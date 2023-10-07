FOOD MENU

Shareables

Papadum Bento

$12.00

Assorted papadum served with mint-tamarind-cheese dep

Sourdough Poi Bread

$7.00

Bread served with choice of Chorizo ro Balchao butter

Venison Keema Sorpotal Naan

$16.00

Cucumber and Cumin Raita

East Coast and West Coast Oysters

$24.00

Fermeneted chilies, curry leaf ponzu

Vegan Gunpowder Chaat

$16.00

Modernist Chaat Papdi

$19.00

Goa on Toast

Shrimp Balchao

$19.00

Tiger shrimp in a spicy tomato-chili-tamarind sauce, red radish, prawn chili oil, on a japanese milk bread toast

Chorizo Chili Fry

$19.00

The Portuguese Brought this recipe to Goa:vinegary pimento-flavored sausages with bacon, on a japanese milk bread toast

Vegan Chorizo Chilli Fry

$19.00

The Portuguese Brought this recipe to Goa:vinegary pimento-flavored sausages with bacon, on a japanese milk bread toast

Bao and Pao

Shakuti Chicken Pao

$19.00

White chicken massaged with coconut and then cooked in a spicy tamarind curry, sered with pao bread

Paneer Bao

$19.00

Steamed buns filled with sticky mango paneer, red cabbage, topped with sriracha aioli

Steamed Lamb Leg Bao

$19.00

Steamed buns filled with roast mango pickled lamb-leg marinated for 48 hours, red cabbage, with sriracha aioli

Summer Plates

Fire Roasted Eggplant Mash

$19.00

Bharta, marinated Japanese eggplant, garlic naan

Goan Style Slaw

$19.00

Goan salad with sizteen ingredients, greeen chili, salted star fruit and alu bukhara dressing

Hamachi Ceviche

$26.00

Coconut broth, kokum dressing, crispy puffed rice and chili salsa

Small Plates

Goan Style Slaw

$19.00

Goan salad with sizteen ingredients, greeen chili, salted star fruit and alu bukhara dressing

Eggplant Bharta

$19.00

Edamame Momos

$18.00

Keema Pau

$19.00

Fritters

Garlicky Cauliflower

$19.00

Cauliflower florets, sambal, sriracha sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds

Rawa Fish Fry

$21.00

Sooji (granulated wheat) chili crisp, pickled red cabbage, green chili chutney

Crab Kis-mur

$27.00

Soft-shell crab, fresh coconut masala, black pepper, green onions, tamarind chili glaze & curry leaves

Coconut Calamari

$21.00

Flash fried, coconut crust, celery remoulade, toasted coconut flakes & spikcy tartare

Chilli Chicken

$21.00

Robata Grill

Roadside Lamb Burger

$24.00

Chef Bhagwani's favorite roadside burter with a masala fried egg and salad

Paneer Tikka Changezi

$24.00

Home-made paneer, a royal family recipe that originated during the rule of the 13th ccentruy warrio Genghis Khan

Chicken Tikka Cafreal

$29.00

Chicken breasts marinated with cafreal masala and served with pickeled onions - 2 skewers

Beef Short Ribs

$29.00

Vindaloo, truffle yogurt and Aloo tuk

Legendary Lamb Chops

$42.00

Mint Fenugreek sauce and crispy boondi

Makhan Chicken Tikka

$25.00

Beef Tenderloin Kebab

$36.00

Tandoori Cassava Kebab

$21.00

Signature Curries

Goan Prawn Curry

$39.00

Okra, drumbsticks, coconut, kokum, dried mango, Portuguese chili-garlic oil

Coastal Fish Curry

$36.00

Grilled halibut in Ambotik curry made of tamarind, vinegar, kashmiri red chili, watercress

Pork Tenderloin Sorpotal

$29.00

An essential pork curry from Goa: pork tenderloin, slow roasted, carmelized onions, reasted Kohlrabi gravy

Short Ribs Vindaloo

$32.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$29.00

Comfort Food

Lobster Idli Xec-Xec

$36.00

Lobster in coconut xec xec curry topped with pickled coriander seends on a rice cake

Charcoal Butter Chicken

$29.00

Tomato-butter sauce, dry fenugreek topped with green chili cream, roasted pumpkin seeds

Laal Maas (goat)

$33.00

8 hours slow cooked, bone-in goat leg in Rajasthani red chilies

Vegan Khowsuey

$28.00

Inspired from Bomras, a famous restaurant in Goa: a fragrant and cramy coconut milk curry infused with lemongrass

Masala Bhindi

$24.00

Okra tossed with onions & lots of garlic with our special spices

Dal Makhani/Aloo Parantha

$24.00

24 hour slow-cooked on charcoal pit, black lentils with tomato, garlic, butter and served with aloo parantha

Palak Makkai/Dosa Waffle

$24.00

Corn, Radish salad, jaggery chutney & hand churned butter

Pindi Chole/Gobhi Parantha

$24.00

Chickpeas cooked in onions and tomatoes and served with cauliflower paratha

Sookha Bhindi

$19.00

Paneer Butter Masala

$21.00

Jackfruit Nihari

$19.00

Rice

Basmati Rice

$7.00

Steamed long grain Himalahyan basmati

Coconut Rice

$9.00

Coconut milk, salt, coconut oil

Chorizo Fried Rice

$19.00

Chorizo, shrimp and eggs in a spicy sauces

Vegan Biryani

$19.00

Eggplant & Spinach

Lamb Biryani

$28.00

Bread

Butter Naan

$6.00

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Red Chili Naan

$7.00

Garlic & Corriander Naan

$7.00

Cauliflower Parantha

$14.00

Alu Parantha with Raita

$14.00

Accompaniments

Raita

$5.00

Creen Chili Chutney

$4.00

Mango Chutney

$4.00

Tomato & Onion Salad

$5.00

Dessert

Dessert Trio

$25.00

Pastel de Nata with Tokaji

$19.00

Jalebbi Churros with Sherry

$19.00

Sweet Samosa with Ice-Wine

$19.00

Gulab Jamun cream Kulfi

$4.00

Pistachio Kulfi

$4.00

Mango Kulfi

$4.00

Coconut Mousse

$19.00

LIQUOR & COCKTAILS

Liquor

Vodka

$15.00

Gin

$15.00

White Rum

$15.00

Dark Rum

$15.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Tequila

$15.00

Black Label

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Cocktails

Goan Paradise

$25.00

Raspberry Mojito

$20.00

Goa Mary

$22.00

Mango Margerita

$24.00

Lorna Nightangale of Goa

$25.00

White Sangria

$20.00

Red Sangria

$20.00

Espresso Martini

$23.00

BEER & WINE

Draft Beer

DFT Goa NY

$10.00

DFT Allagash

$10.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Rothaus Tannenzapfle

$10.00

BTL Troegs Perpetual

$10.00

BTL Ayinger Brauweisse

$10.00

BTL Samuel Smith

$10.00

BTL Wolffer No 139 (cider)

$12.00

BTL Lindemann's Framboise

$12.00

Red Wine

GLS Falseco Vittano Rosso 2019 Tuscany, Italy

$15.00

GLS Chateau La Noria Croix de Pins 2017 Ventoux Rhone, France

$18.00

GLS Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinto Noir 2021, Santa Maria, CA

$27.00

GLS Francois Labet

$25.00

GLS Villadoria Seralunga d

$30.00

GLS Faust Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Napa Valley, CA

$37.00

GLS Elouan Pinot Noir

$15.00

GLS Two hands Shiraz

$18.00

BTL Falseco Vittano Rosso 2019 Tuscany, Italy

$58.00

BTL Chateau La Noria Croix de Pins 2017 Ventoux Rhone, France

$68.00

BTL Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Pinto Noir 2021, Santa Maria, CA

$104.00

BTL Francois Labet

$96.00

BTL Villadoria Seralunga d

$115.00

BTL Faust Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Napa Valley, CA

$142.00

BTL Bonanza CAbernet

$82.00

BTL Brendel Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA

$102.00

BTL Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, CA

$155.00

BTL Klipsin Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, Washington

$136.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA

$245.00

BTL Heitz

$322.00

BTL Justin Isoceles Bordeaux Blend Paso Robles, CA

$196.00

BTL Quintessa

$345.00

BTL Saldo Zinfandel CA

$96.00

BTL The Prisoner Red Blend, Napa Valley CA

$138.00

BTL Walking Fool Red Blend, CA

$116.00

BTL Emmolo Merlot, Napa Valley, CA

$122.00

BTL Boen Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, CA

$85.00

BTL Benton Lane Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon

$114.00

BTL Bouchard Cevrey Chambertin, Burgundy, France

$210.00

BTL Francoise Labet Chambolle Musigny, Burgundy, France

$198.00

BTL Domaine Colombier Crozes Hermitage, France

$98.00

BTL Buisse Chinon Loire Valley, France

$75.00

BTL Il Poggione Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy

$194.00

BTL Cechhi Chianti Classico, Tuscany, Italy

$105.00

BTL Alta Mora Etna Rosso, Sicily

$116.00

BTL Beronia Crianza Rioja, Spain

$78.00

BTL Paul Hobbs Bramare Malbec Luj Cuyo, Argentina

$110.00

BTL Primus Carmenere Central Valley, Chile

$88.00

BTL Two Hands

$106.00

BTL Loveblock Pinot Noir, North Island, NZ

$98.00

BTL Ken Forrester Pinotage Western Cape S. Africa

$58.00

White Wine

GLS Kracher Trocken Pinot Gris 2019, Burgenland, Austria

$15.00

GLS Santadi

$16.00

GLS Flowers Chardonnay 2021, Sonoma Coast, CA

$23.00

GLS Le Roi Des Pierres Sancerre 2022. Loire Valley, France

$21.00

GLS St Urbans-Hof Kabinet Reisling 2021, Mosel Germany

$18.00

GLS Chablisienne

$20.00

GLS Mohua Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

BTL Kracher Trocken Pinot Gris 2019, Burgenland, Austria

$58.00

BTL Santadi

$62.00

BTL Flowers Chardonnay 2021, Sonoma Coast, CA

$88.00

BTL Le Roi Des Pierres Sancerre 2022. Loire Valley, France

$80.00

BTL St Urbans-Hof Kabinet Reisling 2021, Mosel Germany

$68.00

BTL Chablisienne

$85.00

BTL Jordan Chardonnay, Sonoma County, CA

$130.00

BTL Neyers

$80.00

BTL Loveblock Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough NZ

$95.00

BTL Chalk Hill Estate Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma County, CA

$75.00

BTL Duckhorn Sauvignon Blacn, Nap Vallye, CA

$98.00

BTL Hillick & Hobbs Dry Riesling, Finger Lakes, NY

$85.00

BTL Saldo Chenin Blanc, California

$100.00

BTL Domaine Vincent Careme Vouvray, France

$78.00

BTL Vin Auvigue Pouilly Fuise, Brugundy, France

$115.00

BTL Jean Louis Chavy Puligny Montrachet, Burgundy, France

$170.00

BTL Albrechet Grand Cru Reisling Alsace, France

$135.00

BTL Feudi Fiano de Avelino, Campagnia, Italy

$72.00

BTL Sarraco Moscato d'Asti, Piedmonte, Italy

$70.00

BTL Lusco Albarino Riax Bias, Spain

$74.00

Rose Wine

GLS Le Sarin Rose 2022, Provence, France

$17.00

BTL Le Sarin Rose 2022, Provence, France

$64.00

Sparkling Wine

GLS Unshackled Sparkling Sonoma, California

$15.00

GLS Albrechet Cremant Brut Rose, Alsace, France

$17.00

GLS Lanson Pere &Fils Brut, Champagne, France

$26.00

BTL Unshackled Sparkling Sonoma, California

$58.00

BTL Albrechet Cremant Brut Rose, Alsace, France

$64.00

BTL Lanson Pere &Fils Brut, Champagne, France

$98.00

BTL Perrier-Jouet, Blanc de Blanc Champagne, France

$140.00

BTL Berulchi Franciacorta, Lombardy, Italy

$95.00

BTL Vilaranou Cava, Penedes Spain

$64.00

BTL Telmont Brut Rose, Champagne, France

$155.00

Dessert Wine

GLS Kracher Cuvee B eerenauslese

$15.00

GLS Gonzalez Byass Pedro Ximenez Nectar Sherry

$14.00

GLS Gonzalez Byass Alfonso Oloroso Sherry

$14.00

GLS Grahams Six Grapes Ruby Port

$16.00

GLS Grahams 10yr Tawny Port

$22.00

GLS Grahams 20yr Tawny Port

$34.00

BTL Kracher Cuvee B eerenauslese

$90.00

BTL Gonzalez Byass Pedro Ximenez Nectar Sherry

$84.00

BTL Gonzalez Byass Alfonso Oloroso Sherry

$84.00

BTL Grahams Six Grapes Ruby Port

$168.00

BTL Grahams 10yr Tawny Port

$224.00

BTL Grahams 20yr Tawny Port

$375.00

Non Alc Beverages

Soda

Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Soda Water

$6.00

Water

Sparkling

$9.00

Flat

$9.00

Mocktails

Pineapple Mojito

$10.00

Virgin Goa Mary

$10.00

Hot Beverages

Brewed Coffee

$5.00

Americano

$6.00

Latte

$8.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Tea

$5.00

Masala Chai

$7.00

Lassi/Juice

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00