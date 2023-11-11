Gold Star Bakery 1604 South Cascade Avenue
Pie Slice
- German Chocolate$8.00
Loads of coconut and pecans baked in a rich chocolate filling, with hints of almonds
- Tart Cherry$7.00
Simple and timeless, tart cherries with a hint of vanilla, topped with a spiced oatmeal crumble
- Blueberry$8.00
Sweet wild blueberries topped with cinnamon cobbler topping
- Pumpkin$7.00
A light and fluffy version of a holiday classic, featuring cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg
- Salted Maple$7.00
A classic chess pie with the addition of maple syrup and cream, topped with flaked sea salt
- Bourbon Pecan$8.00
Toasted pecans, walnuts and Four Roses Bourbon in a sweet filling
- Dutch Apple$7.00
Layers of apples, notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, topped with a spiced oatmeal crumble
- GF Blueberry$8.50Out of stock
Sweet wild blueberries topped with a gluten free cinnamon cobbler topping baked in a gluten free pie crust
- GF Apple$8.50Out of stock
Layers of apples, notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, topped with a gluten free spiced oatmeal crumble, baked in a gluten free crust
- GF Pumpkin$8.50
- GF Cherry$8.50
Whole Pie
- Blueberry$49.00Out of stock
Sweet wild blueberries topped with a cinnamon cobbler topping
- Bourbon Pecan$49.00
Toasted pecan, walnuts and Four Roses bourbon in a sweet filling
- Dutch Apple$44.00Out of stock
Layers of apples, notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, topped with a spiced oatmeal crumble
- German Chocolate$49.00Out of stock
Loads of coconut and pecans baked into a rich chocolate filling, with hints of almond
- Pumpkin$44.00Out of stock
A light and fluffy version of a holiday classic, featuring cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg
- Salted Maple$44.00
A classic chess pie with the addition of pure maple syrup and cream, topped with flaked sea salt
- Tart Cherry$44.00Out of stock
Simple and timeless, tart cherries with a hint of vanilla, topped with a spiced oatmeal crumble