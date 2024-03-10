Gio Modern Itallian
Dinner
Dinner Antipasti
- Whiskey Shrimp$20.00
Grilled shrimp, whiskey, garlic, horseradish, whole grain mustard, cream sauce, toast points
- Bruschetta$10.00
Tomato relish, garlic, basil, fresh crostini bread
- Toasted Ravioli$12.00
St. Louis style meat ravioli, house marinara sauce
- Arancini$13.00
Signature deep-fried saffron risotto balls, filled with meat, mozzarella, peas
- Eggplant Parmigiana$16.00
Fresh eggplant, bread crumbs, house marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan, basil
- Charcuterie Board$18.00
3 oz meat, 3 oz cheese, variety of nuts, dried fruit, compote, olives
- Sicilian Hot Wings$15.00
Seasoned chicken wings, fried, tossed and sauced topped with pepperoncini, celery & our signature bruschetta mixed
- Mediterranean Hummus$12.00
Garbanzo purée with garlic & basil, topped with olive oil & feta served with an olive garlic medley and house crostinis
- Polpette$14.00
Three homemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil
- Cup Zuppa Del Giorno$6.00
Ask your server for today's soup special
- Bowl Zuppa Del Giorno$8.00
Ask your server for today's soup special
- Calamari$15.00
Fried calamari, homemade calabrese garlic aioli, marinara sauce
Dinner Insalate
- Steak Salad$20.00
Prime Angus tenderloin medallion, mixed greens, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, almonds, red onion, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette, fried onion straws
- Quinoa Butternut Salad$16.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, butternut squash, corn, spinach, cranberries, almonds, quinoa, honey vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Salad$14.00
Grilled asparagus, cucumber, cherry tomato, sweet pepper, red onion, Garbanzo beans, artichokes, arugula, feta, lemon zest, balsamic vinaigrette
- Large Caprese Salad$15.00
Tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze
- Small Apple & Fig Salad$8.00
Crisp apple slices, dried figs, goat cheese, walnuts, red onion & mixed greens, fig balsamic
- Small Fresh Berry Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, candied pecan, goat cheese, red onion, seasonal berries, mixed berry vinaigrette
- Small Antipasto Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, croutons, mozzarella, salami, house dressing
- Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons, Asiago Parmesan chip, Caesar dressing
- Small Caprese Salad$8.00
- Large Fresh Berry Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, candied pecan, goat cheese, red onion, seasonal berries, mixed berry vinaigrette
- Large Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Parmesan, homemade croutons, Asiago Parmesan chip, Caesar dressing
- Large Antipasto Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, croutons, mozzarella, salami, house dressing
- Large Apple & Fig Salad$16.00
Crisp apple slices, dried figs, goat cheese, walnuts, red onion & mixed greens, fig balsamic
Dinner Pasta
- Scampi$30.00
Marinated shrimp, bruschetta, relish, spaghetti tossed in a garlic white wine cream sauce, topped with Parmesan & parsley
- Wild Mushroom Pappardelle$20.00
Shiitake, porcini, portabella & crimini mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil sherry sauce
- Baked Lobster Mac N' Cheese$28.00
Butternut cream, lobster meat, roasted butternut squash, fresh herbs, topped with bread crumbs, bacon & Fontina
- Garden Risotto$18.00
Pan-seared asparagus, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, red peppers & mushroom
- Rigatoni Pesto$18.00
Basil pesto sauce, topped with ricotta salata, tomato & roasted eggplant
- Tortellini$22.00
Pancetta, peas, porcini mushroom, shiitake mushroom, white truffle oil cream sauce
- Lasagna$24.00
Layered with meat sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano, house marinara
- Linguine Tutto Mare$30.00
Clams, mussels, calamari, shrimp, scallops, tomato, crushed red pepper, garlic, white wine sauce
- Classic Meatball Spaghetti$16.00
Vito's signature meatballs, house marinara
- Penne Alla Vodka$18.00
Vodka cream tomato sauce, apple wood smoked bacon
- Carbonara$26.00
Zucchini, asparagus, peas, spinach and prosciutto in a traditional garlic & egg cream sauce
- Spicy Crab Linguine$30.00
Crab, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, mint served in a Calabrian chili pepper sauce, topped with Parmesan and parsley
- Pappardelle Bolognese$28.00
Made from scratch meat sauce, topped with burrata cheese & parsley
- Fettucini Alfredo$14.00
- SHRIMP JAMBALAYA$30.00
Dinner Entrée
- Salmone Scottato$26.00
Honey glazed salmon filet, served with brussel sprouts & quinoa
- Spiedini Di Pollo$27.00
Chicken breast stuffed with spinach, pancetta, pine nuts, shallots, mozzarella & mushrooms, served with saffron risotto & daily vegetable. St. Louis magazine award-winner
- Scallops$26.00
Balsamic glazed scallops, served with spinach risotto topped with fried leeks
- Seared Pork Rib Chop$27.00
Topped with our signature whiskey grain mustard sauce & served with potatoes, asparagus & mushrooms
- Roasted Chicken$24.00
Chicken picatta, served with saffron risotto, grilled zucchini & topped with a lemon and caper white wine sauce
- Medaglioni Bordelaise$34.00
Three 3 oz beef tenderloin medallions, bordelaise sauce, served with potatoes & daily vegetable
- Chardonnay Chicken$24.00
Topped with a full-bodied chardonnay mustard cream sauce, served with a side of Parmesan fingerling potatoes & garlic brussels sprouts
- Filet$48.00
10 oz. Topped with cabernet butter, served with roasted corn & Fontina risotto & grilled asparagus
- Piatto Di Pesce$48.00
Grilled salmon, seared, calamari, seared scallops, breaded shrimp, lemon olive sauce, served with lemon spinach risotto and vegetable of the day
- FISH FRY$19.00
- BARRAMUNDI FILET$35.00
Sides
- Featured Risotto$8.00
Ask your server for today's special
- Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Braised and pan-seared with garlic and chardonnay
- Bruschetta Frites$7.00
Classic fries topped with melted Cheddar, cream cheese, bruschetta mixed & Parmesan
- Penne Marinara$7.00
Topped with Parmesan & basil
- Penne Alfredo$7.00
Topped with Parmesan
- Penne Mac & Cheese$7.00
Topped with toasted bread crumbs
- Asparagus$6.00
Marinated with garlic & fresh herbs, grilled & topped with parsley
- Grilled Spinach$6.00
Sautéed and pan-seared with Sherry wine
- Cauliflower$5.00
Steamed and pan-seared with garlic herbs and & sun-dried tomatoes
- Broccoli$5.00
Steamed and pan-seared with garlic herbs and & sun-dried tomatoes
- Fries$3.00
Kids Dinner
- Kids Hand Breaded Chicken Strips$12.00
Served with french fries
- Kids One Topping Pizza$12.00
10"
- Kids Fettuccine Alfredo$12.00
- Kids Macaroni & Cheese$12.00
Served with a side of fresh fruit
- Kids Meatball Spaghetti$12.00
Served with a side of fresh fruit
- Kids Toasted Ravioli$12.00
Served with a side of fresh fruit
Pizzas
10" Original Style
- 10" Half and Half Specialty Pizza
- 10" BBQ Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onion, bacon, BBQ sauce
- 10" Capricciosa$17.00
Prosciutto, basil, tomato, portobello mushroom, fresh mozzarella, drizzled with olive oil
- 10" Chicken Pesto$17.00
Basil pesto sauce, tomato, grilled chicken
- 10" Diavola$16.00
Pepperoni, capicola, jalapeño, pepperoncini, red pepper
- 10" Hawaiian Pizza$15.00
Prosciutto, ham, pineapple
- 10" La Spinach$15.00
Spinach, tomato, mushrooms, feta cheese
- 10" Margherita$16.00
Tomato, basil, mozzarella
- 10" Meat Lover$17.00
Italian sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni
- 10" Pizza Bianca$17.00
Shredded mozzarella Parmesan & ricotta cheese, on a white cream sauce
- 10" Prosciutto, Fig and Goat Cheese$18.00
Topped with arugula and balsamic glaze drizzle
- 10" Supremo$18.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green peppers, onion, tomato, mushroom, ham
- 10" The Patio Pizza$17.00
Capicola, corn, tomatoes, spinach & mozzarella cheese
- 10" Tre Colori$17.00
Basil pesto, red peppers, shrimp, pine nuts, fresh mozzarella
- 10" Vegetarian$17.00
Tomato, mushroom, broccoli, green pepper, red onion, & black olive
- 10" Wild Mushroom$17.00
Shiitakes, creminis & portobello mushrooms with mozzarella, oregano & goat cheese. Served on a garlic purée
12" Gluten Free
- 12" Half and Half Specialty Pizza
- 12" BBQ Chicken (GF)$21.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onion, bacon, BBQ sauce
- 12" Capricciosa (GF)$21.00
Prosciutto, basil, tomato, portobello mushroom, fresh mozzarella, drizzled with olive oil
- 12" Chicken Pesto (GF)$21.00
Basil pesto sauce, tomato, grilled chicken
- 12" Diavola (GF)$20.00
Pepperoni, capicola, jalapeño, pepperoncini, red pepper
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza (GF)$19.00
Prosciutto, ham, pineapple
- 12" La Spinach (GF)$19.00
Spinach, tomato, mushrooms, feta cheese
- 12" Margherita (GF)$20.00
Tomato, basil, mozzarella
- 12" Meat Lover (GF)$21.00
Italian sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni
- 12" Pizza Bianca (GF)$21.00
Shredded mozzarella Parmesan & ricotta cheese, on a white cream sauce
- 12" Prosciutto, Fig and Goat Cheese (GF)$22.00
Topped with arugula and balsamic glaze drizzle
- 12" Supremo (GF)$22.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green peppers, onion, tomato, mushroom, ham
- 12" The Patio Pizza (GF)$21.00
Capicola, corn, tomatoes, spinach & mozzarella cheese
- 12" Tre Colori (GF)$21.00
Basil pesto, red peppers, shrimp, pine nuts, fresh mozzarella
- 12" Vegetarian (GF)$21.00
Tomato, mushroom, broccoli, green pepper, red onion, & black olive
- 12" Wild Mushroom (GF)$21.00
Shiitakes, creminis & portobello mushrooms with mozzarella, oregano & goat cheese. Served on a garlic purée
14" Original Style
- 14" Half and Half Specialty Pizza
- 14" BBQ Chicken$21.00
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onion, bacon, BBQ sauce
- 14" Capricciosa$21.00
Prosciutto, basil, tomato, portobello mushroom, fresh mozzarella, drizzled with olive oil
- 14" Chicken Pesto$21.00
Basil pesto sauce, tomato, grilled chicken
- 14" Diavola$20.00
Pepperoni, capicola, jalapeño, pepperoncini, red pepper
- 14" Hawaiian Pizza$19.00
Prosciutto, ham, pineapple
- 14" La Spinach$19.00
Spinach, tomato, mushrooms, feta cheese
- 14" Margherita$20.00
Tomato, basil, mozzarella
- 14" Meat Lover$21.00
Italian sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni
- 14" Pizza Bianca$21.00
Shredded mozzarella Parmesan & ricotta cheese, on a white cream sauce
- 14" Prosciutto, Fig and Goat Cheese$22.00
Topped with arugula and balsamic glaze drizzle
- 14" Supremo$22.00
Italian sausage, pepperoni, black olives, green peppers, onion, tomato, mushroom, ham
- 14" The Patio Pizza$21.00
Capicola, corn, tomatoes, spinach & mozzarella cheese
- 14" Tre Colori$21.00
Basil pesto, red peppers, shrimp, pine nuts, fresh mozzarella
- 14" Vegetarian$21.00
Tomato, mushroom, broccoli, green pepper, red onion, & black olive
- 14" Wild Mushroom$21.00
Shiitakes, creminis & portobello mushrooms with mozzarella, oregano & goat cheese. Served on a garlic purée
Create Your Own Pizza or Calzone
Sicilian Style Pizzas
Desserts
- Tiramisu$10.00
Ladyfingers soaked in amaretto and espresso, layered with mascarpone & dusted with cocoa powder
- Cannoli$10.00
Stuffed with a creamy chocolate chip ricotta mouse & dipped in crushed pistachios
- Cassata$10.00
Sicilian sponge cake moistened with liqueur and layered with a ricotta mousse, chocolate chips, strawberry marmalade & vanilla filling
- Dolce Amore$25.00
Serves 3-5. A sampling of our chef's favorite desserts
- Torta Di Pane$10.00
Bread pudding made from scratch with Vito's signature bread and served with zabaglione & bourbon caramel sauce
- Gluten Free Torte$10.00
Flourless chocolate torte served with a strawberry sauce
- Red Velvet Cake$10.00
Served with fresh berries
- Gelato$8.00
Made local-ask for featured flavors
- CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$12.00
NA Drinks
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Diet Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Sweet Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Coffee (Decaf)$3.50
- Hot Tea$5.00
- Rootbeer$3.50
- pelligrino$5.00
- Cranberry$3.50
- OJ$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- milk$3.00
- Corkage not in house$15.00
- Corkage in house$25.00
- Mocktail$5.00
Cocktails
Frozen Drinks
Sangria
Cocktails
- Cranberry Mule$12.00
Deep Eddy's cranberry vodka, ginger beer & lime juice
- Sweet Heat Margarita$12.00
Jalepeño infused blanco. Tequila, rumhaven coconut rum, agave, pineapple juice & club soda, served with a tajin rim
- Sicilian Bloody Maria$12.00
Basil, olive and citrus infused vodka, zing Zang, served with our antipasto skewer & topped with a dash of crushed red pepper
- The Godfather$12.00
Glenmorangie 10 yr scotch & amaretto stirred over ice
- The Rat Pack$12.00
Amador rye whiskey, fred jerbis sweet vermouth & a dash of bitters finished off with a cherry
- Mint Julep$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Berry Old Fashion$12.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Top Shelf Margarita$12.00
- Long Island$10.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$12.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- French 75$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Negroni$11.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Gimlet$9.00
- Tom Collins$9.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Dark & Stormy$10.00
- White Russian$10.00
Martinis
- Gio Espresso Martini$14.00
Titos handmade vodka, dark crème de cacao, Baileys & Gio's fresh brewed espresso
- The Dirty Martini$12.00
Titos handmade vodka, dry vermouth, olive juice & a blue cheese, garlic, jalapeño & basil stuffed olive skewer
- Chocolate Martini$12.00
360 vanilla, Baileys, Kahlúa, godiva white & milk chocolate liqueur
- Italian Wedding Cake Martini$11.00
360 vanilla, white creme de cacao, amaretto, pineapple & cranberry juice
- Cucumber Martini$11.00
Pearl cucumber, lime juice, mint & simple syrup
- Pomtini Martini$10.00
Pearl pomegranate, simple syrup, Pama & lime juice
- Lemon Drop Martini$10.00
Limoncello, Hanson lemon, lemon juice & simple syrup
- Cosmopolitan Martini$10.00
Hanson lemon, triple sec & cranberry juice
- Key Lime Pie Martini$10.00
360 vanilla, Malibu, lime & pineapple juice
- El Presidente Martini$12.00
Mount Gay barbados rum, vermouth blanco, cointreau, grenadine, dash of bitters
Beer
- Schlafly Pale Ale, STL$6.00
12 oz bottle
- Stella Cidre, BE$6.50
12 oz bottle
- Stella Artois, BE$6.50
12 oz bottle
- Menabrea Blonde, IT$6.50
12 oz bottle
- Menabrea Amber, IT$6.50
12 oz bottle
- Urban Chestnut Schnickelfritz, STL$7.00
16 oz bottle
- Urban Chestnut Stlipa, STL$7.00
16 oz bottle
- Urban Chestnut Zwickle, STL$7.00
16 oz bottle
- Yuengling Flight, Pasanta$5.50
12 oz bottle
- O'Doul's, STL$3.50
12 oz bottle
Dessert Drinks
- Gio's Espresso Martini$14.00
Tito’s handmade vodka, dark crème de cacao, Baileys & Gio’s fresh brewed espresso
- Italian Coffee$12.00
Disaronno amaretto, Baileys Irish cream, coffee
- Hot Pumpkin White Russian$12.00
Kahlúa, Tito’s handmade vodka, freshly brewed espresso, pumpkin spice whipped cream
- PB&J$12.00
Chambord, chocolate liqueur, skrewball peanut butter whiskey
- Hot Buttered Rum$12.00
Captain Morgan spiced rum, housemade butter blend, whipped cream
Liquor
Vodka
- Example Vodka (Base Price)$5.00
- DBL Example Vodka (Base Price)$10.00
- Example Vodka (Size Pricing)$5.00+
- SVEDKA$7.00
- KETEL ONE$10.00
- TITOS$10.00
- GREY GOOSE$11.00
- STOLI$12.00
- BELVEDERE$12.00
- STOLI ELITE$14.00
- 360 VANILLA$10.00
- HANSON LEMON$10.00
- HANSON HABANERO$10.00
- HANSON CUCUMBER$10.00
- HANSON MANDARIN$10.00
- ABSOLUTE WATERMELON$10.00
- PEARL PEACH$9.00
- PEARL BLUEBERRY$9.00
- PEARL RED BERRY$9.00
- PEARL POMEGRANATE$9.00
- PEARL CHERRY$9.00
- DEEP EDDY'S CRANBERRY$10.00
- DEEP EDDY'S LIME$10.00
- DEEP EDDY'S SWEET TEA$10.00
- DEEP EDDY'S GRAPEFRUIT$10.00
Tequila
Whiskey
- EVAN WILLIAMS$7.00
- AMADOR RYE$10.00
- AMADOR CABERNET BARREL SMALL BATCH$11.00
- BULLIT RYE$11.00
- JAMESON$10.00
- CROWN ROYAL$10.00
- CROWN ROYAL APPLE$10.00
- MAKER'S MARK$11.00
- JACK DANIELS$10.00
- SEAGRAM'S 7$9.00
- SEAGRAM'S VO$9.00
- KNOB CREEK$12.00
- ANGEL'S ENVY$13.00
- ELIJAH CRAIG$12.00
- 1792$13.00
- TULLAMORE DEW$12.00
- TULLAMORE DEW HONEY$13.00
- WOODFORD RESERVE$12.00
- BASIL HAYDEN$12.00
Scotch
Cordials
- DISARONNO AMARETTO$10.00
- SAMBUCA$11.00
- BAILEYS IRISH CREAM$10.00
- CAMPARI$10.00
- DRAMBUIE$10.00
- CARAVELLA LIMONCELLO$10.00
- PAMA$10.00
- SOLERNO$11.00
- FRANGELICO$12.00
- GALLIANO$13.00
- GRAND MARNIER$13.00
- APEROL$11.00
- CHAMBORD$13.00
- RUMCHATA$12.00
- KAHLUA$11.00
- CHRISTIAN BROTHERS$11.00
- COUVOISIER$12.00
- DORDA MILK CHOCOLATE$10.00
- TIPSY COW VANILLA$10.00
- ST. GERMAIN$12.00
- SMITH WOODHOUSE 10 YEAR$12.00
- SMITH WOODHOUSE 20 YEAR$15.00
Wine List
Wine Flights
- Bubble Bar$11.00
This sparkling trio pairs perfectly with sunshine, Wycliff sparkling rosé, Wycliff champagne, centorri, moscato d'Asti
- Italian Stallion$11.00
Take a tour of Italy with a mixed of wines ranging from Tuscany to Piedmont, la fiera Montepulciano, rubio sangiovese, banfi centine
- Seeing Red$14.00
Seeing treat yourself to a pour from each of our most popular, reds Josh cellars merlot, Joel Gott cabernet sauvignon, meiomi pinot noir
- Feelin' Crispy$14.00
White wines for more of the subtle nature that show lively fruit with a nice clean finish, Sonoma cutrer chardonnay, Santa Margherita pinot grigio, Kim Crawford sauvignon blanc
- Create-Your-Own$11.00
Choose any 3 of our house wines
Glass Red
- Glass Banfi Centine, Italy$10.00
- Glass La Fiera Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, IT$10.00
- Glass Rubio Sangiovese, IT$10.00
- Glass Ruffino Chianti Classico, IT$11.00
- Glass The Seeker Malbec, AR$11.00
- Glass The Specialyst Old Vine Zinfandel, CA$11.00
- Glass Josh Cellars Merlot, CA$10.00
- Glass Meiomi Pinot Noir, CA$11.00
- Glass Elouan Pinot Noir, OR$14.00
- Glass McKelvey Vineyards Cabernet, CA$10.00
- Glass Wente Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$10.00
- Glass Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$14.00
- Glass Frei Brothers Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$18.00
- Glass Decoy by Duckhorn Cabernet, CA$19.00
- Glass The Prisoner Red Blend, CA$21.00
- Bottle Banfi Centine, Italy$36.00
- Bottle Decoy by Duckhorn Cabernet, CA$72.00
- Bottle Elouan Pinot Noir, OR$52.00
- Bottle Frei Brothers Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$68.00
- Bottle Joel Gott 815 Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$52.00
- Bottle Josh Cellars Merlot, CA$36.00
- Bottle La Fiera Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, IT$32.00
- Bottle McKelvey Vineyards Cabernet, CA$36.00
- Bottle Meiomi Pinot Noir, CA$40.00
- Bottle Rubio Sangiovese, IT$32.00
- Bottle Ruffino Chianti Classico, IT$40.00
- Bottle The Prisoner Red Blend (375 Ml), CA$40.00
- Bottle The Seeker Malbec, AR$40.00
- Bottle The Specialyst Old Vine Zinfandel, CA$40.00
- Bottle Wente Cabernet Sauvignon, CA$36.00
Glass White
- Glass Gio Pinot Grigio, IT$10.00
- Glass Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, IT$14.00
- Glass Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling, WA$10.00
- Glass Leitz "Leitz Out" Riesling, GER$13.00
- Glass Mckelvey Rose, CA$10.00
- Glass Villa Pozzi Moscato, IT$12.00
- Glass Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc, CA$11.00
- Glass Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, NZ$13.00
- Glass Cousino-Macul Chardonnay, SCL$10.00
- Glass Mckelvey Vineyards Chardonnay, CA$10.00
- Glass Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay, CA$14.00
- Glass Rombauer Chardonnay, CA$19.00
- Bottle Gio Pinot Grigio, IT$32.00
- Bottle Cousino-Macul Chardonnay, SCL$32.00
- Bottle Mckelvey Vineyads Chardonnay, CA$40.00
- Bottle Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling, WA$36.00
- Bottle Mckelvey Rosé$40.00
- Bottle Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc, CA$40.00
- Bottle Villa Pozzi Moscato, IT$44.00
- Bottle Leitz "Leitz Out" Riesling, GER$48.00
- Bottle Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, NZ$48.00
- Bottle Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, IT$52.00
- Bottle Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay, CA$52.00
- Bottle Rombauer Chardonnay, CA$72.00
Glass Sparkling
White Wine Bottles
- Cousino-Macul, Maipo Valley, CL$32.00
- McKelvey Vineyards, Central Coast, CA$36.00
- Sonoma Cutrer "Russian River Ranches", Sonoma County, CA$52.00
- Terre Rouge Enigma, Plymouth, CA$70.00
- Rombauer, Carneros, CA$72.00
- Gio, IGT$32.00
- Alois Lageder, Pinot Grigio, IGT$42.00
- Santa Margherita, Veneto, IT$52.00
- Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling, WA$36.00
- Leitz "Leitz Out", Rheingau, GER$48.00
- Joel Gott, Sonoma, CA$40.00
- Kim Crawford, Marlborough, NZ$48.00
- Venica Ronco del Cere, Dolgena Del Collio, IT$70.00
- Mckelvey Rose, Central Coast, CA$40.00
- Cote des Roses Rose, FR$48.00
- The Prisoner Wine Co "Blindfold" White Pinot Noir, Sonoma, CA$64.00
- Chandon Brut Classic, Napa Valley, CA$64.00
- Chandon Rose, Napa Valley, CA$64.00
- McKelvey Vineyards, Central Coast, CA$36.00
- Kendall Jackson "Vintage Reserve", Sonoma Valley, CA$46.00
- Sonoma Cutrer "Russian River Ranches", Sonoma County, CA$52.00
- Rombauer, Carneros, CA$72.00
- Alois Lageder, Pinot Grigio, IGT$42.00
- Chateau Ste. Michelle Riesling, WA$36.00
- Leitz "Leitz Out", Rheingau, GER$48.00
- Simi, Sonoma, CA$40.00
- Kim Crawford, Marlborough, NZ$48.00
- Charles Krug Sauv Blanc, Napa Valley, CA$65.00
- Cote Des Roses Rosé, FR$48.00
- The Prisoner Wine Co "Blindfold" Blend, Sonoma, CA$64.00
- The Prisoner Wine Co "Blindfold" White Pinto Noir, Sonoma, CA$64.00
- Chandon Brut Classic, Napa Valley, CA$64.00
- Chandon Rosé, Napa Valley, CA$64.00
Old World Red
- Zabu Nero D'Avola, IGT$38.00
- Tascante, Ghiaia Nera, IGT$54.00
- Donnafugata Mille E Una Notte Nero D'Avola, IGT$140.00
- Lagone Aia Vecchia, IGT$46.00
- La Spinetta "Il Nero Di Casanova" Sangiovese, IGT$52.00
- Rocca Della Macie, Chianti Classico Riserva, DOCG$76.00
- DEI, Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano, DOCG$85.00
- Tenuta Di Collosorbo, Brunello Di Montalcino, DOCG$110.00
- La Caccia Di San Giovanni Toscana Rosso, IGT$125.00
- Tenuta Sant' Antonio, Valpolicella Superiore, Ripasso DOC$54.00
- Campagnola, Amarone, DOCG$90.00
- G.D. Vajra Langhe Nebbiolo, DOC$54.00
- G.D. Vajra, Barolo DOCG$90.00
- Rubio Sangiovese, Italy$32.00
- La Fiera Montepulciano D'Abruzzo, Italy$32.00
- Clarendelle Bordeaux, Medoc, FR$55.00
- Astrolabe Pinot Noir, Marlborough, NZ$64.00
- Paul Hobbs "Bramare" Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, AR$95.00
New World Red
- Meiomi Pinot Noir, CA$40.00
- Elouan, Willamette Valley, OR$52.00
- Cambria's Estate Winery "Julia's Vineyard", Santa Maria, CA$70.00
- Napa Cellars, Napa Valley, CA$72.00
- MacMurray, Russian River Valley/Sonoma, CA$75.00
- Crossbarn by Paul Hobbs, Sonoma, CA$90.00
- Prisoner Wine Co. , Sonoma, CA$110.00
- McKelvey Vineyards, Santa Ynez Valley, CA$36.00
- Joseph Carr "Josh Cellars", CA$42.00
- Joel Gott 815, Napa Valley, CA$52.00
- Frei Brothers Reserve, Alexander Valley, CA$68.00
- Michael David "Earthquake", Lodi Appellation, CA$72.00
- Decoy Cabernet, Sonoma County, CA$72.00
- Charles Krug Cab, Napa Valley, CA$80.00
- Trefethen Family Vineyards, Napa Valley, CA$140.00
- Salvestrin, Napa Valley, CA$140.00
- Hess "Mount Veeder", Napa Valley, CA$100.00
- Stag's Leap "Artemis", Napa Valley, CA$105.00
- Paul Hobbs, Napa Valley, CA$170.00
- Cade Howell Mountain, Napa Valley, CA$175.00
- Cakebread, Napa Valley, CA$190.00
- Dunn Vineyards "Howell Mountain", Napa Valley, CA$205.00
- Gagnon-Kennedy Vineyards, "Samuel Brannan Vineyard", Napa Valley, CA$220.00
- Joseph Carr" Josh Cellars", CA$36.00
- Duckhorn "Decoy", Sonoma, CA$72.00
- The Prisoner Wine Co "Thorn", Sonoma, CA$95.00
- Hess "Artezin" Old Vine Zinfandel, Mendocino, CA$50.00
- The Prisoner Wine Co "Saldo", Sonoma, CA$62.00
- Stolpman Vineyards Estate Grown Syrah, Ballard Canyon, CA$62.00
- Penfold's "Bin 28″ Shiraz, Kalimna, Australia$66.00
- 375 Ml The Prisoner Wine Co "The Prisoner" Blend$40.00
- Stags Leap Winery, Petit Sirah, Napa Valley, CA$100.00