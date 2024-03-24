Glorious Pizza - New 7408 Livingston Road
Pizza
Side Orders
- French Fries$2.99
- French Fries with Cheese$5.99
- Wedge Fries$3.99
- Wedge Fries with Cheese$6.99
- Mozzarella Stix$5.99
- Onion Rings$4.99
- Breadstix$6.99
- Breadstix with Cheese$9.99
- Chicken Tenders (5 pcs)$9.99
- Fried Mushrooms$6.99
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.99
- Shrimp Basket with Fries$9.99
- Sampler Combo$12.99
- Spinach&Feta Triangles$6.99
- Potato Chips$1.25
Salads
Subs
Calzones
Pastas
Quesadillas
Gyro Wraps
Specials and Combos
- 2 Medium Pizzas for $22.99$22.99
2 Medium Pizza Combo. Please select 2 FREE topping on each Pizza. All extra toppings $1.00 each.
- 2 Large Pizzas for $26.99$26.99
2 Large pizza Combo. Please select 2 FREE topping on each Pizza. All extra toppings $1.50 each.
- 2 X- Large Pizzas for $30.99$26.99
2 X- Large Pizza Combo. Please select 2 FREE topping on each Pizza. All extra toppings $2.00 each.
- Large 3-topping Pizza for $13.99$13.99
- X-Large Deal for $13.99$13.99
X-Large Pizza with 2 Toppings and 2-Liter Soda for $13.99. Extra topping charge applies.
- Medium Pizza & Wings for $19.99$19.99
Medium Pizza with 1 topping and 10 Wings for $19.99.
- Online Special for $23.99$23.99
Large 2-Topping Pizza, 10 Wings and 2-Liter Soda. All for $23.99
Glorious Pizza - New 7408 Livingston Road Location and Ordering Hours
(301) 749-4400
Open now • Closes at 10PM