The Goat's Beard - Manayunk 4201 Main Street
STARTERS
Baked Broccoli & Cheese Dip
roasted broccoli | four cheese blend | thyme | roasted garlic | crostini
Brussels Sprouts
roasted | bacon vinaigrette | lardons | gorgonzola cheese
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
shaved sirloin | caramelized onions | american cheese | spicy ketchup | garlic aioli
Garden Vegetable Hummus
carrot puree | roasted red peppers | garbanzo beans | cumin | feta | dill | crudite | pita
Herb Fries
hand cut | double cooked | herbs | shallots
Korean Meatballs
bulgogi bbq sauce | beef meatballs | kimchi | toasted sesame seeds | scallions
Salmon Crostini
house cured salmon | ricotta | lemon | dill | capers | everything bagel seasoning
Tempura Cauliflower
flash fried | bulgogi bbq sauce | toasted sesame seeds
TGB Nuggets
marinated free range chicken | sriracha. honey | lime | blue cheese crumbles
Tuna Tartare
kimchi remoulade | avocado | watermelon. scallions | watermelon reduction | crostini
DETROIT STYLE PIZZA
MAINS
Fried Chicken Sandwich
toasted ciabatta | chicken breast | arugula | tomato | bacon | basil pesto | hand cut fries
Fish Tacos
three flour tortillas | blackened cod | kimchi remoulade | cabbage slaw | cilantro | yellow rice
Seared Ahi Tuna
sesame crusted | rare | melon | frisee | soy reduction | pickled red onion & cucumber | cucumber agave dressing
Smash Burger
two 4oz patties. cheddar | charred onions | pickles | special sauce | brioche bun | hand cut fries
Steak Mac & Cheese
6oz new york strip | potato gnocchi | three cheese bechamel | garlic bread crumbs | steak jus
Street Cart Half Chicken
24 hour brine | oven roasted | shawarma spiced | yellow rice | white sauce | red sauce | pickled red onions & cucumbers
Street Corn Risotto
creamy arborio rice | roasted corn | red onion | roasted red pepper | cotija cheese | corn relish | lime crema | cilantro
Thai Curry Salmon
harissa rubbed | pan seared north atlantic salmon | cous cous pearls | roasted cherry tomato | red onion | coconut thai curry broth
Chicken Tikka Masala
SALADS
Burrata Salad
arugula & frisee | burrata | blackberries | cherry tomatoes | blackberry vinaigrette | basil pesto
Caesar Salad
chopped romaine | shaved parmesan | garlic bread crumbs | black garlic caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
romaine | avocado | cherry tomato | blue cheese | bacon lardons | red onion | hardboiled egg | crushed pretzels | bacon vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
chopped romaine | shaved parmesan | garlic bread crumbs | black garlic caesar dressing
Watermelon Salad
arugula & frisee | watermelon | feta | marinated olives | cucumbers | cherry tomatoes | cucumber agave dressing
SIDES
DESSERTS
Blueberry Bread Pudding
brioche bread | sweet custard soak | slow cooked | blueberries | vanilla creme anglaise
Deep Fried Brownie
chocolate chip brownie | tempura battered | deep fried | sweet whipped ricotta | powdered sugar
Strawberry Shortcake
vanilla shortcake | macerated strawberries | strawberry glace | whipped cream | cake pop garnish