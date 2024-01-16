Gina's Pizzeria
Full Menu
Appetizers
Salads
- Side Salad$3.50
- ceasar side salad$3.50
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, fresh Pecorino Romano, croutons, Caesar dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.00
Sliced grilled chicken breast, bell pepper, red onion, tomato, Cheddar cheese, black olive
- Meat Salad$10.00
Beef, pepperoni, ham, black olives, banana peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Gina's Side Salad$3.50
- Gina's Salad$8.00
Wings
Subs
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.00
Breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella, Parmesan, and marinara
- Italian Beef Sandwich$15.00
A Chicago classic. Thin slices of roast beef soaked in Italian spices and beef au jus. Ask for it dipped in "Gravy" to make it wet and delicious. We top this sandwich with hot Italian giardiniera or roasted sweet bell peppers, or both. Get crazy and get th
- Italian Sausage and Peppers Sandwich$13.00
Momma's classic recipe. We take sweet Italian sausage and slow roast it with sliced onions, bell peppers, olive oil, and roma tomatoes and spices. Top it with provolone for $2.00
- Meatball Sub$12.00
Our sub stuffed with delicious meatballs, marinara and topped with gooey melted provolone
- The Italiano Sub$12.00
Ham, pepperoni, salami, black olives, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, provolone, and Italian dressing
- The Club$11.00
Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo or mustard
10" Pizza
- 10" Build Your Own Pizza$10.99
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$15.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken breast, onion, bacon
- 10" Cheese$10.99
- 10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$13.99
Chicken, Alfredo, onion, spinach, tomato
- 10" Gina's Special$15.99
Pork, beef, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olive, green olive, jalapeño
- 10" Hawaiian Pizza$13.99
Ham and pineapple
- 10" Meat Lovers Pizza$15.99
Beef, pork, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham
- 10" Meatball Pizza$13.99
Meatball halves and onions
- 10" The Boss$15.99
Italian sausage, onion, bell pepper, mushroom
- 10" The Grant$15.99
Chunks of Italian Sausage and Giardiniera Peppers. This is easily one of our most popular pizzas, You will find your self craving it.
- 10" Veggie$13.99
Bell pepper, onion, diced tomato, mushroom, black olive, green olive
- 10" Western Flyer$13.99
Pepperoni and Jalapeño Peppers.
- 10" White Spinach Pizza$12.99
Onion, garlic, Alfredo sauce, spinach, feta, and mozzarella
12" Pizza
- 12" Build Your Own Pizza$12.99
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken breast, onion, bacon
- 12" Cheese$12.99
- 12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$15.99
Chicken, Alfredo, onion, spinach, tomato
- 12" Gina's Special$17.99
Pork, beef, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olive, green olive, jalapeño
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$15.99
Ham and pineapple
- 12" Meat Lovers Pizza$17.99
Beef, pork, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham
- 12" Meatball Pizza$15.99
Meatball halves and onions
- 12" The Boss$17.99
Italian sausage, onion, bell pepper, mushroom
- 12" The Grant$17.99
Chunks of Italian Sausage and Giardiniera Peppers. This is easily one of our most popular pizzas, You will find your self craving it.
- 12" Veggie$15.99
Bell pepper, onion, diced tomato, mushroom, black olive, green olive
- 12" Western Flyer$15.99
Pepperoni and Jalapeño Peppers.
- 12" White Spinach Pizza$14.99
Onion, garlic, Alfredo sauce, spinach, feta, and mozzarella
14" Pizza
- 14" Build Your Own Pizza$14.99
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$21.95
Buffalo sauce, chicken breast, onion, bacon
- 14" Cheese$14.99
- 14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza$18.99
Chicken, Alfredo, onion, spinach, tomato
- 14" Gina's Special$21.99
Pork, beef, pepperoni, green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olive, green olive, jalapeño
- 14" Hawaiian Pizza$18.99
Ham and pineapple
- 14" Meat Lovers Pizza$21.99
Beef, pork, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham
- 14" Meatball Pizza$18.99
Meatball halves and onions
- 14" The Boss$21.99
Italian sausage, onion, bell pepper, mushroom
- 14" The Grant$21.99
Chunks of Italian Sausage and Giardiniera Peppers. This is easily one of our most popular pizzas, You will find your self craving it.
- 14" Veggie$18.99
Bell pepper, onion, diced tomato, mushroom, black olive, green olive
- 14" Western Flyer$18.99
Pepperoni and Jalapeño Peppers.
- 14" White Spinach Pizza$17.99
Onion, garlic, Alfredo sauce, spinach, feta, and mozzarella