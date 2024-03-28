Gilman Brewing Pleasanton 706 Main St. Pleasanton, CA 94566
4-Packs
- 4-Pack Antifreeze$21.99Out of stock
A Juicy/Hazy DIPA. Light in color but with a smooth, creamy body. Massive tropical/citrus hop aroma and flavor. Moderate bitterness. ABV 8%
- 4-Pack Autoshop$21.99
An aggressively hopped West Berkeley style IPA. Old-school style with light balanced body, aggressive bittering hops, massive fresh hop aroma and flavor (grapefruit/pine). ABV 8.5%
- 4-Pack Bomberos$20.99Out of stock
Our Amber Mexican Style Lager-The Bomberos Club is a charitable organization founded by a group of BFD Firefighters which focuses on fundraising and support for underprivileged and under-represented youth looking to enter fire/EMS training. Gilman Brewing is proud to support our local hard working firefighters and we applaud their dedication and sacrifice to our community. Please join us in raising funds and awareness ABV 5.3%
- 4-Pack Champ Rochaux$19.99
Belgian Saison with nectarine. 6% ABV
- 4-Pack Freedom Hazy IPA$20.99
This IPA is hazy/foggy/unfiltered/East Coast style… whatever definition suits you. It is smooth, juicy and tropical. With a massive amount of Amarillo for tropical punch, we also decided to liberate a bunch of other hops and let some El Dorado, Idaho 7, Mosaic and Simcoe ride along as well.
- 4-Pack Frog on Bicycle$20.99
Mr. Froggy had himself a little bit too much swamp juice and next thing you know he’s wearing a funny hat and pedaling a unicycle…this juicy version of a West Coast IPA might have you doing the same thing. Super light crisp body. Tropical and juicy, with an inappropriately large amount of Motueka, Mosaic and Simcoe. Best enjoyed while wearing a bowler and pedaling an old timey bicycle. Keep it smooth Mr. Froggy…keep it smooth. ABV 6.5%
- 4-Pack Green Eyed Devil$16.99
Classic, refreshing Lager. Smooth, light, crisp. Our homage to the red-white-and-blue beers that helped build this brewery ABV 5%
- 4-Pack Idaho Two-Step$20.99
A modern West Coast style IPA. 100% Idaho-7 hops. Big bold west coast flavor. ABV 7.3%
- 4-Pack Intergalactic Dad Pants$20.99
A massively hopped hazy Galaxy Pale Ale 5.5% ABV
- 4-Pack Push Rod Porter$17.99
- 4-Pack Quarter Panel$20.99
A modern West Coast style IPA. Light body, aggressive bittering. Massive tropical/dank/citrus aroma and flavors from huge late additions of Amarillo, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops. ABV 6.5%
- 4-Pack Solamente Uno$17.99
Our Amber Mexican Style Lager is crisp and malty with a hint of Rye spice and a slight floral aroma from a light dry hop. This puppy drinks easy. Perfect for a relaxed night in by yourself, sure throw on those comfy sweatpants, who cares? Self-care is the name of the game, honey. Don’t stress yourself out. Crack open a cold beer, order some delivery, and binge watch your favorite show. You’ve earned it. ABV 5.3%
- 4-Pack The Gilman Saison$18.99
Rich, toasted bread/malt, fruit, spice & earthy flavors. Dry finish. All these flavors come from our house strain of Belgian Saison yeast, water, barley malt, and hops. ABV 6%
- 4-Pack West Berkeley Pale Ale$21.00
Traditional American Pale Ale. A crispy pale malt backbone keeps things smooth while a massive double dry hop addition of classic Cryo-Cascade and Centennial hops destroy your tastebuds and your ability to ever look at a pale ale the same way again. ABV 5.7%
- 4-Pack West Berkeley Pilsner$17.99
A classic, traditional German Pilsner, no corners cut. With a nod to our German friends just down the street producing a fantastic lagerbier here in Berkeley. Soft water, German Pilsner malt, a big dose of Saaz and Tettnanger hops…lagered bright for over six weeks to allow for that classic malty smoothness to develop…. Crisp malt notes perfectly balanced against moderate, firm bitterness. Spicy and floral hop notes with a smooth refreshing finish…. What more could you want in a beer? ABV 4.9%
- 4-Pack Banjo Cat$21.99
- 4-Pack Berkeley Black Lager$17.99
- 4-Pack Dashboard Jesus$21.99