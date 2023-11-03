Glaze - Union Square 110 University Place
Teriyaki Bowl
- Filet Mignon Bowl$19.00
6oz marinaded Filet Mignon grilled to perfection and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
- Chicken Breast Bowl$12.50
all natural chicken breast, citrus marinaded and grilled, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
- Chicken Thigh Bowl$12.50
all natural chicken thigh, citrus marinaded and grilled, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
- Charred Pork Rib Bowl$13.25
3 charred pork ribs basted with your choice of sauce and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
- Grass Fed Steak Bowl$14.25
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
- Hidden Fjord Salmon Bowl$14.25
Hidden Fjord salmon grilled and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
- Ora King Salmon Bowl$16.00
rich, buttery, and high in Omega 3s, our Ora King salmon is grilled and served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
- Organic Tofu Bowl$12.00
organic tofu, citrus marinaded and grilled, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
- Wok Sauteed Vegetable Bowl$12.00
medley of mixed vegetables, sautéed in Japanese Yuzu and our small batch teriyaki, served over your choice or rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
- Combo Bowl$14.00
your choice of two half portions of our mains, served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
- Kids Plate$8.50
Kid sized portion of your favorite teriyaki plates! Choose your protein and rice. Comes juice box or bottle of water.
Salad Bowl
- Filet Mignon Salad$19.00
6oz Filet Mignon - marinaded and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
- Chicken Breast Salad$13.00
all natural chicken breast, served over organic mixed greens, with a blend of cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
- Chicken Thigh Salad$13.00
all natural chicken thigh, citrus marinaded and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
- Hidden Fjord Salmon Salad$14.50
Hidden Fjord Salmon - seasoned and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
- Ora King Salmon Salad$16.25
Ora King Salmon - seasoned and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
- Grass Fed Steak Salad$14.50
Grass fed steak - marinaded and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
- Organic Tofu Salad$12.50
Organic extra firm tofu - citrus marinaded and grilled. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
- Combo Salad$14.50
Choose your favorite two proteins. Served over an organic mixed green salad with cherry tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, edamame and your choice of dressing
Sides
- Chicken Gyoza$5.50
- Pork Gyoza$5.50
- Vegetable Gyoza$5.50
- Steamed Edamame$5.25
heart healthy steamed edamame tossed in our house blend of seasonings
- Cucumber Salad$5.50
quick marinaded, sliced Persian cucumbers in our house made vinaigrette
- Cold Soba Noodle Salad$5.50
Japanese soba noodles, tossed with a medley of julienned vegetables and our house made sesame dressing
- Spicy Yaki Wings$8.50
antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce
- Charred Pork Ribs$7.50
slow roasted pork ribs, tossed with our house made hoisin bbq sauce then charred and grilled
- Shrimp Shumai$7.00
crispy shumai dumplings filled with shrimp and vegetables
- Shishito Peppers$6.50
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
- Wok Sauteed Vegetables$5.50
medley of mixed vegetable sautéed in Japanese Yuzu and our small batch teriyaki
- Spicy Miso Soup$5.00
a seasonal favorite... organic mushrooms, baby bok choy, scallions and tofu served in our spicy blonde miso broth
- Side White Rice$4.00
- Side Brown Rice$4.00
- Side Salad$4.25