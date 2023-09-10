Go Fish! Seafood 301 S Hull Street
SUSHI
Common Rolls
California Roll
krab | cucumber | avocado
Philadelphia Roll
honey whiskey smoked salmon | cucumber| cream cheese
Tempura Shrimp Roll
tempura shrimp | asparagus | avocado | wasabi cream sauce
Spicy California Roll
spicy krab | cucumber | avocado | wasabi tobiko
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna | cucumber
Spicy Salmon Roll
spicy salmon | cucumber
Unagi Roll
unagi | avocado | unagi sauce
Vegetable Roll
cucumber | carrot | avocado | red pepper | tempura green beans | wasabi cream sauce
Tuna Roll
tuna | wasabi | rice inside
Salmon Roll
salmon | wasabi | rice inside
Yellowtail Roll
yellowtail | wasabi | rice inside
Shrimp Roll
shrimp | wasabi | rice inside
Tuna Avocado Roll
tuna | avocado
Salmon Avocado Roll
salmon | avocado
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
yellowtail | scallion
Real Crab Roll
lump crab | cucumber | avocado
Crazy Tiger Roll
tempura unagi | cucumber | carrots | unagi sauce
Dragon Roll
unagi | cucumber | avocado | tobiko | unagi sauce
Rainbow Roll
krab | cucumber | avocado | salmon | tuna | yellowtail | shrimp
Spider Roll
tempura softshell crab | cucumber | avocado | spicy sauce
Monkey Roll
spicy tuna | cucumber | unagi | peppered tuna | honey wasabi sauce | unagi sauce | scallions
GO FISH! Roll
salmon | tempura green beans | avocado | garlic ginger sauce | salmon roe
Specialty Rolls
619 Roll
spicy krab | cucumber | avocado | burdock root | green leaf lettuce | flash fried | sweet chili sauce | scallions
American Sushi Warrior
tempura shrimp | lump crab | cucumber | red pepper | jalapeno | cream cheese | mango infused wrapper | saigon sauce | scallions
BBQ Bombshell
tempura shrimp | spicy tuna | cucumber | avocado | red pepper | bbq infused wrapper | saigon sauce | scallions
Dragon Balls
shrimp | tuna | krab | red pepper | cucumber | jalapeno | flash fried inari pocket | unagi sauce | sriracha sauce | scallions
Lonely Lobster Roll
lobster salad | cucumber | avocado | lettuce | mango sauce | tobiko
Louie Vito Roll
tuna | shrimp | yellowtail | salmon | no rice | nori wrapper
Market Roll
krab | cucumber | avocado | spicy tuna | crunchies | spicy sauce
Monkey Roll
Reading Roll
tuna | cucumber | carrots | avocado | garlic ginger sauce
The Sinking Salmon
tempura shrimp | cucumber | cream cheese | spicy salmon | krab | yellowtail | torched | unagi sauce
The Slippery Mermaid
yellowtail scallion | cucumber | avocado | red pepper | torched salmon | jalapeno | spicy sauce | sriracha
Volcano Roll
tempura shrimp | cucumber | avocado | spicy krab | sriracha | fried onions
This Week's Specialty Roll
Nigiri or Sashimi (two pieces)
DINNER
Sides
Chilled Small Plates
Shrimp Cocktail
citrus poached | house cocktail sauce | lemon
Tuna Tartare
Ahi tuna | cucumber | radish | avocado | basil | black garlic | wonton chips
Oysters on the half shell (Half Dozen)
lemon foam | white balsamic basil mignonette
Oysters on the Half shell (1 Dozen)
Tempura Oysters Half Dozen
Tempura Oysters Dozen
Grilled Peach Salad
Hot Small Plates
Miso Corn & Crab Chowder
Fried Calamari
togarashi spice | lemon cilantro | buttermilk | spicy aioli
North Atlantic Lobster Dip
sharp cheddar | parmesan reggiano | herbs | toast points
Bang Island Steamed Mussels
one pound mussels | house chorizo | elote | white wine | garlic crostini
Cornmeal Shrimp
From the Land Mains
From the Sea Mains
Sustainable Icelandic Salmon
french beans | toasted almonds | lion's mane mushrooms | carrot puree | black garlic | brulee lemon
Grilled Diver Sea Scallops
truffle gratin | asparagus | garlic confit | balsamic reduction
GO FISH! & Chips
lager battered market cod | rosemary frittes | house tartar sauce | house cocktail sauce | lemon
Seafood Ramen
dashi broth | buttery lobster tail | jumbo shrimp | seared scallops | pickled cucumber | sauteed onions | mushrooms | bok choy | nori | toasted sesame seeds | soft boiled egg
GO FISH! Crab Cakes
lump crab | shrimp mousse | summer vegetables | roasted corn | house tartar
Pan Seared Red Drum
Lobster Roll
Halibut
Alaskan halibut / olive oil poached / malt veloute / crispy smashed salt vinegar potatoes