Popular Items

Steak Tip Salad LG

Steak Tip Salad LG

$12.50

Fresh salad greens topped with our tender steak tips

Curly Fries SM

$6.59

Fun and flavorful spiral cut fries


BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

Pizzas (Build Your Own) Small

Pizzas (Build Your Own) Small

$7.95

Choose your base and toppings to create your own pizza masterpiece.

Pizzas (Build Your Own) Large

Pizzas (Build Your Own) Large

$13.55

Choose your base and toppings to create your own pizza masterpiece.

Half & Half Pizza Small

$7.95

Choose your base and toppings to create your own pizza masterpiece.

Half & Half Pizza Large

$13.55

Choose your base and toppings to create your own pizza masterpiece.

Classic Cheese Pizza SM

$7.95

Classic Cheese Pizza LG

$13.55

Gluten Free Pizza

$15.99

Gourmet Pizzas - Small

White Sauce Pizza SM

$8.95

A creamy and rich white sauce base topped with our special blend of cheeses

Veggie Pizza SM

$13.15

A fresh and flavorful combination of peppers, onions, broccoli, and mushrooms on our classic pizza base

Hawaiian Pizza SM

$13.15

A tropical twist on our classic pizza, topped with savory ham and sweet pineapple

Grecian Pizza SM

$13.15

A Mediterranean inspired pizza with fresh tomatoes, olives, and feta cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza SM

$13.95

A spicy and tangy pizza topped with buffalo chicken for a kick of flavor

Chicken Kabob Pizza SM

$14.95

Our classic pizza topped with flavorful chicken kabob

Giovanni’s Special Pizza SM

$15.95

Our signature pizza topped with ham, pepperoni, salami, hamburger, sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper

Meat Lovers Pizza SM

$14.95

A hearty pizza topped with ham, pepperoni, sausage, and hamburger for the ultimate meat lover

Gourmet Pizza - Large

White Sauce Pizza LG

$14.95

A creamy and rich white sauce base topped with our special blend of cheeses

Veggie Pizza LG

$17.55

A fresh and flavorful combination of peppers, onions, broccoli, and mushrooms on our classic pizza base

Hawaiian Pizza LG

$17.55

A tropical twist on our classic pizza, topped with savory ham and sweet pineapple

Grecian Pizza LG

$17.55

A Mediterranean inspired pizza with fresh tomatoes, olives, and feta cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza LG

$17.95

A spicy and tangy pizza topped with buffalo chicken for a kick of flavor

Chicken Kabob Pizza LG

$18.95

Our classic pizza topped with flavorful chicken kabob

Giovanni’s Special Pizza LG

$22.95

Our signature pizza topped with ham, pepperoni, salami, hamburger, sausage, mushroom, onion, and green pepper

Meat Lovers Pizza LG

$18.95

A hearty pizza topped with ham, pepperoni, sausage, and hamburger for the ultimate meat lover

Sandwiches

Super Beef Sandwich

Super Beef Sandwich

$9.99

A hearty sandwich featuring our tender roast beef on an onion roll

Regular Beef Sandwich

Regular Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Our classic roast beef sandwich, simple and delicious

Junior Beef Sandwich

$6.99

A smaller version of our classic roast beef sandwich, perfect for lighter appetites

Super Pastrami Sandwich

$9.99

A generous serving of our flavorful pastrami

Regular Pastrami Sandwich

$8.99

Our classic pastrami sandwich, always a favorite

Club Sandwiches

Choose from turkey, roast beef, or hamburger for these triple decker delights

Fresh Char Broiled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Juicy chicken, charbroiled to perfection

Super Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Our charbroiled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.49

A classic sandwich filled with our homemade chicken salad

Tuna Fish Sandwich

$8.49

Freshly made tuna salad served on your choice of bread

Crab Meat Sandwich

$7.49

A delicious sandwich filled with succulent crab meat

Fresh Fish Haddock Sandwich

$9.99

A sandwich featuring our fresh haddock

Hamburger Sandwich

$5.25

Our classic hamburger, always a crowd pleaser

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$5.95

Our classic hamburger topped with a slice of cheese

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.99

The ultimate comfort food, made with perfectly melted cheese

Grilled Ham Cheese Sandwich

$5.49

A delicious combination of ham and cheese, grilled to perfection

Jumbo Hot Dog

$3.99

A classic hot dog, perfect for a quick meal

Subs - Small

Roast Beef Sub SM

$8.99

Our tender roast beef served in a sub roll

Pastrami Sub SM

$8.99

Flavorful pastrami served in a sub roll

Steak Tip Sub SM

$9.99

Juicy steak tips served in a sub roll

Plain Steak Sub SM

$8.49

Our classic steak sub, simple and delicious

Cheese Steak Sub SM

$9.99

Our classic steak sub topped with a slice of cheese

Steak Bomb Sub SM

$10.59

A flavorful combination of steak, mushrooms, onions, and peppers served in a sub roll

Steak & Egg Sub SM

$9.99

Our classic steak sub topped with a fried egg

Pepper & Egg Sub SM

$8.50

A delicious combination of peppers and a fried egg served in a sub roll

Ham & Egg Sub SM

$8.50

A classic combination of ham and a fried egg served in a sub roll

Meatball Sub SM

$8.99

Our homemade meatballs topped with marinara sauce and served in a sub roll

Sausage Sub SM

$8.49

Savory sausage served in a sub roll

Hamburger Sub SM

$8.99

Our classic hamburger served in a sub roll

Cheeseburger Sub SM

$8.99

Our classic hamburger topped with a slice of cheese and served in a sub roll

Homemade Veal Cutlet Sub SM

$8.99

Our homemade veal cutlet served in a sub roll

Homemade Chicken Cutlet Sub SM

$8.50

Our homemade chicken cutlet served in a sub roll

Eggplant Sub SM

$8.50

Fresh eggplant served in a sub roll

BLT Sub SM

$8.50

The classic combination of bacon, lettuce, and tomato served in a sub roll

Vegetarian Sub SM

$7.99

A variety of fresh vegetables served in a sub roll

Italian Sub SM

$8.99

A delicious combination of Italian meats and cheeses served in a sub roll

American Sub SM

$8.99

A classic combination of American meats and cheeses served in a sub roll

Ham & Cheese Sub SM

$8.99

Savory ham and cheese served in a sub roll

Salami & Cheese Sub SM

$8.99

Flavorful salami and cheese served in a sub roll

Turkey Sub SM

$8.99

Freshly sliced turkey served in a sub roll

Tuna Fish Sub SM

$8.99

Freshly made tuna salad served in a sub roll

Crab Meat Sub SM

$8.99

Succulent crab meat served in a sub roll

Chicken Salad Sub SM

$7.59

Our homemade chicken salad served in a sub roll

Egg Salad Sub SM

$7.59

Freshly made egg salad served in a sub roll

Fresh Fish Haddock Sub

$10.99

Our fresh haddock served in a sub roll

Fresh Char Broiled Chicken Sub

$10.99

Juicy chicken, char broiled to perfection and served in a sub roll

Chicken Kabob Sub

$10.99

Our flavorful chicken kebab served in a sub roll with lettuce, tomato, and feta cheese

Gyros Sub

$10.99

A delicious combination of meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki served in a sub roll

Buffalo chicken finger sub SM

$10.99

Chicken Finger Sub SM

$10.99

Subs - Large

Buffalo Chicken Finger Sub LG

$10.99

chicken tenders whit buffalo sauce

Chicken Finger Sub LG

$10.99

Kabob Sub LG

$10.99

Gyro LG

$10.99

Egg Salad Sub LG

$8.59

Freshly made egg salad served in a sub roll

Chicken Salad Sub LG

$8.59

Our homemade chicken salad served in a sub roll

Crab Meat Sub LG

$9.99

Succulent crab meat served in a sub roll

Tuna Fish Sub LG

$9.99

Freshly made tuna salad served in a sub roll

Turkey Sub LG

$9.99

Freshly sliced turkey served in a sub roll

Salami & Cheese Sub LG

$9.99

Flavorful salami and cheese served in a sub roll

Ham & Cheese Sub LG

$9.99

Savory ham and cheese served in a sub roll

American Sub LG

$9.99

A classic combination of American meats and cheeses served in a sub roll

Italian Sub LG

$9.99

A delicious combination of Italian meats and cheeses served in a sub roll

Vegetarian Sub LG

$8.99

A variety of fresh vegetables served in a sub roll

BLT Sub LG

$10.50

The classic combination of bacon, lettuce, and tomato served in a sub roll

Eggplant Sub LG

$10.50

Fresh eggplant served in a sub roll

Homemade Chicken Cutlet Sub LG

$10.50

Our homemade chicken cutlet served in a sub roll

Homemade Veal Cutlet Sub LG

$9.99

Our homemade veal cutlet served in a sub roll

Cheeseburger Sub LG

$9.99

Our classic hamburger topped with a slice of cheese and served in a sub roll

Hamburger Sub LG

$9.99

Our classic hamburger served in a sub roll

Sausage Sub LG

$9.49

Savory sausage served in a sub roll

Meatball Sub LG

$9.99

Our homemade meatballs topped with marinara sauce and served in a sub roll

Ham & Egg Sub LG

$9.99

A classic combination of ham and a fried egg served in a sub roll

Pepper & Egg Sub LG

$9.99

A delicious combination of peppers and a fried egg served in a sub roll

Steak & Egg Sub LG

$10.99

Our classic steak sub topped with a fried egg

Steak Bomb Sub LG

$11.59

A flavorful combination of steak, mushrooms, onions, and peppers served in a sub roll

Cheese Steak Sub LG

$10.99

Our classic steak sub topped with a slice of cheese

Plain Steak Sub LG

$10.49

Our classic steak sub, simple and delicious

Steak Tip Sub LG

$11.99

Juicy steak tips served in a sub roll

Pastrami Sub LG

$9.99

Flavorful pastrami served in a sub roll

Roast Beef Sub LG

$9.99

Our tender roast beef served in a sub roll

Calzones - Small

Spinach & Feta Calzone SM

$12.95

A delightful blend of spinach and feta, with onions, all wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese

Broccoli & Cheese Calzone SM

$12.95

Fresh broccoli and rich cheese, enveloped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese

Veggie Calzone SM

$12.95

A medley of fresh broccoli, onions, peppers, and mushrooms, all wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese

Italian Calzone SM

$12.95

A delicious combination of hot ham, salami, mortadella, and provolone cheese, all wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese

Ham & Cheese Calzone SM

$12.95

Savory ham and American cheese, enveloped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese

Chicken Parmesan Calzone SM

$12.95

Our homemade dough filled with chicken parmesan, sauce, and American cheese, then topped with cheddar cheese

Meatball with Sauce Calzone SM

$12.95

Delicious meatballs and sauce, wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese

Broccoli & Chicken Calzone SM

$12.95

Fresh broccoli and chicken, enveloped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers Calzone SM

$12.95

A hearty calzone filled with a variety of meats, wrapped in our homemade dough

Steak and Cheese Calzone SM

$12.95

Shaved steak and American cheese, all wrapped in our homemade dough

Steak Bomb Calzone SM

$12.95

Our homemade dough filled with a flavorful combination of steak, mushrooms, onions, and peppers

Chicken Kebab Calzone SM

$12.95

Our homemade dough filled with flavorful chicken kebab

Steak Tip Calzone SM

$15.95

Our homemade dough filled with juicy steak tips

Chicken Finger Calzone SM

$12.95

Calzones - Large

Spinach & Feta Calzone LG

$21.95

A delightful blend of spinach and feta, with onions, all wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese

Broccoli & Cheese Calzone LG

$21.95

Fresh broccoli and rich cheese, enveloped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese

Veggie Calzone LG

$21.95

A medley of fresh broccoli, onions, peppers, and mushrooms, all wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese

Italian Calzone LG

$21.95

A delicious combination of hot ham, salami, mortadella, and provolone cheese, all wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese

Ham & Cheese Calzone LG

$21.95

Savory ham and American cheese, enveloped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese

Chicken Parmesan Calzone LG

$21.95

Our homemade dough filled with chicken parmesan, sauce, and American cheese, then topped with cheddar cheese

Meatball with Sauce Calzone LG

$21.95

Delicious meatballs and sauce, wrapped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese

Broccoli & Chicken Calzone LG

$21.95

Fresh broccoli and chicken, enveloped in our homemade dough and topped with cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers Calzone LG

$21.95

A hearty calzone filled with a variety of meats, wrapped in our homemade dough

Steak and Cheese Calzone LG

$21.95

Shaved steak and American cheese, all wrapped in our homemade dough

Steak Bomb Calzone LG

$21.95

Our homemade dough filled with a flavorful combination of steak, mushrooms, onions, and peppers

Chicken Kebab Calzone LG

$21.95

Our homemade dough filled with flavorful chicken kebab

Steak Tip Calzone LG

$25.95

Our homemade dough filled with juicy steak tips

Chicken Finger Calzone LG

$21.95

Seafood Plates

Super Special

$23.95

A seafood lover's dream, featuring clams, scallops, shrimp, haddock, rings & fries

Combination Plate

$21.95

A delightful mix of our best seafood offerings

Scallop Plate

$19.95

Choose between fried or baked scallops, served with your choice of sides

Shrimp Plate

$19.95

Succulent shrimp served with your choice of sides

Clam Plate

$19.95

Delicious clams served with your choice of sides

Clam Strip Plate

$17.50

Tasty clam strips served with your choice of sides

Haddock Plate

$15.95

Choose between fried or baked haddock, served with your choice of sides

Calamari Plate

$17.95

Crispy calamari served with your choice of sides

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Seafood Boxes

Scallops Box SM

$13.95

A generous portion of scallops, perfect for a meal on the go

Shrimp Box SM

$13.95

A box full of succulent shrimp, perfect for a quick meal

Clam Box SM

$15.95

A box filled with delicious clams, perfect for a quick meal

Clam Strips Box SM

$13.95

A box filled with tasty clam strips, perfect for a quick meal

Calamari Box SM

$13.95

A box filled with crispy calamari, perfect for a quick meal

Scallops Box LG

$19.95

A generous portion of scallops, perfect for a meal on the go

Shrimp Box LG

$19.95

A box full of succulent shrimp, perfect for a quick meal

Clam Box LG

$21.95

A box filled with delicious clams, perfect for a quick meal

Clam Strips Box LG

$19.95

A box filled with tasty clam strips, perfect for a quick meal

Calamari Box LG

$19.95

A box filled with crispy calamari, perfect for a quick meal

Seafood Roll

Scallop Roll

$11.95

A roll filled with delicious scallops

Shrimp Roll

$11.95

A roll filled with succulent shrimp

Clam Roll

$13.95

A roll filled with delicious clams

Clam Strips Roll

$11.95

A roll filled with tasty clam strips

Crab Meat Roll

$11.95

A roll filled with succulent crab meat

Tuna Roll

$11.95

A roll filled with freshly made tuna salad

Chicken Roll

$11.95

A roll filled with our homemade chicken salad

Dinners

Steak Tip Dinner

$15.99

Tender steak tips grilled to perfection

Steak Tip & Sausage Dinner

$15.99

A hearty combination of our tender steak tips and flavorful sausage

Steak Tip & Chicken Kabob Dinner

$15.99

The best of both worlds with our tender steak tips and juicy chicken kabob

Chicken Kabob Dinner

$14.99

Juicy chicken kabob grilled to perfection

Chicken Kabob with Broccoli Dinner

$14.99

Our juicy chicken kabob paired with fresh, steamed broccoli

Chicken Fingers Dinner

$13.99

Crispy chicken fingers, a classic favorite

Chicken Wings Dinner

$13.99

Flavorful chicken wings, perfect for a satisfying meal

Buffalo Fingers Dinner

$14.99

Spicy buffalo chicken fingers for those who like a little heat

Buffalo Wings Dinner

$14.99

Spicy buffalo wings, a spicy twist on a classic

Roast Beef Dinner

$13.99

Slow roasted beef, tender and full of flavor

Pastrami Dinner

$13.99

Savory pastrami, a deli classic

Hamburger Dinner

$11.99

Classic hamburger, always a crowd pleaser

Cheeseburger Dinner

$12.99

Classic hamburger topped with melted cheese

Wraps

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

$11.99

Steak Tip Kabob Wrap

$12.99

Pasta

Spaghetti or Ziti with Sauce

$8.95

Classic pasta dish served with our homemade marinara sauce

Spaghetti or Ziti with Meatballs

$9.99

Traditional pasta served with juicy meatballs and marinara sauce

Spaghetti or Ziti with Sausage

$11.99

Hearty pasta dish served with flavorful sausage and marinara sauce

Spaghetti or Ziti with Chicken Kabob

$11.99

Pasta served with our juicy chicken kabob

Spaghetti or Ziti with Chicken Kabob and Broccoli

$11.99

Pasta served with our juicy chicken kabob and fresh, steamed broccoli

Spaghetti or Ziti with Homemade Veal Cutlet

$11.99

Pasta served with our tender, homemade veal cutlet

Spaghetti or Ziti with Homemade Chicken Cutlet

$11.99

Pasta served with our crispy, homemade chicken cutlet

Spaghetti or Ziti with Eggplant

$11.99

Pasta served with fresh, sautéed eggplant

Spaghetti or Ziti with Seafood (Shrimp or Scallop)

$14.99

Pasta served with your choice of tender shrimp or scallops

Spaghetti or Ziti with Steak Tip

$14.99

Salads - Small

Buffalo Chicken Fingers Salad SM

$9.95

Fresh salad greens topped with our spicy buffalo chicken fingers.

Buffalo Kabob Salad SM

$9.95

Fresh salad greens topped with our spicy buffalo chicken kabob

Caesar Salad SM

$5.59

Crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken SM

$9.95

Our classic Caesar salad topped with juicy grilled chicken

Chef (Antipasto) Salad SM

$8.99

Fresh salad greens topped with a variety of deli meats and cheeses.

Chicken Fingers Salad SM

$9.95

Fresh salad greens topped with our crispy chicken fingers

Chicken Kabob Salad SM

$9.95

Fresh salad greens topped with our juicy chicken kabob

Chicken Salad SM

$8.59

Fresh salad greens topped with our homemade chicken salad

Combo Steak Tip & Chicken Kabob Salad SM

$10.50

Fresh salad greens topped with our tender steak tips and juicy chicken kabob

Crab Meat Salad SM

$8.59

Fresh salad greens topped with flavorful crab meat

Garden Salad SM

$5.99

Greek Salad SM

$7.59

Fresh salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese with a tangy vinaigrette

Roast Beef Salad SM

$9.99

Fresh salad greens topped with our slow roasted beef

Steak Tip Salad SM

$10.50

Fresh salad greens topped with our tender steak tips

Tuna Salad SM

$8.59

Fresh salad greens topped with our homemade tuna salad

Turkey & Cheese Salad SM

$8.50

Fresh salad greens topped with sliced turkey and cheese

Salads - Large

Buffalo Chicken Fingers Salad LG

$11.95

Fresh salad greens topped with our spicy buffalo chicken fingers.

Buffalo Kabob Salad LG

$11.95

Fresh salad greens topped with our spicy buffalo chicken kabob

Caesar Salad LG

$8.59

Crisp romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken LG

$11.95

Our classic Caesar salad topped with juicy grilled chicken

Chef (Antipasto) Salad LG

$10.99

Fresh salad greens topped with a variety of deli meats and cheeses.

Chicken Fingers Salad LG

$11.95

Fresh salad greens topped with our crispy chicken fingers

Chicken Kabob Salad LG

$11.95

Fresh salad greens topped with our juicy chicken kabob

Chicken Salad LG

$9.99

Fresh salad greens topped with our homemade chicken salad

Combo Steak Tip & Chicken Kabob Salad LG

$12.50

Fresh salad greens topped with our tender steak tips and juicy chicken kabob

Crab Meat Salad LG

$9.99

Fresh salad greens topped with flavorful crab meat

Garden Salad LG

$8.99

Greek Salad LG

$8.99

Fresh salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, and feta cheese with a tangy vinaigrette

Roast Beef Salad LG

$11.99

Fresh salad greens topped with our slow roasted beef

Steak Tip Salad LG

Steak Tip Salad LG

$12.50

Fresh salad greens topped with our tender steak tips

Tuna Salad LG

$9.99

Fresh salad greens topped with our homemade tuna salad

Turkey & Cheese Salad LG

$10.50

Fresh salad greens topped with sliced turkey and cheese

Side Orders

French Fries SM

$5.99

Crispy golden fries, perfect for dipping

Curly Fries SM

$6.59

Fun and flavorful spiral cut fries

Cheese Fries SM

$6.59

Our crispy fries topped with melted cheese

Onion Rings SM

$6.59

Crispy, golden brown onion rings

Chicken Fingers SM

$8.59

Tender chicken strips breaded and fried to perfection

Chicken Wings SM

$8.59

Juicy wings served with your choice of sauce

Buffalo Fingers SM

$8.59

Our chicken fingers tossed in spicy buffalo sauce

Buffalo Wings SM

$8.59

Our chicken wings tossed in spicy buffalo sauce

Mozzarella Sticks SM

$7.99

Breaded mozzarella cheese, fried and served with marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers SM

$8.59

Spicy jalapenos filled with cream cheese, breaded and fried

French Fries LG

$6.99

Crispy golden fries, perfect for dipping

Curly Fries LG

$7.99

Fun and flavorful spiral cut fries

Cheese Fries LG

$7.99

Our crispy fries topped with melted cheese

Onion Rings LG

$7.99

Crispy, golden brown onion rings

Chicken Fingers LG

$14.59

Tender chicken strips breaded and fried to perfection

Chicken Wings LG

$14.59

Juicy wings served with your choice of sauce

Buffalo Fingers LG

$14.59

Our chicken fingers tossed in spicy buffalo sauce

Buffalo Wings LG

$14.59

Our chicken wings tossed in spicy buffalo sauce

Mozzarella Sticks LG

$14.49

Breaded mozzarella cheese, fried and served with marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers LG

$14.59

Spicy jalapenos filled with cream cheese, breaded and fried

Taco with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bbq sauce

$4.99

A crispy taco shell filled with seasoned meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and BBQ sauce

Coleslaw

$4.59

A tangy and sweet side dish made with shredded cabbage and carrots

Rice Pilaf

$4.59

Fluffy and flavorful rice cooked with herbs and spices

Pepperoni Slice

$3.49

Cheese Slice

$2.49

Steak Fries SM

$5.99

Steak Fries LG

$6.99

Pizza roll

$4.99

Spinach roll

$4.99

Pupusa

Revueltas

Revueltas

$3.50

A hearty mix of beans, chicharron (pork), loroco (a Central American flower bud), and cheese

Frijol con Queso

$3.50

A savory blend of beans and cheese

Queso con Loroco

$3.50

Cheese with the unique flavor of loroco

Queso y Jalapeno

$3.50

A spicy combo of cheese and jalapeno

Chicharron y Queso

Chicharron y Queso

$3.50

Queso

$3.50

Soups

Chicken Rice Soup w/ Veggies

$4.99

Clam Chowder

$5.99

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers and Fries

$6.99

Kid friendly chicken fingers served with a side of our crispy fries

Kids Chicken Wings and Fries

$6.99

Juicy chicken wings served with a side of our crispy fries

Kids Hamburger and Fries

$6.99

A kid sized hamburger served with a side of our crispy fries

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

$6.99

A classic hot dog served with a side of our crispy fries

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Breaded mozzarella cheese, fried and served with marinara sauce

Kids Spaghetti or Ziti

$6.99

Kid sized portion of spaghetti or ziti, perfect for little hands

Extras

Feta Cheese Extra

$1.00

Add a sprinkle of feta cheese to any dish

Cheese Extra

$0.75

Add a slice of cheese to any dish

Dressing Extra

Choose from our selection of dressings to add flavor to your meal

Sauce Extra

Choose from our selection of sauces to add flavor to your meal

Syrian Bread Extra

$2.00

A piece of our fresh Syrian bread

Bacon Extra

$2.00

Add crispy bacon to any dish

Blue Cheese Extra

$2.00

Add a sprinkle of blue cheese to any dish

Specials

2 Slices of Cheese & Can of Soda

$5.99

2 Large Cheese Pizzas

$21.95

Desserts

cookie

$1.99

brownie

$2.99

whoopie pie

$2.99

baklava

$2.99

Drinks

Orchata

$3.50

Jamaica Juice

$3.50

Coke Can

$1.85

Coke 20oz

$2.99

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.99

2 Ltr Coke

$3.15

2 Ltr Diet Coke

$3.15

2 Ltr Sprite

$3.15

2 Ltr Pepsi

$3.15

2 Ltr Diet Pepsi

$3.15

Lemon Ice Tea

$2.99

Peach Ice Tea

$2.99

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Water 16 oz

$1.85

Pepsi Can

$1.85

Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Ginger Ale 20oz

$2.99

Mountain Dew 20oz

$2.99

Orange 20oz

$2.99

2 Ltr Ginger Ale

$3.15

2 Ltr Orange

$3.15

Red Gatorade

$2.99

Orange Gatorade

$2.99

Yellow Gatorade

$2.99

Blue Gatorade

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$1.99

Chips

Plain Potato Chips Small

$1.50

Plain Potato Chips Large

$2.55

Sour Cream & Onion Chips Small

$1.50

Sour Cream & Onion Chips Large

$2.55

BBQ Chips Small

$1.50

BBQ Chips Large

$2.55

CATERING & EVENTS MENU

Garden Salad (Half Tray)

$30.00

Garden Salad (Full Tray)

$45.00

Greek Salad (Half Tray)

$35.00

Greek Salad (Full Tray)

$50.00

Chef Antipastos Salad (Half Tray)

$40.00

Chef Antipastos Salad (Full Tray)

$55.00

Chicken Kabob Salad (Half Tray)

$55.00

Chicken Kabob Salad (Full Tray)

$70.00

Chicken Caesar Salad (Half Tray)

$55.00

Chicken Caesar Salad (Full Tray)

$70.00

Caesar Salad (Half Tray)

$35.00

Caesar Salad (Full Tray)

$50.00

Chicken Fingers Appetizer (Half Tray - 35 pcs)

$40.00

Chicken Fingers Appetizer (Full Tray - 70 pcs)

$80.00

Chicken Wings Appetizer (Half Tray - 35 pcs)

$38.00

Chicken Wings Appetizer (Full Tray - 70 pcs)

$75.00

Mozzarella Sticks Appetizer (Half Tray - 35 pcs)

$36.00

Mozzarella Sticks Appetizer (Full Tray - 70 pcs)

$60.00

Jalapeño Poppers Appetizer (Half Tray - 35 pcs)

$36.00

Jalapeño Poppers Appetizer (Full Tray - 70 pcs)

$60.00

French Fries Side (Half Tray)

$15.00

French Fries Side (Full Tray)

$30.00

Onion Rings Side (Half Tray)

$16.00

Onion Rings Side (Full Tray)

$35.00

Spicy Curly Fries Side (Half Tray)

$15.00

Spicy Curly Fries Side (Full Tray)

$30.00

Steak Fries Side (Half Tray)

$15.00

Steak Fries Side (Full Tray)

$30.00

Italian Sausage Tray (Half Tray)

$56.95

Italian Sausage Tray (Full Tray)

$75.00

Meatball Tray (Half Tray)

$54.95

Meatball Tray (Full Tray)

$78.00

Chicken Parmesan Tray (Half Tray)

$58.00

Chicken Parmesan Tray (Full Tray)

$78.00

Cold Cuts Platter (Half Tray)

$55.95

Cold Cuts Platter (Full Tray)

$78.95

Chicken Kabob Rice Tray (Half Tray)

$62.00

Chicken Kabob Rice Tray (Full Tray)

$84.00

Baked Ziti with Mozzarella & Ricotta (Half Tray)

$30.00

Baked Ziti with Mozzarella & Ricotta (Full Tray)

$55.00

Giant Party Sub (3 ft)

$64.95

Giant Party Sub (4 ft)

$82.95

Giant Party Sub (5 ft)

$100.95

Giant Party Sub (6 ft)

$118.95

Finger Roll Sandwiches (Each)

$2.75

Steak Tips (Per lb.)

$17.95

Grilled Chicken Kabob (Per lb.)

$10.95

Shrimp (Per lb.)

$17.25

Giant Cheese Pizza (Each)

$25.00

Giant Calzone (Each)

$60.00