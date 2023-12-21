GingeRootz Asian Grille
APPETIZERS
Warm
- Crab Rangoon$9.00
cream cheese, imitation crab meat
- Appleton Roll$11.00
salmon, cream cheese, spicy aioli, eel sauce, tempura crunch, black sesame seeds, nori paper
- Calamari$12.00
served with sweet Thai chili sauce
- App Cha-Cha Shrimp$11.00
spicy aioli
- Edamame$5.00
- Lettuce Wrap$10.00
water chestnuts, scallions, sesame seeds, rice stick noodles
- Pork Dumplings$9.00
- Satay Chicken$10.00
asian barbecue satay
- Pork Eggroll$5.00
2 pc per order
- Vegetable Eggroll$5.00
2 pcs each order
- Chicken Eggroll$5.00
2 pieces Authentic homemade Hmong style eggroll with Savoy cabbage, carrot, white onion, vermicelli noodles.
- Chicken Lumpia$7.00
It’s a popular Filipino appetizer style Eggrolls comes with a homemade spicy Aioli sauce
- App String Beans$8.00
Flash-fried, wok tossed in sweet soy sauce
Cold
SOUP and SALAD
Soup
Salad
- Chicken Salad$14.00
romaine lettuce, spring mix, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, roasted almonds, house vinaigrette dressing on the side
- GR House Salad$11.00
romaine lettuce, spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy rice stix noodles, crushed peanuts, served with house vinaigrette
- Salad (Side)$5.00
romaine lettuce, spring mix, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy rice stix noodles, crushed peanuts, served with house vinaigrette
MAIN ENTREES
Chicken
- Gen Tso Chicken$16.00
Breaded chicken, broccoli, and our homemade general tso sauce
- Cashew Almond Chicken$15.00
Non-breaded chicken, snow peas, water chestnuts, in our homemade brown sauce, topped with cashews and almonds
- Chicken and Mix Vegetables$15.00
Non-breaded chicken, broccoli, carrots, mushroom, water chestnuts, asparagus, zucchini, snow peas, and our homemade brown sauce
- Breaded Sweet and Sour Chicken$16.00
Breaded chicken, pineapple, onion, bell peppers, and our homemade sweet and sour sauce
- Sweet and Sour Chicken$15.00
Non-breaded chicken, pineapple, onion, bell peppers, and our homemade sweet and sour sauce
- Tangerine Chicken$16.00
Breaded chicken, tangy orange sauce, broccoli, and orange slices
- Sesame Chicken$16.00
Lightly breaded chicken, bean sprouts, carrots, in a sweet and tangy sesame sauce, topped with sesame seeds
- Thai Curry Chicken$16.00
Non-breaded chicken, onions, snow peas, carrots, tomatoes, and yellow curry sauce
- Chicken and Broccoli$15.00
Non-breaded chicken, broccoli, and our homemade brown sauce
- Cha Cha Chicken$16.00
Lightly breaded chicken, with our spicy aioli sauce
- GR Chicken$16.00
Lightly breaded chicken, crystal sauce, spicy aioli, eel sauce, sriracha, topped with sesame seeds
- Crystal Chicken$16.00
Lightly breaded chicken, in a sweet and creamy white sauce, topped with sesame seeds, and pineapple on the side
- Lau Chow Chicken$16.00
Lightly breaded chicken, in a sweet and tangy sauce, topped with green onions
- Pepper Salt Chicken$16.00
Lightly breaded chicken, garlic, serrano peppers, and house seasoning salt
- Chicken Teriyaki$16.00
Generous amount of bite sized chicken breast, spring mix, drenched with our house teriyaki sauce and topped with roasted sesame seeds and green onion. Served on rice of your choice.
Beef
- Beef and Mix Vegetables$17.00
Beef, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, asparagus, zucchini, snow peas, and our homemade brown sauce
- Beef Broccoli$17.00
Beef, broccoli, and our homemade brown sauce
- Bulgogi Beef$15.00
Grilled ribeye, scallions, onions, and sesame seeds on top
- Kung Pao Trio$17.00
Chicken, beef, shrimp, water chestnuts, bell peppers, in our spicy hunan sauce, topped with peanuts
- Mongolian Beef$16.00
Beef, onions, scallions, in our spicy hunan sauce, with crispy rice stick noodles underneath
- Skirt Steak$16.00
Kalbi style marinade steak in sweet soy sauce/ginger/garlic/black bean paste/sesame oil/sherry wine/Korean chili paste. Grilled with carrots, green and white onion. Topped with roasted sesame seeds. Served on top of white rice
Seafood
- Crystal Shrimp$19.00
Lightly breaded shrimp, in a sweet and creamy white sauce, topped with sesame seeds, and pineapple on the side
- Cha-cha Shrimp$19.00
lightly breaded shrimp, with our spicy aioli sauce
- Salmon with Black Bean Sauce$18.00
Medium rare salmon, with our homemade black bean sauce, and mixed vegetables
- XO Shrimp and Scallop$20.00
Non-breaded shrimp, scallops, asparagus, carrots, snow peas, and our homemade XO sauce
- Mixed Veggie Shrimp$18.00
Non-breaded shrimp, broccoli, carrots, mushroom, water chestnuts, asparagus, zucchini, snow peas, and our homemade brown sauce
- Broccoli Shrimp$18.00
Non-breaded shrimp, broccoli, and our homemade brown sauce
- Gen Tso Shrimp$19.00
breaded shrimp, broccoli, and our homemade general tso sauce
- Thai Curry Shrimp$18.00
Non-breaded shrimp, onions, snow peas, carrots, tomatoes, and yellow curry sauce
- Lauchow Shrimp$19.00
Breaded shrimp, in a sweet and tangy sauce, topped with green onions
- Pepper Salt Shrimp$19.00
Lightly breaded shrimp, garlic, serrano peppers, and house seasoning salt
- Scallops with Mixed Vegetables$19.00
Scallops, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, asparagus, zucchini, snow peas, and our homemade brown sauce
- Sweet and Sour Shrimp$19.00
Non-breaded shrimp, pineapple, onion, bell peppers, and our homemade sweet and sour sauce
- Sweet and Sour Shrimp (BRD)$19.00
Breaded shrimp, pineapple, onion, bell peppers, and our homemade sweet and sour sauce
Fried Rice
- House Fried Rice$12.00+
Shrimp, roast pork, chicken, beef, lettuce, pineapple, egg, onions, peas, and carrots
- Ginger Fried Rice$10.00+
Fresh ginger, egg, and green onion.
- Chicken Fried Rice$9.00+
Chicken, egg, onions, peas, and carrots
- Beef Fried Rice$11.00+
Beef, egg, onions, peas, and carrots
- Pork Fried Rice$9.00+
Roast pork, egg, onions, peas, and carrots
- Shrimp Fried Rice$12.00+
Shrimp, egg, onions, peas, and carrots
- Vegetable Fried Rice$9.00+
Egg, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, asparagus, zucchini, snow peas, and onions
- No Meat Fried Rice$9.00+
Egg, onions, peas, and carrots
Noodles
- Lomein$11.00
Egg noodles, julienne carrots, scallions, and bean sprouts, with your choice of chicken, beef, roast pork, shrimp, fried tofu, or mixed vegetables
- Pad Thai$15.00
Scallions, bean sprouts, egg, carrots, in a spicy sweet and tangy sauce topped with peanuts, with your choice of chicken, roast pork, beef, shrimp, or fried tofu
- Singapore Rice Stix Noodles$15.00
Rice stix noodles, shrimp, roast pork, egg, carrots, onions, snow peas, bean sprouts, and curry powder
- Beef Nian Gao (Rice Cake)$15.00
Rice cake noodles, beef, scallions, carrots, bean sprouts, in our spicy hunan sauce
Pork
Vegetables and More
- Buddah's Delight$11.00
Water chestnuts, broccoli, carrots, asparagus, mushrooms, snow peas, zucchini, in a ginger-garlic white sauce
- Fried Tofu with Mixed Veggie$14.00
Fried tofu, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, water chestnuts, asparagus, zucchini, snow peas, and our homemade brown sauce
- Dinner String Beans$13.00
Deep fried sautéed string beans and our homemade brown sauce
- Tofu Hotpot$17.00
Shrimp, chicken, soft tofu, mixed vegetables, and in a spicy light Korean broth
Half-Half Combo
CUSTOMIZE-A-BOWL
Noodles
KIDS MENU
Kid Meal
- Kids Skewers Combo$7.00
2 pieces of satay chicken skewers served on top of rice of your choice or french fries
- Kids Fried Rice$7.00
Eggs, and chicken
- Kids Chicken Lomein$7.00
Egg noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, and out homemade brown sauce
- Kids General Tso$7.00
Lightly breaded chicken served with broccoli and a side of our general tso sauce
DESSERT
Pastry
- Cheese Cake$6.00
New York style cheesecake served with chocolate sauce and whipped cream
- Lava Cake (GF)$7.00
Rich chocolate cake served with chocolate sauce and whipped cream
- Red Velvet Cheese Cake$9.00
Layer of red velvet cake and cheesecake on a oreo cookie crust with cream cheese frosting
- Sugar Buns$10.00
Deep fried mini doughnuts coated with sugar served with chocolate sauce on the side
- Tempura Cheese Cake$7.00
Deep fried cheesecake served with chocolate sauce and whipped cream on the top