Girasol Cocina Mexicana
All-Day Menu
Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles Clasicos
Homemade corn chips cooked in your choice of homemade sauce, topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with two eggs, refried beans and house potatoes. fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with two eggs, refriedbeans, and house potatoes
Chilaquiles Divorciados
Homemade corn chips cooked with your choice of two sauces, topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with two eggs, refried beans and house potatoes.
Trio de Chilaquiles
Why choose one sauce when you can have all three! Homemade corn chips cooked in all three sauces, topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with two eggs, refried beans and house potatoes.
Burrito de Chilaquiles
Flour tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese, refried beans, house potatoes, scrambled eggs, homemade corn chips cooked with your choice of sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro.
Torta de Chilaquiles
A toasted baguette with a spread of refried beans, homemade corn chips cooked with your choice of sauce, topped with sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro, one egg and sliced avocado.
Burritos
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with hash browns, Monterey Jack cheese,eggs, and choice of protein. Served with a side of seasonal fruit.
House Specialty Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, birria, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and serrano peppers. Covered in red and green sauce and topped with queso cotija and sour cream.
Omelette
Avocado Omelette
Monterey Jack cheese, and bacon covered in chipotle sauce and topped with bacon bits and avocado slices. Served with refried beans and house potatoes.
Poblano Omelette
"Monterey Jack cheese, poblano peppers, mushrooms and corn covered in a creamy tomatillo salsa. Topped with queso cotija and sour cream. Served with refried beans, house potatoes. Served with beans and house potatoes."
Huevos
Huevos a la Mexicana
Huevos con Chorizo
Huevos Divorciados
Two eggs over easy, covered with red and green salsa and topped with queso cotija. Served with refried beans and house potatoes.
Huevos Encobijados
Two eggs covered on golden corn tortillas, on a bed of bean sauce, covered in salsa martajada and topped queso fresco. Served with refried beans and house potatoes.
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs served on two golden corn tortillas, covered with ranchero salsa, topped with queso fresco. Served with refried beans and house potatoes.
Tradicionales
Chorizo with Potatoes
Diced potatoes cooked with mexican chorizo, topped with avocado slices and pickled onion. Served with refried beans and chilaquiles.
Steak a la Mexicana
Beef fajitas cooked in ranchera sauce with onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans and chilaquiles.
Carne con Chile
Ranchera steak minced and cooked in our house salsa, served with refried beans and chilaquiles.
Carne Asada
Ranchera steak marinated in house marinade topped with roasted onions and jalapeno pepper. Served with refried beans and chilaquiles.
Machaca con Huevos
Three eggs scrambled with mexican-style machaca, mixed with tomato, onion and serrano pepper. Served with refried beans and house potatoes.
Enfrijoladas
Three golden corn tortillas stuffed with queso fresco covered in bean sauce and topped with sour cream, avocado slices and pickled onion. Served with house potatoes.
Gorditas
3 pcs of crispy fried masa dough mixed with bacon bits
Mollete
Mollete Dulce
Two slices of french toast, topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar.
Traditional Mollete
Toasted baguette with a spread of refried beans, Monterey Jack and pico de gallo.
Chorizo Mollete
Toasted baguette with a spread of refried beans, chorizo, topped with queso fresco, sour cream, red onion and cilantro
Cajeta Mollete
Toasted baguette with butter, cajeta and sweetened condensed milk.
Pancakes
Tres Leches Pancake
Three pancakes drizzled with sweetened condensed milk, topped with sliced strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. Served with a side of tres leches.
Pancake Breakfast
Three pancakes with syrup and butter. Served with two eggs, two pieces of bacon or sausage, and a side of hash browns.
Classic Pancakes
Two pancakes with syrup and butter.
French Toast
French Toast Breakfast
Two slices of french toast, topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar. Served with two eggs, two pieces of bacon or sausage and a side of hash browns.
French Toast
Two slices of french toast, topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar
Tres Leches French Toast
Kid's Menu
Kids: Mini French Toast
Mini French Toast with one egg and tater tots.
Kids: Bean and Cheese Burrito
Bean and cheese burrito with one egg and tater tots.
Kids: Mini Pancakes
Four mini pancakes with one egg, and tater tots.
