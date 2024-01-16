Ginger and Spice 2001 N. Preston Rd. #70
Main Menu
Appetizer
- Fried Egg Rolls
4 pieces. Fried rice paper rolls with minced pork, shrimp, taro, carrot, onion, and thin glass noodles$9.50
- Fresh Spring Rolls
2 pieces. Rice paper rolls filled with lettuce, mint, basil, cucumber, and vermicelli. Pick between shrimp or tofu$8.00
- Fried Chicken Wing
Crispy chicken wings dipped with house special sauce topped with garlic$9.50
- Papaya Salad
Green papaya tossed with pickled carrot and diakon, basil, mint, purple onion and topped with fried shallot, peanut, and house special fish sauce$9.50
Soup Entrees
- Beef Pho
A rich beef broth served with eye round, steak (rare), meatball (cut in half) and brisket on a bed of noodles. Topped with scallion and onions$15.50
- Chicken Pho
An aromatic chicken broth served with poached chicken meat on a bed of noodles. Topped with scallion, onions, and cilantro$14.50
- Vegetarian Pho
Vegetable broth served with rice noodles, fried tofu, bok choy, napa, broccoli, button mushroom, onions, scallion, cilantro, fried garlic and fried shallot$13.50
- Bun Bo Hue$16.00