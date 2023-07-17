Full Menu

Appetizers

Noodle Dumplings

Noodle Dumplings

$12.75

Wood-ear mushroom, jicama and your choice of tofu (VG) or pork

Animal Fries

Animal Fries

$8.75

Taro fries, aioli, grilled onions, shallots, cilantro, and chilies

Taro Fries

Taro Fries

$6.75

Fried taro root with aioli (VG upon request)

Shrimp Skewers

Shrimp Skewers

$13.75

Grilled wild shrimp with spicy coconut peanut sauce

Chili Peanut Wings

Chili Peanut Wings

$12.75

Tossed in chili-garlic peanut sauce, served with yogurt dip

Wok Fried Cauliflower

Wok Fried Cauliflower

$11.00

Tossed in a sweet and spicy citrus sauce

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.25

Crispy wonton wrapped shrimp with sweet and sour dipping sauce

Crispy Imperial Rolls

Crispy Imperial Rolls

$12.25

Crab & shrimp, chicken or vegetarian (VG). Red leaf lettuce, herbs, cucumbers, pickled root vegetables, and nuoc cham

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$11.75

Sweet salt, pepper, grilled onions, cilantro, and chilies

Fresh Rice Paper Rolls

Beef Rib Eye Roll

Beef Rib Eye Roll

$10.75

Avocado, asparagus, basil, vermicelli, herbs, and spicy dipping sauce

Spicy Ahi Tuna Roll

Spicy Ahi Tuna Roll

$10.75

Seared ahi tuna, basil avocado, pickled root vegetables, chilies, vermicelli, and basil aioli

Bo Bia Roll

Bo Bia Roll

$10.00

Jicama, carrot, tofu, coconut, mushroom, egg, red leaf lettuce, herbs, and peanuts

Traditional Summer Rolls

Traditional Summer Rolls

$10.00

Shrimp, roasted pork, red leaf lettuce, herbs, vermicelli, and peanut sauce

Salads

Green Papaya Salad

$11.75

Papaya, carrots, red pepper, peanuts, and shallots

Vietnamese Chicken Salad

Vietnamese Chicken Salad

$15.75

Chicken, napa cabbage, frisée, red pepper, onion, pickled shallots, herbs, peanuts, crispy shallots, and peanut vinaigrette

Raw Kale Salad

Raw Kale Salad

$15.75

Market kale, avocado, carrot, cilantro, onion, and red pepper vinaigrette

cucumber mango

$10.75

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Brisket Banh Mi

$15.75

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$15.25

Organic Crispy Tofu Banh Mi

$15.25
Beef Rib Eye Banh Mi

Beef Rib Eye Banh Mi

$15.75

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$15.25

Lunch Plates

Gingergrass Tofu

Gingergrass Tofu

$14.75

Bok choy, shiitake, and crispy tofu (VG upon request)

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$14.75

Thin cut, grilled. Soy ginger marinade and nuoc cham

Wok-Tossed Chicken

$14.75

Chicken, ginger, lemongrass, onion, garlic, and chilies

Vegetable Sides

Charred Long Beans

Charred Long Beans

$9.00
Sautéed Bok Choy

Sautéed Bok Choy

$9.00
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Pho

Seafood Canh Chua

$16.75

Fresh ling cod, wild caught shrimp, salmon, pineapple, and tomato in a sweet and sour tamarind broth

Beef Pho

Beef Pho

$14.75

Beef bone broth, thin sliced filet mignon, cloves, ginger, and star anise

Vegetarian Pho Chay

$14.75

Bok choy, carrots, shiitake, baked tofu, and spiced vegan broth

Chicken Pho

$14.75

Shredded chicken breast and ginger-chicken broth

Bun Noodle Bowls

Imperial Roll Noodle Bowls

$14.75

Rib-Eye Beef Noodle Bowls

$14.75

Grilled Pork* Noodle Bowls

$14.75

Grilled Shrimp Noodle Bowls

$15.75

Wild Ling Cod Noodle Bowls

$16.75

Organic Tofu Noodle Bowls

$14.75
Grilled Chicken* Noodle Bowls

Grilled Chicken* Noodle Bowls

$14.75

Entrees

Curry Pot Pie

$17.00

Pork Chops*

$17.75

Marinated in a garlic shallot sauce and grilled

Gingergrass Tofu*

$15.75

Bok choy, shitake, and crispy tofu (VG upon request)

Wok-Tossed Chicken*

$15.75

Marinated chicken, ginger, lemongrass, onion, garlic, and chilies

Vietnamese Broken Fried Rice

$14.75

Clay Pot Curry Vegetables

$18.00

Mushroom, cauliflower, broccoli, carrot, yam, and onion in a lemongrass-lime yellow curry

Lemongrass Chicken

Lemongrass Chicken

$21.00

Free range chicken marinated in soy, garlic and lemongrass

Pan-Seared Salmon

Pan-Seared Salmon

$18.75

Soy ginger salmon, black coconut rice, and apple slaw

Shaking Beef

Shaking Beef

$22.00

Filet mignon, onions, chilies, and watercress

Wok-Tossed Noodles

$16.75

Egg noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, carrots, cabbage, egg and peanuts

Drinks

Watermemon Mint, Basil Aqua Fresca

$5.75

Large Sparkling Water

$6.75

1 ltr

Large Still Water

$6.75

1 ltr

Squirt

$4.50

355 ml

7up

$4.50

355 ml

Mexican Coke

$4.50

355 ml

Vegan Viet Iced Coffee

$5.75

With coconut condensed milk

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.75

With chicory and condensed milk

Hot Tea

$4.50

Organic Iced Tea

$4.00

Gingergrass Ginger Ale

$5.75

Ginger Limeade

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Vietnamese Hot Coffee

$5.75

Desserts

Black Bottom Banana Cream Pie

$10.75

Graham cracker crust, chocolate and vanilla custard, whipped cream and toasted coconut

Coconut Lime Bars

$10.25

Coconut custard cream baked over a graham cracker crust, layered with toasted coconut. Served with vanilla ice cream

Fried Banana Spring Rolls

$9.75

Topped with chocolate and coconut cream sauce

Pie Promo

Bread Pudding

$9.75

Sides

Broken Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Black Coconut Rice

$4.75

Brown Rice

$3.75

Pho Broth

$6.00

Shrimp Chips

$2.00+

Chili Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Side Brown Rice Noodles

$4.00

Side of bun noodles

$4.00

Side of Pho Noodles

$4.00

Grill Specials

* Grilled Shrimp

$8.00Out of stock

* Bab Xao (Grilled Corn)

$8.00Out of stock

* Chicken Nem Nuong Skewers

$9.00Out of stock

* Chicken Satay Skewers

$9.00Out of stock

* Matchup Dog Beef

$8.00Out of stock

* Matchup Dog Vegan

$8.00Out of stock

* Mushroom Skewers

$8.00Out of stock

* Viet Pizza

$9.00Out of stock

Sauces/Utensils

Utensils

Housemade Chili Garlic

$1.00

Sriracha

Hoisin

Kids Menu

Kids Noodle Bowl

$9.00

Kids Pho

$9.00

