GoBistro Hollywood 2035 HOLLYWOOD
Hot Bites
Quick Bites
Yakitori
Breast Yakitori 2 pc
Thigh Yakitori 2 pc
Liver Yakitori 2 pc
Tenderloin Yakitori 2 pc
Negimaki Yakitori 2 pc
Age tofu
Asparagus
Mushroom
Baby Octopus yakitori
Shrimp yakitori
Scallop Yakitori
Pork Belly Yakitori 2 pc
Party Yakitori
Pick 5 pc of your choice
Hot Buns
Fried Tofu Bun
Crispy tofu with cucumber, pickle onions & scallions
Chicken Bun
Fried chicken in ginger soy or spicy sauce w/ Cilantro, tomatoes & kewpie mayo
Pork Belly Bun
Juicy Pork Belly W/ Cucumber Pickle onions & Scallions
Softshell Bun
Softshell Crab W/ lettuce, scallions & spicy mayo
Shrimp Po bun
Fried Jumbo shrimp w/ lettuce. tomato & spicy mayo
Sushi Bites
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna served with ponzu.
Spam bam Musubi
Spam, egg, rice, furikake & nori
Tuna Valentino
Crispy rice top w/ spicy tuna, scallions, Masago, white sauce topped w/ serrano rings.
Avo Valentino
Crispy rice topped w/ fresh creamy guac, topped w/ white sauce, serrano rings & alfalfa sprouts.
Tuna for Lovers
thin sliced tuna wrapped around Kani salad, avocado & sprouts, w/ ell & white garlic sauce..
Salmon Bomb.com
Seafood dynamite baked in salmon..
Sashimi Appetizer
3 pc each tuna, salmon & Hamachi
Hamachi Jalapeno
Slice w jalapeno, red onion & scallion
Poke Dokie
tuna w/ avocado, red onions, scallions, sprouts over furikake sushi rice
Nigiri
Maki
Veggie maki
Avocado, cucumber, carrots & asparagus
Salmon Skin
Salmon skin, cucumber , cream cheese & negi
Caliornia
Krab, cucumber, avocado & masago
Unagi
toasted eel, cucumber & eel
Spicy tuna
Spicy tuna, scallions & cucumber
Tuna california
tuna, cucumber, avocado & masago
Salmon California
Salmon, cucumbers, avocado & masago
Japanese Bagel
Salmon, Cream cheese, & scallions
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp yempura, avocado, mayo & scallions
Bagel Tempura
Japanese bagel fried
Dynamite roll
Special Maki
The U
krab crunch, shrimp temp, half top avocado & masago
Dragon
Shirmp temp, cucumber, negi & spicy mayo top avocado
Volcano
Krab, avocado, & creme cheese, top baked mix seafood
Kani Crunch
krab, avocado, spicy mayo, top masago & Tempura flakes
Spicy Hamachi mami
Hamachi, Jalapenos, cucumber, asparagus, top scallions
Supernova
Salmon, Creme cheese, avocado, scallions top salmon
Rainbow
Krab, Avocado, cucumber top fish
Tuna Crunch
tuna, avocado, temp flakes. spicy mayo & masago
Captain Crunch
Tuna, Salmon, cucumber & avocado, top white fish tempura, spicy mayo
Spider Roll
softshell crab, avocado, asparagus & top masago
White Hot
Spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado top white fish tataki & Negi
Mr. Miyagi
Salmon, Creme Cheese, avocado & asparagus, top eel
Beauty & Beast
Krab, avocado, asparagus & cucumber, top tuna & eel
Holy Smokes
Krab crunch. avocado, top Aburi salmon w/ spicy mayo, Masago & negi
Super ninja
Shrim temp, eel, cream cheese, asparagus, top tuna tataki & flakes
Friends w/ Benefits
Salmon, hamachi, ebi, wakame, cucumber, scallions top w/ tuna & Avo
Sumo Slam
Shrimp temp., avocado, creme cheese, top w/ seafood dynamite
Mufasa
Shrimp temp., eel, cucumber, cream cheese, top Krab tempura, Masago, spicy mayo
Yolo
Shrimp temp., avocado, scallions, topped w Masago, spicy tuna & white sauce
Like Whoa
Butter krab crunch, avo, scallions, top aburi scallops w/ spicy mayo, masago
Rock&Roll
Spicy tuna maki Top w/ Lobster Tempura tossed in spicy mayo.
Drinks
Lucky Cat
Gentle white ale w/ yuzu aroma
Kawaba white
Full- bodied weizen w/sweet & citrus finish
Sapporo
Sapporo Light
Sapporo Black
Asahi Dry
Lucky Budda
Hot Green Tea
Ramune
Aqua Pana
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Pellegrino
Sprite
Hana Awaka
Mizbasho
Denshin Yuki
Ligth dry junmai ginjo w/ pureness of freshly snow
Nihonjin
Super dry & rich w/ fruity overtones
Perfect Snow
Full bodied nigori w crisp, dynamic flavor
Narutotai
Clean & Rich hints of melon
Sayuri
Naturally pink, unfiltered w/ sweet taste & finish
Hanakohaku
Clean & balance plum sake w/ hints of citrus
Yuki
refreshing lychee, peach or mango infused milky nigori
Aladdin pink
Aromatic nigori w/ hints of banana & pear
Aladdin Yuzu
Sweet & Citrus junmai blend
Chocolate Nigori
Creamy & Sweet w/ slightly bitter from chocolate
Mango Nigori
bright tropical mango infused nigori
Pulpy
Tangerine sake w/ sweet notes
Bushido
notes tart raspberry, pear & watermelon rind
Ikezo Peach
Sparkling peach jelly sake w/ sweet notes.