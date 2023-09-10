SUSHI

Common Rolls

California Roll

$7.00

krab | cucumber | avocado

Philadelphia Roll

$8.00

honey whiskey smoked salmon | cucumber| cream cheese

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$10.00

tempura shrimp | asparagus | avocado | wasabi cream sauce

Spicy California Roll

$8.00

spicy krab | cucumber | avocado | wasabi tobiko

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

spicy tuna | cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

spicy salmon | cucumber

Unagi Roll

$9.00

unagi | avocado | unagi sauce

Vegetable Roll

$7.00

cucumber | carrot | avocado | red pepper | tempura green beans | wasabi cream sauce

Tuna Roll

$7.00

tuna | wasabi | rice inside

Salmon Roll

$7.00

salmon | wasabi | rice inside

Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

yellowtail | wasabi | rice inside

Shrimp Roll

$7.00

shrimp | wasabi | rice inside

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00

tuna | avocado

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00

salmon | avocado

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$9.00

yellowtail | scallion

Real Crab Roll

$13.00

lump crab | cucumber | avocado

Crazy Tiger Roll

$13.00

tempura unagi | cucumber | carrots | unagi sauce

Dragon Roll

$13.00

unagi | cucumber | avocado | tobiko | unagi sauce

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

krab | cucumber | avocado | salmon | tuna | yellowtail | shrimp

Spider Roll

$15.00

tempura softshell crab | cucumber | avocado | spicy sauce

Monkey Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna | cucumber | unagi | peppered tuna | honey wasabi sauce | unagi sauce | scallions

GO FISH! Roll

$16.00

salmon | tempura green beans | avocado | garlic ginger sauce | salmon roe

Specialty Rolls

619 Roll

$17.00

spicy krab | cucumber | avocado | burdock root | green leaf lettuce | flash fried | sweet chili sauce | scallions

American Sushi Warrior

$20.00

tempura shrimp | lump crab | cucumber | red pepper | jalapeno | cream cheese | mango infused wrapper | saigon sauce | scallions

BBQ Bombshell

$17.00

tempura shrimp | spicy tuna | cucumber | avocado | red pepper | bbq infused wrapper | saigon sauce | scallions

Dragon Balls

$17.00

shrimp | tuna | krab | red pepper | cucumber | jalapeno | flash fried inari pocket | unagi sauce | sriracha sauce | scallions

Lonely Lobster Roll

$19.00

lobster salad | cucumber | avocado | lettuce | mango sauce | tobiko

Louie Vito Roll

$17.00

tuna | shrimp | yellowtail | salmon | no rice | nori wrapper

Market Roll

$16.00

krab | cucumber | avocado | spicy tuna | crunchies | spicy sauce

Reading Roll

$16.00

tuna | cucumber | carrots | avocado | garlic ginger sauce

The Sinking Salmon

$17.00

tempura shrimp | cucumber | cream cheese | spicy salmon | krab | yellowtail | torched | unagi sauce

The Slippery Mermaid

$18.00

yellowtail scallion | cucumber | avocado | red pepper | torched salmon | jalapeno | spicy sauce | sriracha

Volcano Roll

$16.00

tempura shrimp | cucumber | avocado | spicy krab | sriracha | fried onions

This Week's Specialty Roll

$20.00

Nigiri or Sashimi (two pieces)

Nigiri

$8.00

Ikura | Peppered Tuna | Salmon | Shrimp | Tuna | Unagi | Yellowtail

Sashimi

$8.00

Peppered Tuna | Salmon | Shrimp | Tuna | Unagi | Yellowtail

DINNER

Sides

Steamed Edamame

$6.00

Angry Edamame

$7.00

GO FISH! Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Squid Salad

$9.00

Chilled Small Plates

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

citrus poached | house cocktail sauce | lemon

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Ahi tuna | cucumber | radish | avocado | basil | black garlic | wonton chips

Oysters on the half shell (Half Dozen)

$18.00

lemon foam | white balsamic basil mignonette

Oysters on the Half shell (1 Dozen)

$36.00

Tempura Oysters Half Dozen

$18.00

Tempura Oysters Dozen

$36.00

Grilled Peach Salad

$16.00

Hot Small Plates

Miso Corn & Crab Chowder

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

togarashi spice | lemon cilantro | buttermilk | spicy aioli

North Atlantic Lobster Dip

$16.00

sharp cheddar | parmesan reggiano | herbs | toast points

Bang Island Steamed Mussels

$17.00

one pound mussels | house chorizo | elote | white wine | garlic crostini

Cornmeal Shrimp

$18.00

From the Land Mains

Steak Cut of the Week

$58.00

chef's choice cut of beef and specialty sauces | duck fat potatoes | seasonal vegetables

Fresh Fettuccine Pasta

$24.00

homemade semolina pasta | roasted corn soubise | spring onion | parmesan reggiano

From the Sea Mains

Sustainable Icelandic Salmon

$34.00

french beans | toasted almonds | lion's mane mushrooms | carrot puree | black garlic | brulee lemon

Grilled Diver Sea Scallops

$42.00

truffle gratin | asparagus | garlic confit | balsamic reduction

GO FISH! & Chips

$22.00

lager battered market cod | rosemary frittes | house tartar sauce | house cocktail sauce | lemon

Seafood Ramen

$42.00

dashi broth | buttery lobster tail | jumbo shrimp | seared scallops | pickled cucumber | sauteed onions | mushrooms | bok choy | nori | toasted sesame seeds | soft boiled egg

GO FISH! Crab Cakes

$36.00

lump crab | shrimp mousse | summer vegetables | roasted corn | house tartar

Pan Seared Red Drum

$38.00

Lobster Roll

$29.00

Halibut

$39.00

Alaskan halibut / olive oil poached / malt veloute / crispy smashed salt vinegar potatoes

NA BEVERAGES

NA Bev

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Dealers Choice NA

$7.00

Lemonade Stand

$7.00

Espresso

$4.00

DBL Espresso

$8.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Choc. Milk

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Pelligrino

$6.00

Bottled Still

$7.00