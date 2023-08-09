FOOD

Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Pibb Extra

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Half & Half

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Redbull Can

$4.00

Milk

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Bug Bites

5 Wings

$7.50

10 Wings

$14.00

20 Wings

$26.00

Appetizer Sampler

$20.00

4 of each: wings, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, & crab balls

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$8.50

House-made buffalo chicken dip deep fried in an egg roll

Cheese Sticks

$7.75

Served with marinara for dipping

Chicken Fingers

$7.75

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Chips & Chili Queso

$7.00

Chips & Queso

$6.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$4.75

Fried Pickles

$4.75

Garlic Cheese Curds

$6.75

Bite sized mozzarella curds, deep fried & served with marinara for dipping

Pimento Cheese Dip

$7.00

Warm Spinach Dip

$6.50

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Bowl of Brunswick Stew

$7.00

Seafood Snacks

Ahi Tuna

$12.00

Blackened & seared, served with avocado & a teriyaki drizzle

Bowl of Fried Oysters

$12.00

Bowl of Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

10 tai-on local wild caught shrimp blackened, grilled, or fried & tossed in a wing sauce of your choice

Crab Balls

$10.00

Our house-made crab cake mixture, rolled & then deep fried

Crispy White Fish Fingers

$11.00

Peel-N-Eat (1 Pound)

$22.00

Peel-N-Eat (1/2 Pound)

$13.00

Wraps

Club Wrap

$9.75

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato & swiss cheese wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla

Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing & your choice of protein wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla

Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, & chicken wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$9.75

Avocado, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, red peppers, banana peppers & cucumbers wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla

Shrimp Wrap

$9.50

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese & shrimp wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla

Gnachos

All nachos come with sautéed onions, peppers, & jalapeños served over tortilla chips (excluding pulled pork & Eagle's Nest)

Cheesesteak Nachos

$9.75

Chicken Nachos

$9.50

Beef Nachos

$9.50

Shrimp Nachos

$9.75

Shrimp & Chicken Nachos

$9.75

Steak & Chicken Nachos

$9.75

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.25

Our pulled pork, shredded cheese, bacon, smothered in honey BBQ sauce over chips

Fajita Nachos

$10.75

Eagles Nest

$12.50

Our pulled pork served over fries & topped with bacon, fried banana peppers, queso, & gnat's BBQ sauce

Platters & Entrees

All platters are served with 2 hushpuppies & 2 sides of your choice

Alfredo Pasta

$10.25

Angel hair pasta tossed in our garlic roasted alfredo sauce with tomatoes & mushrooms. Served with 3 slices of ciabatta bread

Hamburger Steak

$10.75

Hamburger steak topped with American cheese, sauteéd onions & brown gravy. served with Texas toast & your choice of side

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Cheese grits topped with bacon bits, andouille sausage & 3 pieces of ciabatta bread

Crab Cakes Platter

$17.00

Fish Platter

$18.00

Fried Oyster Platter

$19.00

Mahi Mahi Platter

$19.00

Salmon Platter

$19.75

Shrimp & Fried Oyster Platter

$19.75

Shrimp Platter

$18.00

Tuna Platter

$19.75

Quesadillas

Spicy Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Blackened chicken, shredded cheese, onions, peppers & tomatoes

Kickin' Ckicken Quesadilla

$9.75

Buffalo tossed fried chicken, shredded cheese, onions, peppers & tomatoes

Shrimpin' Quesadilla

$9.75

Blackened shrimp, shredded cheese, sausage, onions, & tomatoes

Steakster Quesadilla

$9.75

Steak, shredded cheese, onions, peppers & mushrooms

Salsa Maria Quesadilla

$9.00

Salsa, shredded cheese, mushrooms, onions & jalapenos

Salads

Boz Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons & shredded cheese

Side Caesar

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan & croutons

Autumn Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, caramelized pecans, pears & bleu cheese crumbles

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan & croutons

Chef's Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, ham, turkey, red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, croutons & a hard boiled egg

Hawaiian Veggie Bowl

$7.00

Sauteéd squash, zucchini, peppers & onions topped with grilled pineapple & a teriyaki drizzle

Mary's Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, andouille sausage, shredded cheese, a hard boiled egg & a fried onion ring

Master Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons & shredded cheese

Pasta Bowl

$8.50

Rotini pasta, parmesan cheese, black olives & italian dressing

Slaw Bowl

$7.00

Summer Salad

$9.00

Sammies

BBQ Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

BBQ Sandwich

$9.50

Big BLT Sandwich

$9.25

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Club Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Club Sandwich

$9.50

Crab Cake Sandwich

$10.00

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Green Tomato Club Sandwich

$9.75

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$9.50

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Po-Boy Sandwich

$10.00

Salmon BLT Sandwich

$13.00

Smokehouse Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Build Your Own

Hotdog

$6.25

Hamburger

$7.75

Veggie Burger

$9.00

Sides

Basket of French Fries

$4.50

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Basket of Tater Tots

$4.50

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.50

Cheese Grits

$4.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Cup of Brunswick Stew

$7.00

Cup of Chili

$4.50

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Basket of Hushpuppies

$4.50

Boz Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons & shredded cheese

Side Caesar

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan & croutons

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Cheesecake

$8.50

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Shrimp Basket

$6.50

LUNCH

Lunch Specials

Lunch Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Lunch Buffalo Chicken Finger

$9.00

Lunch Burger

$7.75

Lunch Hotdog

$6.75

Lunch Wings (7)

$10.25

Lunch Wing/Finger Combo

$12.00

Lunch Shrimp Basket

$8.50

Lunch Shrimp & Grits

$12.00

Lunch Soup & Sandwich

$7.75

MISC

T-Shirt

S Ash

$30.00

S Black

$30.00

S Navy

$30.00

S Tan

$30.00

M Ash

$30.00

M Black

$30.00

M Navy

$30.00

M Tan

$30.00

L Ash

$30.00

L Black

$30.00

L Navy

$30.00

L Tan

$30.00

XL Ash

$30.00

XL Black

$30.00

XL Navy

$30.00

XL Tan

$30.00

2XL Ash

$33.00

2XL Black

$33.00Out of stock

2XL Navy

$33.00

2XL Tan

$33.00