.00
Chocolate syrup, Godiva chocolate, kahlua & bailey's. Add espresso
- New Old Fash$5.00
Bulleit bourbon, raw sugar & bitters. Topped with soda water, an orange & a cherry
- Backyard Bocce$5.00
Blue ice vodka, triple sec, peach puree & lemon juice. Topped with soda water
- Rose Sangria$5.00
Rose wine, triple sec and strawberry puree. Topped with soda water
- Limoncello Spritz$5.00
Limoncello and la marca prosecco. Topped with soda water
- Kentucky Mule$5.00
- Jalisco Mule$5.00
HH Seasonal Cocktails
- Amaretto Margarita$7.00
Homitos tequila, mango puree, lime juice & muddled jalapeños
- Skrewball Russian$7.00
Bacardi rum, mint & muddled strawberries. Topped with soda water
- Applebutter Old Fash$7.00
Raspberry vodka, rose & honey. Topped with ginger beer
- Cran Fizz$7.00
Bulleit bourbon, lemon juice & blackberry puree
- Pomegranate Man$7.00
Muddled basil, simple syrup, vodka and grapefruit juice
- Spiced Cider$7.00
HH Red Wines
HH White Wines
HH Other 6oz Wines
HH Draft Beer
- HH DFT Bud Light$2.25
- HH DFT Little Hazy$3.25
- HH DFT Stella$3.25
- HH DFT Blue Moon$3.25
- HH DFT Great Lakes$3.25
- HH DFT Oh Sure IPA$3.25
- HH DFT CBC IPA$3.25
- HH DFT Peroni$3.25
- HH DFT Goose Island$3.25
- HH DFT Yeungling Light$3.00
- HH DFT Belgian White$3.25
- HH DFT Fat Tire$3.25
- HH DFT Mich Ultra$2.25
- HH DFT Mango Cart$3.25
- HH DFT Bells$3.25
- HH DFT Coors$3.25
- HH DFT Big Wave$3.25
- HH DFT Miller Light$2.25
- HH DFT Elvis Juice$3.25
- HH DFT Outerbelt$3.25
HH Bottled Beer
HH Appetizers
- Bruschetta$13.00
Grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and roasted red peppers. Topped with fresh basil and balsamic reduction. Served with toasted crostini's
- Pizza Pillows$5.50
Fried, house-made pizza dough. Served with marinara
- Zucchini Fritti$8.50
Buttermilk marinated, fried zucchini. Served with marinara
- Arancini$11.00
Lightly breaded fried risotto, stuffed with fresh mozzarella and hot Italian sausage (3 pieces)
- Wings$11.00
7 jumbo, slow-braised wings. Your choice of buffalo or sweet & spicy barbeque. Served with ranch or blue cheese & celery
- Fried Ravioli$11.00
Breaded cheese ravioli, topped with Italian seasoning. Served with marinara
- Quattro Meatballs$11.00
Four meatballs, topped with marinara and 3 Italian cheeses. Served with toast points. Make gluten-free
- Mozz Fritti$7.50
House-made, lightly breaded mozzarella. Served with marinara
- Garlic Bread$6.00
Topped with Italian seasoning and garlic. Served with marinara
Tommy's Private Cellar Vino
Red Wine
- BTL Amarone Tedeshi$99.00
Italy
- BTL Barbera$59.00
Piedmont, Italy
- BTL Barolo$72.00
Italy
- BTL "Abstract"$69.00
California
- BTL Brunello$89.00
Italy
- BTL Oberon$59.00
Napa, California
- BTL Stags Leap "Artemis"$149.00
Napa, California
- BTL Silver Oak$141.00
Alexander Valley, California
- BTL Caymus$131.00
Napa Valley
- BTL Chimney Rock$159.00
Napa valley
- BTL Quilt$67.00
Napa Valley
- BTL Chianti Classico$89.00
Italy
- BTL Rosso Puglia$49.00
Italy
In-House Catering
Crostini's
Skewers
Other
Assorted Trays
- HF Cheese Tray$99.00
Monterey Jack, sharp Cheddar & Colby
- Full Cheese Tray$129.00
Monterey Jack, sharp Cheddar & Colby
- HF Vegetable Tray$69.00
Celery, carrots, red & green peppers and cucumbers
- Full Vegetable Tray$119.00
Celery, carrots, red & green peppers and cucumbers
- HF Bruschetta$99.00
Roasted red peppers, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella
- Full Bruschetta$129.00
Roasted red peppers, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella
- HF Fruit Tray$79.00
Pineapple, grapes, strawberries & melon
- Full Fruit Tray$149.00
Pineapple, grapes, strawberries & melon
Desserts
- Catering Tiramisu$9.00
Italian dessert made with ladyfinger cookies, espresso, marscapone cheese, marsala wine & cocoa powder
- Catering Cheesecake$9.50
House-made cheesecake with graham cracker crust
- Catering Cannoli$7.50
Filled with ricotta cheese and chocolate chips, finished with chocolate sauce
- Catering Carrot Cake$10.50
Thick golden layers of cake, filled with carrots, walnuts and spices. Topped with a cream cheese icing
- Catering Chocolate Cake$9.50
Decadent, rich chocolate cake topped with chocolate frosting
- Catering Chocolate Brownies$10.50
Rich, chocolate fudge brownie with double chocolate chips
- Catering Small Gelato$5.00
- Catering Medium Gelato$6.00
- Catering Large Gelato$7.00
Off-Site Catering
Off-Site Apps
- Hf Pan 50 Wings$96.00
Served with sweet & spicy BBQ or buffalo sauce
- Full 100 Wings$199.00
Served with sweet & spicy BBQ or buffalo sauce
- HF 50 Meatballs$125.00
Served in house-made marinara
- Full 100 Meatballs$240.00
Served in house-made marinara
- HF Spin Dip$72.00
Three cheese blend, served with toast points
- Full Pan Spin Dip$124.00
Three cheese blend, served with toast points
- HF Pan Pizza Pillows$34.00
Fried, house-made pizza dough, served with marinara
- Full Pan Pizza Pillows$58.00
Fried, house-made pizza dough, served with marinara
- HF Pan 50 Fried Ravioli$60.00
Breaded cheese ravioli, served with marinara
- Full Pan 100 Fried Ravioli$110.00
Breaded cheese ravioli, served with marinara
- Pros Wrapped Aspar$4.00
Served with balsamic reduction
- HF Cheese Tray$99.00
Monterey Jack, sharp Cheddar & Colby
- Full Cheese Tray$129.00
Monterey Jack, sharp Cheddar & Colby
- HF Vegetable Tray$69.00
Celery, carrots, red & green peppers and cucumbers
- Full Vegetable Tray$119.00
Celery, carrots, red & green peppers and cucumbers
- HF Bruschetta$99.00
Roasted red peppers, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella
- Full Bruschetta$129.00
Roasted red peppers, tomatoes & fresh mozzarella
- HF Fruit Tray$79.00
Pineapple, grapes, strawberries & melon
- Full Fruit Tray$149.00
Pineapple, grapes, strawberries & melon
- HF Tray Antipasto$99.00
Italian meats and cheeses, black olives, roasted red peppers, and banana peppers
- Full Tray Antipasto$159.00
Italian meats and cheeses, black olives, roasted red peppers, and banana peppers
Off-Site Salad
- HF "G" Classic Salad$59.00
Romaine & iceberg lettuce with banana peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes
- Full "G" Classic Salad$109.00
Romaine & iceberg lettuce with banana peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes
- HF Caprese$89.00
Vine-ripened tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella and basil. Topped with EVOO, salt and pepper
- Full Caprese$119.00
Vine-ripened tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella and basil. Topped with EVOO, salt and pepper
- HF Caesar Salad$59.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons and house-made Caesar dressing
- Full Caesar Salad$109.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons and house-made Caesar dressing
Off-Site Pasta
- HF Fett Alfredo$69.00
Fettuccini pasta served with house-made alfredo
- Full Fett Alfredo$129.00
Fettuccini pasta served with house-made alfredo
- HF Lasagna$129.00
Layers with five-cheese blend, seasoned ground chuck and spinach. Covered in marinara and mozzarella
- Full Lasagna$249.00
Layers with five-cheese blend, seasoned ground chuck and spinach. Covered in marinara and mozzarella
- HF Penne Giammarco$79.00
Penne pasta, red & green peppers, onion and mushrooms. Your choice of protein (chicken, hot or mild sausage). Served with an EVOO & garlic sauce
- Full Penne Giammarco$149.00
Penne pasta, red & green peppers, onion and mushrooms. Your choice of protein (chicken, hot or mild sausage). Served with an EVOO & garlic sauce
- HF 50 Cheese Ravioli$65.00
Jumbo ricotta cheese filled ravioli served with house-made marinara
- Full 100 Ravioli Cheese$119.00
Jumbo ricotta cheese filled ravioli served with house-made marinara
- HF Penne Mar$69.00
Penne pasta, served with house-made marinara
- Full Penne Mar$129.00
Penne pasta, served with house-made marinara
- HF Spag Mar$69.00
Spaghetti pasta, served with house-made marinara
- Full Spag Mar$129.00
Spaghetti pasta, served with house-made marinara
Off-Site Entrèes
- HF Italian Roasted Chic$69.00
Marinated in EVOO, lemon & fresh rosemary
- Full Italian Roasted Chic$129.00
Marinated in EVOO, lemon & fresh rosemary
- HF Chicken Parm$75.00
Breaded cutlet, topped with mozzarella and marinara
- Full Chicken Parm$139.00
Breaded cutlet, topped with mozzarella and marinara
- HF Veal Parm$75.00
Serves 12. Breaded cutlet, topped with mozzarella and marinara
- Full Veal Parm$75.00
Serves 24. Breaded cutlet, topped with mozzarella and marinara
- HF Chicken Piccata$75.00
Lightly breaded cutlet, topped with capers and a lemon butter sauce
- Full Chicken Piccata$139.00
Lightly breaded cutlet, topped with capers and a lemon butter sauce
- HF Veal Piccata$75.00
Serves 12. Lightly breaded cutlet, topped with capers and a lemon butter sauce
- Full Veal Piccata$75.00
Serves 24. Lightly breaded cutlet, topped with capers and a lemon butter sauce
- HF Chicken Milanese$75.00
Breaded cutlet and garnished with lemon
- Full Chicken Milanese$139.00
Breaded cutlet and garnished with lemon
- HF Veal Milanese$75.00
Serves 12. Breaded cutlet and garnished with lemon
- Full Veal Milanese$75.00
Serves 24. Breaded cutlet and garnished with lemon
- HF Chicken Marsala$75.00
Pan-seared cutlet topped with marsala wine sauce and mushrooms
- Full Chicken Marsala$139.00
Pan-seared cutlet topped with marsala wine sauce and mushrooms
- HF Veal Marsala$75.00
Serves 12. Pan-seared cutlet topped with marsala wine sauce and mushrooms
- Full Veal Marsala$75.00
Serves 24. Pan-seared cutlet topped with marsala wine sauce and mushrooms
- HF 25 Sausage & Peppers$89.00
Italian sausage (hot or mild), red & green peppers and onions. Served with EVOO & garlic
- Full 50 Sausage & Peppers$169.00
Italian sausage (hot or mild), red & green peppers and onions. Served with EVOO & garlic</