Gofer Ice Cream - New Canaan 103 Main Street
Gofer Pint
Razzle
Sundae
- Gofer Sundae Standard (2 Scoops 12oz)$7.22
Gofer's Standard Sundae is Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream with hot fudge, whipped cream, walnuts and a cherry on top. You can also request your own flavors and toppings!
- Gofer Sundae (3 Scoops 16oz)$9.78
- Gofer Sundae (1 Scoop Small)$6.75
Gofer's Small Sundae is Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream with hot fudge, whipped cream, walnuts and a cherry on top.
- Banana Split (3 Scoops)$9.78
Standard Split is Chocolate Vanilla and Stawberry Ice Cream with Pineapple, Strawberries and Hot Fudge topped with whip cream walnuts and a cherry. Or make your own creation!
Hard Ice Cream
Soft Ice Cream
Milk Shake
Malt
Float
Bottle Drinks
Side Toppings & Cones
Gofer Bites NOW
- Gofer Bites Standard Fun Package (Approx 12 Bites)$11.95
Gofer Bites Go Fast! Call ahead to see inventory or we may have to substitute. Bites can be custom ordered with two day notice as well. Visit (GoferIceCream.com for pick up option) Scroll and click pencil an edit to at least TWO DAYS notice!
- Snack Pack (3 Bites)$4.33
Gofer Bites can be custom ordered with two day notice as well. See Gofer Custom Bites Menu
Flying Disc
Standard Cake
- Regular 6" Round Cake$25.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle! Serves 6 to 8 slices
- Medium 8" Round Cake$34.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle! Serves 12 to 16 slices
Build My Cake
- Gourmet Regular 6" Round Cake$33.99
GOURMET CAKES REQUIRE A TWO DAY LEAD TIME! Scroll back to the top of the page and click the pencil to check your Pick Up time.
- Gourmet Medium 8" Round Cake$49.99
GOURMET CAKES REQUIRE A TWO DAY LEAD TIME! Scroll back to the top of the page and click the pencil to check your Pick Up time.
- Gourmet Large 10" Round Cake$65.00
GOURMET CAKES REQUIRE A TWO DAY LEAD TIME! Scroll back to the top of the page and click the pencil to check your Pick Up time.