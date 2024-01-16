Gino's Pizza Place
Pizzas
Pizza
Sicilian Thick Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- Small Rib Eye Steak Pizza
Rib eye Steak, with fried mushrooms and onions. Topped with our blend of cheeses and seasonings.$21.15
- Large Rib Eye Steak Pizza$27.59
- Small Gino's Famous White Pizza
Meatless with whole tomatoes, fresh onions, garlic, Romano cheese, bread crumbs and spices$21.15
- Large Gino's Famous White Pizza
Meatless with whole tomatoes, fresh onions, garlic, Romano cheese, bread crumbs and spices$27.59
- Small Chicken Finger Pizza
Blue cheese base with chickens fingers sauced to your liking. Topped with our blend of cheeses.$21.15
- Large Chicken Finger Pizza
Blue cheese base with chickens fingers sauced to your liking. Topped with our blend of cheeses.$27.59
- Old World Pizza (Large Only)
Large only$21.15
Wings and Fingers
Chicken Wings & Fingers
- Single (10) Chicken Wings
Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese$11.96
- Double (20) Chicken Wings
Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese$22.98
- Triple (30) Chicken Wings
Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese$34.94
- Bucket (40) Chicken Wings
Served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese$45.98
- Single (5) Chicken Fingers
Served with french fries, blue cheese, celery, and carrots$15.64
- Double (10) Chicken Fingers
Served with french fries, blue cheese, celery, and carrots$30.35
Whole Subs
Subs | Regular
- Assorted Sub
Ham, capicola, salami. All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request. Weekdays until 2 pm only$11.04
- Capicola Sub
All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$11.04
- Ham Sub
All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$11.04
- Pizza Sub
Cheese and pepperoni. All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$11.04
- Salami Sub
All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$11.04
- Tuna Sub
All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$11.04
- Turkey Breast Sub
All white meat. All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$11.04
Subs | Specialty
- Bacon Burger Supreme Sub
Cheeseburger with bacon. All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$13.80
- Baked Roast Beef Sub
Oven baked with Mozzarella cheese. All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$13.80
- BLT Sub$13.80
- Cheeseburger Sub
All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$13.80
- Chicken Finger Sub$13.80
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$13.80
- Club Sub$13.80
- Gino’s Special Sub
Roast beef, ham, and white turkey.$13.80
- Hitman Delight Sub
Italian sausage with capicola, salami, hot sauce, hot peppers, baked with Mozzarella cheese. All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$13.80
- Italian Sausage Sub$13.80
- Meatball Parmesan Sub$13.80
- Philadelphia Sub$13.80
- Royal Sub$13.80
- Sausage Parmesan Sub$13.80
- Steak Hoagie$13.80
- Steak Sub$13.80
- Stinger Sub$14.72
- U.B. Bomber (Rib Eye Steak) Sub
Fried with mushrooms, onions, and baked with Mozzarella cheese. All subs (except Parmesan) served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, mayonnaise and/or oil. Onions on request$13.80
Half Subs
Half Specialty Subs
- Bacon Burger Supreme Sub Half$7.35
- Baked Roast Beef Sub Half$7.35
- Cheeseburger Sub Half$7.35
- Chicken Finger Sub Half$7.35
- Chicken Parm Sub Half$7.35
- BLT Sub Half$7.35
- Club Sub Half$7.35
- Cold Roast Beef Sub Half$7.35
- Gino’s Special Sub Half$7.35
- Hitman Delight Sub Half$8.28
- Italian Sausage Sub Half$7.35
- Meatball Parm Sub Half$7.35
- Philadelphia Sub Half$7.35
- Royal Sub Half$7.35
- Sausage Parm Sub Half$7.35
- Steak Hoagie Half$7.35
- Steak Sub Half$7.35
- Stinger Sub Half$8.28
- U.B. Bomber (Rib Eye Steak) Sub Half$7.35
Half Regular Subs
Calzone & Eppie Roll
Beverages
Everyday Specials
- Everyday Special #1 (Lg Pizza & 2 Subs)
Large cheese pizza with one topping and choice of two subs$41.38
- Everyday Special #2 (2 Lg Pizza & 40 Wings)
Two large cheese pizzas with one topping and 40 wings$68.96
- Everyday Special #3 (Lg Pizza & 20 Wings)
Large cheese pizza with one topping, served with 20 pcs wings$39.34
- Everyday Special #4 (Lg Pizza, Stix, & Antipasto)
Large cheese pizza with one topping, large antipasto and breadsticks$32.19
- Everyday Special #5 (Lg Pizza, 5 Fingers, & Antipasto)
Large cheese and pepperoni pizza with single fingers (five) and antipasto salad$41.38