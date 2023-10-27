GiGi Gourmet-Backyard Social 16371 Corporate Commerce Way
Burgers
1/2 lb kobe beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles
1/2 Kobe Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Sauteed Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Double Smash Kobe Beef, American Cheese, Fried Onions, Pickles, In-N-Out Sauce
Double Smash Kobe Burger, American Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Grilled Jalapeno Peppers, Grilled Onions, Chipotle Sauce
1/2 Lb Kobe Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato
1/2 lb Kobe Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Beer Battered Fried Onions, Chipotle BBQ Sauce
1/2 lb Kobe Beef Patty, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
1/2 lb Kobe Beef Patty, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese, Fig Spread
1/2 lb Ground Lamb, Tomato, Dill Sauce
Starters
Gigi's Specialties
Grilled Cheese
Swiss, Cheddar, Goat Cheese, Fig Spread
Brie, Gruyere, Sliced Granny Smith Apples, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fig Spread, Tomato
American Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato
Mozzarella, Provolone, American, Cheddar