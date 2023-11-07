Gigi's Cupcakes
Mini Packs
Original Packs
GF Mini Packs
Burst
- 8 Inch Burst$42.25
One regular cupcake surrounded by 8 minis on a white cake board with a domed lid, ready to serve. Topped with your choice of Happy Birthday, Congratulations, or Happy Anniversary Plaque completed with candles. ** PLEASE ALLOW US 30 MINUTES TO ASSEMBLE. ***DURING TRANSPORTATION, PLATTERS MUST BE STABLE AND LEVEL TO ENSURE THEY DON'T SHIFT. THINK OF FLAT SURFACE LIKE TRUNK OR FLOOR PAN, SEATS ARE SET ON AN ANGLE. Also please drive cautiously, avoiding sudden stops and sharp turns to minimize the risk of the cupcakes shifting or tipping over.
- 12 Inch Burst$67.25
One regular cupcake surrounded by 18 minis on a clear platter with a domed lid, ready to serve. Topped with your choice of Happy Birthday, Congratulations, or Happy Anniversary Plaque completed with candles. ** PLEASE ALLOW US 30 MINUTES TO ASSEMBLE. ***DURING TRANSPORTATION, PLATTERS MUST BE STABLE AND LEVEL TO ENSURE THEY DON'T SHIFT. THINK OF FLAT SURFACE LIKE TRUNK OR FLOOR PAN, SEATS ARE SET ON AN ANGLE. Also please drive cautiously, avoiding sudden stops and sharp turns to minimize the risk of the cupcakes shifting or tipping over.
- 14 Inch Burst$92.25
One regular cupcake surrounded by 24 minis on a clear platter with a domed lid, ready to serve. Topped with your choice of Happy Birthday, Congratulations, or Happy Anniversary Plaque completed with candles. ** PLEASE ALLOW US 30 MINUTES TO ASSEMBLE. ***DURING TRANSPORTATION, PLATTERS MUST BE STABLE AND LEVEL TO ENSURE THEY DON'T SHIFT. THINK OF FLAT SURFACE LIKE TRUNK OR FLOOR PAN, SEATS ARE SET ON AN ANGLE. Also please drive cautiously, avoiding sudden stops and sharp turns to minimize the risk of the cupcakes shifting or tipping over.
- 16 Inch Burst$102.25
One regular cupcake surrounded by 36 minis on a clear platter with a domed lid, ready to serve. Topped with your choice of Happy Birthday, Congratulations, or Happy Anniversary Plaque completed with candles.** PLEASE ALLOW US 30 MINUTES TO ASSEMBLE. ***DURING TRANSPORTATION, PLATTERS MUST BE STABLE AND LEVEL TO ENSURE THEY DON'T SHIFT. THINK OF FLAT SURFACE LIKE TRUNK OR FLOOR PAN, SEATS ARE SET ON AN ANGLE. Also please drive cautiously, avoiding sudden stops and sharp turns to minimize the risk of the cupcakes shifting or tipping over.
- 18 Inch Burst$149.25
One regular cupcake surrounded by 60 minis on a clear platter with a domed lid, ready to serve. Topped with your choice of Happy Birthday, Congratulations, or Happy Anniversary Plaque completed with candles. ** PLEASE ALLOW US 30 MINUTES TO ASSEMBLE. ***DURING TRANSPORTATION, PLATTERS MUST BE STABLE AND LEVEL TO ENSURE THEY DON'T SHIFT. THINK OF FLAT SURFACE LIKE TRUNK OR FLOOR PAN, SEATS ARE SET ON AN ANGLE. Also please drive cautiously, avoiding sudden stops and sharp turns to minimize the risk of the cupcakes shifting or tipping over.
Balloons
- Happy B-Day Cupcake$4.50
22 inch Mylar Balloon
- Happy B-Day Sprinkles$4.50
17 inch Mylar Balloon
- I Love You$4.50
17 inch Mylar Balloon
- Champagne Bottle$9.00
37 inch Mylar Balloon
- Congratulations Grad$4.50
17 inch Mylar Balloon
- Congratulations to the Grad$4.50
17 inch Mylar Balloon
- Happy Anniversary$4.50
17 inch Mylar Balloon
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$8.00
5 chocolate chip cookies, a classic and beloved baked treat that consists of buttery sweet dough filled with chocolate chips. Wrapped in cellophane and a bow.
3 Tier Towers
Cupcakes For School 1-6 Years of Age
- Vanilla Chocolate and Vanilla Vanilla$22.50
Six vanilla minis topped with chocolate buttercream and six vanilla minis topped with vanilla buttercream. Each container as well as bag will be stickered with a list of ingredients.
- Chocolate Chocolate and Chocolate Vanilla$22.50
Six chocolate minis topped with chocolate buttercream and six chocolate minis topped with vanilla buttercream. Each container as well as bag will be stickered with a list of ingredients.
- Confetti$22.50
Twelve vanilla minis mixed with rainbow confetti, topped with vanilla buttercream sprinkled with rainbow confetti. Each container as well as bag will be stickered with a list of ingredients.
Cupcakes For School 7 Years of Age plus
- Vanilla Chocolate and Vanilla Vanilla$45.00
Six vanilla originals topped with chocolate buttercream and six vanilla originals topped with vanilla buttercream. Each container as well as bag will be stickered with a list of ingredients.
- Chocolate Chocolate and Chocolate Vanilla$45.00
Six chocolate originals topped with chocolate buttercream and six chocolate originals topped with vanilla buttercream. Each container as well as bag will be stickered with a list of ingredients.
- Confetti$45.00
Twelve vanilla originals mixed with rainbow confetti, topped with vanilla buttercream sprinkled with rainbow confetti. Each container as well as bag will be stickered with a list of ingredients.