Gibroni's San Clemente
Food
Pizza
- From the D Pizza$22.00
Double pepperoni, marinara, parmesan. 8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2.
- The Baba Pizza$22.00
Fresh mozzarella, marinara, basil. 8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2.
- The Caprice Pizza$22.00
Fig, prosciutto, blue cheese, balsamic glaze, parmesan arugula salad, lemon wedge garnish. 8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2.
- Fun Guys Pizza$22.00
Crimini mushroom, sausage, white truffle oil, porcini cream sauce, parsley garnish. 8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2.
- Build Your Own Pizza$16.00
Cheese blend, marinara, parmesan. 8" x 10" pizzas have 4 squares and serve 1 - 2.
- By the Slice$6.00
Salad
Dipping Sauces
Retail
Clothing
Tote Bags
Stickers
Gibroni's San Clemente Location and Ordering Hours
(949) 312-2042
Closed • Opens Thursday at 5PM