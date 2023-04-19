Gilligan’s of Johns Island Johns Island
Food
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served with a creamy cajun dipping sauce...
Mozzarella Sticks
Hand cut and breaded and served with marinara sauce...
Shrimp Dip
Chopped shrimp, shredded cheese, bacon, celery, onions, and secret spices...
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Chilled shrimp steamed with bay spices...
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Shrimp filled with lump crabcake, wrapped in Applewood bacon and fried to perfection...
Boneless Chicken Tenders
Hot, Mild, Boom Boom or Teriyaki served with our House Blue Cheese or House Ranch dressing and celery.
Fried Calamari
Tossed in a peperoncini and red onion vinaigrette. Served with marinara sauce...
Soups
Salads
Dinner Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Dinner Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Dinner Fried Shrimp Salad
Hand breaded fried shrimp over mixed greens topped with fresh produce, shredded cheddar and sliced egg...
Dinner Grilled Shrimp Salad
Succulent grilled shrimp over crisp greens topped with fresh produce, shredded cheddar and sliced egg...
Dinner Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled Salmon served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.
Dinner Creamy Shrimp Salad
Creamy shrimp salad served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.
Mixed Green House Salad
A bowl of fresh produce and mixed greens...
Sandwiches & Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce, served on a toasted bun...
Crabcake Sandwich
Our homemade crabcake grilled, served on a toasted bun with remoulade sauce...
Flounder Sandwich
Flounder fillet, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun with tartar sauce...
Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp topped with remoulade, pineapple salsa and crunchy cabbage...
Fried Fish Tacos
Topped with coleslaw and sweet chile sauce...
Deluxe Burger
Two beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles...
Crabby Patty
Combination of a grilled beef patty topped with a grilled crabcake with remoulade sauce...
Dinner Entrees
Mate Grilled Shrimp
Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides
Captain Grilled Shrimp
Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides
Mate Fried Shrimp
Mate portion of our shrimp hand breaded and fried...
Captain Fried Shrimp
Fried to perfection...captain sized portion...
Mate Fried Popcorn Shrimp
A whole lot of ‘em! Petite and sweet!
Captain Fried Popcorn Shrimp
Even more of them....Petite and sweet and fried to perfection...
Mate Steamed Shrimp
We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em! Mate...
Captain Steamed Shrimp
Caption portion of our shrimp.....We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em!
Dinner Grilled Mahi Mahi Trio
Mahi Mahi, shrimp and crabcake, all lightly seasoned and grilled...
Dinner Crabcakes
A housemade mixture of hand picked and lump crabmeat grilled to perfection.
Dinner Blackened Salmon
Wild caught. Blackened and drizzled with honey.
Dinner Fried Platter
Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...
Dinner Fried Oysters
Shucked, lightly breaded and fried to perfection...
Dinner Shrimp & Oyster Combo
Hand breaded shrimp and shucked oysters, lightly fried...
Dinner Fried Flounder
We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right!...
DSP Fish & Chips
Dinner Shrimp & Flounder Combo
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
Dinner Crab Legs
Steamed clusters served with melted butter ...
Dinner Shrimp & Grits
Our house cheesy grits topped with grilled shrimp, Andouille smoked sausage, bacon, and white gravy...
Dinner Lowcountry Stirfry
Grilled shrimp, smoked sausage, and shredded cabbage seasoned with mild cajun spices, over red rice...
Shellfish Feast
Snow crab legs, steamed shrimp and steamed oysters mixed with red potatoes, sausage, and corn on the cob. All served in garlic butter and dusted with Old Bay Seasoning.
Dinner Gilligan's Stew
(No Broth) Steamed shrimp, smoked sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob and onions with bay seasonings...
Dinner Gumbo
Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and smoked sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...
Dinner Blackened Chicken
Blackened Chicken tenderloins, served with pineapple salsa.
Dinner Fried Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded and fried, served with honey mustard for dipping...
Sides
Hushpuppies & Cinnamon Honey Butter
Side Hushpuppies
Side of Cinnamon Honey Butter
French Fries
Red Rice
Cheesy Grits
Collards
House Green Salad
Coleslaw
Fried Okra
Corn on the Cob
Sliced Bacon
Side Marinara
Side Garlic Sauce
Side Garlic Bread
Side Bun
Fried Squash
American Cheese
Kids Menu
ONLINE LUNCH MENU
Online Lunch Entrees
Lunch Fried Shrimp
Hand breaded and fried...
Lunch Fried Flounder
We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right...
Lunch Fried Popcorn Shrimp
Petite and sweet!...
Lunch Fried Oysters
Shucked oysters lightly breaded and fried to perfection...
LSP Fish & chips
Lunch Fried Shrimp & Flounder
Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...
Lunch Fried Platter
Hand breaded shrimp, flounder, and oysters...
Lunch Chicken Tenders
Fried, served with honey mustard for dipping
Lunch Blackened Chicken
Blackened Chicken tenderloins, served with pineapple salsa.
Lunch Gumbo
Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and smoked sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...
Lunch Shrimp & Grits
Our house cheesy grits topped with grilled shrimp, smoked smoked sausage, bacon, and white gravy..
Lunch Lowcountry Stirfry
Grilled shrimp, smoked sausage, and shredded cabbage seasoned with mild cajun spices, served over red rice..
Lunch Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Lunch Grilled Shrimp Salad
Succulent fried shrimp over crisp greens topped with fresh produce, shredded cheddar and sliced egg...
Lunch Fried Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp over crisp greens topped with fresh produce, shredded cheddar and sliced egg...
Lunch Creamy Shrimp Salad
Creamy shrimp salad served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.