Golden Hoosier - New
FOOD
APPS
Served with Red Hot Riplets
Served with Corn Chips
Served with house made Ranch
Served with house made Garlic Aioli
With Pepperoncini
Served with house made Ranch
Served with Maple Syrup
Fried Steak bites with Chimichurri, Parmesan Rosemary fries and Ranch
BURGERS
White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomatillo Salsa, Pickled Jalapenos
Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, 1000 Island
Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Jam, Dijonnaise, Fried Onion
Brioche Bread, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, 1000 Island
SANDWICHES
SOUP/SALAD
Iceberg, Tillamook Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, house made Ranch
Romaine, Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing, Crouton
White Wine, Fennel, Herbs, Cream
White Wine, Fennel, Herbs, Cream
Red and Green Pepper, Pinto, Kidney and Black Beans, Onion, Tomato, Veggie Stock, Spices
Red and Green Pepper, Pinto, Kidney and Black Beans, Onion, Tomato, Veggie Stock, Spices
Creamy, served with Chives and Fried Onion
Creamy, served with Chives and Fried Onion
SIDES
KIDS
SWEETS
SOFT DRINKS
EXTRAS
SPECIALS
FOOD (3PD)
APPS
Served with house made Ranch
Served with house made Garlic Aioli
With Pepperoncini
Served with house made Ranch
Served with Maple Syrup
Fried Steak bites with Chimichurri, Parmesan Rosemary fries and Ranch
BURGERS
White American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomatillo Salsa, Pickled Jalapenos
Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, 1000 Island
Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Jam, Dijonnaise, Fried Onion
Brioche Bread, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, 1000 Island
SANDWICHES
SOUP/SALAD
Iceberg, Tillamook Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, house made Ranch
Romaine, Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing, Crouton
White Wine, Fennel, Herbs, Cream
White Wine, Fennel, Herbs, Cream
Red and Green Pepper, Pinto, Kidney and Black Beans, Onion, Tomato, Veggie Stock, Spices
Red and Green Pepper, Pinto, Kidney and Black Beans, Onion, Tomato, Veggie Stock, Spices
Creamy, served with Chives and Fried Onion
Creamy, served with Chives and Fried Onion