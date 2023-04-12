Gilligan's of Summerville Summerville




Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Served with a creamy cajun dipping sauce...

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Hand cut and breaded and served with marinara sauce...

Shrimp Dip

$10.99

Chopped shrimp, shredded cheese, bacon, celery, onions, and secret spices..

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$12.99

Chilled shrimp steamed with bay spices...

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp stuffed with lump crabcake, wrapped in Applewood bacon and fried to perfection...

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Hot, Mild, Boom Boom or Teriyaki served with our House Blue Cheese or House Ranch dressing and celery...

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Tossed in a peperoncini and red onion vinaigrette. Served with marinara sauce...

1 Crab leg Cluster

$13.99

Soups

Cup She Crab

$5.99

A Lowcountry favorite!...

Bowl She Crab

$7.99

A bigger portion of a Lowcountry favorite...

Salads

Mixed Green House Salad

$5.99

A bowl of fresh produce and mixed greens...

Dinner Fried Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Fried shrimp over crisp greens topped with fresh produce, shredded cheddar and sliced egg...

Dinner Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Grilled shrimp over crisp greens topped with fresh produce, shredded cheddar and sliced egg...

Dinner Fried Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fried chicken tender bites over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, bacon bits, red onion, and a housemade corn & black bean salsa...

Dinner Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken tender bites over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, bacon bits, red onion, and a housemade corn & black bean salsa...

Dinner Creamy Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Creamy shrimp salad served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.

Dinner Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.99

Grilled Salmon served over a bed of mixed greens with shredded cheddar, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion and cucumbers.

Sandwiches & Tacos

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried chicken breast tossed in hot or mild buffalo sauce, served on a toasted bun...

Crabcake Sandwich

$12.99

Our homemade crabcake grilled, served on a toasted bun with remoulade sauce...

Flounder Sandwich

$12.99

Flounder fillet, lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a toasted bun with tartar sauce...

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Blackened shrimp topped with pineapple salsa, remouldade sauce and crunchy cabbage...

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.99

Topped with coleslaw and sweet chile sauce...

Deluxe Burger

$11.99

Two beef patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles...

Crabby Patty

$14.99

Combination of a grilled beef patty topped with a grilled crabcake with remoulade sauce...

Dinner Entrees

Dinner Mate Fried Shrimp

$21.99

Our shrimp hand breaded and fried. Mate size portion....

Dinner Captain Fried Shrimp

$26.99

Fried to perfection...Captain size portion...

Dinner Mate Grilled Shrimp

$21.99

Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides

Dinner Captain Grilled Shrimp

$26.99

Lightly seasoned and grilled with choice of two sides

Dinner Mate Popcorn Shrimp

$19.99

A whole lot of ‘em! Petite and sweet!

Dinner Captain Popcorn Shrimp

$24.99

Captain sized portion.....A whole lot of ‘em! Petite and sweet!

Dinner Mate Steamed Shrimp

$21.99

We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em!

Dinner Captain Steamed Shrimp

$26.99

We catch ‘em! You peel ‘em!

Dinner Shrimp & Flounder Combo

$21.99

Hand breaded and lightly fried combination of shrimp and flounder...

Dinner Shrimp & Oyster Combo

$25.99

Hand breaded shrimp and shucked oysters, lightly fried...

Dinner Fried Seafood Platter

$26.99

Fried shrimp, oysters and flounder...

Dinner Fried Flounder

$20.99

We fillet ‘em and fry ‘em just right!...

Dinner Fried Oysters

$28.99

Shucked, lightly breaded and fried to perfection...

DSP Fish & Chips

$15.99

Dinner Grilled Mahi Mahi Trio

$27.99

Mahi Mahi, shrimp and a crabcake, all lightly seasoned and grilled...

Dinner Grilled Crabcakes

$23.99

A housemade mixture of hand picked and lump crabmeat grilled to perfection.

Dinner Honey Blackened Salmon

$22.99

Wild caught. Blackened and drizzled with honey, served with choice of two sides....

Dinner Shrimp & Grits

$21.99

Our house cheesy grits topped with grilled shrimp, smoked sausage, and bacon...

Dinner Lowcountry Stir fry

$21.99

Grilled shrimp, smoked sausage, and shredded cabbage seasoned with mild cajun spices, served over a bed of red rice...

Dinner Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

$21.99

Corn and okra gumbo combined with grilled shrimp and smoked sausage, served over a bowl of red rice...

Shellfish Feast

$36.99

Snow crab legs, steamed shrimp and steamed oysters mixed with red potatoes, sausage, and corn on the cob. All served in garlic butter and dusted with Old Bay Seasoning.

Dinner Crab Legs

$24.99

Steamed clusters served with melted butter....

Dinner Gilligan's Stew

$21.99

(No Broth) Steamed shrimp, smoked sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob and onions with bay seasonings..

Dinner Grilled Chicken

$17.99

Blackened Chicken tenderloins, served with pineapple salsa.

Dinner Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Lightly breaded and fried, served honey mustard for dipping...

Sides

Hushpuppies

$2.99

Cinnamon Butter Hushpuppies

$4.99

Side Cinnamon Butter

$1.99

French Fries

$2.99

Red Rice

$2.99

Cheesy Grits

$2.99

Collards

$2.99

House Green Salad

$5.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Corn on the Cob

$2.99

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Side Garlic Butter

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Bacon

$0.50

Add Tomato

$0.50

Add Lettuce

$0.50

Add Pickles

$0.50

Add Onion

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Gravy

$0.50

Side Garlic Bread

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids Fish Fingers

$6.95

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.95

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

On a Frisbee

$2.00

Desserts

Chocolate Torte

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Caramel Cheesecake

$6.99

Pecan Pie

$6.99

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$5.99

ONLINE DRINK MENU

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99