Gin Ramen & Asian Tapas Alexandria
SOFT OPENING MENU
Appetizer
Cha-Mame (GF)
Young Soybean | Sea Salt
Shishito (GF)
Shishito Pepper | Bonito Flake
Gyoza
Mixed Chicken and pork | Vegetable | Ponzu Sauce
Shrimp Pancake
Fried Pancake | Daisy Leaves | White Onion | Carrot | Crusted Peanut & Sweet Chili Sauce
Takoyaki
Octopus Ball | Bonito Flake | Aonori | Spicy Mayo | Okonomiyaki Sauce
Shumai
Karaage
Japanese Style Fried Chicken | House Mayo Sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp*
Crispy Shrimp | Honey Sriracha Cream Sauce
Salad
Bao Bun (1 pc/order)
Tapas (Small Plate)
Donburi (Rice Bowl)
Gin Bowl*
Chashu Pork | Fresh Cucumber | Peanut | Soft Boiled Egg | Chef's Special Sauce | Rice
Gin Poke
Choice of Salmon or Tuna | Spicy Mayo | Sweet Soy Sauce | Cucumber | Carrot | Avocado | Shelled Edamame | Wasabi Rice Seasoning | Rice
Sake MIso Glazed*
Seared Salmon | Corn | Honey Miso Glazed | Soft Boiled Egg | Wasabi Rice Seasoning | Rice
Ramen
Karaage Ramen
Chicken Karaage | Corn | Spinach | Egg | Egg Noodles | Chicken broth
Tonkotsu Ramen
Chashu | Egg Noodles | Menma | Kikurage | Egg | Black garlic oil | Pork broth
Gin Ramen*
Marinated beef bulgogi I | Spicy minced pork marinated | Menma | Corn | Kikurage | Egg | Spicy chili oil | Egg noodles | Black garlic oil | Pork broth
Shoyo Ramen
Chashu | Spinach | Menma | Egg | Egg noodles | Fish & Pork broth
Spicy Miso Ramen
Chashu | Egg noodles | Corn | Menma | Kikurage | Egg | Chili oil | Fish & Pork broth
Red Curry Ramen*
Chashu | Memma | Crispy noodle | Egg | Red curry broth
Veggie Ramen
Shitake mushroom | Kikurage | Menma | Crispy mushroom | Corn | Spinach | Egg | Kale noodles | Veggie broth
Vegan Miso Ramen
Wheat noodles | Shitake | Kikurage | Menma | Spicy chili oil | Veggie broth
Vegan Curry Ramen
Wheat noodles | Menma | Crispy rice noodles | Spinach | Shiitake | Kikurage | Red curry broth