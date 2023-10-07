GINGER FOX
DRINK
Drip Coffee
Traditional brewed coffee made with organic, fair trade beans roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery. Balanced with chocolate and caramel notes.
Cafe Au Lait
Certified organic and fair trade coffee & steamed milk of your choice.
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
Nitrogen-infused organic fair trade cold brew coffee served over coffee ice cubes.
Iced Nitro Maple Pumpkin Oat Latte
Seasonal nitro cold brew made with real pumpkin puree, VT maple syrup, pure oat milk, pumpkin spice blend, and Congo Kalehe dark roast coffee. Steeped, spiced, and kegged by NOBL. Served over coffee ice cubes.
Iced Americano
A 16oz iced beverage made with water topped with double espresso shot. Espresso is organic, fair trade, and roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery.
Iced Latte
Espresso (2 shots - 16oz, 3 shots - 20oz) with choice of milk served over ice. Espresso is organic, fair trade, and roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery.
Cortado
A 4oz beverage made with a double shot of espresso and equal parts steamed milk. Espresso is organic, fair trade, and roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery. Choice of milk.
Double Shot
A double shot of espresso made with organic, fair trade beans roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery. Rich, robust and yet smooth.
Latte
Espresso (2 shots - 12oz, 3 shots - 16oz) with steamed milk topped with silky foam. Espresso is organic, fair trade, and roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery. Choice of milk.
Cappuccino
A 6oz beverage made with a double shot of espresso and equal parts steamed milk and foam. Espresso is organic, fair trade, and roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery. Choice of milk.
Americano
A 6oz beverage made with hot water topped with double espresso shot. Espresso is organic, fair trade, and roasted by women-owned and women-led, A&E Roastery.
English Breakfast
Handcrafted custom blend of black teas by women-owned and women-led, 27 Teas. Smooth and malty with a clean finish.
Flourish Herbal Blend
LANEY & LU's signature herbalist-designed Flourish tea with properties to purify, boost immunity, increase energy, support digestion, and promote respiratory health. Ingredients include echinacea, marshmallow root, spearmint, rosehip, and elderberry.
Green
Green tea by women-owned and women-led, 27 Teas. Smooth with hints of citrus and pine.
Chaga Mushroom Chai
LANEY & LU's signature herbalist-designed chaga chai tea with properties to support immunity and overall mind, body, and spirit wellness. Ingredients include chaga mushroom, black tea, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, cardamom, star anise, and black pepper.
Iced Peach Turmeric Black Tea
On tap and served over ice. Jasmine Black Tea infused with organic turmeric, 100% peach juice, and lightly sweetened with organic sugar. Brewed and kegged by NOBL.
Iced Lemon Ginger Green Tea
On tap and served over ice. Green lemon tea with organic cold pressed ginger, 100% lemon juice, and lightly sweetened with organic sugar. Brewed and kegged by NOBL.
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Culinary grade matcha tea whisked into the milk of your choice. Our matcha is a blend of the Yabukita and Okumidori cultivars that is shade grown for the last 3-4 weeks before being hand picked. It is then granite stone ground. The result is a vibrant green, super smooth and slightly sweet cup.
Iced Matcha Green Tea Latte
Culinary grade matcha tea whisked into the milk of your choice and served over ice. Our matcha is a blend of the Yabukita and Okumidori cultivars that is shade grown for the last 3-4 weeks before being hand picked. It is then granite stone ground. The result is a vibrant green, super smooth and slightly sweet cup.
Iced Nitro Maple Pumpkin Oat Latte
Seasonal nitro cold brew made with real pumpkin puree, VT maple syrup, pure oat milk, pumpkin spice blend, and Congo Kalehe dark roast coffee. Steeped, spiced, and kegged by NOBL. Served over coffee ice cubes.
Iced Peach Turmeric Black Tea
On tap and served over ice. Jasmine Black Tea infused with organic turmeric, 100% peach juice, and lightly sweetened with organic sugar. Brewed and kegged by NOBL.
Iced Lemon Ginger Green Tea
On tap and served over ice. Green lemon tea with organic cold pressed ginger, 100% lemon juice, and lightly sweetened with organic sugar. Brewed and kegged by NOBL.
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
Nitrogen-infused organic fair trade cold brew coffee served over coffee ice cubes.
Housemade Hot Chocolate
Rich and luscious housemade hot chocolate made with women-owned and women-led Enna Chocolate. Choice of milk.
NOBL Cold Pressed Orange Juice
Cold Pressed Green Juice
Cucumber Juice, Celery Juice, Lemon Juice, Spinach Juice, Parsley Juice ORGANIC
San Pellegrino
Coca Cola
Poland Spring Water
Half Lemon Half Tea Spindrift Sparkling Water
Grapefruit Spindrift Sparkling Water
Lemon Spindrift Sparkling Water
Cold Pressed Organic Turmeric Orange Juice
Orange Juice, Carrot Juice, Lemon Juice, Turmeric Juice ORGANIC
12oz Hot
16oz Hot
16oz Iced
20oz Iced
EAT
Smoked Salmon Tartine
Cold smoked salmon, fromage blanc, red onion, capers, dijon aioli, Kayla’s Cutting microgreens, fresh dill, served on organic sourdough Contains dairy, gluten
Signature Egg Sandwich
Organic egg your style, North Country bacon, pastured raw gruyere cheese, chili jam, dijon aioli, organic arugula, served on house-made focaccia Contains dairy, egg, gluten
B.L.T.A
North Country bacon, Little Leaf mixed greens, tomato, avocado, spicy aioli, served on house-made focaccia, gluten-friendly available Contains egg, gluten
Roast Beef
ouse slow roasted grass fed beef, caramelized onion puree, cornichon, organic arugula, pastured raw white cheddar*, horseradish crema, served on house-made focaccia, gluten-friendly available Contains dairy, gluten
Harvest Beet Sandwich
roasted beet, butternut & delicata squash, fromage blanc, spinach walnut pesto, toasted pepitas, served on house- made focaccia, gluten-friendly available Contains dairy, gluten
Chicken Caprese
roasted free range chicken*, dijon aioli, mozzarella, basil, sun-dried tomato pesto, red onion, served on house-made focaccia, gluten-friendly available Contains dairy, gluten
Daily Soup
Daily selection varies.
Signature Salad
Little Leaf mixed greens, carrot, grape tomato, radish, fresh herbs, Kayla’s Cuttings microgreens, choice of house vinaigrette or dairy-free buttermilk ranch dressing
BAKERY
Naked Chocolate 6” Cake - Gluten Friendly
Decadent four-layer cake filled with whipped chocolate ganache. Contains eggs, dairy.
Chocolate Cupcakes - Gluten Friendly
Whipped chocolate ganache Contains eggs.
Naked Vanilla Bean 6” Cake - Gluten Friendly
Moist four-layer cake filled with fluffy Swiss vanilla buttercream Contains eggs and dairy.
Vanilla Bean Cupcakes - Gluten Friendly
Swiss vanilla buttercream Contains eggs and dairy.
Naked Carrot 6” Cake - Gluten Friendly
Irresistible four-layer cake filled with luscious cream cheese frosting Contains eggs and dairy.
Carrot Cupcakes - Gluten Friendly
Cream Cheese Frosting Contains eggs and dairy.
Sweet Potato Cashew Cheesecake - Gluten Friendly
Contains tree nuts.
9" Strawberry Cream Cake
Bacon Blue Cheeseburger Pasty
Contains dairy, egg, gluten.
Chorizo Sausage & Butternut Quiche
Flaky pie dough, organic free range egg custard, local sausage, roasted butternut squash, smoked gouda Contains eggs, dairy, gluten.
Curry Chicken & Pumpkin Hand Pie
Flaky pastry, local chicken thighs, kabocha squash, thai coconut curry sauce Contains egg, gluten.
Roasted Root & Chevre Galette
Flaky pastry, house made ricotta, local tomatoes, spinach-walnut pesto Contains egg, dairy, gluten, tree nuts.
Bacon Leek Cauli-Quiche
Grain free almond cauliflower crust, bacon, leeks, organic free range eggs Contains eggs.
Herb & Feta Scone
Pumpkin Loaf
Contains eggs, gluten, dairy.
Pain Au Chocolat
Kanelbulle (Cinnamon Roll)
Yesterday's Scone
Yesterday's Muffin
Butter Croissant
Flaky, crispy, yeast-leavened pastry
Croissant Jambon Fromage
Flaky, crispy yeast-leavened pastry, Ham, Swiss, Parmesan
Cranberry Almond Scone
Contains egg, dairy, gluten, tree nuts.
Chai Financier
Contains egg, dairy.
Blueberry Streusel Muffin
Wild Maine blueberries, cinnamon oat streusel Contains egg, dairy, gluten.
Almond Fig Muffin
Contains egg, dairy, gluten, tree nuts.
Herb & Feta Scone
Chocolate Chip
Contains egg, dairy, gluten.
Peanut Butter - Gluten Friendly
Contains peanuts.
Matcha Macaroon - Gluten Friendly
Caramel Apple Crumb Bar - Gluten Friendly
Contains dairy.
GRAB N' GO
Yesterday's Scone
Spinach Walnut Pesto
GINGER FOX Aioli
Yesterday's Muffin
Trifle 1
Trifle 2
Deli Salad 1
Deli Salad 2
Deli Salad 3
Salmon
Granola
Nantucket Crisps Potato Chips
Daily Soup
Daily selection varies.
Wilkin & Sons Pure Honey
Wilkin & Sons Ketchup Bottles
Bonne Mama Strawberry Preserves
Nantucket Crisps Potato Chips
RETAIL
Kid's Tee Shirts
Super soft cotton and oh, so cute! kid's tee. Custom Fox line art by Gypsy Coast highlights our playful tagline - Just a little mischievous.
Toddler Tee Shirt
Super soft cotton and oh, so cute! kid's tee. Custom Fox line art by Gypsy Coast highlights our playful tagline - Just a little mischievous.
GINGER FOX Men's Crew
Super soft cotton men's or unisex style tee. Custom screen printing by Gypsy Coast in VT.
GINGER FOX Ladies' Crew
Super soft cotton ladies' with an athletic style. Custom screen printing by Gypsy Coast in VT.
GF Yeti 12oz Tumbler
Double insulated and the perfectly sized for your daily adventures.
GF Diner Mug
This retro diner mug is heavy and will make you crave a GINGER FOX croissant with every cup of joe.
Baking Ultimate Cookbook
One of Jen's most favorite cookbooks. Created by head bakers at Tatte, a Boston mainstay, this cookbook should be a staple in every kitchen.
French Patisserie Cook Book
If you only buy this cookbook to look at the pictures, we wouldn't blame you.
Pastry Love Cookbook
Joanna Chang, premiere female Boston restauranteur, has always been an inspiration to Jen. This cookbook includes Flour's favorite recipes and makes a beautiful gift for any home baker.
Tartine Cookbook
A beautiful collection of recipes from the famed California bakery - Tartine.
GF Beanie
Soft and warm. Our beanie game is strong.
GF Gold Hat
Jen's go-to trucker hat. Designed and custom branded by Pukka. This hat is of incredible quality and the color is 'chef's kiss"!
GF Gray Twill Hat
This Pukka 5-panel hat is of incredible quality and makes you look as cool as you really are.
GF Vinyl Sticker
Share your GINGER FOX love on your car, your computer, or your water bottle. Resilient and weather proof.
Fox Enamel Pin
Foxy and sweet. A little GINGER FOX enamel pin for your backpack, hat or apron.
Yeti Dog Bowl
May your dog eat and drink in style. Just a little mischievous.
Small Rubber Spatula
Small spatula made of premium BPA free silicone. This staple kitchen tool has internal stainless steel core design for strength and durability.
Large Silicone Spatula
Large spatula made of premium BPA free silicone. This staple kitchen tool has internal stainless steel core design for strength and durability.
Measuring Spoons
Measuring Cups
Marble Rolling Pin
Black marble 10" rolling pin with wooden handles and holder base. A lovely and heavy option for delicate pastry dough.
Coffee Spoon Clip BLACK
Coffee Maker Percolater
Coffee Spoon Clip GOLD
Greeting Card - SUN
Greeting Card - POPPY
Greeting Card - HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Greeting Card - EUCALYPTUS
Greeting Card - CONGRATS
Match Bottle
Tiny glass jar with cork with 20 black 2" matches.
Greeting Card - BALANCED
Gold Candles
Elegant, gold and white 5.5" candles are ideal for our 6" 4-layer cakes.