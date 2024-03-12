Golden Pear, LLC
Tuesday Soups
FOOD
Salads
- Calypso Salad$7.75+
Marinated Shrimp, sliced avocado, orange segments, & red onion served on a bed of mixed greens. Homemade Poppy Seed Dressing on the side
- Celebration Salad$8.00+
Spring Mix Lettuce topped w/Mandarin Oranges, Cranraisins, Red Onion, Roasted Pecans, Feta Cheese & Strawberries. Citric Poppy Seed Dressing.
- Chef Salad$8.50+
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Sliced Egg on a bed of Spring Mix with your choice of dressing.
- Fab Four$8.75+
- Garden Salad$6.00+
- Grilled Chicken Salad$8.00+
- Mediterranean Salad$8.00+
- Southern Fried Chicken Salad$8.00+
- Shrimp Remoulade Salad$8.00+
- Silva's Salad$8.00+
- Traditional Caesar$6.00+
- Traditional Chicken Salad$7.75+
- Traditional Fruta Salad$6.75+
Sandwiches
- Club$12.95
Sliced turkey & ham with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on toasted bread of your choice. Served with Chips.
- The BLT$10.95
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of toasted wheat or white bread. Served with Chips.
- Half Pound Burger$12.50
An 8 oz juicy beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard, ketchup, and mayo on a grilled bun. Served with chips.
- Junior Burger$9.50
A 5 oz juicy beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard, ketchup, and mayo on a grilled bun. Served with chips.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.85
Our Traditional Chicken Salad dressed with lettuce and tomato on bread of your choice. Served with Chips.
- Dad's Grilled Cheese$10.95
Bacon, tomato, American cheese, swiss cheese & provolone melted on white or wheat bread. Served with choice of chips.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.25
All time favorite! American Cheese melted to perfection on grilled white or wheat bread with choice of chips.
- Ham & Cheese$8.00
Sliced ham and cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with Chips.
- Italian Chicken Sandwich$14.25
Grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, provolone drizzled w/balsamic glaze topped w/ basil pesto. Served with Chips.
- Chicken Salad Melt$11.95
Our home made chicken salad with cheese grilled on your favorite bread. Served with Chips.
- Tuna Salad Melt$10.75
Our home made tuna salad with cheese grilled on your favorite bread. Served with Chips.
- Reuben$13.50
One of our customers favorite! Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on a grilled marbled rye. Served with Chips.
- Shrimp Salad Sandwich$10.25
Our home made Shrimp Salad dressed with lettuce and tomato on bread of your choice. Served with Chips.
- Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Southern Fried Chicken Strips on a sandwich dressed with lettuce, tomato, and topped with our Tangy Sauce. Served with Chips.
- Turkey & Cheese$8.00
Sliced turkey and cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with Chips.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
A grilled chicken breast sandwich dressed with lettuce , tomato, and mayo. Served with Chips.
Wraps
Special Order
- Burger Patty$3.50
- Grilled Chicken Breast$3.75
- Southern Fried Chicken Strips (2)$5.75
- Chips$2.00
- Potato Salad$2.00
- French Fries$2.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.75
- Steamed Veggies$3.00
- Scoop of Chicken Salad$5.25
- Scoop of Fruta Salad$4.50
- Scoop of Shrimp Salad$4.50
- Scoop of Tuna Salad$4.50
- Scoop Of TBP$2.00
- Jalapeno Bun$2.00
- Crowder Peas Butterbeans And Okra$3.00Out of stock
- Cornbread$0.75
- Pickle Spear (1)$0.25
BEVERAGES
Beverage
- Unsweet Tea$2.50
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Dr Pepper$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Tap Water
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Half /half Tea$2.50
- Flavored Tea$2.95
- Arnold Palmer$2.50
- K-cup Coffee$2.00
- Coffee$1.50
- Milk$2.50
- Chocolate Milk$2.75
- Freeze Drink$3.50
- Coke Zero$2.50
- Strawberry Fanta$2.50
- Watermelon Lemonade$2.95
- Powerade$2.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$2.95
JUST FOR KIDS
- Southern Fried Chicken Strips$9.00
Two crunchy chicken tenders plus choice of dressing for dipping and choice of chips.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.25
All time favorite! American Cheese melted to perfection on grilled white or wheat bread with choice of chips.
- Ham & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Sliced ham on wheat or white bread, American cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo plus choice of chips.
- Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich$7.00
Creamy peanut butter & grape jelly on choice of white or wheat bread plus choice of chips.
- Turkey & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Sliced turkey on wheat or white bread, American cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo plus choice of chips.
- Junior Burger$9.50
A 5 oz juicy beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, mustard, ketchup, and mayo on a grilled bun. Served with chips.
- Corn Dog$4.00
One Corn Dog with choice of dipping sauce. Served with chips.