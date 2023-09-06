SOFT OPENING MENU

Appetizer

Cha-Mame (GF)

$7.00

Young Soybean | Sea Salt

Shishito (GF)

$8.00

Shishito Pepper | Bonito Flake

Gyoza

$9.00

Mixed Chicken and pork | Vegetable | Ponzu Sauce

Shrimp Pancake

$9.00

Fried Pancake | Daisy Leaves | White Onion | Carrot | Crusted Peanut & Sweet Chili Sauce

Takoyaki

$10.00

Octopus Ball | Bonito Flake | Aonori | Spicy Mayo | Okonomiyaki Sauce

Shumai

$9.00

Karaage

$10.00

Japanese Style Fried Chicken | House Mayo Sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp*

$11.00

Crispy Shrimp | Honey Sriracha Cream Sauce

Salad

House Salad (VG)

$8.00

Mixed Green | Iceburg Lettuce | Cucumber | Carrot | Miso Dressing

Crispy Shrimp Salad*

$14.00

Light Battered Shrimp | Kale Noodle | Mixed Green | Mango | Iceburg Lettuce | Bell Pepper | Almond | Crispy Noodle | Sesame | Peanut Sauce

Bao Bun (1 pc/order)

Chashu Bun*

$6.00

Pork Belly | Cucumber | Scallion | Watermelon Radish | Chef's Special Sauce

Bulgogi Bun

$6.00

Shrimp Bun

$6.00

Crispy Shrimp | Iceburg Lettuce | Sesame | Sweet Honey Mayo Sauce

Tapas (Small Plate)

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Fresh Tuna | Mixed Green | Pistachio | Sesame | Basil Aioli Sauce | French Baguette

Salmon Panang*

$19.00

Seared Scottish Salmon | Broccoli | Quinoa Blend | Panang Curry Sauce

Donburi (Rice Bowl)

Gin Bowl*

$18.00

Chashu Pork | Fresh Cucumber | Peanut | Soft Boiled Egg | Chef's Special Sauce | Rice

Gin Poke

$20.00

Choice of Salmon or Tuna | Spicy Mayo | Sweet Soy Sauce | Cucumber | Carrot | Avocado | Shelled Edamame | Wasabi Rice Seasoning | Rice

Sake MIso Glazed*

$20.00

Seared Salmon | Corn | Honey Miso Glazed | Soft Boiled Egg | Wasabi Rice Seasoning | Rice

Ramen

Karaage Ramen

$17.00

Chicken Karaage | Corn | Spinach | Egg | Egg Noodles | Chicken broth

Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.00

Chashu | Egg Noodles | Menma | Kikurage | Egg | Black garlic oil | Pork broth

Gin Ramen*

$19.00

Marinated beef bulgogi I | Spicy minced pork marinated | Menma | Corn | Kikurage | Egg | Spicy chili oil | Egg noodles | Black garlic oil | Pork broth 

Shoyo Ramen

$17.00

Chashu | Spinach | Menma | Egg | Egg noodles | Fish & Pork broth

Spicy Miso Ramen

$18.00

Chashu | Egg noodles | Corn | Menma | Kikurage | Egg | Chili oil | Fish & Pork broth

Red Curry Ramen*

$18.00

Chashu | Memma | Crispy noodle | Egg | Red curry broth

Veggie Ramen

$17.00

Shitake mushroom | Kikurage | Menma | Crispy mushroom | Corn | Spinach | Egg | Kale noodles | Veggie broth

Vegan Miso Ramen

$17.00

Wheat noodles | Shitake | Kikurage | Menma | Spicy chili oil | Veggie broth

Vegan Curry Ramen

$17.00

Wheat noodles | Menma | Crispy rice noodles | Spinach | Shiitake | Kikurage | Red curry broth

Ramen Toppings

Marinated Egg

$3.00

Corn

$2.50

Chashu

$5.00

Memma

$2.50

Shiitake Mushroom

$4.00

Kikurage

$2.50

Spinach

$2.50

Nori

$1.00

Sides

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Kimchi

$5.00

Fried Potato

$5.00

Steam Rice

$2.50

Dessert

Homemade Crossiant pudding*

$9.00

Green tea cheese cake

$7.00

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Raz

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose La Paire

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

DBL Absolut

DBL Belvedere

DBL Tito's

DBL Haku

DBL Grey Goose

DBL Grey Goose La Poire

DBL Ketel One

DBL Stoli

DBL Stoli Razberi

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Empress

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Roku

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

DBL Beefeater

DBL Bombay Saphire

DBL Roku

DBL Hendricks

DBL Tanqueray

DBL Empress

DBL Monkey 47

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Black

$7.00

Brugal Anejo

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Well Rum

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

DBL Sailor Jerry

DBL Bacardi

DBL Bacardi Limon

DBL Captain Morgan

DBL Gosling'S

DBL Meyers

DBL Meyers Silver

DBL Mount Gay Black Barrel

DBL Malibu

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Olmeca Altos

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Casamigos Repo

$17.00

DBL Well Tequila

DBL Olmeca Altos

$14.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$24.00

DBL Avion Silver

$40.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$34.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$30.00

DBL Patron Silver

$20.00

DBL Clase Azul Reposado

$60.00

Bourbon / Whiskey

Angels Envy

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Rittenhouse Straight Rye

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

DBL Angels Envy

$15.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$18.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$18.00

DBL Rittenhouse Straight Rye

$20.00

DBL Knob Creek

$17.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$20.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$15.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

Scotch / Int'l Whiskey

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$15.00

Dewars

$8.00

Hennesy

$15.00

Hibiki

$20.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Miyagikyo Single Malt

$15.00

Nikka Coffey

$12.00

Nikka From The Barrel

$12.00

Remy Martin

$18.00

Suntory Toki

$15.00

Taketsuru Pure Malt

$13.00

Yoichi Single Malt

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$15.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$15.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$30.00

DBL Dewars

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

DBL Nikka From The Barrel

$23.00

DBL Yoichi Single Malt

$30.00

DBL Miyagikyo Single Malt

$30.00

DBL Nikka Coffey

$24.00

DBL Taketsuru Pure Malt

$26.00

DBL Hibiki

$40.00

DBL Suntory Toki

$30.00

DBL Hennesy

$30.00

DBL Remy Martin

$36.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

St.Germain Elderflower

$9.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Chartreuse, Green

DBL Cointreau

DBL Chambord

DBL Frangelico

DBL Godiva Chocolate

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Midori

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Lemoncello

DBL Licor 43

DBL St.Germain Elderflower

DBL Baileys

NA Beverages

Soda

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Soft Drink

Hot Tea

$3.00

Teddy In The Cherry

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50