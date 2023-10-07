Goa Tribeca
FOOD MENU
Shareables
Papadum Bento
Assorted papadum served with mint-tamarind-cheese dep
Sourdough Poi Bread
Bread served with choice of Chorizo ro Balchao butter
Venison Keema Sorpotal Naan
Cucumber and Cumin Raita
East Coast and West Coast Oysters
Fermeneted chilies, curry leaf ponzu
Vegan Gunpowder Chaat
Modernist Chaat Papdi
Goa on Toast
Shrimp Balchao
Tiger shrimp in a spicy tomato-chili-tamarind sauce, red radish, prawn chili oil, on a japanese milk bread toast
Chorizo Chili Fry
The Portuguese Brought this recipe to Goa:vinegary pimento-flavored sausages with bacon, on a japanese milk bread toast
Vegan Chorizo Chilli Fry
The Portuguese Brought this recipe to Goa:vinegary pimento-flavored sausages with bacon, on a japanese milk bread toast
Bao and Pao
Shakuti Chicken Pao
White chicken massaged with coconut and then cooked in a spicy tamarind curry, sered with pao bread
Paneer Bao
Steamed buns filled with sticky mango paneer, red cabbage, topped with sriracha aioli
Steamed Lamb Leg Bao
Steamed buns filled with roast mango pickled lamb-leg marinated for 48 hours, red cabbage, with sriracha aioli
Summer Plates
Small Plates
Fritters
Garlicky Cauliflower
Cauliflower florets, sambal, sriracha sweet chili sauce, sesame seeds
Rawa Fish Fry
Sooji (granulated wheat) chili crisp, pickled red cabbage, green chili chutney
Crab Kis-mur
Soft-shell crab, fresh coconut masala, black pepper, green onions, tamarind chili glaze & curry leaves
Coconut Calamari
Flash fried, coconut crust, celery remoulade, toasted coconut flakes & spikcy tartare
Chilli Chicken
Robata Grill
Roadside Lamb Burger
Chef Bhagwani's favorite roadside burter with a masala fried egg and salad
Paneer Tikka Changezi
Home-made paneer, a royal family recipe that originated during the rule of the 13th ccentruy warrio Genghis Khan
Chicken Tikka Cafreal
Chicken breasts marinated with cafreal masala and served with pickeled onions - 2 skewers
Beef Short Ribs
Vindaloo, truffle yogurt and Aloo tuk
Legendary Lamb Chops
Mint Fenugreek sauce and crispy boondi
Makhan Chicken Tikka
Beef Tenderloin Kebab
Tandoori Cassava Kebab
Signature Curries
Goan Prawn Curry
Okra, drumbsticks, coconut, kokum, dried mango, Portuguese chili-garlic oil
Coastal Fish Curry
Grilled halibut in Ambotik curry made of tamarind, vinegar, kashmiri red chili, watercress
Pork Tenderloin Sorpotal
An essential pork curry from Goa: pork tenderloin, slow roasted, carmelized onions, reasted Kohlrabi gravy
Short Ribs Vindaloo
Chicken Tikka Masala
Comfort Food
Lobster Idli Xec-Xec
Lobster in coconut xec xec curry topped with pickled coriander seends on a rice cake
Charcoal Butter Chicken
Tomato-butter sauce, dry fenugreek topped with green chili cream, roasted pumpkin seeds
Laal Maas (goat)
8 hours slow cooked, bone-in goat leg in Rajasthani red chilies
Vegan Khowsuey
Inspired from Bomras, a famous restaurant in Goa: a fragrant and cramy coconut milk curry infused with lemongrass
Masala Bhindi
Okra tossed with onions & lots of garlic with our special spices
Dal Makhani/Aloo Parantha
24 hour slow-cooked on charcoal pit, black lentils with tomato, garlic, butter and served with aloo parantha
Palak Makkai/Dosa Waffle
Corn, Radish salad, jaggery chutney & hand churned butter
Pindi Chole/Gobhi Parantha
Chickpeas cooked in onions and tomatoes and served with cauliflower paratha