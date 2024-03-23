Glorious Coffee & Teas - location 2 122 E 109th Ave
DRINKS
Chillers (Blended Drinks)
- White Chocolate Caramel Cookie$6.25+
Cappuccino base with 2% Milk, caramel, white chocolate and Oreos. topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
- Madagascar Vanilla Caramel$6.25+
Cappuccino base with 2% milk, caramel, Madagascar vanilla. topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle
- Coco Loco$6.25+
Mocha base with 2% milk, creamy coco powder. topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
- Cookies N Creme$6.25+
Mocha base with 2% milk, creamy coco and Oreos. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings
- Mocha Coconut$6.25+
Cappuccino base with 2% milk, creamy coco, coconut flavor. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
- Ultimate Cookie$6.25+
2% with espresso shots, creamy coco, Oreos. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
- Mocha Voltage$6.25+
2% milk with espresso, creamy coco and vanilla. topped with espresso shots.
- Vanilla Voltage$6.25+
2% milk, Espresso beans, vanilla mix. Topped with espresso shots
- Ultimate Chocolate$6.25+
2% milk with espresso shots, creamy coco. topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
- Chocolate Caramel Turtle$6.25+
Mocha base with 2% milk, caramel, creamy coco, heath chocolate, espresso. Topped with whipped cream and heath pcs.
- Mint Chocolate Bomb$6.25+
Mocha base with 2%, creamy coco, mint. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
- English Toffee$6.25+
Mocha base with 2%, creamy coco, heath chocolate. Topped with whipped cream and heath.
- Very Vanilla$6.25+
2% milk, Vanilla Mix, Topped with whipped cream
- Malted Mocha$6.25+
Mocha base with 2%, creamy coco, malt powder. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
- Mocha Caramel Voltage$6.25+
2% milk, creamy coco, caramel. Topped with espresso shots.
- White Chocolate Caramel Voltage$6.25+
2% milk with espresso, white chocolate and caramel, topped with espresso shots.
- Red Velvet Cookie$6.25+
Cappuccino base with 2% milk, red velvet mix. Topped with cream.
- Pistachio Creme$6.25+
Cappuccino base with 2%, pistachio mix. Topped with whipped cream.
- Birthday Cake$6.25+
Cappuccino base with 2% milk, birthday cake powder. topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.
- Butter Rum$6.25+
Mocha base with 2% milk, butter rum flavor and creamy coco. topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings
- White Chocolate Cherry Cookie$6.25+
Cappuccino base with 2% milk, white chocolate, cherry, Oreos. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
- White Chocolate Almond Cookie$6.25+
Cappuccino base with 2% milk, white chocolate, almond, Oreos. Topped with whipped cream.
- White Chocolate Cookie$6.25+
Cappuccino Base with 2% milk, white chocolate, Oreos. Topped with Whipped cream.
- Peppermint Mocha$6.25+
Mocha base with 2% milk, creamy coco, peppermint. Topped with whipped cream,
- Pumpkin Spice$6.25+
Cappuccino base, pumpkin spice, Whipped cream and cinnamon.
- Sleigh Ride$6.25+
Cappuccino base with 2% milk, white chocolate, peppermint, Oreos. Topped with whipped cream and mint.
- Strawberry Supreme$6.25+
- Strawberry Shortcake$6.25+
Ice cream base, strawberry, white chocolate, topped with Whipped cream.
- Banana Ana$6.25+
Mocha base with 2% milk, banana pure and chocolate. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings
- Raspberry Dazzle$6.25+
Mocha base with 2% milk, raspberry pure and creamy coco. topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
Hot Drinks
- LATTE$5.25+
Espresso and 2% milk
- ITALIAN CAPPUCCINO$3.95+
Espresso and 2% milk
- MADAGASCAR VANILLA LATTE$5.25+
2% milk, Espresso, Madagascar vanilla flavor
- VANILLA CARAMEL LATTE$5.25+
2% milk, Espresso, Vanilla and Caramel.
- WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA$5.25+
2% milk, Espresso, White Chocolate
- CAFE MOCHA$5.25+
Espresso, Milk and mocha
- MOCHA CARAMEL LATTE$5.25+
2% milk, espresso, mocha, caramel.
- AMERICANO$2.45+
Water, Espresso
- ESPRESSO$1.95+
Espresso
- HOT CHOCOLATE$3.25+
2% milk, Our signature hot chocolate mix
- WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE$3.25+
2% milk, Our signature white hot chocolate mix
- CHAI LATTE$5.25+
2% milk with our Chai tea
- HOT MATCHA LATTE$5.25+
2% milk, Matcha concentrate
- LONDON FOG LATTE$5.25+
2% milk, Espresso, Lavender, Vanilla
- HOT CARAMEL MACCHIATO$5.25+
2% milk, Espresso, Caramel
- CAFE BREVE$3.45+
Espresso, Half and Half
- CAFE AU LAIT$3.45+
Brewed coffee, 2% milk
- FLAT WHITE$3.95+
2% milk with Espresso white top foam
- PISTACHIO CREME HOT$5.25+
2% milk, Espresso, Pistachio
- STEAMER$3.95+
Steamed Milk
- HOT TEA$1.75+
Freshly Brewed Tea
- WHITE CHOCOLATE CARAMEL LATTE$5.25+
2% milk, Espresso, White Chocolate, Caramel
- IRISH CREME LATTE$5.25+
2% milk, Espresso, Irish creme flavor
- PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE$5.25+
2% milk, Espresso, Pumpkin Spice
- SLEIGH RIDE MOCHA$5.25+
2% milk, Espresso, Peppermint, White Chocolate
- WHITE CHOCOLATE ALMOND LATTE$5.25+
2% milk, Espresso, White Chocolate, Almond
- HOT PEPPERMINT MOCHA$5.25+
2% milk, Espresso, Chocolate, Peppermint
- RED VELVET LATTE$5.25+
2% milk, Espresso, Red Velvet
- CARMEL TURTLE MOCHA$5.25+
2% milk, espresso, mocha, English toffee.
- CARAMEL APPLE NUT LATTE$5.25+
2% milk, Espresso, Apple nut flavor
- HOT MOCHA COCONUT$5.25+
2% milk, Espresso, Mocha, Coconut
Over Ice
- ICED LATTE$5.95+
2% milk, Espresso
- ICED CAPPUCCINO$5.00+
2% milk, Espresso
- ICED CHAI TEA LATTE$5.95+
2% milk , Chai Tea
- ICED MOCHA$5.95+
2% milk, Espresso, Chocolate
- ICED WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA$5.95+
2% milk, Espresso, White Chocolate
- ICED MATCHA TEA LATTE$5.95+
2% milk, Matcha Green Tea
- ICED VANILLA CARAMEL LATTE$5.95+
2% milk, Espresso, Vanilla, Caramel
- ICED COFFEE$3.95+
Brewed Coffee
- ICED COLD BREW$4.45+
Cold Brewed coffee
- ICED AMERICANO$3.95+
Water, Espresso
- ICED TEA$3.95+
Freshley Brewed Tea
- ICED TEA LEMONADE$4.45+
Tea and Lemonade
- ICED LEMONADE$4.45+
Lemonade
- ICED CAFE AU LAIT$4.95+
Brewed coffee, 2% milk
- ICED CAFE BREVE$4.95+
Espresso, Half and Half
- ICED PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE$5.95+
2% milk, Espresso, Pumpkin spice
- ICED PEPPERMINT MOCHA$5.95+
2% milk, Espresso, Chocolate , Peppermint
- ICED MACCHIATO$5.95+
2% milk, Espresso
- ICED POPPIN' LEMONADE$4.45+
Lemonade with flavored popping boba
Drip Coffee
Refreshers
- STRAWBERRY ACAI REFRESHER$4.45+
Green Tea, Acai, Strawberries, Water
- DRAGONFRUIT MANGO REFRESHER$4.45+
Dragon fruit, Mango, Green tea Coffee Extract, Water
- VANILLA BLUE SKY REFRESHER$4.45+
Vanilla, Lemonade, Lime, Blue Spirlina, Greem tea, Coffee Extract
- REDBULL INFUSED REFRESHER$6.95+
Red bull, Tropical Flavor
- WATERMELON REPLENISH$4.45+
Watermelon, Green tea, Coffee Extract, Kiwi
- STARFRUIT RESTORE$4.45+
Starfruit, Lemon, Mango, Green Tea, Coffee Extract.
- TROPICAL REVIVE$4.45+
Mango, Peach, Pineapple, Greem Tea, Coffee Extract.
- LEMON BLUSH$4.45+
Lemonade, Lemon, Lime, Strawberry
Uncoffee Chillers
- BANANA BERRY SPLIT$6.25+
Banana, Strawberry, Vanilla Ice Cream, 2% milk
- CHOCOLATE AVALANCHE$6.25+
Vanilla Ice cream, 2% milk, chocolate
- CHOCOLATE CARAMEL AVALANCHE$6.25+
Ice cream base, 2% milk, creamy cocao, caramel
- COOKIE CRUMBLE$6.25+
Vanilla ice cream, 2% milk, chocolate, Oreos.
- STRAWBERRY VANILLA AVALANCHE$6.25+
Ice cream base, strawberry puree, vanilla
- VANILLA CARAMEL AVALANCHE$6.25+
Vanilla ice cream, 2% milk, Vanilla, caramel
- VANILLA AVALANCHE$6.25+
Vanilla ice cream, 2% milk, Vanilla.
- COTTON CANDY AVALANCHE$6.25+
Ice cream base, 2% milk, cotton candy
- BIRTHDAY CAKE AVALANCHE$6.25+
Ice cream base, 2% milk, birthday cake mix.
Milk Bubble Tea
Fruit Bubble Tea
SMOOTHIES
Smoothies
- Acai Super-Antioxidant$7.49+
soymilk acai grape juice blend strawberries blueberries raspberry sherbet daily vitamin + zinc boost
- Aloha Pineapple$6.29+
pineapple juice pineapple sherbet strawberries bananas nonfat Greek yogurt unpackaged menu items are not guaranteed to be allergen-free for food allergy concerns please contact the location prior to placing your order.
- Apples 'n Greens$6.99+
apple pear strawberry juice blend kale mangos bananas peaches unpackaged menu items are not guaranteed to be allergen-free for food allergy concerns please contact the location prior to placing your order.
- Caribnean Passion$6.29+
pear white grape mango orange passion juice blend* orange sherbet strawberries peaches unpackaged menu items are not guaranteed to be allergen-free *may be substituted for apple pear strawberry mango juice blend** in some stores **may contain passion fruit juice for food allergy concerns please contact the location prior to placing your order.
- Greens 'n Ginger$7.99+
lemonade peaches kale mangos ginger unpackaged menu items are not guaranteed to be allergen-free for food allergy concerns please contact the location prior to placing your order.
- Mango-A-Go-Go$6.29+
pear white grape mango orange passion juice blend* mangos pineapple sherbet unpackaged menu items are not guaranteed to be allergen-free *may be substituted for apple pear strawberry mango juice blend** in some stores **may contain passion fruit juice for food allergy concerns please contact the location prior to placing your order.
- Orange C-Booster$7.99+
orange juice orange sherbet peaches bananas daily vitamin + zinc boost
- Orange Dream Machine$6.99+
orange juice orange sherbet vanilla soymilk fat free vanilla frozen yogurt unpackaged menu items are not guaranteed to be allergen-free for food allergy concerns please contact the location prior to placing your order.
- PB + Banana Protein$8.39+
2% milk bananas peanut butter with whey or soy protein honey
- PB Chocolate Love$7.99+
2% milk bananas chocolate moo'd dairy base peanut butter unpackaged menu items are not guaranteed to be allergen-free for food allergy concerns please contact the location prior to placing your order.
- Peach Perfection$7.99+
white grape pear peach juice blend mangos peaches apple strawberry juice blend strawberries unpackaged menu items are not guaranteed to be allergen-free for food allergy concerns please contact the location prior to placing your order.
- Peanut Butter Mood$7.49+
fat free vanilla frozen yogurt vanilla soymilk 2% milk bananas peanut butter chocolate moo'd dairy base. unpackaged menu items are not guaranteed to be allergen-free for food allergy concerns please contact the location prior to placing your order.
- Protein Berry Workout$8.39+
vanilla soymilk strawberries bananas whey or soy protein
- Razzmatazz$7.29+
grape pear berry juice blend orange sherbet strawberries bananas unpackaged menu items are not guaranteed to be allergen-free for food allergy concerns please contact the location prior to placing your order.
- Strawberries Wild$7.29+
apple pear strawberry juice blend fat free vanilla frozen yogurt strawberries bananas unpackaged menu items are not guaranteed to be allergen-free for food allergy concerns please contact the location prior to placing your order.
- Strawberry Surfrider$7.29+
lemonade lime sherbet strawberries peaches unpackaged menu items are not guaranteed to be allergen-free for food allergy concerns please contact the location prior to placing your order.
- Strawberry Whirl$7.99+
apple pear strawberry juice blend strawberries bananas unpackaged menu items are not guaranteed to be allergen-free for food allergy concerns please contact the location prior to placing your order.
BOWLS
SMOOTHIE & PARFAIT BOWLS
- Acai Primo Bowl$9.29
- Strawberry Blueberry Belgian Waffle Parfait w/ Coconut Whip$9.29
- Strawberry Blueberry Belgian Waffle Parfait w/ Greek Yogurt$9.29
- Chucky Strawberry Bowl$9.29
- Dragon Fruit Delight Bowl$9.29
- PB & Banana Waffle Parfait w/ Coconut Whip$9.29
- PB & Banana Waffle Parfait w/ Greek Yogurt$9.29
- Peachy Green Goodness$9.29
- Pumpkin Crunch Bowl$9.29
- Pumpkin Smash Bowl$9.29
- Vanilla Blue Sky Bowl$9.29
- Strawberry & Banana Granola Bowl w/ Coconut Whip$9.29
- Strawberry & Banana Granola Bowl w/ Greek Yogurt$9.29
- Tropical Dragon Twist Bowl$9.99
BAKERY
BAKERY
- PLAIN CROISSANT$3.45
- LEMON BREAD$3.95
- CHOCOLATE BANANA SWIRL BREAD$3.95
- SEASONAL BREAD$3.95
- BANANA NUT MUFFIN$3.25
- BLUEBERRY BUTTERMILK MUFFIN$3.25
- CINNAMON ROLL$4.75
- CHEESE DANISH$3.65
- APPLE DANISH$3.65
- CINNAMON ALMOND DANISH$3.65
- FUDGE BROWNIE$3.45
- SALTED CARAMEL BROWNIE$3.45
- BIRTHDAY CAKE POP$2.95
- CHOCOLATE CAKE POP$2.95
- COOKIE$2.95
- COFFEE CAKE$3.75
FOOD
ALL DAY BREAKFAST.
- TURKEY SAUSAGE EGG N CHEESE MUFFIN$4.95
- TURKEY SAUSAGE EGG N CHEESE CROISSANT$4.95
- TURKEY SAUSAGE EGG N CHEESE BAGEL$4.95
- TURKEY SAUSAGE EGG WHITE N CHEESE MUFFIN$4.95
- SPINACH FETA N CHEESE WRAP$6.29
- EGG N CHEESE BAGEL$4.65
- EGG N CHEESE CROISSANT$4.65
- EGG N CHEESE MUFFIN$4.65
- EGG N CHEESE WRAP$3.95
- TURKEY SAUSAGE EGG CHEESE WRAP$4.69