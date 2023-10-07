DRINK

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Traditional brewed coffee made with organic, fair trade beans roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery. Balanced with chocolate and caramel notes.

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00+

Certified organic and fair trade coffee & steamed milk of your choice.

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00+

Nitrogen-infused organic fair trade cold brew coffee served over coffee ice cubes.

Iced Nitro Maple Pumpkin Oat Latte

$6.00+

Seasonal nitro cold brew made with real pumpkin puree, VT maple syrup, pure oat milk, pumpkin spice blend, and Congo Kalehe dark roast coffee. Steeped, spiced, and kegged by NOBL. Served over coffee ice cubes.

Iced Americano

$3.75

A 16oz iced beverage made with water topped with double espresso shot. Espresso is organic, fair trade, and roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery.

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Espresso (2 shots - 16oz, 3 shots - 20oz) with choice of milk served over ice. Espresso is organic, fair trade, and roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery.

Cortado

$4.50

A 4oz beverage made with a double shot of espresso and equal parts steamed milk. Espresso is organic, fair trade, and roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery. Choice of milk.

Double Shot

$3.00

A double shot of espresso made with organic, fair trade beans roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery. Rich, robust and yet smooth.

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso (2 shots - 12oz, 3 shots - 16oz) with steamed milk topped with silky foam. Espresso is organic, fair trade, and roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery. Choice of milk.

Cappuccino

$4.50

A 6oz beverage made with a double shot of espresso and equal parts steamed milk and foam. Espresso is organic, fair trade, and roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery. Choice of milk.

Americano

$3.25

A 6oz beverage made with hot water topped with double espresso shot. Espresso is organic, fair trade, and roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery.

English Breakfast

$4.00+

Handcrafted custom blend of black teas by women-owned and women-led, 27 Teas. Smooth and malty with a clean finish.

Flourish Herbal Blend

$4.00+

LANEY & LU's signature herbalist-designed Flourish tea with properties to purify, boost immunity, increase energy, support digestion, and promote respiratory health. Ingredients include echinacea, marshmallow root, spearmint, rosehip, and elderberry.

Green

$4.00+

Green tea by women-owned and women-led, 27 Teas. Smooth with hints of citrus and pine.

Chaga Mushroom Chai

$4.00+

LANEY & LU's signature herbalist-designed chaga chai tea with properties to support immunity and overall mind, body, and spirit wellness. Ingredients include chaga mushroom, black tea, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, cardamom, star anise, and black pepper.

Iced Peach Turmeric Black Tea

$5.00+

On tap and served over ice. Jasmine Black Tea infused with organic turmeric, 100% peach juice, and lightly sweetened with organic sugar. Brewed and kegged by NOBL.

Iced Lemon Ginger Green Tea

$5.00+

On tap and served over ice. Green lemon tea with organic cold pressed ginger, 100% lemon juice, and lightly sweetened with organic sugar. Brewed and kegged by NOBL.

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.50+

Culinary grade matcha tea whisked into the milk of your choice. Our matcha is a blend of the Yabukita and Okumidori cultivars that is shade grown for the last 3-4 weeks before being hand picked. It is then granite stone ground. The result is a vibrant green, super smooth and slightly sweet cup.

Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.50+

Culinary grade matcha tea whisked into the milk of your choice and served over ice. Our matcha is a blend of the Yabukita and Okumidori cultivars that is shade grown for the last 3-4 weeks before being hand picked. It is then granite stone ground. The result is a vibrant green, super smooth and slightly sweet cup.

Iced Nitro Maple Pumpkin Oat Latte

$6.00+

Seasonal nitro cold brew made with real pumpkin puree, VT maple syrup, pure oat milk, pumpkin spice blend, and Congo Kalehe dark roast coffee. Steeped, spiced, and kegged by NOBL. Served over coffee ice cubes.

Iced Peach Turmeric Black Tea

$5.00+

On tap and served over ice. Jasmine Black Tea infused with organic turmeric, 100% peach juice, and lightly sweetened with organic sugar. Brewed and kegged by NOBL.

Iced Lemon Ginger Green Tea

$5.00+

On tap and served over ice. Green lemon tea with organic cold pressed ginger, 100% lemon juice, and lightly sweetened with organic sugar. Brewed and kegged by NOBL.

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00+

Nitrogen-infused organic fair trade cold brew coffee served over coffee ice cubes.

Housemade Hot Chocolate

$6.00+

Rich and luscious housemade hot chocolate made with women-owned and women-led Enna Chocolate. Choice of milk.

NOBL Cold Pressed Orange Juice

$4.00

Cold Pressed Green Juice

$9.00

Cucumber Juice, Celery Juice, Lemon Juice, Spinach Juice, Parsley Juice ORGANIC

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.50

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

Half Lemon Half Tea Spindrift Sparkling Water

$3.00

Grapefruit Spindrift Sparkling Water

$3.00

Lemon Spindrift Sparkling Water

$3.00

Cold Pressed Organic Turmeric Orange Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice, Carrot Juice, Lemon Juice, Turmeric Juice ORGANIC

12oz Hot

$5.00

16oz Hot

$6.50

16oz Iced

$5.00

20oz Iced

$6.50

EAT

Smoked Salmon Tartine

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$14.00

Cold smoked salmon, fromage blanc, red onion, capers, dijon aioli, Kayla’s Cutting microgreens, fresh dill, served on organic sourdough Contains dairy, gluten

Signature Egg Sandwich

Signature Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Organic egg your style, North Country bacon, pastured raw gruyere cheese, chili jam, dijon aioli, organic arugula, served on house-made focaccia Contains dairy, egg, gluten

B.L.T.A

B.L.T.A

$14.00

North Country bacon, Little Leaf mixed greens, tomato, avocado, spicy aioli, served on house-made focaccia, gluten-friendly available Contains egg, gluten

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$16.00

ouse slow roasted grass fed beef, caramelized onion puree, cornichon, organic arugula, pastured raw white cheddar*, horseradish crema, served on house-made focaccia, gluten-friendly available Contains dairy, gluten

Harvest Beet Sandwich

Harvest Beet Sandwich

$12.00

roasted beet, butternut & delicata squash, fromage blanc, spinach walnut pesto, toasted pepitas, served on house- made focaccia, gluten-friendly available Contains dairy, gluten

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$14.00

roasted free range chicken*, dijon aioli, mozzarella, basil, sun-dried tomato pesto, red onion, served on house-made focaccia, gluten-friendly available Contains dairy, gluten

Daily Soup

$6.00+Out of stock

Daily selection varies.

Signature Salad

$14.00

Little Leaf mixed greens, carrot, grape tomato, radish, fresh herbs, Kayla’s Cuttings microgreens, choice of house vinaigrette or dairy-free buttermilk ranch dressing

BAKERY

Naked Chocolate 6” Cake - Gluten Friendly

$5.50+Out of stock

Decadent four-layer cake filled with whipped chocolate ganache. Contains eggs, dairy.

Chocolate Cupcakes - Gluten Friendly

$3.50Out of stock

Whipped chocolate ganache Contains eggs.

Naked Vanilla Bean 6” Cake - Gluten Friendly

$5.50+Out of stock

Moist four-layer cake filled with fluffy Swiss vanilla buttercream Contains eggs and dairy.

Vanilla Bean Cupcakes - Gluten Friendly

$3.50Out of stock

Swiss vanilla buttercream Contains eggs and dairy.

Naked Carrot 6” Cake - Gluten Friendly

$5.50+Out of stock

Irresistible four-layer cake filled with luscious cream cheese frosting Contains eggs and dairy.

Carrot Cupcakes - Gluten Friendly

$3.50Out of stock

Cream Cheese Frosting Contains eggs and dairy.

Sweet Potato Cashew Cheesecake - Gluten Friendly

$5.50+Out of stock

Contains tree nuts.

9" Strawberry Cream Cake

$95.00Out of stock

Bacon Blue Cheeseburger Pasty

$6.00Out of stock

Contains dairy, egg, gluten.

Chorizo Sausage & Butternut Quiche

$3.50+Out of stock

Flaky pie dough, organic free range egg custard, local sausage, roasted butternut squash, smoked gouda Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.

Curry Chicken & Pumpkin Hand Pie

Curry Chicken & Pumpkin Hand Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Flaky pastry, local chicken thighs, kabocha squash, thai coconut curry sauce Contains egg, gluten.

Roasted Root & Chevre Galette

Roasted Root & Chevre Galette

$5.00Out of stock

Flaky pastry, house made ricotta, local tomatoes, spinach-walnut pesto Contains egg, dairy, gluten, tree nuts.

Bacon Leek Cauli-Quiche

$5.00Out of stock

Grain free almond cauliflower crust, bacon, leeks, organic free range eggs Contains eggs.

Herb & Feta Scone

$4.00

Pumpkin Loaf

$4.50+Out of stock

Contains eggs, gluten, dairy.

Pain Au Chocolat

$6.00Out of stock

Kanelbulle (Cinnamon Roll)

$5.00Out of stock

Yesterday's Scone

$2.00Out of stock

Yesterday's Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Butter Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Flaky, crispy, yeast-leavened pastry

Croissant Jambon Fromage

$6.00Out of stock

Flaky, crispy yeast-leavened pastry, Ham, Swiss, Parmesan

Cranberry Almond Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Contains egg, dairy, gluten, tree nuts.

Chai Financier

$3.50Out of stock

Contains egg, dairy.

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Wild Maine blueberries, cinnamon oat streusel Contains egg, dairy, gluten.

Almond Fig Muffin

Almond Fig Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Contains egg, dairy, gluten, tree nuts.

Herb & Feta Scone

$4.00

Chocolate Chip

$4.00Out of stock

Contains egg, dairy, gluten.

Peanut Butter - Gluten Friendly

$4.50Out of stock

Contains peanuts.

Matcha Macaroon - Gluten Friendly

$2.00Out of stock

Caramel Apple Crumb Bar - Gluten Friendly

$3.50Out of stock

Contains dairy.

GRAB N' GO

Yesterday's Scone

$2.00Out of stock

Spinach Walnut Pesto

Out of stock

GINGER FOX Aioli

Out of stock

Yesterday's Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Trifle 1

Out of stock

Trifle 2

Out of stock

Deli Salad 1

Out of stock

Deli Salad 2

Out of stock

Deli Salad 3

Out of stock

Salmon

Out of stock

Granola

Out of stock

Nantucket Crisps Potato Chips

$3.00

Daily Soup

$6.00+Out of stock

Daily selection varies.

Wilkin & Sons Pure Honey

$1.50

Wilkin & Sons Ketchup Bottles

$1.50

Bonne Mama Strawberry Preserves

$2.00

Nantucket Crisps Potato Chips

$3.00

RETAIL

Kid's Tee Shirts

Kid's Tee Shirts

$28.50

Super soft cotton and oh, so cute! kid's tee. Custom Fox line art by Gypsy Coast highlights our playful tagline - Just a little mischievous.

Toddler Tee Shirt

Toddler Tee Shirt

$26.50

Super soft cotton and oh, so cute! kid's tee. Custom Fox line art by Gypsy Coast highlights our playful tagline - Just a little mischievous.

GINGER FOX Men's Crew

GINGER FOX Men's Crew

$29.00

Super soft cotton men's or unisex style tee. Custom screen printing by Gypsy Coast in VT.

GINGER FOX Ladies' Crew

GINGER FOX Ladies' Crew

$28.00

Super soft cotton ladies' with an athletic style. Custom screen printing by Gypsy Coast in VT.

GF Yeti 12oz Tumbler

GF Yeti 12oz Tumbler

$30.00

Double insulated and the perfectly sized for your daily adventures.

GF Diner Mug

GF Diner Mug

$18.00

This retro diner mug is heavy and will make you crave a GINGER FOX croissant with every cup of joe.

Baking Ultimate Cookbook

Baking Ultimate Cookbook

$39.95

One of Jen's most favorite cookbooks. Created by head bakers at Tatte, a Boston mainstay, this cookbook should be a staple in every kitchen.

French Patisserie Cook Book

French Patisserie Cook Book

$60.00

If you only buy this cookbook to look at the pictures, we wouldn't blame you.

Pastry Love Cookbook

Pastry Love Cookbook

$40.00

Joanna Chang, premiere female Boston restauranteur, has always been an inspiration to Jen. This cookbook includes Flour's favorite recipes and makes a beautiful gift for any home baker.

Tartine Cookbook

Tartine Cookbook

$40.00

A beautiful collection of recipes from the famed California bakery - Tartine.

GF Beanie

GF Beanie

$25.00

Soft and warm. Our beanie game is strong.

GF Gold Hat

GF Gold Hat

$35.00

Jen's go-to trucker hat. Designed and custom branded by Pukka. This hat is of incredible quality and the color is 'chef's kiss"!

GF Gray Twill Hat

GF Gray Twill Hat

$35.00

This Pukka 5-panel hat is of incredible quality and makes you look as cool as you really are.

GF Vinyl Sticker

GF Vinyl Sticker

$1.50

Share your GINGER FOX love on your car, your computer, or your water bottle. Resilient and weather proof.

Fox Enamel Pin

Fox Enamel Pin

$5.00

Foxy and sweet. A little GINGER FOX enamel pin for your backpack, hat or apron.

Yeti Dog Bowl

Yeti Dog Bowl

$70.00

May your dog eat and drink in style. Just a little mischievous.

Small Rubber Spatula

$5.00

Small spatula made of premium BPA free silicone. This staple kitchen tool has internal stainless steel core design for strength and durability.

Large Silicone Spatula

$6.00

Large spatula made of premium BPA free silicone. This staple kitchen tool has internal stainless steel core design for strength and durability.

Measuring Spoons

$25.00

Measuring Cups

$30.00Out of stock
Marble Rolling Pin

Marble Rolling Pin

$45.00

Black marble 10" rolling pin with wooden handles and holder base. A lovely and heavy option for delicate pastry dough.

Coffee Spoon Clip BLACK

$6.00

Coffee Maker Percolater

$30.00

Coffee Spoon Clip GOLD

$6.00

Greeting Card - SUN

$6.00

Greeting Card - POPPY

$6.00

Greeting Card - HAPPY BIRTHDAY

$6.00

Greeting Card - EUCALYPTUS

$6.00

Greeting Card - CONGRATS

$6.00

Match Bottle

$4.00

Tiny glass jar with cork with 20 black 2" matches.

Greeting Card - BALANCED

$6.00
Gold Candles

Gold Candles

$14.00

Elegant, gold and white 5.5" candles are ideal for our 6" 4-layer cakes.

Wilkin & Sons Ketchup Bottles

$1.50

Wilkin & Sons Pure Honey

$1.50

Bonne Mama Strawberry Preserves

$2.00
Enna Chocolate Bar - Belize

Enna Chocolate Bar - Belize

$12.00
Enna Chocolate Bar - Moonlight

Enna Chocolate Bar - Moonlight

$14.00

Enna Chocolate Bar - Charmed

$12.00

Enna Chocolate - Ecuador

$12.00