Christmas Eve Specials

We are accepting orders for Christmas Eve. The pickup time on December 24 is from 11.30 am to 3.30pm (A text will be sent when the order is ready to avoid waiting in the restaurant, please allow up to 30 minutes grace period from your scheduled order) The last day to order for Christmas Eve is December 20 or until max number of orders is reached. The Entire Takeout and Catering menu is available including our Christmas Eve Specials.