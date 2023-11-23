Go Greek - Mineola 147 Mineola Blvd NY 11501
Popular Items
- DREAMY TAHINI - Vegan Gyro$9.35
The Dreamy Tahini (Vegan) - Smashed Falafel, Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions and topped with a Homemade Dreamy Tahini Dressing
- BUFFALO CHICKEN GYRO$12.65
Buffalo Chicken Gyro- Traditional Chicken tossed in Homade Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Romaine and topped with Creamy Bleu Cheese
- +Tzatziki Sauce$4.40+
Handcrafted Gyros
- THE STANDARD Gyro$11.00
The Standard Gyro - Gyro Meat, Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes,, Red Onion and Homemade Tzatziki.
- THE O.G. Gyro$10.45
The O.G Gyro - Traditional Pork, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions & Homemade Tzatziki and is topped with French Fries.
- BUFFALO CHICKEN GYRO$12.65
Buffalo Chicken Gyro- Traditional Chicken tossed in Homade Buffalo Sauce, Shredded Romaine and topped with Creamy Bleu Cheese
- THE GREEK GODDESS Gyro$11.00
The Greek Goddess Gyro - Traditional Chicken, Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Reta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, ,Cucumbers and topped with our Signature Go Sauce
- SPICY SHRIMP Gyro$13.20
Spicy Shrimp Gyro - Wild-Caught Jumbo Shrimp, Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Spicy Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives and tossed in a Homemade Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
- DREAMY TAHINI - Vegan Gyro$9.35
The Dreamy Tahini (Vegan) - Smashed Falafel, Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions and topped with a Homemade Dreamy Tahini Dressing
- THE VEGETARIAN Gyro$9.90
The Vegetarian Gyro - Roasted Eggplant Spread, Pickled Beets, Grilled Zucchini, Sautéed Bell Peppers, Red Onions and Feta Cheese.
- THE MED Gyro$8.80
The Med Gyro - Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives & Cucumbers, Tossed in a Homemade Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
Handcrafted Salads
- Greek Salad$11.00
Greek Salad - Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese,, Grape Leaves, Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
- Paleo Salad$14.20
Paleo Salad - Spinach, Shrimp, Sautéed Veggies (Bell Peppers, Onions, Zucchini) Pickled Beets, Hummus and Signature GO Sauce
- Romaine Salad$13.10
Romaine Salad - Shredded Romaine, Chicken Kabob, Scallions, Fresh Dill, Feta Cheese with Mint Citrus Vinaigrette
- Chickpea Salad$14.50
Chickpea Salad - Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bell Pepper, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Chickpeas and Dreamy Tahini Sauce
- Keto Salad$13.00
Keto Salad - Shredded Romaine, Pork Kabob, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Spicy Feta with Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
- Greek Vegan Salad$11.45
Greek Vegan Salad - Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Falafel, Cucumbers with Red Wine Vinaigrette
- The Villager Salad$14.20
The Villager Salad - Grape Tomatoes, Lamb Kabob, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese with Lemon Herb Vinaigrette
- Spicy Chicken Salad$13.65
Spicy Chicken Salad - Shredded Romaine, Traditional Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce,, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions with Bleu Cheese Dressing
Specialty Bowls
- Lamb and Sea Bowl$14.75
Lamb and Sea Bowl - Lamb Kebab, Wild Caught Jumbo Shrimp, Lemon Oregano Brown Rice with Sautéed Mixed Veggies
- Power Bowl$13.10
Power Bowl - Chicken Kebab, Lemon Oregano, Brown Rice, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, topped with Signature GO Sauce
- Vegan Go Fresh Bowl$10.45
Vegan Go Fresh Bowl - Spinach, Roasted Eggplant Spread, Pickled Beets, Sautéed Mixed Veggies and Chickpeas
- Cheat Day Bowl$13.55
Cheat Day Bowl - Pork Kebab, Lemon Oregano Brown Rice, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Hand Cut French Fries, topped with Homemade Tzatziki
- Buffalo Chicken Bowl$12.55
Buffalo Chicken Bowl - Lemon Oregano Brown Rice, Traditional Chicken Gyro Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Sautéed Mixed Veggies
- Smashed Falafel Bowl$13.45
Smashed Falafel Bowl - Smached Falafel, Lemon Oregano Brown Rice, Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Topped with Signature Dreamy Tahini
- Go Fresh Bowl$14.20
Go Fresh Bowl - Wild Caught Jumbo Shrimp, Lemon Oregano Rice, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Topped with Lemon Herb Vinaigrette and served with side of Spicy Feta
- Macro Bowl$13.65
Macro Bowl - Spinach, Chicken Kebab (1) Lamb Kebab (1), Hummus, Sautéed Mixed Veggies
Soups and Sides
- +Hummus Sauce$4.40+
- +Roasted Eggplant Spread$4.40+
- +Spicy Feta Sauce$4.40+
- +Tzatziki Sauce$4.40+
- Gigantes$5.50
- Go Fries$7.60
- Hand Rolled Grape Leaves$5.50
- Handcut Fries$5.50
- Kebabs
- Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries$12.00
- Lemon Chicken Soup$5.50+
- Lemon Roasted Potatoes$6.60
- Mixed Vegetables$5.50
- Pita$1.10
- Side of Chicken Gyro Meat$5.50
- Side Of Lamb Gyro Meat$5.50
- Small Greek Salad$5.50
- Vegan Lentil Soup$5.50+
- Spinach Pie$7.65
- Kids Chicken Kebab w/ Fries$10.45
- Lemon Oregano Brown Rice$5.00
- Go Spicy Fries$7.25
Plates
Beverages
BUILD Your Own***
Dessert
Greek Yogurt
$7 GYRO PROMO
- "THE STANDARD"$7.00
Warm pita topped with homemade tzatziki, juicy grape tomatoes, crisp romaine lettuce, and sliced red onions.
- The O.G.$7.00
Crispy Pork Gyro, Smothered in juicy Tomatoes, Red Onions and tangy Tzatziki Sauce topped with French Fries the Greek Way.
- Buffalo Chicken Gyro$7.00
Spicy Buffalo Chicken, on a Warm Pita with crispy Romaine topped with Blue Cheese.
- The Greek Goddess$7.00
Sliced Chicken Gyro, Shredded Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Crunchy Cucumbers Topped with Spicy GO Sauce.
- The MED$7.00
Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Cucumbers tossed in lemon oregano house Dressing