Gold Camp Cafe 333 E. Bennett Ave
Popular Items
- Bacon & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich$6.75
Toasted English muffin with egg, bacon and white cheddar cheese
- Caramel Macchiato$5.10+
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle
- Sausage & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich$6.75
Toasted English muffin with egg, breakfast sausage, and white cheddar cheese
Beverage
Espresso
- Affogato$5.00
A single scoop of ice cream topped with a hot shot of espresso. You deserve this delicious dessert!
- Americano$4.00+
Espresso shots topped with hot water create a light layer of crema
- Blackberry White Chocolate Mocha$5.75+
- Cappuccino$4.75
Our Civitas blend espresso topped with silky layer of thick milk foam
- Caramel Macchiato$5.10+
Freshly steamed milk with vanilla syrup marked with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle
- Carmel Dulce White Mocha$5.75+
- Depth Charge$4.25+
Our freshly brewed coffee with a shot of espresso for an extra bold flavor and skip in your step
- Espresso con Panna$4.60
Our Civitas blend espresso topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream
- Espresso Shot$3.75
Our Civitas blend espresso is meant for the fan of a full bodied coffee with notes of dark sugars, chocolate, toffee, and a great nuttiness
- Hazelnut Truffle Mocha$5.75+
- Huckleberry White Chocolate Mocha$5.75+
Our Civitas blend espresso is combined wild blueberry syrup, white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, then topped off with sweetened whipped cream
- Iced Shaken Espresso$5.00+
Our Civitas blend espresso lightly sweetened and shaken with ice. We finish this delicious deeply flavorful beverage with a splash of whole milk
- Latte$4.50+
Our Civitas blend espresso balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam
- Mocha$5.00+
Our Civitas blend espresso combined with dark mocha sauce and steamed milk, then topped with sweetened whipped cream
- Peppermint Mocha$5.75+
- Peppermint White Mocha$5.75+
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.75+
- White Chocolate Mocha$5.25+
Our Civitas blend espresso is combined white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, then topped off with sweetened whipped cream
Brewed Coffee
- Brewed Coffee$3.25+
Freshly brewed Sound and Vision coffee from our partners at Huckleberry Roasters in Denver
- Cafe au Lait$3.75+
Freshly brewed coffee topped off with steamed milk
- Coffee Traveler$22.95
Great for your breakfast gathering or meeting! Our delicious freshly brewed coffee packed up for your event. 96 fluid ounces provides up to twelve 8oz cups of coffee
Cold Coffee
- Cold Brew
Slow-steeped in cool water for 20 hours, without touching heat, our Cold Brew is made from a custom blend of beans roasted by our partners at Huckleberry to steep long and cold for a super-smooth flavor
- Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Our slow-steeped, smooth Cold Brew topped off with a vanilla sweet cream
Hot Beverages
Hot Teas
Prepared Beverages
Cold Beverages
- Iced Black Tea$3.25+
Freshly brewed iced black tea
- Flavored Iced Black Tea$3.75+
Freshly brewed iced black tea infused with your favorite flavor
- Iced Black Tea & Lemonade$3.50+
Freshly brewed iced black tea infused with fresh squeezed lemonade
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$3.50+
Freshly squeezed lemonade
- Fresh Squeezed Flavored Lemonade$4.00+
Freshly squeezed lemonade infused with your favorite flavor
- Mountain Breeze$5.50+
A refreshing combination of your favorite flavor of lemonade with coconut milk. As perfect a way to cool off on a hot summer day as a beautiful Rocky Mountain breeze.
- Black Cow$5.00
The Original Rootbeer Float!
- Milk$3.75+
- Small Ice Water
Seasonal Special
Food
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$8.75
Your choice of sourdough or whole wheat toast topped with pesto spread, fresh arugula, smashed avocado and grape tomatoes
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.75
Freshly baked bagel with soft cream cheese.
- Biscuits and Gravy$8.95
Freshly baked biscuits smothered with creamy sausage gravy.
- Oatmeal$4.75
Warm oats topped with sweet pecans and dried cranberries
- Toast (2 slices)$2.00
- English Muffin$2.00
- Egg$1.50
- Side of Bacon$3.00
Breakfast Burritos
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Eggs, hashbrown potatoes, bacon and cheddar jack cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Eggs, hashbrown potatoes, spicy chorizo, red onions, spicy peppers and cheddar jack cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla
- Sausage Breakfast Burrito$8.75
Eggs, hashbrown potatoes, sausage, red onions, roasted red peppers and cheddar jack cheese all wrapped up in a warm tortilla
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bacon & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich$6.75
Toasted English muffin with egg, bacon and white cheddar cheese
- Chorizo & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich$6.75
Toasted English muffin with egg, spicy chorizo and white cheddar cheese
- Ham & Swiss Breakfast Sandwich$6.75
Toasted English muffin with egg, ham, Swiss cheese and honey mustard
- Sausage & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich$6.75
Toasted English muffin with egg, breakfast sausage, and white cheddar cheese
- Turkey & Provolone Breakfast Sandwich$6.75
Toasted English muffin with egg, oven roasted turkey and provolone cheese
- Egg & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich$5.75
Salad
- Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad$13.25
Fresh pulled chicken, crisp bacon, lettuce mix, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado tossed with ranch dressing
- Chicken Cranberry Bleu Salad$13.00
Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans and bleu cheese tossed with a light cranberry vinaigrette
- Garden Side Salad$5.00
Fresh salad mix with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, sliced red onions, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of house made dressing
- Mediterranean Ancient Grain Salad$13.00
Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, red onions,ancient grains, cucumbers, roasted red peppers and feta cheese tossed with roasted garlic lemon vinaigrette
- Mediterranean Greens and Goods$13.00
Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, cucumber, red onions, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, and feta cheese tossed with roasted garlic lemon vinaigrette
- Red Delicious Apple Salad$13.00
Fresh pulled chicken, lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, red onions, candied pecans, bleu cheese, and apple chips tossed in tangy apple white balsamic vinaigrette
- Warm Southwest Chicken Ancient Grain Bowl$13.00
Ancient grains, pulled chicken, black beans, grape tomatoes, green scallions, avocado and feta cheese drizzled with chipotle ranch
- Yes Chef!$14.00
Crisp lettuce mix, pulled chicken, black forest ham, bacon, egg, cucumber, grape tomatoes, avocado cheddar jack cheese with ranch dressing
Sandwiches
- Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich$12.75
Pulled chicken, bacon, house spread, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and avocado, served on focaccia
- Chicken Pesto Panini$12.00
Grilled sourdough bread, pesto mayo, pulled chicken, spinach, tomato, and provolone cheese
- Chicken Salad Sammi$10.50
Pulled chicken, dried cranberries, red onions, and crisp celery, tossed with a creamy dressing atop a bed of lettuce, sandwiched between sourdough or whole wheat bread
- Chipotle Chicken Avocado Panini$12.95
Focaccia bread stuffed with pulled chicken, Swiss cheese, chipotle ranch, arugula, avocado, red onion & roasted red peppers
- Classic BLT$11.25
Toasted sourdough or whole wheat bread, bacon mayo, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese.
- El Cubano$12.50
Toasted hoagie roll, filled with seasoned pulled pork, black forest ham, mayo, mustard, dill pickles, and Swiss cheese, grilled to perfection.
- Fancy Toasted Five Cheese Grilled Cheese$10.25
Parmesan crusted sourdough, provolone, American, Swiss, sharp white cheddar, tomato & oregano. Add, ham, bacon, avocado for $2.00 each
- Fortune Club$11.75
Toasted sourdough or whole wheat bread, bacon- mayo, turkey, black forest ham, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato
- Garden Herb Turkey Sandwich$11.75
Whole wheat or sourdough bread layered with garden herb cream cheese, turkey, cucumbers, arugula, tomatoes & red onions with a ranch drizzle
- Grilled Ham and Swiss Panini$10.25
Soft hoagie roll stuffed with black forest ham, Swiss cheese and honey mustard
- Miners' Pick$12.50
Soft hoagie roll stuffed with roast beef, turkey, creamy horseradish, sharp white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and hot peppers
- Steak and Sharp Cheddar Panini$12.50
Roast beef, sharp white cheddar, creamy horseradish, red onions, and Arugula grilled perfectly together in a hoagie roll
- Toasted Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Pulled chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, ranch, sliced tomatoes and lettuce mix, wrapped in a tortilla, and toasted to perfection
- Toasted Roast Beef Dip$12.50
Toasted hoagie roll, piled high with roast beef, horseradish mayo, red onions, and provolone cheese. Served with rosemary au jus.
Snacks
- Chips$2.25
- Cookies$2.75
Large, freshly baked cookies
- Crispy Rice Treats$2.75
An American Favorite!
- Macarons$1.75
A French favorite! Flavors include: Chocolate, Coffee, Lemon, Pistachio, Raspberry, and Vanilla *Availability may vary*
- Pastry$4.00
Freshly baked flaky pastries
- Carrot Cake Cupcakes$4.00Out of stock
- Apple Pie Bars$2.50Out of stock
- Carmel Cinn Struessel Muffin$4.25Out of stock
- Chocolate Cupcake$4.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Lemon Curd Muffi$4.25Out of stock
- Lemon Cupcake$2.75Out of stock
- Vanilla Cupcake w/purple vanilla frosting$4.00Out of stock
Soup
Sides
Retail
Cups
Clothing
- Cap; Mesh Back, Black-on-Black$30.00
Richardson Cap, Mesh Back, Embroidered, Hunter Green
- Cap, Twill Back; Loden & Black$30.00
Richardson Cap, Twill Back; Loden & Black
- Raglan Sleeve; Grey/Red; Front Print$18.00+
- Raglan Sleeve; Grey/Black; Front Print$18.00+
- Raglan Sleeve; Grey/Hunter Green; Front Print$18.00+
- Raglan Sleeve; Grey/Red; Front Print (Copy)$18.00+
- Port & Company Black Tee Long Sleeve$27.00+
- Port & Company Full-Zip Black Hoodie$40.00+
- Port & Company Pullover Hoodie Black$40.00+
- Dark Gray Tank Top$24.99
- Light Gray Tank Top$24.99