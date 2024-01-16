Go Brewing Taproom
Draft Beers
Go Taps
- Burn It Down IPA
A fearless non-alcoholic IPA with Centennial and Citra hops for a bold tropical and citrus burst. A hoppy adventure in every sip, with a nod to new beginnings.
- Freedom Amber No Gluten + Adaptogens
Freedom Amber with Adaptogens, a brew crafted without gluten and infused with adaptogens, offering rich caramel and toasty malt notes balanced by subtle earthy tones. It’s designed for those who appreciate bold flavors and a guilt-free sipping experience.
- Freedom Cali Pale Ale
A vibrant gluten-free ale with Galaxy & Sultana hops for a citrusy punch, balanced with caramel notes. Crisp, refreshing, and crafted for enjoyment.
- Head On American Wheat
A tribute to resilience with American Noble Citra hops, barley, and wheat. Its profile of orange, spice, and fresh bread crafts a journey in every sip. Celebrate the unstoppable.
- Jab Jab Grapefruit IPA
Unleash boldness with this non-alcoholic IPA, blending Centennial and Citra hops with a fierce grapefruit punch. Tart, hoppy, and refreshingly zesty, it's a knockout flavor for the brave.
- New School Sour Berry
A vibrant, non-alcoholic sour ale, artfully combining blueberry & strawberry with noble hops. A masterpiece of tartness and sweetness, celebrating creativity and rebellion.
- New School Sour Guava
A spirited non-alcoholic sour ale that merges the exotic flair of guava with American noble hops, offering a perfect balance of tartness and tropical sweetness. A daring choice for the creative and adventurous.
- Not Just Another Story Double IPA
Our boldest, non-alcoholic double IPA, rich with Simcoe, Citra, & Mosaic hops for a burst of grapefruit, papaya, and deep malty sweetness. A full-bodied adventure for hop lovers.
- Prophets Hazy IPA
A non-alcoholic, hazy IPA blended with Zamba, Bru-1, and Sabro hops for a lush journey of pineapple, mango, and tangerine flavors, wrapped in a smooth, creamy finish. It's a brew that dares to dream big.
- Salty AF Chelada
Dive into a fiesta of flavors with our Salty AF Chelada. This refreshing brew combines zesty lime and a touch of salt for a classic Mexican-inspired experience. Perfect for those craving a savory and satisfying drink without the alcohol.
- Savage Light
A light, non-alcoholic brew with a crisp, refreshing taste. At just 49 calories, it's the perfect choice for the health-conscious and the bold alike, inspired by the unstoppable spirit of overcoming challenges.
- Street Cred After Hours Porter
Elevate your palate with our Street Cred After Hours Porter. Rich and robust, this brew boasts deep chocolate and coffee notes with a velvety smooth finish. Perfect for savoring during late-night gatherings or anytime you crave a decadent treat.
- Sunshine State Tropical Hazy IPA
A tribute to tenacity, this non-alcoholic IPA bursts with Bru-1 and Zamba hops, mingling mango and peach flavors for a sun-kissed, hoppy refreshment. A vibrant choice for the bold at heart.
- Suspended In A Sunbeam Pilsner
Inspired by the vastness of our universe, this non-alcoholic lager with Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops offers a fresh, light, and floral journey. At just 43 calories, it's a cosmic tribute to our shared home, wrapped in a delicate balance of barley's earthiness.
Guest Taps
- Hop Butcher - Grid
"Grid" by Hop Butcher For The World is an American Pale Ale renowned for its balance and character. It features a 5.75% ABV and is brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops, which lend it vibrant tropical and citrus flavors.
- Hidden Hand - The 77: Little Rad Lime
The 77 Chicago Neighborhood Lager with lime juice. Brewed in collaboration with Little Bad Wolf and Gretel.
- Noon Whistle - Don't Worry Be Gummy
A playful twist on traditional beer, this brew is infused with fruity gummy candy flavors. With a burst of sweetness and a hint of tartness, it's a refreshing treat for the taste buds. Perfect for those looking to add a touch of whimsy to their drinking experience.
- Revolution - Cold Time Premium Lager
A crisp and refreshing lager from Revolution Brewing, perfect for enjoying during any season. With its smooth taste and clean finish, it's the ideal choice for those seeking a classic and satisfying brew.
- Right Bee Cider - Semi Dry
This Semi-Dry cider is simple: fermented apples and a drop of honey from their own beehives. It's light, crisp, and refreshing, with just a touch of sweetness.
Wine
Non-Alcoholic
- Gruvi Bubbly Rose (NA)
Sparkling, non-alcoholic rosé with a refreshing mix of green apple and strawberry flavors. It is gluten-free, vegan, and only 60 calories, making it a great choice for any celebration.$7.00
- Gruvi NA Sangria (NA)
Fruity, sparkling non-alcoholic sangria with blood orange, red currant, and blueberry, spiced with cinnamon and clove. Under 0.5% ABV, 50 calories per can. Served chilled for a refreshing taste.$7.00
- Gruvi Dry Secco (NA)
Crisp, dry, and refreshing, this non-alcoholic prosecco sparkles with notes of floral and tart endnotes. At only 50 calories, it's gluten-free and sulfite-free. Perfect for toasts or paired with our delicious pizza.$7.00
- Gruvi Red Blend (NA)
A velvety non-alcoholic red blend with cranberry and cherry notes, spiced with cardamom and nutmeg. Offers a full-bodied taste with subtle tannins at just 45 calories per can, perfect for everyday indulgence.$7.00
With Alcohol
- Dark Horse - Pinot Noir (Alcohol)
Experience the elegance of Dark Horse Pinot Noir, a wine that captures the essence of its varietal with notes of ripe red fruits and a hint of oak. Its smooth, silky texture and lingering finish make it a superb choice for any occasion that calls for a refined, flavorful red wine.$11.00
- Joe To Go - Pinot Gris (Alcohol)
Light and refreshing, Joe To Go Pinot Gris offers crisp notes of ripe pear and apple, with a hint of citrus. Perfect for on-the-go enjoyment, this wine is ideal for picnics or casual gatherings, embodying the vibrant spirit of Oregon's wine country.$11.00
- Joe To Go - Rose (Alcohol)
Joe To Go Rosé captures the essence of summer with its vibrant, fruit-forward profile. Delight in the refreshing notes of strawberry and rose petal, complemented by a crisp finish. This rosé is perfect for sipping outdoors and pairs beautifully with light salads and seafood dishes. Enjoy the casual elegance it brings to any occasion.$11.00
CBD & Soda
CBD Beverages
- Pause CBD - Lemon Lime
Experience a taste of the tropics infused with the calming benefits of CBD. The refreshing Tropical Sparkling Water blends exotic pineapple, mango, and passionfruit flavors with the soothing effects of CBD, creating a truly blissful beverage. Enjoy a moment of relaxation and refreshment with every sip.$6.00
- Pause CBD - Berry
Refresh your senses with the vibrant flavors of a Berry Sparkling Water with CBD. Bursting with the juicy essence of ripe berries, this crisp and invigorating beverage is perfect for any occasion. Enjoy the delightful taste of summer with every sip.$6.00
- Pause CBD - Tropical
Transport yourself to a sun-soaked paradise with our Tropical Sparkling Water. Infused with the exotic flavors of pineapple, mango, and passionfruit, this refreshing beverage is like a vacation in a can. Indulge in the tropical bliss with every sip.$6.00
Soda
- Coke
The classic, refreshing choice when you're craving something sweeter than beer or wine. Enjoy it solo or with the family for a timeless treat that never disappoints.$2.50
- Diet Coke
The guilt-free indulgence with the same great taste as regular Coke. Perfect for those looking for a low-calorie refreshment option without sacrificing flavor. Enjoy it anytime, anywhere.$2.50
- Sprite
The classic lemon-lime soda, perfect for a refreshing break. With its clean, crisp taste, Sprite is a great choice for those seeking a burst of citrus flavor without the alcohol. Enjoy it solo or paired with your favorite snack for a satisfying treat.$2.50
Pizza & Snacks
Pizza
- Cheese
Relish the simple elegance of our Classic Cheese pizza, stone-baked to achieve a crispy crust with a lush, melty cheese topping. Perfect for watching the game and sharing with family & friends.$10.00
- Sausage Garlic Alfredo
Delight in our Garlic Alfredo and Sausage pizza, stone-baked to golden perfection. It features a creamy garlic Alfredo sauce, savory sausage, and a rich cheese blend for a luxurious taste. Perfect for an indulgent meal.$12.00
- Pepperoni
Savor the zesty flavor of our Pepperoni pizza, stone-baked to crispy perfection with a generous topping of spicy pepperoni slices and rich, gooey cheese. Ideal for a flavor-packed meal.$12.00
- Sausage
Delight in our Sausage Pizza, featuring top-quality sausage from Abe Froman, the Sausage King of Chicago. This pie, is stone-baked for a crispy finish and loaded with rich cheeses, So take the day off and try Chicago's finest-ish. Save Ferris!$12.00
- Supreme
Indulge in the bounty of our Supreme Pizza, a stone-baked masterpiece loaded with pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with a generous sprinkle of mozzarella, this pizza is a celebration of flavor and texture, perfect for those who want it all.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Snacks
- Buffalo Ranch Pretzels
Ignite your taste buds with our Buffalo Ranch Pretzels, where fiery buffalo heat fuses with the cool tang of ranch for an exhilarating snack. Perfectly crisp with a bold flavor burst, ideal for those who savor a savory kick.$6.00
- Cheddar Cheese Pretzels
Savor the rich, creamy flavor of our Cheddar Cheese Pretzels, perfectly baked for a golden crunch. Each bite is packed with a bold cheddar taste that cheese lovers will adore, making it the ultimate comfort snack. Ideal for pairing with your favorite beer.$6.00
- Deep Dish Pizza Pretzels
Indulge in the hearty flavor of our Deep Dish Pizza Pretzels, crafted to mimic the taste of a classic Chicago-style pizza. Each pretzel is seasoned with a rich blend of tomato, cheese, and Italian herbs for a savory, mouthwatering experience. Perfect for pizza lovers looking for a crunchy twist on traditional flavors.$6.00
- Dill Pickle Pretzels
Satisfy your cravings with our Dill Pickle Pretzels, seasoned with zesty dill and a hint of garlic for a bold flavor punch. Perfect for pickle enthusiasts seeking a tangy snack with a satisfying crunch. Ideal for munching on the go or as a savory treat any time of day.$6.00
- Honey Mustard Pretzels
Delight in the sweet and tangy flavor of our Honey Mustard Pretzels. These pretzels are perfectly seasoned with a vibrant blend of honey and zesty mustard for a deliciously balanced snack.$6.00
- Papi's Kickin Bacon Pretzels
Experience the sizzle of our Papi's Kickin Bacon Pretzels, packed with bold bacon flavor and a spicy kick. Each crunchy bite is seasoned to perfection, making it the ultimate snack for bacon lovers craving a twist.$6.00
- Gouda
Umland's Gouda Crunchy Cheese: 100% REAL Wisconsin Cheese. Delicious Gluten Free Crunch, WITHOUT the carbs.$6.00
- Cheddar
Umland's Cheddar Crunchy Cheese: 100% REAL Wisconsin Cheese. Delicious Gluten Free Crunch, WITHOUT the carbs.$6.00
- Pepper Jack
Umland's Pepper Jack Crunchy Cheese: 100% REAL Wisconsin Cheese. Delicious Gluten Free Crunch, WITHOUT the carbs.$6.00
- Colby Jack
Umland's Colby Jack Crunchy Cheese: 100% REAL Wisconsin Cheese. Delicious Gluten Free Crunch, WITHOUT the carbs.$6.00
Merch
T-Shirts
- F Status Quo
Make a statement with our bold F Status Quo tee. Crafted for comfort and style, it's perfect for those who dare to challenge the norm. Featuring our iconic logo, this shirt is a must-have for anyone looking to stand out.$27.00
- Freedom
Embrace the spirit of freedom with our bold tee, crafted for comfort and style. Featuring our iconic logo, it's perfect for those who dare to challenge the norm and stand out from the crowd.$27.00
- Go Brewing Classic$27.00
- Go Logo (Women's)
Show your support for Go Brewing in style with our classic logo tee, designed specifically for women. Crafted for comfort and featuring our iconic logo, it's the perfect choice for any female fan of Go.$27.00
- Lettermark
Elevate your style with our sleek Lettermark tee. Crafted for comfort and versatility, it features our iconic lettermark logo, making it a perfect choice for any occasion.$27.00
- Origins Collection - GO T-Shirt
Embrace the spirit of Go Brewing with our Origins Collection tee. Crafted for comfort and style, this shirt is perfect for showing your support wherever you go. Made with premium materials and featuring the first Go logo, it's a must-have for any fan of Go Brewing.$27.00
- Classic Polo Ogio$45.00
- Origins Collection - Not Almost There$15.00
- Flag
Wear your pride with our Flag tee, crafted for comfort and style. Featuring our iconic logo against the backdrop of the flag, it's perfect for showing your support for Go Brewing.$27.00
- LFGO Tank$27.00
Hoodies & Sweatshirts
Glassware
Go To Go
6-Packs
- Burn It Down IPA
A fearless non-alcoholic IPA with Centennial and Citra hops for a bold tropical and citrus burst. A hoppy adventure in every sip, with a nod to new beginnings.$13.99
- Custom Mix Pack
Create Your Own Adventure with Our Pick Your Mix Six Pack! Craft your perfect pack from our wide selection of non-alcoholic brews, ciders, and seltzers. Whether you prefer hoppy IPAs, refreshing sours, or classic lagers, the choice is yours!$14.99
- Freedom: Crafted without Gluten
A vibrant gluten-free ale with Galaxy & Sultana hops for a citrusy punch, balanced with caramel notes. Crisp, refreshing, and crafted for enjoyment.$13.99
- Head On American Wheat
A tribute to resilience with American Noble Citra hops, barley, and wheat. Its profile of orange, spice, and fresh bread crafts a journey in every sip. Celebrate the unstoppable.$13.99
- Jab Jab Grapefruit IPA
Unleash boldness with this non-alcoholic IPA, blending Centennial and Citra hops with a fierce grapefruit punch. Tart, hoppy, and refreshingly zesty, it's a knockout flavor for the brave.$13.99
- New School Sour Berry
A vibrant, non-alcoholic sour ale, artfully combining blueberry & strawberry with noble hops. A masterpiece of tartness and sweetness, celebrating creativity and rebellion.$13.99
- New School Sour Guava
A spirited non-alcoholic sour ale that merges the exotic flair of guava with American noble hops, offering a perfect balance of tartness and tropical sweetness. A daring choice for the creative and adventurous.$13.99
- New School Sour Pineapple
Embrace the tangy sweetness of our New School Sour, infused with tropical pineapple flavors. Each sip offers a refreshing burst of fruity goodness, balanced by a hint of tartness. Dive into this tropical delight and experience a refreshing twist on traditional sours.$13.99
- Not Just Another Story Double IPA
Our boldest, non-alcoholic double IPA, rich with Simcoe, Citra, & Mosaic hops for a burst of grapefruit, papaya, and deep malty sweetness. A full-bodied adventure for hop lovers.$13.99
- Premium Hop Infused Water
Savor the essence of tradition with Straight Outta Alcohol, where our legacy in crafting non-alcoholic beverages meets the bold flavors of premium hops. It's our homage to the origins of pure refreshment and a tribute to the hip-hop giants who inspire us to stand out and stay true.$10.99
- Prophets Hazy IPA
A non-alcoholic, hazy IPA blended with Zamba, Bru-1, and Sabro hops for a lush journey of pineapple, mango, and tangerine flavors, wrapped in a smooth, creamy finish. It's a brew that dares to dream big.$13.99
- Salty AF Mexican Chelada
Dive into a fiesta of flavors with our Salty AF Chelada. This refreshing brew combines zesty lime and a touch of salt for a classic Mexican-inspired experience. Perfect for those craving a savory and satisfying drink without the alcohol.$13.99
- Savage Lite Brew
Embrace the bold flavors of our Savage Lite Brew, a light and refreshing option for those seeking a crisp and easy-drinking experience. With its balanced profile and subtle hop notes, this brew is perfect for any occasion, whether you're kicking back after a long day or enjoying a sunny afternoon with friends.$13.99
- Street Cred After Hours Porter
Elevate your palate with our Street Cred After Hours Porter. Rich and robust, this brew boasts deep chocolate and coffee notes with a velvety smooth finish. Perfect for savoring during late-night gatherings or anytime you crave a decadent treat.$13.99
- Sunshine State Tropical IPA
A tribute to tenacity, this non-alcoholic IPA bursts with Bru-1 and Zamba hops, mingling mango and peach flavors for a sun-kissed, hoppy refreshment. A vibrant choice for the bold at heart.$13.99
- Suspended In A Sunbeam Pils
Inspired by the vastness of our universe, this non-alcoholic lager with Hallertau Mittelfrüh hops offers a fresh, light, and floral journey. At just 43 calories, it's a cosmic tribute to our shared home, wrapped in a delicate balance of barley's earthiness.$13.99