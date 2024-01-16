The Daisy Tavern 1100 Hector Street Suite 110
STARTERS
- Caprese Gnocchi Soup
romas | potato gnocchi | fresh mozzarella | basil | balsamic$10.00
- Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
house made | american cheese | caramelized onion | spicy ketchup$13.50
- Coconut Shrimp
4ea | hot honey aioli$14.00
- Daisy Nuggets
free range chicken | sriracha lime | fresh herbs | blue cheese$13.50
- Herb Fries$7.50
- Hummus & Pita
sweet corn & chickpea hummus | summer vegetable compote | chili & lime vinaigrette$12.50
- Jalapeño Bacon Corn Chowder
Jersey sweet corn | potato | onion | jalapeño crema$10.00
DETROIT STYLE PIZZA
MAINS
- Smash Burger
two 4oz patties. cheddar | charred onions | pickles | brioche bun$18.00
- Fish Tacos
fried black cod | avocado | cilantro | red cabbage jalapeño aioli$15.50
- Chicken Curry Sandwich
Maharaja | roasted fennel & peppers | coconut curry crema$16.00
- Brie & Fig
sliced apple | walnuts | arugula | fig jam | toasted baguette$15.00
- Sausage & Peppers
caramelized onion | red sauce | long roll$16.00
SALADS & GRAIN BOWLS
- GB-Ahi Tuna Poke
black rice | pickled onion | cucumber & radish slaw | corn | pineapple | avocado | spicy teriyaki$18.00
- GB-Blackened Chicken
farro | corn. & black beans | tomatoes | spinach | avocado. | goat cheese | chimichurri green goddess dressing$17.00
- Caesar
romaine | parmesan | toasted hazelnuts | panko | peppercorn caesar$11.00
- GB-Caribbean Shrimp
black rice | fennel | beets | pineapple | crispy onions | pineapple & coconut vinaigrette$17.00
- OUT OF STOCKGB-Coconut Curry Chicken
12 grain coconut rice | cabbage & carrot slaw | cilantro |. fried sweet plantains | creamy curry vinaigretteOUT OF STOCK$16.00
- Coconut Shrimp Salad
chicory | grilled pineapple | marinated beets | mango & coconut vinaigrette$19.00
- Fennel & Watermelon
herb salad mix | feta | pistachios | red onion | watermelon rose vinaigrette$12.00
- Roasted Beet & Cherry
baby arugula | goat cheese | hazelnut | balsamic vinaigrette$12.00
- Spinach & Strawberry
toasted pecans | gorgonzola | herbs | teriyaki balsamic$13.00
- GB-The Buddha
12 grain turmeric rice | tofu | sweet potato | kale | avocado |. mushrooms | pickled cauliflower | citrus & peanut vinaigrette$14.00
DESSERTS
- Panna Cotta
olive oil sponge cake | granola | apple compote | caramel$10.00
- Banofee Cake
brioche bread | dark rum custard | slow cooked | vanilla bourbon caramel sauce$12.00
- OUT OF STOCKKey lime
chocolate chip brownie | tempura battered | deep fried | sweet whipped ricotta | powdered sugarOUT OF STOCK$12.00