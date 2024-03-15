Gillian's Irish Pub & Restaurant 1165 East Cumberland Street
Gillian's Irish Pub & Restaurant Drinks
Wine
- Benvolio Pinot Grigio$7.00
- Chateau St. Michelle Chard$8.00
- Gambino Cuvee Brut Split$9.50
- Josh Cellars Cab$8.00
- Apothic Red Blend$8.00
- Chateau St. Michelle Riesling$34.00
- Chateau St. Michelle Chard$34.00
- Benvolio Pinot grigio$30.00
- Riondo Sparkling Rose$28.00
- Vincent Bliard Champagne$125.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir$52.00
- Apothic Red Blend$36.00
- Trivento Malbec$29.00
- Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon$180.00
Bottled Beer
- Becks$5.50
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Bodingtons$7.50
- Budweiser$4.00
- Coors Lite$4.00
- corona$5.50
- Dos Equis Lager$5.50
- Fat Tire$5.50
- Fosters (Can)$8.00
- HBC Gaelic Ale$7.00
- Heineken$5.50
- Heineken Non-Alcoholic$6.00
- Killian's Irish Red$5.00
- Kona longboard$6.00
- Landshark Lager$5.00
- Modelo$5.50
- Natural Light$3.50
- sapporo$5.50
- Shiner Bock$6.00
- Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing (Can)$6.00
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$6.00
- Strongbow Cider$6.00
- White Claw$6.00
Spirits
- Jim Beam (WELL)$5.00+
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$8.00+
- Maker's Mark Bourbon$8.00+
- Eagle Rare Bourbon$11.00+
- Knob Creek Bourbon$10.00+
- Blantons SIngle Barrel$16.00+
- Basil Hayden Bourbon$10.00+
- Elijah Craig Bourbon$9.00+
- Bulleit Bourbon$8.00+
- Wild Turkey 101$7.00+
- Angel's Envy Bourbon$12.00+
- Angel's Envy Rye$22.00+
- Weller Antique 107$25.00+
- Woodford Reserve Bourbon$12.00+
- Jameson$7.00+
- Jameson Black Barrel$10.00+
- Jameson Orange$7.00+
- Jameson Caskmates$7.00+
- Tullamore DEW$8.00+
- Red Breast 12 YR$19.00+
- Bushmills$7.00+
- Powers$8.00+
- Proper 12$7.00+
- Kilbeggan$8.00+
- Teeling$10.00+
- The Sexton$9.00+
- Green Spot$25.00+
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00+
- Johnnie Walker Red$6.00+
- Johnnie Walker Blue$54.00+
- The Glenlivet 12 yr$13.00+
- The Glenlivet 15 yr$20.00+
- Macallan 12 yr$19.00+
- Ardbeg$15.00+
- Dewer's White Label$6.00+
- Lagavulin 16$23.00+
- Jack Daniels$7.00+
- Gentleman Jack$8.00+
- Crown Royal$8.00+
- Crown Royal Apple$8.00+
- Seagrams 7$6.00+
- Tito's$6.00+
- Kettle One$7.00+
- Grey Goose$7.00+
- Grey Goose La Poire$7.00+
- Belvedere$8.00+
- Svedka (well)$5.00+
- Aristocrat (well)$3.00+
- 1800$8.00+
- Patron Silver$12.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00+
- Casamigos Reposado$13.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00+
- Don Julio 1942$43.00+
- Gordon's (well)$5.00+
- Tanqueray$6.00+
- Bombay Sapphire$7.00+
- Hendricks$9.00+
- Beefeaters$6.00+
- Bacardi Silver (well)$5.00+
- Captain Morgan$6.00+
- Ron Zacappa 23 yr$12.00+
- Flor De Cana 12 yr$10.00+
- Pusser's$6.00+
- Malibu$6.00+
- St. Germain Elderflower$7.00+
- Grand Marnier$10.00+
- Kahlua$7.00+
- Bailey's Irish Cream$7.00+
- Cointreau$10.00+
- De Kuyper Peach Scnhapps$5.00+
- disaronno$8.00+
- Remy Martin$50.00+
- Hennesy$10.00+
Non Alcoholic
- Coffee$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$2.75
- Ginger Ale$2.75
- Mt. Dew$2.75
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pepsi$2.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Pink Lemonade$2.75
- San Pellegrino Bottle$5.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Starry$2.75
- Tonic Water$2.75
- Roy Rodgers$3.50
- Red Bull Yellow$4.00
- Reb Bull$4.00
- Red Bull Sugar Free$4.00
- Red Bull Coconut$4.00
Signature Cocktails
- Bow St. Old Fashioned$14.00
Jameson Black Barrel Simple Syrup Angostura Bitters
- Irish Maid$13.00
Jameson St Germain Cucumber Lemon Simple syrup
- Dublin Dusk Margarita$15.00
Casamigos Blanco Tequila Hibiscus infused agave Lime juice
- Painkiller$12.00
Pussers Rum Pineapple juice Orange juice Cream of coconut nutmeg
- Impeared$11.00
Grey Goose La Poire Agave Nectar Lime
- Teatini$11.00
Irish Tea infused gin simple syrup egg white lemon juice
- Slanu Spritzer$9.00
- Irish Coffee$10.00
Jameson Coffee Brown sugar Cream
- Baby Guinness$6.00
Kalhua baileys Irish Cream
Gillian's Irish Pub and Restaurant Food
Appetizers
- Jessi's Irish Poitin$11.00
French Fry Potatoes loaded with beef and cheese curds topped with traditional brown gravy.
- Sligo Sliders$9.00+
Boneless chicken cutlets are breaded, deep-fried and topped with our signature coleslaw on a brioche slider bun.
- Donegal Dippers$8.00+
Donegal Dippers Hand breaded jumbo shrimp deep-fried to a golden brown and tossed in a spicy sauce. Served with a side of coleslaw.
- GIP Smoked Wings$11.00+
Served with Ranch or Blue cheese dressing, along with fresh cut carrot and celery sticks (Buffalo Hot, Buffalo Medium, Spicy Honey, Sweet Chili.
- Holly's Coli Wings$10.00
White florets coated in spicy batter and fried golden brown. Served with carrots, celery and our Chipotle ranch dressing.
Soup and Salad
- Lansdowne Bean Soup$4.00+
This savory tomato broth soup is slow cooked with great northern beans, cured ham, smoked bacon, potato and carrots.
- Cork Clam Chowder$5.00+
Fresh clams and potatoes simmered to perfection in a rich and creamy anraith, accented with our special blend of herbs and spices.
- Broccoli & Cheese Soup$4.00+
Hot and creamy anraith made with rich cheddar cheese, a generous portion of broccoli florets, sauteed onion bits, and seasoned with Gillian’s blend of heirloom flavors.
- Steak Salad$15.00
Mixed greens chopped and topped with freshly grilled ribeye steak, (sliced),caramelized pecans, green apples, whipped feta cheese, and crispy fried onions. Served with choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp romaine topped with Caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan and croutons.
- Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed greens topped with boiled egg, shredded cheese, avocado slices, cucumbers, real bacon bits and heirloom tomatoes. Served with choice of dressing.
Entrees
- Berkeley Bangers & Mash$14.00
Two Irish sausages grilled to perfection and plated with garlic mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, brown gravy and sweet peas.
- Fingal Fish & Chips$18.00
Our specialty! Two cod filets coated in our light and flaky batter and fried to a golden crisp. Served with steak fries and house made coleslaw, Side of tartar sauce, lemon wedge and malt vinegar.
- K Club Ribeye$29.00
16 oz hand cut Ribeye Steak (USDA Choice Beef aged 28 days) cooked to order. Served with baked potato and broccoli/daily veggies.
- The Winston Sirloin$25.00
Center cut 8 oz sirloin steak cooked to your satisfaction. Served with baked potato and broccoli/daily veggies.
- Southie Shepherd's Pie$15.00
A hearty beef casserole with onions, peas, carrots, and brown gravy. Topped with freshly made mashed potatoes and broiled to a crisp finish.
- Tullamore Dew Chicken$15.00
- Riley's Guinness Stew$16.00
Sirloin steak strips slow cooked in a rich Guinness infused beef gravy along with potatoes, carrots, onions, celery, and tomato puree.
- Connacht Corn Beef & Cabbage$17.00
Our fresh corn beef is cooked tender daily. Served traditional Irish style with boiled potatoes and cabbage.
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Short Rib Bally Burger$16.00
Half pound of fresh ground chuck, short rib steak patty cooked to your liking topped with whipped feta cheese, sliced dill pickle, Dijon mustard, crispy fried onions on a grilled Brioche bun. Served with a side of steak fries or chips
- Big J's Grilled Cheese & Rasher Sandwich$12.00
Gouda cheese melted over Irish rasher back bacon grilled to a toast on our sourdough bread. with a side order of steak fries or chips.
- Boss 1 Classic Burger$14.00
½ lb Angus beef burger grilled to order and finished with American cheese. Served on a lightly grilled Brioche bun and topped with dill pickle, lettuce, tomato and slice of onion. Includes side of steak fries or chips.
- Valentia Veggie$13.00
Fresh mozzarella cheese slice topped with a slice of heirloom tomato, avocado, and arugula. Served on a toasted whole grain flatbread with a vinaigrette dressing.
- The Münster Reuben$14.00
½ lb of our freshly sliced corned beef piled high and topped with sauerkraut, 1000 island and melted Swiss cheese on Marble Rye bread. Served with a side of steak fries or chips.
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Choice of (Grilled or Fried Crispy) boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo. Served on a toasted soda bread with a side of steak fries or chips.
Sides
Desserts
- Annie's Warm Apple Pie$9.00
Oven baked six-fold pastry crust and traditional fresh apple pie filling served oven warm. Lightly glazed with a cinnamon/sugar topping and a scoop of Vanilla bean ice cream.
- Bailey's Irish Cream Cheesecake$12.00
Oreo crust cheesecake made from real cream cheese and Bailey’s enhanced whipped cream. Topped with whipped cream and Bailey's Irish Cream drizzle.
- Leinster's Lemon Cake$10.00
Four layer lemon cake made with a raspberry/vanilla cream cheese filling and lemon mousse icing. Finished with white chocolate shavings and a raspberry drizzle.
- Tipperary Lava Cake$11.00
Divine chocolate cake served warm. Topped with vanilla bean ice cream and a caramel/chocolate drizzle.