Popular Items

Combo Plate

$14.00

your choice of two half portions of our mains, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Chicken Breast Plate

$12.50

all natural chicken breast, citrus marinaded and grilled, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Chicken Thigh Plate

$12.50

all natural chicken thigh, citrus marinaded and grilled, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing


Teriyaki Plate

Filet Mignon Plate

$19.00

6oz marinaded Filet Mignon grilled to perfection and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Charred Pork Rib Plate

$13.25

3 charred pork ribs basted with your choice of sauce and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Grass Fed Steak Plate

$14.25

grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Hidden Fjord Salmon Plate

$14.25

Hidden Fjord salmon grilled and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Ora King Salmon Plate

$16.00

rich, buttery, and high in Omega 3s, our Ora King salmon is grilled and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Organic Tofu Plate

$12.00

organic tofu, citrus marinaded and grilled, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Wok Sauteed Vegetable Plate

$12.00

medley of mixed vegetables, sautéed in Japanese Yuzu and our small batch teriyaki, served over your choice or rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Combo Plate

$14.00

your choice of two half portions of our mains, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing

Kids Plate

$8.50

Kid sized portion of your favorite teriyaki plates! Choose your protein and rice. Comes with your choice of kids drink!

Salad Plate

Filet Mignon Salad

$19.00

6oz Filet Mignon - marinaded and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing

Chicken Breast Salad

$13.00

all natural chicken breast, served over organic mixed greens, with a blend of cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing

Chicken Thigh Salad

$13.00

all natural chicken thigh, citrus marinaded and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing

Hidden Fjord Salmon Salad

$14.50

Hidden Fjord Salmon - seasoned and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing

Ora King Salmon Salad

$16.25

Ora King Salmon - seasoned and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing

Grass Fed Steak Salad

$14.50

Grass fed steak - marinaded and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing

Organic Tofu Salad

$12.50

Organic extra firm tofu - citrus marinaded and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing

Combo Salad

$14.50

Choose your favorite two proteins. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing

Sides

Chicken Gyoza

$5.50
Pork Gyoza

$5.50
Vegetable Gyoza

$5.50Out of stock
Steamed Edamame

$5.25Out of stock

heart healthy steamed edamame tossed in our house blend of seasonings

Cucumber Salad

$5.50

quick marinaded, sliced Persian cucumbers in our house made vinaigrette

Cold Soba Noodle Salad

$5.50

Japanese soba noodles, tossed with a medley of julienned vegetables and our house made sesame dressing

Spicy Yaki Wings

$8.50

antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce

Charred Pork Ribs

$7.50

slow roasted pork ribs, tossed with our house made hoisin bbq sauce then charred and grilled

Shrimp Shumai

$7.00

crispy shumai dumplings filled with shrimp and vegetables

Shishito Peppers

$6.50

quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning

Wok Sauteed Vegetables

$5.50

medley of mixed vegetable sautéed in Japanese Yuzu and our small batch teriyaki

Spicy Miso Soup

$5.00Out of stock

a seasonal favorite... organic mushrooms, baby bok choy, scallions and tofu served in our spicy blonde miso broth

Side White Rice

$4.00Out of stock
Side Brown Rice

$4.00
Side Salad

$4.25

Beverages

LaCroix

$2.50Out of stock
Boylan

$3.00

natural cane sugar sodas

San Pellegrino

$3.00Out of stock
Sanzo

$3.00

The 1st Asian inspired sparkling water, real fruit - no added sugar,

Harmless Harvest

$4.00Out of stock

Fair Trade, organic coconut water

Open Water

$2.75
Ito Green Tea

$4.00
Olipop

$3.50
Open Water - Sparkling

$3.00