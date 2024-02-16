Gigi's Table
Specials
- Fettuccini Alfredo$8.00
Homemade fettuccine noodles and a roasted garlic alfredo sauce.
- Fish Tacos$8.00
Fresh Tilapia from Westwinn Urban Ag, breaded and fried till crisp. Lettuce, tomato, onion, alfalfa sprouts and a pineapple salsa. Served with a side of sour cream.
- Potato Bites$5.00
Mashed Potatoes blended with cheddar cheese and fire roasted jalapenos rolled into bite sized balls and fried. Served with a ranch dipping sauce.
Dishes
Sandwiches
- Pork Wiener Schnitzel Sandwich$8.00
Pork tenderloin pounded thin and fried crisp in panko bread crumbs on top of a pretzel bun, garnished with a braised red cabbage. Paired with a grainy mustard sauce and Gruyere cheese
- Cubano Sandwich$7.50
Thin sliced mojito roasted pork, house smoked ham, bacon, dill pickles and Swiss cheese. All on a french baguette with mayo and mustard which is then pressed, toasted and melted
- Hoisin Sherry Chicken Lettuce Wrap$8.00
Minced chicken with carrots, pumpkin seeds and pickled red onions, finished with a ginger hoisin sherry sauce and sesame seeds.
- Caprese sandwich$6.50
Mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and a basil pesto with a balsamic drizzle on toasted ciabatta bread.
Quesadillas
Salads
Chicken
Drinks & Snacks
Grab-n-Go
- Rotisserie Chicken$7.00
Seasoned and brined whole chicken that is slow cooked in our rotisserie.
- Chicken Tenders and Fries$5.00
- Ham Bacon Turkey Wrap$5.00
Fresh sliced ham turkey and bacon on a tortilla wrap, with fresh lettuce and tomatoes. Served with a side of our zesty ranch dressing.
- Yogurt Parfait$3.00
Vanilla yogurt topped with a blueberry, strawberry and black berry compote, with honey granola.
- Mac and Cheese$4.00
- Cookies$0.50
- Hummus$3.00
Roasted red pepper hummus and pita bread.