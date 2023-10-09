Gigi
Dinner
Chicchetti
Salumi E Fromaggi
mixed olives, fig jam, crispy bread, three types of cheese, three types of cured meat
Roasted Portobello
tomato confit, creamy goat cheese, balsamic glaze
Burratta
tomato jam, olive oil, basil, crostini
Polpo alla Griglia
grilled octopus, arugula, orange, capers, lemon sauce
Calamari Fritti
calamari, hot peppers, tempura, aioli, tomato sauce
Cozze
mussels, garlic, habanero, tomato, white wine, lime juice, parsley
Gamberi All’Aglio
shrimp, garlic, cherry pepper, evoo, herbs
Prosciutto e Melone
cantaloupe, cucumber syrup, mint, balsamic reduction
Arancini
rice ball meat ragout, cheese, smoked tomato sauce
Polpette
veal and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, cheese, onion, bread, herbs
Carpaccio*
raw beef tenderloin, tonnato sauce, parmesan, capers, arugula
Insalata e Contorni
Ceaser
baby romaine, parmesan, creamy dressing, avocado
Caprese
tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil,evoo
Rucola
baby arugula, golden beet, candied pecans, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette
Panzanella
croutons, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, capers, basil, cherry vinegar
Patate Fritti
garlic rosemary sauce
Ratatouille
zucchini, summer squash, onion, eggplant, potato, tomato, pesto
Broccolini
grilled broccolini, pea puree, parmesan, garlic vinaigrette
Primi E Risotti
Campanelle Bolognese
pork and beef meat ragout, cheese
Campanelle alla Boscaiola
garlic, onion, mushroom ragout, fresh tomato, white wine, cheese
Tagliatelle Fra Diavolo
half lobster, mussels, octopus, lobster sauce, habanero
Spaghetti Scampi
shrimp, cherry tomato, garlic, uni butter, white wine
Regatoni alla Vodka
fresh tomato sauce, bechamel, parmesan, vodka
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
ricotta gnocci, tomato sauce, fresh mozarella, basil
Risotto al Manzo
arborio rice, beef short rib, carrot, veal demi, parmesan, balsamic glaze
Secondi
Bisteca alla Florentina
porterhouse, roasted fingerling potatoes, green sauce
Branzino Scottato
pan-seared seabass, grilled vegetables, romesco
Pollo alla Parmigiana
breaded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of homemade pasta.
Vitello alla Milanese
breaded veal, lemon sauce, arugula, cherry tomato
Pollo alla Cacciatora
chicken statler, tomato, onions, mushroom, pepper, olives, chicken broth
Saltimbocca di Vitello
veal cutlet, sage, prosciutto, capers, white wine