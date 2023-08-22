STARTERS

Baked Broccoli & Cheese Dip

$16.50

roasted broccoli | four cheese blend | thyme | roasted garlic | crostini

Brussels Sprouts

$14.50

roasted | bacon vinaigrette | lardons | gorgonzola cheese

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$13.50

shaved sirloin | caramelized onions | american cheese | spicy ketchup | garlic aioli

Garden Vegetable Hummus

$14.50

carrot puree | roasted red peppers | garbanzo beans | cumin | feta | dill | crudite | pita

Herb Fries

$8.50

hand cut | double cooked | herbs | shallots

Korean Meatballs

$12.50

bulgogi bbq sauce | beef meatballs | kimchi | toasted sesame seeds | scallions

Salmon Crostini

$16.50Out of stock

house cured salmon | ricotta | lemon | dill | capers | everything bagel seasoning

Tempura Cauliflower

$11.50

flash fried | bulgogi bbq sauce | toasted sesame seeds

TGB Nuggets

$12.00

marinated free range chicken | sriracha. honey | lime | blue cheese crumbles

Tuna Tartare

$17.50

kimchi remoulade | avocado | watermelon. scallions | watermelon reduction | crostini

DETROIT STYLE PIZZA

Small Pizza 8x10

thick & fluffy crust reminiscent of focaccia. aged cheddar baked into the sides

Large Pizza 10x14

$10.00

thick & fluffy crust reminiscent of focaccia. aged cheddar baked into the sides

Gluten Free Pizza

$2.00

MAINS

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

toasted ciabatta | chicken breast | arugula | tomato | bacon | basil pesto | hand cut fries

Fish Tacos

$21.50

three flour tortillas | blackened cod | kimchi remoulade | cabbage slaw | cilantro | yellow rice

Seared Ahi Tuna

$27.50

sesame crusted | rare | melon | frisee | soy reduction | pickled red onion & cucumber | cucumber agave dressing

Smash Burger

$18.50

two 4oz patties. cheddar | charred onions | pickles | special sauce | brioche bun | hand cut fries

Steak Mac & Cheese

$28.00

6oz new york strip | potato gnocchi | three cheese bechamel | garlic bread crumbs | steak jus

Street Cart Half Chicken

$25.50

24 hour brine | oven roasted | shawarma spiced | yellow rice | white sauce | red sauce | pickled red onions & cucumbers

Street Corn Risotto

$22.50

creamy arborio rice | roasted corn | red onion | roasted red pepper | cotija cheese | corn relish | lime crema | cilantro

Thai Curry Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

harissa rubbed | pan seared north atlantic salmon | cous cous pearls | roasted cherry tomato | red onion | coconut thai curry broth

Chicken Tikka Masala

$25.00Out of stock

SALADS

Burrata Salad

$14.50

arugula & frisee | burrata | blackberries | cherry tomatoes | blackberry vinaigrette | basil pesto

Caesar Salad

$11.50

chopped romaine | shaved parmesan | garlic bread crumbs | black garlic caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.00

romaine | avocado | cherry tomato | blue cheese | bacon lardons | red onion | hardboiled egg | crushed pretzels | bacon vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$7.50

chopped romaine | shaved parmesan | garlic bread crumbs | black garlic caesar dressing

Watermelon Salad

$13.50

arugula & frisee | watermelon | feta | marinated olives | cucumbers | cherry tomatoes | cucumber agave dressing

SIDES

Add Avocado

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$8.50

Side Brussels

$9.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.50

Side Cous Cous

$9.00

Side Gnocchi Mac

$13.00

Side Yellow Rice

$6.50

KIDS

Kids Burger

$11.50

Kids Cheese Burger

$11.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Nuggets

$9.50

DESSERTS

Blueberry Bread Pudding

$10.50

brioche bread | sweet custard soak | slow cooked | blueberries | vanilla creme anglaise

Deep Fried Brownie

$8.50

chocolate chip brownie | tempura battered | deep fried | sweet whipped ricotta | powdered sugar

Strawberry Shortcake

$13.00

vanilla shortcake | macerated strawberries | strawberry glace | whipped cream | cake pop garnish