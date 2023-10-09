Popular Items

Campanelle Bolognese

Campanelle Bolognese

$26.00

pork and beef meat ragout, cheese

Regatoni alla Vodka

Regatoni alla Vodka

$25.00

fresh tomato sauce, bechamel, parmesan, vodka

Pollo alla Parmigiana

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$26.00

breaded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of homemade pasta.

Dinner

Chicchetti

Salumi E Fromaggi

Salumi E Fromaggi

$20.00

mixed olives, fig jam, crispy bread, three types of cheese, three types of cured meat

Roasted Portobello

Roasted Portobello

$12.00

tomato confit, creamy goat cheese, balsamic glaze

Burratta

Burratta

$15.00

tomato jam, olive oil, basil, crostini

Polpo alla Griglia

Polpo alla Griglia

$16.00

grilled octopus, arugula, orange, capers, lemon sauce

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

calamari, hot peppers, tempura, aioli, tomato sauce

Cozze

Cozze

$15.00

mussels, garlic, habanero, tomato, white wine, lime juice, parsley

Gamberi All’Aglio

Gamberi All’Aglio

$16.00

shrimp, garlic, cherry pepper, evoo, herbs

Prosciutto e Melone

Prosciutto e Melone

$14.00

cantaloupe, cucumber syrup, mint, balsamic reduction

Arancini

Arancini

$16.00

rice ball meat ragout, cheese, smoked tomato sauce

Polpette

Polpette

$15.00

veal and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, cheese, onion, bread, herbs

Carpaccio*

Carpaccio*

$18.00

raw beef tenderloin, tonnato sauce, parmesan, capers, arugula

Insalata e Contorni

Ceaser

Ceaser

$13.00

baby romaine, parmesan, creamy dressing, avocado

Caprese

Caprese

$13.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil,evoo

Rucola

Rucola

$12.00

baby arugula, golden beet, candied pecans, goat cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Panzanella

Panzanella

$13.00

croutons, heirloom cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, capers, basil, cherry vinegar

Patate Fritti

Patate Fritti

$8.00

garlic rosemary sauce

Ratatouille

Ratatouille

$10.00

zucchini, summer squash, onion, eggplant, potato, tomato, pesto

Broccolini

Broccolini

$10.00

grilled broccolini, pea puree, parmesan, garlic vinaigrette

Primi E Risotti

Campanelle Bolognese

Campanelle Bolognese

$26.00

pork and beef meat ragout, cheese

Campanelle alla Boscaiola

Campanelle alla Boscaiola

$24.00

garlic, onion, mushroom ragout, fresh tomato, white wine, cheese

Tagliatelle Fra Diavolo

Tagliatelle Fra Diavolo

$34.00

half lobster, mussels, octopus, lobster sauce, habanero

Spaghetti Scampi

Spaghetti Scampi

$27.00

shrimp, cherry tomato, garlic, uni butter, white wine

Regatoni alla Vodka

Regatoni alla Vodka

$25.00

fresh tomato sauce, bechamel, parmesan, vodka

Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

$24.00

ricotta gnocci, tomato sauce, fresh mozarella, basil

Risotto al Manzo

Risotto al Manzo

$26.00

arborio rice, beef short rib, carrot, veal demi, parmesan, balsamic glaze

Secondi

Bisteca alla Florentina

Bisteca alla Florentina

$55.00

porterhouse, roasted fingerling potatoes, green sauce

Branzino Scottato

Branzino Scottato

$28.00

pan-seared seabass, grilled vegetables, romesco

Pollo alla Parmigiana

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$26.00

breaded chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of homemade pasta.

Vitello alla Milanese

Vitello alla Milanese

$28.00

breaded veal, lemon sauce, arugula, cherry tomato

Pollo alla Cacciatora

Pollo alla Cacciatora

$24.00

chicken statler, tomato, onions, mushroom, pepper, olives, chicken broth

Saltimbocca di Vitello

Saltimbocca di Vitello

$28.00

veal cutlet, sage, prosciutto, capers, white wine

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00

BEVERAGE

SOFT DRINKS

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$5.00

236ml

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$5.00

236ml

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$5.00

200ml

Tonic Water

Tonic Water

$5.00

200ml

WATER

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$6.00

1L

Mineral Water

Mineral Water

$6.00

1L

Small Sparkling Water

Small Sparkling Water

$3.00

250ml