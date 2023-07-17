Gingergrass
Appetizers
Noodle Dumplings
Wood-ear mushroom, jicama and your choice of tofu (VG) or pork
Animal Fries
Taro fries, aioli, grilled onions, shallots, cilantro, and chilies
Taro Fries
Fried taro root with aioli (VG upon request)
Shrimp Skewers
Grilled wild shrimp with spicy coconut peanut sauce
Chili Peanut Wings
Tossed in chili-garlic peanut sauce, served with yogurt dip
Wok Fried Cauliflower
Tossed in a sweet and spicy citrus sauce
Firecracker Shrimp
Crispy wonton wrapped shrimp with sweet and sour dipping sauce
Crispy Imperial Rolls
Crab & shrimp, chicken or vegetarian (VG). Red leaf lettuce, herbs, cucumbers, pickled root vegetables, and nuoc cham
Crispy Calamari
Sweet salt, pepper, grilled onions, cilantro, and chilies
Fresh Rice Paper Rolls
Beef Rib Eye Roll
Avocado, asparagus, basil, vermicelli, herbs, and spicy dipping sauce
Spicy Ahi Tuna Roll
Seared ahi tuna, basil avocado, pickled root vegetables, chilies, vermicelli, and basil aioli
Bo Bia Roll
Jicama, carrot, tofu, coconut, mushroom, egg, red leaf lettuce, herbs, and peanuts
Traditional Summer Rolls
Shrimp, roasted pork, red leaf lettuce, herbs, vermicelli, and peanut sauce
Salads
Green Papaya Salad
Papaya, carrots, red pepper, peanuts, and shallots
Vietnamese Chicken Salad
Chicken, napa cabbage, frisée, red pepper, onion, pickled shallots, herbs, peanuts, crispy shallots, and peanut vinaigrette
Raw Kale Salad
Market kale, avocado, carrot, cilantro, onion, and red pepper vinaigrette
cucumber mango
Banh Mi Sandwiches
Lunch Plates
Pho
Seafood Canh Chua
Fresh ling cod, wild caught shrimp, salmon, pineapple, and tomato in a sweet and sour tamarind broth
Beef Pho
Beef bone broth, thin sliced filet mignon, cloves, ginger, and star anise
Vegetarian Pho Chay
Bok choy, carrots, shiitake, baked tofu, and spiced vegan broth
Chicken Pho
Shredded chicken breast and ginger-chicken broth
Bun Noodle Bowls
Entrees
Curry Pot Pie
Pork Chops*
Marinated in a garlic shallot sauce and grilled
Gingergrass Tofu*
Bok choy, shitake, and crispy tofu (VG upon request)
Wok-Tossed Chicken*
Marinated chicken, ginger, lemongrass, onion, garlic, and chilies
Vietnamese Broken Fried Rice
Clay Pot Curry Vegetables
Mushroom, cauliflower, broccoli, carrot, yam, and onion in a lemongrass-lime yellow curry
Lemongrass Chicken
Free range chicken marinated in soy, garlic and lemongrass
Pan-Seared Salmon
Soy ginger salmon, black coconut rice, and apple slaw
Shaking Beef
Filet mignon, onions, chilies, and watercress
Wok-Tossed Noodles
Egg noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, carrots, cabbage, egg and peanuts
Drinks
Watermemon Mint, Basil Aqua Fresca
Large Sparkling Water
1 ltr
Large Still Water
1 ltr
Squirt
355 ml
7up
355 ml
Mexican Coke
355 ml
Vegan Viet Iced Coffee
With coconut condensed milk
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
With chicory and condensed milk
Hot Tea
Organic Iced Tea
Gingergrass Ginger Ale
Ginger Limeade
Diet Coke
Vietnamese Hot Coffee
Desserts
Black Bottom Banana Cream Pie
Graham cracker crust, chocolate and vanilla custard, whipped cream and toasted coconut
Coconut Lime Bars
Coconut custard cream baked over a graham cracker crust, layered with toasted coconut. Served with vanilla ice cream
Fried Banana Spring Rolls
Topped with chocolate and coconut cream sauce
Pie Promo
Bread Pudding
Sides
Grill Specials
Sauces/Utensils
Kids Menu
