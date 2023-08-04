Gino's Pizza & Wings - Palm Springs 4316 Forest Hill Boulevard
SPECIAL BUNDLES
APPETIZERS
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Side Of Meatballs (3) 100% Beef
Handmade Garlic Rolls
Garlic rolls with cheese (6)
Chicken Tenders Homestyle (4)
Served with fries and 1 side of sauce of your choice.
Jersey Shore Fries
Premium skin on russet potatoes cut thick and dressed with a signature savory garlic and cracked black pepper batter. Lightly coated with sea salt, they deliver a superior taste ! A Must try
Loaded Fries
Garlic Cheese bread
CHEESE PIZZA
Small Cheese Pizza 12”
Large Cheese Pizza 16”
GOURMET PIZZAS
SMALL 12" GOURMET PIZZA
Meat Lovers 12"
Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage and ham
Ginos Special 12"
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and onions
Veggie Lovers 12"
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives
Hawaiian 12"
Ham, Pineapple and cheese
White Pizza 12"
Brushed with garlic , mozzarella cheese, ricotta and parmesan cheese
BBQ Chicken 12"
Chicken, onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese
Meatball Parm 12"
Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"
Chicken , bacon , ranch and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parm 12"
Chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese
LARGE 16" GOURMET PIZZA
Meat Lovers 16"
Pepperoni, meatballs, sausage and ham
Ginos Special 16"
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and onions
Veggie Lovers 16"
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers and black olives
Hawaiian 16"
Ham, Pineapple and cheese
White Pizza 16"
Brushed with garlic , mozzarella cheese, ricotta and parmesan cheese
BBQ Chicken 16"
Chicken, onions, bacon and mozzarella cheese
Meatball Parm 16"
Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese
Chicken Parm 16"
Chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch 16"
Chicken , bacon , ranch and mozzarella cheese
SALADS
CAESAR Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and croutons.
CHEF Salad
Romaine lettuce ,turkey, ham,tomatoes,cucumbers,shredded mozzarella, black olives and onions
GREEK Salad
Feta cheese, Kalamata olives,sliced tomatoes, onions,pepperoncini,romaine lettuce and cucumbers
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce , tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives and onions
HOUSE Salad
Sliced chicken cutlet , mozzarella cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives and onions
ANTIPASTO
Salami,Pepperoni,ham,romaine lettuce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes,cucumbers,black olives and onions