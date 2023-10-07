Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.50 +

Culinary grade matcha tea whisked into the milk of your choice and served over ice. Our matcha is a blend of the Yabukita and Okumidori cultivars that is shade grown for the last 3-4 weeks before being hand picked. It is then granite stone ground. The result is a vibrant green, super smooth and slightly sweet cup.