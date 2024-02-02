Skip to Main content
Golden Goose
The Golden Goose 100 N SANTA ROSA SUITE 140
Food
NA Beverages
Sandwiches
ENTREE
Sides
SANDWICH COMBO: Add a side salad or fries & non-alcoholic beverage for $5
PATTY MELT
$14.00
CHICKEN SANDWICH
$13.00
BLT
$12.00
PORK BULGOGI BOWL
$23.00
YURINGI CHICKEN BOWL
$15.00
DEBONED dark meat chicken. Comes with bacon cheddar biscuit + whipped honey butter
FRENCH FRIES
$5.00
HOUSE SALAD
$4.00
GREEN TEA RICE
$4.00
EXTRA SAUCE
$1.00
Mexican Coke
$4.50
Topo Chico
$3.00
Jarritos Tamarindo
$3.50+
A'HUA Mangonada
$4.50
NA Fruited Sour
$8.00
Club Soda Can
$2.75
SQUIRT
$3.00
(210) 569-9049
100 N SANTA ROSA SUITE 140, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78207
Open now
• Closes at 11PM
All hours
