8 Inch Burst

$42.25

One regular cupcake surrounded by 8 minis on a white cake board with a domed lid, ready to serve. Topped with your choice of Happy Birthday, Congratulations, or Happy Anniversary Plaque completed with candles. ** PLEASE ALLOW US 30 MINUTES TO ASSEMBLE. ***DURING TRANSPORTATION, PLATTERS MUST BE STABLE AND LEVEL TO ENSURE THEY DON'T SHIFT. THINK OF FLAT SURFACE LIKE TRUNK OR FLOOR PAN, SEATS ARE SET ON AN ANGLE. Also please drive cautiously, avoiding sudden stops and sharp turns to minimize the risk of the cupcakes shifting or tipping over.