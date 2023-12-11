Glin Thai Bistro
Drinks
N/A Beverage
- Coke$2.50
- Diet coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Seltzer$2.50
- Thai Ice Tea$4.50
- Thai Ice Coffee$4.50
- Passion Fruit Lemonade$6.00
- Mango Lemonade$6.00
- Lychee Lemonade$6.00
- Rasberry Lemonade$6.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
- Still Water$6.00
- Sparking$6.00
- Jasmin Tea$3.00
- Green Tea$3.00
- Chamomile Tea$3.00
- Lemon Ginger Tea$3.00
- Thai Ice Tea$4.50
- Thai Ice Coffee$4.50
Wine
Cocktail
- Alabama Slammer$14.00
- Appletini$14.00
- Bloody Mary$14.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$14.00
- Champagne Cocktail$14.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Daiquiri$14.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$14.00
- Gimlet$14.00
- Greyhound$14.00
- Hot Toddy$14.00
- Hurricane$14.00
- Lemon Drop$14.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Madras$14.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$14.00
- Martini$14.00
- Mimosa$14.00
- Mint Julep$14.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Mudslide$14.00
- Old Fashioned$18.00
- Rob Roy$14.00
- Sazerac$14.00
- Screwdriver$14.00
- Sea Breeze$14.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Tequila Sunrise$14.00
- Tom Collins$14.00
- Whiskey Smash$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- White Russian$14.00
Signature Cocktails
Liquor
- Well Vodka$14.00
- Absolut$14.00
- Belvedere$14.00
- Chopin$14.00
- Ciroc$14.00
- Firefly$14.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Grey Goose Citron$14.00
- Jeremiah Weed$14.00
- Ketel One$14.00
- Well Gin$14.00
- Beefeater$14.00
- Bombay Saphire$14.00
- Gordons$14.00
- Hendricks$14.00
- Tanqueray$14.00
- Well Rum$14.00
- Admiral Nelson$14.00
- Bacardi$14.00
- Bacardi Limon$14.00
- Captain Morgan$14.00
- Gosling'S$14.00
- Meyers$14.00
- Meyers Silver$14.00
- Mount Gay$14.00
- Well Tequila$14.00
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$14.00
- Casa Noble$14.00
- Corazon Reposado$14.00
- Cuervo Silver$14.00
- Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- Patron Anejo$14.00
- Patron Café$14.00
- Patron Gran Platinum$14.00
- Patron Reposado$14.00
- Patron Silver$14.00
- Patron Xo Café$14.00
- Well Whiskey$14.00
- Angels Envy$14.00
- Basil Hayden$14.00
- Bulliet Rye$14.00
- Diabolique$14.00
- Jack Daniels$14.00
- Jim Beam$14.00
- Knob Creek$14.00
- Makers 46$14.00
- Makers Mark$14.00
- Wild Turkey$14.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Well Scotch$14.00
- Chivas Regal$14.00
- Chivas Regal 18Yr$14.00
- Dewars$14.00
- Dewars 12Yr$14.00
- J & B$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$16.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$14.00
Food
Appetizers
- Gui Chai (Chive pancake)$9.00
Deep fried chive pancake served with sweet soy sauce.
- Pu Nim (Soft shell crab)$12.00
Crispy fried soft-shell crab served with Thai spicy chili sauce.
- Curry Puff$12.00
Minced chicken, potato, onion, cilantro and curry powder.
- Gai Tod (Thai chicken wing)$12.00
Deep fried chicken, palm sugar sauce topped fried chili garlic served with pickle pear.
- Yum Kai Dao$14.00
Fried duck egg, onion, scallion, cilantro, cilantro, shiso leaf and peanut with chili lime dressing.
- Yum Som O (Pomelo salad$15.00
Pomelo, onion, scallion, cilantro, peanut, fried shallot with chili lime dressing.
- Yum Nuer Yang (Beef salad$15.00
Gilled strip loin, grape, lemon glass, onion, scallion, cilantro, mint, and tomato with chili lime dressing.
- Yum Ped (Duck salad)$23.00Out of stock
Crispy duck, cilantro, cilantro, shiso leaf, tomato, tomatillo, chili and fried shallot with yuzu dressing.
- Papaya salad$15.00
Papaya, string bean, tomato, dried shrimp, garlic with chili lime dressing.
Main Courses
- Jeaw Hon$25.00
Beef slice, dill, cilantro, Thai eggplant in beef dark broth soup.
- Ghang Som (Fish of the day)$25.00
Fish fillet, young coconut shoots in Thai sour curry.
- Ghang PU$24.00
Crab meat with southern curry.
- Ghang Phed Ped Yang$26.00
Crispy half duck, lychee, pineapple, tomato, bell pepper, basil, curry paste and coconut milk.
- Khao Pad Mun Goong$26.00
- Crab Fried Rice$26.00
Crab meat, rice, egg, scallion, cilantro, cucumber served with chili lime sauce and chili fish sauce.
- Kra Pow Nuer$23.00
24-hour short rib cut wok stir-fried with basil, sweet mini pepper, garlic, and chili.
- Pla Lui Suan$36.00
Fried whole de-boned branzino fish with mango, onion, scallion, culantro, lemongrass, galangal, mint, and cashew nut with chili lime dressing.
- Pla Neung Manow$36.00
Steam whole de-boned branzino fish, chili, lime, cilantro, cilantro, in chili lime broth.
- Crying Tiger$35.00
Gilled strip loin, roasted rice powder, fried garlic served with sticky rice, fresh dill and Thai spicy sauce.
- Kee Mao Short rib$38.00
24-hour short rib, ramen noodle, chili, lemongrass, galangal, young pepper corn, kaffir lime leaves, Thai eggplant and basil.
- Pad Pa$27.00
Wild shrimp, curry paste kua, bitter bean, kaffir lime leaves served with Boston lettuce, okra and cucumber.
- Pad Thai Goong$18.00
Rice noodle, shrimp, beansprouts, chive, egg and peanut.
- See Ew Chicken$17.00
Flat noodle, chicken, egg, Chinese broccoli.
- Kee Mao Seafood$20.00
Flat noodle, shrimp, squid, egg, chili, bell peppers, onion and basil
- Three Mushroom (V)$18.00
King oyster mushroom, oyster mushroom, shimeji mushroom, scallion and garlic stir fried with vegan sauce.
- Poh Tak$25.00