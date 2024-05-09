Please warm your Manske Rolls for 30 seconds in the microwave! ENJOY!!
Gil's Broiler and Manske Roll Bakery
FOOD
Sandwhiches
- 1/4 pound burger$5.00
Fresh baked buns, hand formed patties
- 1/2 pound burger$7.00
Fresh baked buns, hand formed patties
- 1 pound burger$10.50
Fresh baked buns, hand formed patties
- 2 pound burger$18.50
Fresh baked buns, hand formed patties
- Turkey Burger$6.50
Fresh ground turkey sandwhich
- Gil-A-Chick$6.50
Fried chicken strip sandwhich
- Grilled Chicken Sandwhich$6.50
Marinated grilled chicken sandwhich
- Impossible Burger$7.00
Plant based meat alternative
- Black Bean Veggie burger$6.50
Black bean veggie burger
- Grilled Cheese$3.50
buttered, toasted buns, w/ melted cheese
- BLT$3.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
Fryer
Sides
- Small Fries$2.00
golden brown shoe string fries
- Small Sweet Potato Fries$2.50
Sweet fries
- Small Tots$2.00
crunchy, golden brown tater tots
- Small Rings$2.50
hand battered onion rings
- Large Fries$4.00
Golden brown shoe string fries
- Large Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Sweet fries
- Large Tots$4.00
crunchy, golden brown tater tots
- Large Rings$5.00
Hand battered onion rings
- Combo$3.50
- Combo X$4.00
- FROTS$2.50
- FRINGS$2.50
- Large FROTS$4.00
- Large FRINGS$5.00
Baked Goods
Ice cream
Gil's Broiler and Manske Roll Bakery Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 878-8888
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM