Giuseppe's Pizzeria 337 Canada St
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$12.98
4 to an order. Comes with a side of nacho cheese
- Boneless Wings$14.98
12 to an order. Comes with carrots and blue cheese
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.98
Cheddar cheese
- Cheesy Fries$7.98
French Fries covered in Nacho Cheese
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$7.98
Come with a side of marinara
- Chicken Fingers$12.98
5 to an order
- Chicken Quesadilla$15.98
Sauteed pepper and onions, cheddar cheese and chicken
- Chicken Wings$15.98
9 to an order. Comes with carrots and blue cheese
- French Fries$6.50
- Fresh Mozzarella & Tomatoes (seasonal)$14.98
Topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Comes with a side of olives
- Fried Calamari$14.98
Comes with a side of marinara
- Fried Dough Bites$8.98
- Fried Green Beans$11.98
Comes with a sie of ranch
- Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$12.98
13 to an order. Comes with a side of marinara
- Fried Mushrooms$11.98
Comes with a sie of ranch
- Fried Zucchini$11.98
Comes with a side of marinara
- Garlic Bread$6.98
Come with a side of marinara
- Garlic Knots (12)$8.00
Come with a side of marinara
- Garlic Knots (3)$3.00
Come with a side of marinara
- Garlic Knots (6)$5.00
Come with a side of marinara
- Jalapeno Poppers$11.98
6 to an order. Comes with a side of ranch
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.98
6 to an order. Comes with a side of marinara
- Onion Rings$6.98
- Pork Pot Stickers$12.98
6 to an order. Comes with a side of sweet thai chili
- Potato Kegs$15.50
5 to an order. Comes with a side of spicy ranch
- Shrimp Cocktail (Seasonal)$14.98
6 to an order. Comes with a side of cocktail sauce
- Tomato Bruschetta Crostini (seasonal)$12.98
6 to an order. Comes with a side of olives
Salads
- House Tossed Salad$7.50
Baby green leaf lettuce with cherry tomoatoes, shredded carrots, black olives, shredded cabbage, bell peppers, cucumbers
- Antipasto$15.98
Salami, marinated vegetables, artichoke hearts, fresh mozzarella, hard provolone over our tossed salad
- Chef Salad$16.50
Ham, salami, turkey and provolone rolled and topping our tossed salad, along with a hardboiled egg
- Greek Salad$15.98
Feta cheese and greek olives
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.98
- Crispy Chicken Salad$15.98
Crispy chicken & shredded mozz over our tossed salad
- Caesar Salad$12.50
- Chicken Caesar Salad$17.50
From the Grill
- Cheeseburger$16.98
American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
- Hamburger$15.98
Lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
- Grilled Chicken$15.50
Lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
- Veggie Burger$16.98
Black bean burger with lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
- Pizza Burger$16.98
Topped with marinara & melted provolone on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with french fries
- Swiss Burger$16.98
Sauteed mushrooms, smothered in swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun. Served with french fries
- Southwest BBQ Burger$17.98
Topped with BBQ sauce, bacon and shredded cheddar with lettuce, tomato and onions on a brioche bun. Served with french fries
- Hot Burger$16.98
Burger fresh off the grill, placed on old-fashioned bread and covered in gravy. Served with french fries
- Grilled Cheese W/ Fries$14.50
Triple Decker Club
Subs
- Turkey Sub$15.98
Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a bakery fresh sub roll. Served with chips
- Ham Sub$15.98
Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a bakery fresh sub roll. Served with chips
- Italian Mix$15.98
Salami, ham, pepperoni and provolone with ;ettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a bakery fresh sub roll. Served with chips
- BLT Sandwich$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo on toasted white bread. Served with chips
- Chicken Parm SUB$15.98
Topped with melted mozzarella and marinara sauce on a bakery fresh sub roll. Served with chips
- Meatball Parm SUB$15.98
Topped with melted mozzarella and marinara sauce on a bakery fresh sub roll. Served with chips
- Eggplant Parm SUB$15.98
Topped with melted mozzarella and marinara sauce on a bakery fresh sub roll. Served with chips
- Philly Cheese Steak$15.98
Sauteed peppers and onions with nacho cheese on a bakery fresh sub roll. Served with chips
- Sausage & Peppers$15.98
Sauteed peppers and onions with marinara sauce on a bakery fresh sub roll. Served with chips
Kid's Meals
Entrees
- Spaghetti & MB$17.90
- Spaghetti & Sausage
- Spaghetti with Marinara$14.50
- Penne with Marinara$14.50
- Spaghetti with Butter$14.50
- Penne with Butter$14.50
- Manicotti$16.90
- Homemade Lasagna$19.90
- Chicken Parmigiana w/SPAGHETTI$21.50
- Chicken Parmigiana w/PENNE$21.50
- Chic Parm w/Vodka Sauce (no marinara)$24.00
Chicken parm & spaghetti covered in vodka sauce
- Chic Parm w/Side Penne Vodka$24.00
Chicken parm w/marinara and side penne vodka
- Eggplant Parmigiana w/SPAGHETTI$18.50
- Eggplant Parmigiana w/PENNE$18.50
- Penne Vodka$17.50
- Penne Vodka w/Chicken$21.50
- Penne Vodka w/Shrimp$23.50
- Shrimp Marinara over Spaghetti$23.00
- Penne Alfredo$17.50
- Penne Alfredo w/Broccoli only$19.00
- Penne Alfredo w/Chicken only$20.00
- Penne Alfredo w/Chicken & Broccoli$21.50
- Shrimp Scampi over Spaghetti$23.00
Sauteed shrimp & broccoli in a lemon, white wine, butter sauce.
- Eggplant Rollatini$21.50
Eggplant stuffed with broccoli, spinach, garlic and ricotta over spaghetti
- Chicken Cacciatore over Spaghetti$21.50
Sauteed peppers & onions served in our marinara sauce
- Chicken Marsala with Mushrooms$21.50
Served over penne
Take-out Needs
Extras
Pizza
Calzones, Rolls, Stuffed Slices
- Calzone$11.00
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese included. Add any pizza topping as a filling for .90 each
- Pepperoni Roll$9.50
- Sausage & Pepper Roll$9.50
- Stuffed Meat Slice$8.25
Pepperoni, ham, sausage, meatball & mozzarella baked between two later of dough. Served with a side of marinara
- Stuffed Veggie Slice$8.25
Spinach, broccoli, fresh garlic, ricotta & mozzarella baked between two later of dough. Served with a side of marinara
Small Pizza
- Small Cheese$16.98
14"
- Small Meatlovers$23.50
Sausage, roni, ham, meatballs
- Small Veggie$23.50
Mushroom, tomato, broccoli, peppers & onions
- Small Bianca$21.50
Fresh garlic, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.50
White pizza w/mozzarella, bacon and grilled chicken. Topped with cool ranch
- Small Works$23.50
Roni, sausage, peppers, onions & mushrooms
- Small Sicilian$14.90
Thick crust pan pizza with mozzarella cheese, cut int 6
- Small Margherita$22.50
Fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce & fresh basil
- Small Buffalo Chicken$23.50
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce
- Small BBQ Chicken$23.50
Grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce
- Small Specialty Half and Half$23.50
Large Pizza
- Large Cheese$22.50
18"
- Large Meatlovers$28.50
Sausage, roni, ham, meatballs
- Large Veggie$28.50
Mushroom, tomato, broccoli, peppers & onions
- Large Bianca$25.00
Fresh garlic, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch$28.50
White pizza w/mozzarella, bacon and grilled chicken. Topped with cool ranch
- Large Works$28.50
Roni, sausage, peppers, onions & mushrooms
- Large Sicilian$23.50
Thick crust pan pizza with mozzarella cheese, cut into 12
- Large Margherita$26.50
Fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce & fresh basil
- Large Buffalo Chicken$27.50
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce
- Large BBQ Chicken$27.50
Grilled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce
- Large Specialty Half and Half$28.50
- Large Stuffed Meat$35.00
- Large Stuffed Veggie$35.00
Gluten Free Pizza
Slices
Catering
Half Tray Catering
- Catering - Serving Utensils
- Catering - Plates, Napkins, Utensils
- Half Tray Eggplant Parm$55.00
- Half Tray Penne Vodka$50.00
- Half Tray Penne Vodka w/Chicken$75.00
- Half Tray Lasagna$65.00
- Half Tray Chicken Marsala$65.00
- Half Tray Chicken Parmigiana$65.00
- Half Tray Penne Marinara$45.00
- Half Tray Garlic Knots$25.00
- Half Tray Bread Knots$25.00
- Half Tray Meatballs$50.00
- Half Tray Sausage$50.00
- Half Tray Tossed Salad$45.00
- Half Tray Antipasto Salad$65.00
Full Tray Catering
- Full Tray Eggplant Parm$95.00
- Full Tray Penne Vodka$95.00
- Full Tray Penne Vodka w/Chicken$125.00
- Full Tray Lasagna$125.00
- Full Tray Chicken Marsala$125.00
- Full Tray Chicken Parmigiana$125.00
- Full Tray Penne Marinara$80.00
- Full Tray Garlic Knots$40.00
- Full Tray Bread Knots$40.00
- Full Tray Meatballs$90.00
- Full Tray Sausage$90.00
- Full Tray Tossed Salad$70.00
- Full Tray Antipasto Salad$95.00
- Catering - Serving Utensils
- Catering - Plates, Napkins, Utensils
Bar
Liquor
- Tito's$10.00
- Kettle One$8.00
- Tito's DBL$10.00
- Kettle One DBL$10.00
- Tanqueray$8.00
- Tanqueray DBL$10.00
- Bacardi$8.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Kraken$8.00
- Bacardi DBL$10.00
- Captain Morgan DBL$10.00
- Kraken DBL$10.00
- Patron$10.00
- Tequila 1800$8.00
- Patron DBL$12.00
- Tequila 1800 DBL$10.00
- Seagrams 7 DBL$9.00
- Jameson DBL$10.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$10.00
- Jack Daniels Fire DBL$10.00
- Crown Royal DBL$12.00
- Southern Comfort DBL$10.00
- Maker's Mark DBL$11.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$7.00
- Bailey's Irish Cream$7.00
- Sambucca$7.00
Cocktails
Beer
Rose & Sparkling
Sangria Bottles
Soft Drinks
Fountain
- Fountain Seltzer$3.75
- Fountain Pepsi$3.75
- Fountain Diet Pepsi$3.75
- Fountain Starry$3.75
- Fountain Root Beer$3.75
- Fountain Dr Pepper$3.75
- Fountain Ginger Ale$3.75
- Fountain Lemonade$3.75
- Fountain Mountain Dew$3.75
- Fountain Shirley Temple$3.90
- Pitcher Pepsi$10.50
- Pitcher Diet Pepsi$10.50
- Pitcher Starry$10.50
- Pitcher Root Beer$10.50
- Pitcher Dr Pepper$10.50
- Pitcher Ginger Ale$10.50
- Pitcher Lemonade$10.50
- Pitcher Mountain Dew$10.50
- Pitcher Shirley Temple$11.50
ICED TEA
BOTTLED DRINKS
- Bottle Water$3.90
- Saratoga se;tzer$3.90
- Bottle Pepsi$3.90
- Bottle Diet$3.90
- Bottle Starry$3.90
- Bottle Mountain Dew$3.90
- Bottle Root Beer$3.90
- Bottle Dr Pepper$3.90
- Bottle Ginger Ale$3.90
- Bottle Orange Soda$3.90
- Bottle Lemonade$3.90
- Bottle Orange Juice$3.90
- Bottle Apple Juice$3.90
- Bottle Cranberry Juice$3.90
- Bottle Gatorade Blue$3.90
- Bottle Gatorade Red$3.90
- Bottle Celsius$4.50
- Bottle Starbucks Frapp$4.50
- Bottle Iced Tea Unsweet$3.90
- Bottle Iced Tea Sweetened$3.90
- Bottle Iced Tea Raspberry$3.90
- Bottle Iced Tea Lemon$3.90
- Bottle Iced Tea Peach$3.90
- Bottle PRIME$4.50