Gilligan’s of Johns Island Johns Island

Dinner Crab Legs
Dinner Gumbo
Key Lime Pie

Food

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Served with a creamy cajun dipping sauce...

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Hand cut and breaded and served with marinara sauce...

Shrimp Dip

$10.99

Chopped shrimp, shredded cheese, bacon, celery, onions, and secret spices...

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$12.99

Chilled shrimp steamed with bay spices...

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp filled with lump crabcake, wrapped in Applewood bacon and fried to perfection...

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Hot, Mild, Boom Boom or Teriyaki served with our House Blue Cheese or House Ranch dressing and celery.

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Tossed in a peperoncini and red onion vinaigrette. Served with marinara sauce...

Soups

Cup She Crab

$5.99

A Lowcountry favorite!!...

Bowl She Crab

$7.99

A bigger portion of a Lowcountry favorite!!...

SOD Cup

$3.99

SOD Bowl

$5.99

Salads

Dinner Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Dinner Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Dinner Fried Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Hand breaded fried shrimp over mixed greens topped with fresh produce, shredded cheddar and sliced egg...

Dinner Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Succulent grilled shrimp over crisp greens topped with fresh produce, shredded cheddar and sliced egg...

Dinner Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.99

Grilled Salmon served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.

Dinner Creamy Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Creamy shrimp salad served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.

Mixed Green House Salad

$5.99

A bowl of fresh produce and mixed greens...

Sandwiches & Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce, served on a toasted bun...

Crabcake Sandwich

$12.99

Our homemade crabcake grilled, served on a toasted bun with remoulade sauce...

Flounder Sandwich

$10.99

Flounder fillet, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun with tartar sauce...

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Blackened shrimp topped with remoulade, pineapple salsa and crunchy cabbage...

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.99

Topped with coleslaw and sweet chile sauce...

Deluxe Burger

$11.99

Two beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles...

Crabby Patty

$14.99

Combination of a grilled beef patty topped with a grilled crabcake with remoulade sauce...

Dinner Entrees

Mate Grilled Shrimp

$21.99

Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides

Captain Grilled Shrimp

$26.99

Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides

Mate Fried Shrimp

$21.99

Mate portion of our shrimp hand breaded and fried...

Captain Fried Shrimp

$26.99

Fried to perfection...captain sized portion...

Mate Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$19.99

A whole lot of ‘em! Petite and sweet!

Captain Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$24.99

Even more of them....Petite and sweet and fried to perfection...

Mate Steamed Shrimp

$21.99

We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em! Mate...

Captain Steamed Shrimp

$26.99

Caption portion of our shrimp.....We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em!

Dinner Grilled Mahi Mahi Trio

$27.99

Mahi Mahi, shrimp and crabcake, all lightly seasoned and grilled...

Dinner Crabcakes

$23.99

A housemade mixture of hand picked and lump crabmeat grilled to perfection.

Dinner Blackened Salmon

$22.99

Wild caught. Blackened and drizzled with honey.

Dinner Fried Platter

$26.99

Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...

Dinner Fried Oysters

$28.99

Shucked, lightly breaded and fried to perfection...

Dinner Shrimp & Oyster Combo

$25.99

Hand breaded shrimp and shucked oysters, lightly fried...

Dinner Fried Flounder

$20.99

We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right!...

DSP Fish & Chips

$15.99

Dinner Shrimp & Flounder Combo

$21.99

Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...

Dinner Crab Legs

$24.99

Steamed clusters served with melted butter ...

Dinner Shrimp & Grits

$21.99

Our house cheesy grits topped with grilled shrimp, Andouille smoked sausage, bacon, and white gravy...

Dinner Lowcountry Stirfry

$21.99

Grilled shrimp, smoked sausage, and shredded cabbage seasoned with mild cajun spices, over red rice...

Shellfish Feast

$36.99

Snow crab legs, steamed shrimp and steamed oysters mixed with red potatoes, sausage, and corn on the cob. All served in garlic butter and dusted with Old Bay Seasoning.

Dinner Gilligan's Stew

$21.99

(No Broth) Steamed shrimp, smoked sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob and onions with bay seasonings...

Dinner Gumbo

$21.99

Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and smoked sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...

Dinner Blackened Chicken

$17.99

Blackened Chicken tenderloins, served with pineapple salsa.

Dinner Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Lightly breaded and fried, served with honey mustard for dipping...

Sides

Hushpuppies & Cinnamon Honey Butter

$4.99

Side Hushpuppies

$2.99

Side of Cinnamon Honey Butter

$1.99

French Fries

$2.99

Red Rice

$2.99

Cheesy Grits

$2.99

Collards

$2.99

House Green Salad

$5.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Corn on the Cob

$2.99

Sliced Bacon

$1.50

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.99

Side Bun

$1.99

Fried Squash

$2.99Out of stock

American Cheese

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Popcorn Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids Fish Fingers

$6.95

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Chocolate Torte

$6.99

Caramel Cheesecake

$6.99

Choc/Peanut Butter Cake

$6.99

ONLINE LUNCH MENU

Online Lunch Entrees

Served to 4pm only

Lunch Fried Shrimp

$13.99

Hand breaded and fried...

Lunch Fried Flounder

$12.99

We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right...

Lunch Fried Popcorn Shrimp

$12.99

Petite and sweet!...

Lunch Fried Oysters

$14.99

Shucked oysters lightly breaded and fried to perfection...

LSP Fish & chips

$10.99

Lunch Fried Shrimp & Flounder

$14.99

Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...

Lunch Fried Platter

$17.99

Hand breaded shrimp, flounder, and oysters...

Lunch Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Fried, served with honey mustard for dipping

Lunch Blackened Chicken

$10.99

Blackened Chicken tenderloins, served with pineapple salsa.

Lunch Gumbo

$12.99

Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and smoked sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...

Lunch Shrimp & Grits

$12.99

Our house cheesy grits topped with grilled shrimp, smoked smoked sausage, bacon, and white gravy..

Lunch Lowcountry Stirfry

$12.99

Grilled shrimp, smoked sausage, and shredded cabbage seasoned with mild cajun spices, served over red rice..

Lunch Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.

Lunch Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Succulent fried shrimp over crisp greens topped with fresh produce, shredded cheddar and sliced egg...

Lunch Fried Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Grilled shrimp over crisp greens topped with fresh produce, shredded cheddar and sliced egg...

Lunch Creamy Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Creamy shrimp salad served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.

ONLINE DRINK MENU

Online Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Ginger ale

$2.99