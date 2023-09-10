Go Bistro 1 Menu

Hot Bites

Avocado Fries

Avocado Fries

$10.00

Panko fried avocado

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$9.00

Pan fried pork & scallions dumpling

Gangnam Wings

Gangnam Wings

$12.00

Crispy crunchy w/ ginger soy or spicy

Quick Bites

Miso Soup

$4.00

Miso soup W/ dried seaweed, scallions and tofu

Green Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Asparagus, Carrot and avocado with ginger dressing

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Wakame

$7.00

Yakitori

Breast Yakitori 2 pc

$10.00

Thigh Yakitori 2 pc

$10.00

Liver Yakitori 2 pc

$10.00

Tenderloin Yakitori 2 pc

$14.00

Negimaki Yakitori 2 pc

$14.00

Age tofu

$10.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Mushroom

$10.00

Baby Octopus yakitori

$14.00

Shrimp yakitori

$14.00

Scallop Yakitori

$14.00

Pork Belly Yakitori 2 pc

$14.00

Party Yakitori

$27.00

Hot Buns

Fried Tofu Bun

Fried Tofu Bun

$13.00

Crispy tofu with cucumber, pickle onions & scallions

Chicken Bun

$13.00

Fried chicken in ginger soy or spicy sauce w/ Cilantro, tomatoes & kewpie mayo

Pork Belly Bun

Pork Belly Bun

$14.00

Juicy Pork Belly W/ Cucumber Pickle onions & Scallions

Softshell Bun

Softshell Bun

$14.00

Softshell Crab W/ lettuce, scallions & spicy mayo

Shrimp Po bun

Shrimp Po bun

$14.00

Fried Jumbo shrimp w/ lettuce. tomato & spicy mayo

Sushi Bites

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Seared tuna served with ponzu.

Spam bam Musubi

$16.00

Spam, egg, rice, furikake & nori

Tuna Valentino

$16.00

Crispy rice top w/ spicy tuna, scallions, Masago, white sauce topped w/ serrano rings.

Avo Valentino

$16.00

Crispy rice topped w/ fresh creamy guac, topped w/ white sauce, serrano rings & alfalfa sprouts.

Tuna for Lovers

Tuna for Lovers

$16.00

thin sliced tuna wrapped around Kani salad, avocado & sprouts, w/ ell & white garlic sauce..

Salmon Bomb.com

$16.00

Seafood dynamite baked in salmon..

Sashimi Appetizer

$21.00

3 pc each tuna, salmon & Hamachi

Hamachi Jalapeno

$17.00

Slice w jalapeno, red onion & scallion

Poke Dokie

$17.00

tuna w/ avocado, red onions, scallions, sprouts over furikake sushi rice

Nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$7.00

Shrimp

Masago Nigiri

$7.00

Tamago Nigiri

$7.00

Egg

Krab Nigiri

$7.00

Unagi Nigiri

$7.00

Eel

Scallop Nigiri

$8.00

Sake Nigiri

$8.00

Salmon

Maguro Nigiri

$8.00

Tuna

Hamachi Nigiri

$8.00

Ebi mayo Nigiri

$8.00

Spicy tuna Nigiri

$8.00

Dynamite Nigiri

$9.00

Spicy scallop Nigiri

$10.00

Maki

Veggie maki

$8.00

Avocado, cucumber, carrots & asparagus

Salmon Skin

$8.00

Salmon skin, cucumber , cream cheese & negi

Caliornia

$9.00

Krab, cucumber, avocado & masago

Unagi

$11.00

toasted eel, cucumber & eel

Spicy tuna

$11.00

Spicy tuna, scallions & cucumber

Tuna california

$11.00

tuna, cucumber, avocado & masago

Salmon California

$11.00

Salmon, cucumbers, avocado & masago

Japanese Bagel

$11.00

Salmon, Cream cheese, & scallions

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Shrimp yempura, avocado, mayo & scallions

Bagel Tempura

$12.00

Japanese bagel fried

Dynamite roll

$12.00

Special Maki

The U

$17.00

krab crunch, shrimp temp, half top avocado & masago

Dragon

$16.00

Shirmp temp, cucumber, negi & spicy mayo top avocado

Volcano

$16.00

Krab, avocado, & creme cheese, top baked mix seafood

Kani Crunch

$15.00

krab, avocado, spicy mayo, top masago & Tempura flakes

Spicy Hamachi mami

$15.00

Hamachi, Jalapenos, cucumber, asparagus, top scallions

Supernova

$15.00

Salmon, Creme cheese, avocado, scallions top salmon

Rainbow

$15.00

Krab, Avocado, cucumber top fish

Tuna Crunch

$16.00

tuna, avocado, temp flakes. spicy mayo & masago

Captain Crunch

$17.00

Tuna, Salmon, cucumber & avocado, top white fish tempura, spicy mayo

Spider Roll

$17.00

softshell crab, avocado, asparagus & top masago

White Hot

$18.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado top white fish tataki & Negi

Mr. Miyagi

$18.00

Salmon, Creme Cheese, avocado & asparagus, top eel

Beauty & Beast

$18.00

Krab, avocado, asparagus & cucumber, top tuna & eel

Holy Smokes

$18.00

Krab crunch. avocado, top Aburi salmon w/ spicy mayo, Masago & negi

Super ninja

$18.00

Shrim temp, eel, cream cheese, asparagus, top tuna tataki & flakes

Friends w/ Benefits

$18.00

Salmon, hamachi, ebi, wakame, cucumber, scallions top w/ tuna & Avo

Sumo Slam

$19.00

Shrimp temp., avocado, creme cheese, top w/ seafood dynamite

Mufasa

$20.00

Shrimp temp., eel, cucumber, cream cheese, top Krab tempura, Masago, spicy mayo

Yolo

$20.00

Shrimp temp., avocado, scallions, topped w Masago, spicy tuna & white sauce

Like Whoa

$20.00

Butter krab crunch, avo, scallions, top aburi scallops w/ spicy mayo, masago

Rock&Roll

$21.00

Spicy tuna maki Top w/ Lobster Tempura tossed in spicy mayo.

Drinks

Lucky Cat

$11.00

Gentle white ale w/ yuzu aroma

Kawaba white

$10.00

Full- bodied weizen w/sweet & citrus finish

Sapporo

$7.00

Sapporo Light

$7.00

Sapporo Black

$10.00

Asahi Dry

$10.00

Lucky Budda

$7.00

Sake Bomb

$5.00

Aqua Pana

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zeo

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ramune

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$4.00

Hana Awaka

$15.00

Mizbasho

$20.00

Denshin Yuki

$52.00

Ligth dry junmai ginjo w/ pureness of freshly snow

Nihonjin

$22.00

Super dry & rich w/ fruity overtones

Perfect Snow

$22.00

Full bodied nigori w crisp, dynamic flavor

Narutotai

$57.00

Clean & Rich hints of melon

Sayuri

$15.00

Naturally pink, unfiltered w/ sweet taste & finish

Hanakohaku

$21.00

Clean & balance plum sake w/ hints of citrus

Yuki

$17.00

refreshing lychee, peach or mango infused milky nigori

Aladdin pink

$21.00

Aromatic nigori w/ hints of banana & pear

Aladdin Yuzu

$21.00

Sweet & Citrus junmai blend

Chocolate Nigori

$22.00

Creamy & Sweet w/ slightly bitter from chocolate

Mango Nigori

$21.00

bright tropical mango infused nigori

Pulpy

$12.00

Tangerine sake w/ sweet notes

Bushido

$11.00

notes tart raspberry, pear & watermelon rind

Ikezo Peach

$8.00

Sparkling peach jelly sake w/ sweet notes.

Kurosawa

$20.00

Rose

$10.00

Tintillo Malbec

$15.00

Dessert

Gonuts

$11.00

The infamous donut tower glazed in condensed milk & sprinkles Ovaltine cocoa powder

Extras and Sides

Avocado

$1.00

Bamboo

$2.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Chili Powder

$1.00

Coconut Milk

$1.00

Condensed Milk

$1.00

Corn

$2.00

Cream cheese

$1.00

Crimini Mushroom

$2.00

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Egg

$1.00

Enoki

$2.00

Fried Chicken

$5.00

Tempura flakes

$1.00

Shrimp Tempura 2pc

$5.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Ginger sushi

$1.00

Bok choi

$2.00

Gyoza 3 pc

$5.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Jalapeno

$0.50

Jumbo Shirmp

$3.00

Kale noodles

$4.00

Kani

$2.00

Noodles

$4.00

Plain bun

$3.00

Quail egg

$1.00

Ramen Broth

$7.00

Tom Yum Broth

$10.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sushi rice

$3.00

White rice

$3.00

Boba Tea and K-Dog

Boba Tea

$5.00

K-Dog 1

$7.00

Korean Style Corn Dogs with Aribiki sausage and mozzarella cheese

K-Dog 2

$12.00

