Giovannis Restaurant - Woburn 179 Main Street
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Pizzas (Build Your Own) Small
Choose your base and toppings to create your own pizza masterpiece.
Pizzas (Build Your Own) Large
Choose your base and toppings to create your own pizza masterpiece.
Half & Half Pizza Small
Choose your base and toppings to create your own pizza masterpiece.
Half & Half Pizza Large
Choose your base and toppings to create your own pizza masterpiece.
Classic Cheese Pizza SM
Classic Cheese Pizza LG
Gluten Free Pizza
Gourmet Pizzas - Small
White Sauce Pizza SM
A creamy and rich white sauce base topped with our special blend of cheeses
Veggie Pizza SM
A fresh and flavorful combination of peppers, onions, broccoli, and mushrooms on our classic pizza base
Hawaiian Pizza SM
A tropical twist on our classic pizza, topped with savory ham and sweet pineapple
Grecian Pizza SM
A Mediterranean inspired pizza with fresh tomatoes, olives, and feta cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza SM
A spicy and tangy pizza topped with buffalo chicken for a kick of flavor
Chicken Kabob Pizza SM
Our classic pizza topped with flavorful chicken kabob
Giovanni’s Special Pizza SM
Our signature pizza topped with ham, pepperoni, salami, hamburger, sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper
Meat Lovers Pizza SM
A hearty pizza topped with ham, pepperoni, sausage, and hamburger for the ultimate meat lover
Gourmet Pizza - Large
White Sauce Pizza LG
A creamy and rich white sauce base topped with our special blend of cheeses
Veggie Pizza LG
A fresh and flavorful combination of peppers, onions, broccoli, and mushrooms on our classic pizza base
Hawaiian Pizza LG
A tropical twist on our classic pizza, topped with savory ham and sweet pineapple
Grecian Pizza LG
A Mediterranean inspired pizza with fresh tomatoes, olives, and feta cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza LG
A spicy and tangy pizza topped with buffalo chicken for a kick of flavor
Chicken Kabob Pizza LG
Our classic pizza topped with flavorful chicken kabob
Giovanni’s Special Pizza LG
Our signature pizza topped with ham, pepperoni, salami, hamburger, sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper
Meat Lovers Pizza LG
A hearty pizza topped with ham, pepperoni, sausage, and hamburger for the ultimate meat lover
Sandwiches
Super Beef Sandwich
A hearty sandwich featuring our tender roast beef on an onion roll
Regular Beef Sandwich
Our classic roast beef sandwich, simple and delicious
Junior Beef Sandwich
A smaller version of our classic roast beef sandwich, perfect for lighter appetites
Super Pastrami Sandwich
A generous serving of our flavorful pastrami
Regular Pastrami Sandwich
Our classic pastrami sandwich, always a favorite
Club Sandwiches
Choose from turkey, roast beef, or hamburger for these triple decker delights
Fresh Char Broiled Chicken Sandwich
Juicy chicken, charbroiled to perfection
Super Chicken Sandwich
Our charbroiled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Chicken Salad Sandwich
A classic sandwich filled with our homemade chicken salad
Tuna Fish Sandwich
Freshly made tuna salad served on your choice of bread
Crab Meat Sandwich
A delicious sandwich filled with succulent crab meat
Fresh Fish Haddock Sandwich
A sandwich featuring our fresh haddock
Hamburger Sandwich
Our classic hamburger, always a crowd pleaser
Cheeseburger Sandwich
Our classic hamburger topped with a slice of cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
The ultimate comfort food, made with perfectly melted cheese
Grilled Ham Cheese Sandwich
A delicious combination of ham and cheese, grilled to perfection
Jumbo Hot Dog
A classic hot dog, perfect for a quick meal
Subs - Small
Roast Beef Sub SM
Our tender roast beef served in a sub roll
Pastrami Sub SM
Flavorful pastrami served in a sub roll
Steak Tip Sub SM
Juicy steak tips served in a sub roll
Plain Steak Sub SM
Our classic steak sub, simple and delicious
Cheese Steak Sub SM
Our classic steak sub topped with a slice of cheese
Steak Bomb Sub SM
A flavorful combination of steak, mushrooms, onions, and peppers served in a sub roll
Steak & Egg Sub SM
Our classic steak sub topped with a fried egg
Pepper & Egg Sub SM
A delicious combination of peppers and a fried egg served in a sub roll
Ham & Egg Sub SM
A classic combination of ham and a fried egg served in a sub roll
Meatball Sub SM
Our homemade meatballs topped with marinara sauce and served in a sub roll
Sausage Sub SM
Savory sausage served in a sub roll
Hamburger Sub SM
Our classic hamburger served in a sub roll
Cheeseburger Sub SM
Our classic hamburger topped with a slice of cheese and served in a sub roll
Homemade Veal Cutlet Sub SM
Our homemade veal cutlet served in a sub roll
Homemade Chicken Cutlet Sub SM
Our homemade chicken cutlet served in a sub roll
Eggplant Sub SM
Fresh eggplant served in a sub roll
BLT Sub SM
The classic combination of bacon, lettuce, and tomato served in a sub roll
Vegetarian Sub SM
A variety of fresh vegetables served in a sub roll
Italian Sub SM
A delicious combination of Italian meats and cheeses served in a sub roll
American Sub SM
A classic combination of American meats and cheeses served in a sub roll
Ham & Cheese Sub SM
Savory ham and cheese served in a sub roll
Salami & Cheese Sub SM
Flavorful salami and cheese served in a sub roll
Turkey Sub SM
Freshly sliced turkey served in a sub roll
Tuna Fish Sub SM
Freshly made tuna salad served in a sub roll
Crab Meat Sub SM
Succulent crab meat served in a sub roll
Chicken Salad Sub SM
Our homemade chicken salad served in a sub roll
Egg Salad Sub SM
Freshly made egg salad served in a sub roll
Fresh Fish Haddock Sub
Our fresh haddock served in a sub roll
Fresh Char Broiled Chicken Sub
Juicy chicken, char broiled to perfection and served in a sub roll
Chicken Kabob Sub
Our flavorful chicken kebab served in a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, and feta cheese
Gyros Sub
A delicious combination of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki served in a sub roll
Buffalo chicken finger sub SM
Chicken Finger Sub SM
Subs - Large
Buffalo Chicken Finger Sub LG
chicken tenders whit buffalo sauce
Chicken Finger Sub LG
Kabob Sub LG
Gyro LG
Egg Salad Sub LG
Freshly made egg salad served in a sub roll
Chicken Salad Sub LG
Our homemade chicken salad served in a sub roll
Crab Meat Sub LG
Succulent crab meat served in a sub roll
Tuna Fish Sub LG
Freshly made tuna salad served in a sub roll
Turkey Sub LG
Freshly sliced turkey served in a sub roll
Salami & Cheese Sub LG
Flavorful salami and cheese served in a sub roll
Ham & Cheese Sub LG
Savory ham and cheese served in a sub roll
American Sub LG
A classic combination of American meats and cheeses served in a sub roll
Italian Sub LG
A delicious combination of Italian meats and cheeses served in a sub roll
Vegetarian Sub LG
A variety of fresh vegetables served in a sub roll
BLT Sub LG
The classic combination of bacon, lettuce, and tomato served in a sub roll
Eggplant Sub LG
Fresh eggplant served in a sub roll
Homemade Chicken Cutlet Sub LG
Our homemade chicken cutlet served in a sub roll
Homemade Veal Cutlet Sub LG
Our homemade veal cutlet served in a sub roll
Cheeseburger Sub LG
Our classic hamburger topped with a slice of cheese and served in a sub roll
Hamburger Sub LG
Our classic hamburger served in a sub roll
Sausage Sub LG
Savory sausage served in a sub roll
Meatball Sub LG
Our homemade meatballs topped with marinara sauce and served in a sub roll
Ham & Egg Sub LG
A classic combination of ham and a fried egg served in a sub roll
Pepper & Egg Sub LG
A delicious combination of peppers and a fried egg served in a sub roll
Steak & Egg Sub LG
Our classic steak sub topped with a fried egg
Steak Bomb Sub LG
A flavorful combination of steak, mushrooms, onions, and peppers served in a sub roll
Cheese Steak Sub LG
Our classic steak sub topped with a slice of cheese
Plain Steak Sub LG
Our classic steak sub, simple and delicious
Steak Tip Sub LG
Juicy steak tips served in a sub roll
Pastrami Sub LG
Flavorful pastrami served in a sub roll
Roast Beef Sub LG
Our tender roast beef served in a sub roll
Calzones - Small
Spinach & Feta Calzone SM
A delightful blend of spinach and feta, with onions, all wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese
Broccoli & Cheese Calzone SM
Fresh broccoli and rich cheese, enveloped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese
Veggie Calzone SM
A medley of fresh broccoli, onions, peppers, and mushrooms, all wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese
Italian Calzone SM
A delicious combination of hot ham, salami, mortadella, and provolone cheese, all wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese
Ham & Cheese Calzone SM
Savory ham and American cheese, enveloped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese
Chicken Parmesan Calzone SM
Our homemade dough filled with chicken parmesan, sauce, and American cheese, then topped with cheddar cheese
Meatball with Sauce Calzone SM
Delicious meatballs and sauce, wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese
Broccoli & Chicken Calzone SM
Fresh broccoli and chicken, enveloped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese
Meat Lovers Calzone SM
A hearty calzone filled with a variety of meats, wrapped in our homemade dough
Steak and Cheese Calzone SM
Shaved steak and American cheese, all wrapped in our homemade dough
Steak Bomb Calzone SM
Our homemade dough filled with a flavorful combination of steak, mushrooms, onions, and peppers
Chicken Kebab Calzone SM
Our homemade dough filled with flavorful chicken kebab
Steak Tip Calzone SM
Our homemade dough filled with juicy steak tips
Chicken Finger Calzone SM
Calzones - Large
Spinach & Feta Calzone LG
A delightful blend of spinach and feta, with onions, all wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese
Broccoli & Cheese Calzone LG
Fresh broccoli and rich cheese, enveloped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese
Veggie Calzone LG
A medley of fresh broccoli, onions, peppers, and mushrooms, all wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese
Italian Calzone LG
A delicious combination of hot ham, salami, mortadella, and provolone cheese, all wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese
Ham & Cheese Calzone LG
Savory ham and American cheese, enveloped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese
Chicken Parmesan Calzone LG
Our homemade dough filled with chicken parmesan, sauce, and American cheese, then topped with cheddar cheese
Meatball with Sauce Calzone LG
Delicious meatballs and sauce, wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese
Broccoli & Chicken Calzone LG
Fresh broccoli and chicken, enveloped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese
Meat Lovers Calzone LG
A hearty calzone filled with a variety of meats, wrapped in our homemade dough
Steak and Cheese Calzone LG
Shaved steak and American cheese, all wrapped in our homemade dough
Steak Bomb Calzone LG
Our homemade dough filled with a flavorful combination of steak, mushrooms, onions, and peppers
Chicken Kebab Calzone LG
Our homemade dough filled with flavorful chicken kebab
Steak Tip Calzone LG
Our homemade dough filled with juicy steak tips
Chicken Finger Calzone LG
Seafood Plates
Super Special
A seafood lover's dream, featuring clams, scallops, shrimp, haddock, rings & fries
Combination Plate
A delightful mix of our best seafood offerings
Scallop Plate
Choose between fried or baked scallops, served with your choice of sides
Shrimp Plate
Succulent shrimp served with your choice of sides
Clam Plate
Delicious clams served with your choice of sides
Clam Strip Plate
Tasty clam strips served with your choice of sides
Haddock Plate
Choose between fried or baked haddock, served with your choice of sides
Calamari Plate
Crispy calamari served with your choice of sides
Fish & Chips
Seafood Boxes
Scallops Box SM
A generous portion of scallops, perfect for a meal on the go
Shrimp Box SM
A box full of succulent shrimp, perfect for a quick meal
Clam Box SM
A box filled with delicious clams, perfect for a quick meal
Clam Strips Box SM
A box filled with tasty clam strips, perfect for a quick meal
Calamari Box SM
A box filled with crispy calamari, perfect for a quick meal
Scallops Box LG
A generous portion of scallops, perfect for a meal on the go
Shrimp Box LG
A box full of succulent shrimp, perfect for a quick meal
Clam Box LG
A box filled with delicious clams, perfect for a quick meal
Clam Strips Box LG
A box filled with tasty clam strips, perfect for a quick meal
Calamari Box LG
A box filled with crispy calamari, perfect for a quick meal
Seafood Roll
Scallop Roll
A roll filled with delicious scallops
Shrimp Roll
A roll filled with succulent shrimp
Clam Roll
A roll filled with delicious clams
Clam Strips Roll
A roll filled with tasty clam strips
Crab Meat Roll
A roll filled with succulent crab meat
Tuna Roll
A roll filled with freshly made tuna salad
Chicken Roll
A roll filled with our homemade chicken salad
Dinners
Steak Tip Dinner
Tender steak tips grilled to perfection
Steak Tip & Sausage Dinner
A hearty combination of our tender steak tips and flavorful sausage
Steak Tip & Chicken Kabob Dinner
The best of both worlds with our tender steak tips and juicy chicken kabob
Chicken Kabob Dinner
Juicy chicken kabob grilled to perfection
Chicken Kabob with Broccoli Dinner
Our juicy chicken kabob paired with fresh, steamed broccoli
Chicken Fingers Dinner
Crispy chicken fingers, a classic favorite
Chicken Wings Dinner
Flavorful chicken wings, perfect for a satisfying meal
Buffalo Fingers Dinner
Spicy buffalo chicken fingers for those who like a little heat
Buffalo Wings Dinner
Spicy buffalo wings, a spicy twist on a classic
Roast Beef Dinner
Slow roasted beef, tender and full of flavor
Pastrami Dinner
Savory pastrami, a deli classic
Hamburger Dinner
Classic hamburger, always a crowd pleaser
Cheeseburger Dinner
Classic hamburger topped with melted cheese
Pasta
Spaghetti or Ziti with Sauce
Classic pasta dish served with our homemade marinara sauce
Spaghetti or Ziti with Meatballs
Traditional pasta served with juicy meatballs and marinara sauce
Spaghetti or Ziti with Sausage
Hearty pasta dish served with flavorful sausage and marinara sauce
Spaghetti or Ziti with Chicken Kabob
Pasta served with our juicy chicken kabob
Spaghetti or Ziti with Chicken Kabob and Broccoli
Pasta served with our juicy chicken kabob and fresh, steamed broccoli
Spaghetti or Ziti with Homemade Veal Cutlet
Pasta served with our tender, homemade veal cutlet
Spaghetti or Ziti with Homemade Chicken Cutlet
Pasta served with our crispy, homemade chicken cutlet
Spaghetti or Ziti with Eggplant
Pasta served with fresh, sautéed eggplant
Spaghetti or Ziti with Seafood (Shrimp or Scallop)
Pasta served with your choice of tender shrimp or scallops
Spaghetti or Ziti with Steak Tip
Salads - Small
Buffalo Chicken Fingers Salad SM
Fresh salad greens topped with our spicy buffalo chicken fingers.
Buffalo Kabob Salad SM
Fresh salad greens topped with our spicy buffalo chicken kabob
Caesar Salad SM
Crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken SM
Our classic Caesar salad topped with juicy grilled chicken
Chef (Antipasto) Salad SM
Fresh salad greens topped with a variety of deli meats and cheeses.
Chicken Fingers Salad SM
Fresh salad greens topped with our crispy chicken fingers
Chicken Kabob Salad SM
Fresh salad greens topped with our juicy chicken kabob
Chicken Salad SM
Fresh salad greens topped with our homemade chicken salad
Combo Steak Tip & Chicken Kabob Salad SM
Fresh salad greens topped with our tender steak tips and juicy chicken kabob
Crab Meat Salad SM
Fresh salad greens topped with flavorful crab meat
Garden Salad SM
Greek Salad SM
Fresh salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese with a tangy vinaigrette
Roast Beef Salad SM
Fresh salad greens topped with our slow roasted beef
Steak Tip Salad SM
Fresh salad greens topped with our tender steak tips
Tuna Salad SM
Fresh salad greens topped with our homemade tuna salad
Turkey & Cheese Salad SM
Fresh salad greens topped with sliced turkey and cheese
Salads - Large
Buffalo Chicken Fingers Salad LG
Fresh salad greens topped with our spicy buffalo chicken fingers.
Buffalo Kabob Salad LG
Fresh salad greens topped with our spicy buffalo chicken kabob
Caesar Salad LG
Crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken LG
Our classic Caesar salad topped with juicy grilled chicken
Chef (Antipasto) Salad LG
Fresh salad greens topped with a variety of deli meats and cheeses.
Chicken Fingers Salad LG
Fresh salad greens topped with our crispy chicken fingers
Chicken Kabob Salad LG
Fresh salad greens topped with our juicy chicken kabob
Chicken Salad LG
Fresh salad greens topped with our homemade chicken salad
Combo Steak Tip & Chicken Kabob Salad LG
Fresh salad greens topped with our tender steak tips and juicy chicken kabob
Crab Meat Salad LG
Fresh salad greens topped with flavorful crab meat
Garden Salad LG
Greek Salad LG
Fresh salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese with a tangy vinaigrette
Roast Beef Salad LG
Fresh salad greens topped with our slow roasted beef
Steak Tip Salad LG
Fresh salad greens topped with our tender steak tips
Tuna Salad LG
Fresh salad greens topped with our homemade tuna salad
Turkey & Cheese Salad LG
Fresh salad greens topped with sliced turkey and cheese
Side Orders
French Fries SM
Crispy golden fries, perfect for dipping
Curly Fries SM
Fun and flavorful spiral cut fries
Cheese Fries SM
Our crispy fries topped with melted cheese
Onion Rings SM
Crispy, golden brown onion rings
Chicken Fingers SM
Tender chicken strips breaded and fried to perfection
Chicken Wings SM
Juicy wings served with your choice of sauce
Buffalo Fingers SM
Our chicken fingers tossed in spicy buffalo sauce
Buffalo Wings SM
Our chicken wings tossed in spicy buffalo sauce
Mozzarella Sticks SM
Breaded mozzarella cheese, fried and served with marinara sauce
Jalapeno Poppers SM
Spicy jalapenos filled with cream cheese, breaded and fried
French Fries LG
Crispy golden fries, perfect for dipping
Curly Fries LG
Fun and flavorful spiral cut fries
Cheese Fries LG
Our crispy fries topped with melted cheese
Onion Rings LG
Crispy, golden brown onion rings
Chicken Fingers LG
Tender chicken strips breaded and fried to perfection
Chicken Wings LG
Juicy wings served with your choice of sauce
Buffalo Fingers LG
Our chicken fingers tossed in spicy buffalo sauce
Buffalo Wings LG
Our chicken wings tossed in spicy buffalo sauce
Mozzarella Sticks LG
Breaded mozzarella cheese, fried and served with marinara sauce
Jalapeno Poppers LG
Spicy jalapenos filled with cream cheese, breaded and fried
Taco with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bbq sauce
A crispy taco shell filled with seasoned meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and BBQ sauce
Coleslaw
A tangy and sweet side dish made with shredded cabbage and carrots
Rice Pilaf
Fluffy and flavorful rice cooked with herbs and spices
Pepperoni Slice
Cheese Slice
Steak Fries SM
Steak Fries LG
Pizza roll
Spinach roll
Pupusa
Revueltas
A hearty mix of beans, chicharron (pork), loroco (a Central American flower bud), and cheese
Frijol con Queso
A savory blend of beans and cheese
Queso con Loroco
Cheese with the unique flavor of loroco
Queso y Jalapeno
A spicy combo of cheese and jalapeno
Chicharron y Queso
Queso
Kids
Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries
Kid friendly chicken fingers served with a side of our crispy fries
Kids Chicken Wings and Fries
Juicy chicken wings served with a side of our crispy fries
Kids Hamburger and Fries
A kid sized hamburger served with a side of our crispy fries
Kids Hot Dog and Fries
A classic hot dog served with a side of our crispy fries
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella cheese, fried and served with marinara sauce
Kids Spaghetti or Ziti
Kid sized portion of spaghetti or ziti, perfect for little hands
Extras
Feta Cheese Extra
Add a sprinkle of feta cheese to any dish
Cheese Extra
Add a slice of cheese to any dish
Dressing Extra
Choose from our selection of dressings to add flavor to your meal
Sauce Extra
Choose from our selection of sauces to add flavor to your meal
Syrian Bread Extra
A piece of our fresh Syrian bread
Bacon Extra
Add crispy bacon to any dish
Blue Cheese Extra
Add a sprinkle of blue cheese to any dish