Glaze Hudson Square
Popular Items
Combo Plate
your choice of two half portions of our mains, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Chicken Breast Plate
all natural chicken breast, citrus marinaded and grilled, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Chicken Thigh Plate
all natural chicken thigh, citrus marinaded and grilled, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Teriyaki Plate
Filet Mignon Plate
6oz marinaded Filet Mignon grilled to perfection and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Charred Pork Rib Plate
3 charred pork ribs basted with your choice of sauce and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Grass Fed Steak Plate
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Hidden Fjord Salmon Plate
Hidden Fjord salmon grilled and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Ora King Salmon Plate
rich, buttery, and high in Omega 3s, our Ora King salmon is grilled and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Organic Tofu Plate
organic tofu, citrus marinaded and grilled, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Wok Sauteed Vegetable Plate
medley of mixed vegetables, sautéed in Japanese Yuzu and our small batch teriyaki, served over your choice or rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Kids Plate
Kid sized portion of your favorite teriyaki plates! Choose your protein and rice. Comes with your choice of kids drink!
Salad Plate
Filet Mignon Salad
6oz Filet Mignon - marinaded and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
Chicken Breast Salad
all natural chicken breast, served over organic mixed greens, with a blend of cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
Chicken Thigh Salad
all natural chicken thigh, citrus marinaded and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
Hidden Fjord Salmon Salad
Hidden Fjord Salmon - seasoned and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
Ora King Salmon Salad
Ora King Salmon - seasoned and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
Grass Fed Steak Salad
Grass fed steak - marinaded and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
Organic Tofu Salad
Organic extra firm tofu - citrus marinaded and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
Combo Salad
Choose your favorite two proteins. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
Sides
Chicken Gyoza
Pork Gyoza
Vegetable Gyoza
Steamed Edamame
heart healthy steamed edamame tossed in our house blend of seasonings
Cucumber Salad
quick marinaded, sliced Persian cucumbers in our house made vinaigrette
Cold Soba Noodle Salad
Japanese soba noodles, tossed with a medley of julienned vegetables and our house made sesame dressing
Spicy Yaki Wings
antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce
Charred Pork Ribs
slow roasted pork ribs, tossed with our house made hoisin bbq sauce then charred and grilled
Shrimp Shumai
crispy shumai dumplings filled with shrimp and vegetables
Shishito Peppers
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
Wok Sauteed Vegetables
medley of mixed vegetable sautéed in Japanese Yuzu and our small batch teriyaki
Spicy Miso Soup
a seasonal favorite... organic mushrooms, baby bok choy, scallions and tofu served in our spicy blonde miso broth
Side White Rice
Side Brown Rice
Side Salad
Beverages
LaCroix
Boylan
natural cane sugar sodas
San Pellegrino
Sanzo
The 1st Asian inspired sparkling water, real fruit - no added sugar,
Harmless Harvest
Fair Trade, organic coconut water