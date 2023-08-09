Gnat's Landing Statesboro
FOOD
Drinks
Bug Bites
5 Wings
10 Wings
20 Wings
Appetizer Sampler
4 of each: wings, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, & crab balls
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
Buffalo Chicken Rolls
House-made buffalo chicken dip deep fried in an egg roll
Cheese Sticks
Served with marinara for dipping
Chicken Fingers
Chili Cheese Fries
Chips & Chili Queso
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Garlic Cheese Curds
Bite sized mozzarella curds, deep fried & served with marinara for dipping
Pimento Cheese Dip
Warm Spinach Dip
Bowl of Chili
Bowl of Brunswick Stew
Seafood Snacks
Ahi Tuna
Blackened & seared, served with avocado & a teriyaki drizzle
Bowl of Fried Oysters
Bowl of Popcorn Shrimp
Buffalo Shrimp
10 tai-on local wild caught shrimp blackened, grilled, or fried & tossed in a wing sauce of your choice
Crab Balls
Our house-made crab cake mixture, rolled & then deep fried
Crispy White Fish Fingers
Peel-N-Eat (1 Pound)
Peel-N-Eat (1/2 Pound)
Wraps
Club Wrap
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato & swiss cheese wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla
Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing & your choice of protein wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla
Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, & chicken wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla
Veggie Wrap
Avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, red peppers, banana peppers & cucumbers wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla
Shrimp Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese & shrimp wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla
Gnachos
Cheesesteak Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Beef Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Shrimp & Chicken Nachos
Steak & Chicken Nachos
Pulled Pork Nachos
Our pulled pork, shredded cheese, bacon, smothered in honey BBQ sauce over chips
Fajita Nachos
Eagles Nest
Our pulled pork served over fries & topped with bacon, fried banana peppers, queso, & gnat's BBQ sauce
Platters & Entrees
Alfredo Pasta
Angel hair pasta tossed in our garlic roasted alfredo sauce with tomatoes & mushrooms. Served with 3 slices of ciabatta bread
Hamburger Steak
Hamburger steak topped with American cheese, sauteéd onions & brown gravy. served with Texas toast & your choice of side
Shrimp & Grits
Cheese grits topped with bacon bits, andouille sausage & 3 pieces of ciabatta bread
Crab Cakes Platter
Fish Platter
Fried Oyster Platter
Mahi Mahi Platter
Salmon Platter
Shrimp & Fried Oyster Platter
Shrimp Platter
Tuna Platter
Quesadillas
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
Blackened chicken, shredded cheese, onions, peppers & tomatoes
Kickin' Ckicken Quesadilla
Buffalo tossed fried chicken, shredded cheese, onions, peppers & tomatoes
Shrimpin' Quesadilla
Blackened shrimp, shredded cheese, sausage, onions, & tomatoes
Steakster Quesadilla
Steak, shredded cheese, onions, peppers & mushrooms
Salsa Maria Quesadilla
Salsa, shredded cheese, mushrooms, onions & jalapenos
Salads
Boz Side Salad
Mixed greens, red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons & shredded cheese
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan & croutons
Autumn Salad
Mixed greens, caramelized pecans, pears & bleu cheese crumbles
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan & croutons
Chef's Salad
Mixed greens, ham, turkey, red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, croutons & a hard boiled egg
Hawaiian Veggie Bowl
Sauteéd squash, zucchini, peppers & onions topped with grilled pineapple & a teriyaki drizzle
Mary's Salad
Mixed greens, red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, andouille sausage, shredded cheese, a hard boiled egg & a fried onion ring
Master Salad
Mixed greens, red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons & shredded cheese
Pasta Bowl
Rotini pasta, parmesan cheese, black olives & italian dressing
Slaw Bowl
Summer Salad
Sammies
BBQ Cuban Sandwich
BBQ Sandwich
Big BLT Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich
Chicken Club Sandwich
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich
Club Sandwich
Crab Cake Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Green Tomato Club Sandwich
Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Pimento Grilled Cheese
Po-Boy Sandwich
Salmon BLT Sandwich
Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich
Build Your Own
Sides
Basket of French Fries
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of Tater Tots
Basket of Onion Rings
Cheese Grits
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Fried Okra
Grilled Veggies
Pasta Salad
Cole Slaw
Cup of Brunswick Stew
Cup of Chili
Steamed Broccoli
Mac & Cheese
Basket of Hushpuppies
