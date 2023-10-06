Food

Specials

Bowl of Soup

$10.00

Soup du jour. Call for details

Cup of Soup

$6.50

Soup du jour. Call for details

Cilantro Hummus

$12.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00Out of stock

A Fancy Meat and A Starch - Call to inquire for details.

Sticky Ribs

$8.00

Hoit honey, fried peanuts, green onions

Oyster

$3.00

6 Oysters

$15.00

12 Oysters

$30.00

Oyster Shooter

$6.00

cheesesteak

$14.00

Small Plates & Salads

Adobo Wings

$10.00

with House Hot Sauce

Black Bean Taco

$3.75

Salsa Roja, Cotija, Crema, pickled onions

Chicken Taco

$3.75

Salsa Roja, Cotija, Crema, pickled onion

Fish Taco

$5.00

Call to inquire about details and catch of the day

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Deluxe tossed green salad with today's fancy assortment of local produce. Call to inquire further details.

Small Kimchi Rice

$8.00

House Kimchi, House Miso, Seasonal Veggies

Kimchi Fried Rice

$14.00

House Miso, house kimchi, Seasonal Veggies

Shishitos

$8.50

Blistered Shishito & Pickled Fresno Chili Peppers with Yuzu Ponzu

Pickled Egg

$2.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Warm Bread

$3.00

Side Ranch

$0.75

Sando

Banh Mi

$16.00

Roast Pork Lion, Pickled Daikon, Carrots & long beans, Basil, Cilantro, Jalapeno Aioli on Baguette

Juicy Lucy Burger

$17.00

Classic. Habanero Jack Stuffed Cheeseburger w/Cheddar, bacon onion jam, aioli, arugula

Mortadella & Pesto

$14.00

Mortadella, motzarella, basil pesto, preserved tomato aioli on house focaccia

Pastor Smash Burger

$16.00

Two patties, pepperjack, avocado mousse, pastor sauce, grilled pineapple, pickled red onions

Portobello Burger

$15.00

Portobello mushroom, provolone, lemon thyme aioli, arugula, pickled red onion

Umi Fried Chicken Sando

$17.00

Szachuan honey glazed chicken, Kimchi Slaw, Aioli, house bun

Dog Party

$10.00

Hella fancy hot dog. Call about daily details

Pizza

The Meathead

$16.00

Sausage, salami, mortadella, pepperoni, red sauce and cheese

The Olive Pit

$17.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Preserved Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Olive Tapenade, Garlic Oil

Pizza Pizza

$15.00

Black Pepper Bacon Onion Jam, Potatoes, Mozzarella, Garlic Oil, Arugula

Pucker Up!

$17.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Lemon Ricotta, Basil, Lemon and Garlic Oil

Stoner Hawaiian

$16.00

Pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeno

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

You Know What This Is...

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

BYO Pizza

$13.00

Build Your Own Pizza. We start with Red Sauce and Mozzarella, you pick the rest!

Beverage

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

3 Olive's

$7.50

Absolut

$8.50

Absolut Citron

$8.50

Absolut Pear

$8.50

Coconut Pearl

$7.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

HH Booze

$6.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Leopold's Silver Tree

$9.00

Lvov

$10.00

Nixtaco Vodka

$9.00

Reyka

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.50

Stoli Vanilla

$8.50

Tahoe

$7.50

Titos Vodka

$9.00

Wild Roots Huckleberry

$9.00

Wild Roots Pear

$9.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Botanist Gin

$10.00

Haymans Sloe Gin

$8.50

Hendricks

$9.50

Nixtaco Gin

$9.00

Old Tom Gin

$9.50

Bombay Sapphire

$9.50

Sip Smith

$9.25

BarrHill

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Ango 7

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Black Strap

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Diplomatico

$10.50

Flor de Cana

$9.00

Koloa Rums

$9.50

Plantion Rum

$9.50

Sailor Jerry

$8.50

Santa Teresa

$10.00

Smith & Cross

$9.00

Wray & Nephew Overproof

$9.00

Zaya

$12.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

400 Conejos

$10.00

Altos Plata

$7.00

Banchez Pechuga

$15.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$35.00

Casa Dragones Repo

$30.00

1940

$10.00

Casamigos

$11.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

Cazadores

$9.00

Clase Azul

$45.00

Derrumebes Mezcal

$10.00

Dobel

$10.00

Don Julio

$11.00

El Tesoro

$11.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$15.00

Fortaleza Plata

$13.50

Frida Kahlo

$7.00

Herradura Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Legend

$25.00

Herradura Silver

$10.50

Hornitos

$9.00

Jimador Silver

$8.00

Komos Anejo

$25.00

Mal Bien Mezcal

$11.00

Mezcal

$9.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Rayu Mezcal

$11.00

Siete Leguas

$11.50

Tequila Ocho

$8.00

Vida

$10.00

Wahaka

$10.50

Yuu Ball Artisinal

$12.00

El Silencio

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

4 Roses

$8.00

4 Roses Small

$10.00

4 Roses Sngle

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$10.50

BasilHayden Rye

$12.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Bookers

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Buffalo Trace Kosher Rye

$11.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit 10yr

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Del back Dorado

$13.00

Dickel

$8.00

Dickel Rye

$7.50

Dickle 8

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$9.50

Evan Williams 100

$7.00

Fireball

$8.00

Further Rye

$11.00

Hibiki

$14.00

High West

$10.00

Jack Bonded

$9.75

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Rye

$9.00

Jack Single

$11.00

Jameson

$8.50

Jefferson's Ocean

$14.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$12.00

Jefferson's Very Small Batch

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Jim Beam Black

$8.50

Jim Beam Rye

$7.50

JW Black

$12.00

Knob Creek

$9.50

Laws Whiskey House

$12.00

Lip Service Rye

$12.00

Makers 46

$9.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Maker's TGB

$8.00

Mellow Corn

$7.50

Nelson's Green Briar

$13.00

Noah's

$11.00

Old Forrester

$7.50

Old Forrester Statesman

$11.00

Old Tub

$8.00

Red Brst 12

$14.00

Redemption

$8.00

Rip Van Winkle 10

$14.00

Rowan's Creek

$11.00

Russel's Reserve

$11.50

Sazerac Rye

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Seven Stiils Chocasmoke

$10.00

SoCo

$6.00

Starward

$11.00

Teeling

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$9.00

TinCup

$8.00

Tullamore

$8.00

Turkey 101

$8.00

Weller Antique

$9.50

Weller Reserve 12

$12.50

Willet Small Batch

$12.00

Woodford

$13.00

Woodford Double

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Bank Note

$8.50

Classic Cask

$25.00

Dalmore 12

$13.00

Dewars

$9.00

GlenDronach 15

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Glenfiddich 14

$15.00

Glengoyne 10yr

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Glenlivet 18

$20.00

JW Black

$12.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Orkney 18

$19.00

Single Malt 15

$16.00

Single Malt 18

$19.00

Absinthe Ordin

$9.00

Allspice Dram

$900.00

Amaretto well

$7.00

Ancho Reyes

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

ApplePucker

$7.00

Bailey's

$9.50

Becherovka

$9.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Blue Curaco

$7.00

Bols Apricot Brandy

$7.00

Bols Raspberry

$7.00

Branca Menta

$8.50

Campano

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Cherry Heering

$9.00

China China

$8.50

Cointreau

$9.50

Creme de Cacao

$4.00

Creme Violet

$9.00

Cynar

$7.50

Disaronno

$9.00

Drambuie

$8.75

Fernet Branca

$8.50

Frangelico

$7.50

Galliano

$9.00

Goldschlager

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Herbsaint

$9.00

Jagermeister

$7.75

Kahlua

$9.00

Luxardo Marachino

$8.00

Midori

$9.00

Midtown Cold Brew

$9.50

Montenegro

$9.00

Nixta Elote

$9.00

Nonino

$10.00

Orchard Cherry

$9.00

Peachtree Schnapps

$7.00

Pimm's

$9.00

Pisco

$9.00

Razmatazz

$7.00

Rumpleminze

$8.50

Sambuca

$9.00

Sappling

$9.50

Select

$9.00

St George Pear

$9.00

St Germain

$10.00

St. Elder

$8.50

Triple Sec

$7.00

Tuaca

$9.00

YUkon Jack

$7.00

Underberg

$4.00

Chartreuse

$12.00

Bols Apricot Brandy

$7.00

Hennessey

$12.50

Korbel Brandy

$8.00

Sacred Bond

$8.00

Well Brandy

$7.00

Remy

$12.50

Cocktails

10$ Daily Cocktail

$10.00

11$ Daily Cocktail

$11.00

12$ Daily Cocktail

$12.00

666

$10.50

Adios MF

$11.50

Aperol Spritz

$10.50

Aperol Sparkling wine Soda water Lemon

Appletini

$10.00

COUPE/Stir 9x/double strain/cherry 2 oz well vod .75 apple pucker .5 sweet n sour

Aviation Cocktail

$11.00

B-52

$8.50

Baby Walrus

$10.00

Baileys & Coffee

$9.00

Bananagram

$13.00

Basic Ass Toddy

$8.50

Bay Breeze

$8.00

90z build over ice 1.5 well vodka half cran half pine to fill

Bear Necessties

$8.50

Beautiful

$12.00

Bell the Cat

$10.00

Bellini

$8.50

Bet on Black

$12.00

Black Russian

$9.50

Black Superman

$11.00

Blackout

$8.50

Blood & Sand

$10.50

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.50

Blue Hurricane

$11.00

Bocci Ball

$6.50

Boomslang

$10.00

Booze Cruise

$11.00

Bottle Blonde

$11.00

Boulevardier

$11.00

Bourbon Smash

$10.00

BREW BIKE $7

$7.00

Canadian Tuxedo

$12.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Chocolate Factory

$12.00

Clickbait

$11.00

Collins

$7.50

Collywobbles

$12.00

Colorado Bulldog

$10.00

Copper & Kings

$18.00

Corpse Revive #2

$11.00

Cosmopolitan-Well

$9.50

Coyote Hot Toddy

$11.50

Cruel Summer

$10.00

Daily NA Cocktail $7

$10.00

Daiquiri

$8.50

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Dark n' Porny

$9.00

DJ Quik

$12.00

Don't Mess With Texas

$12.00

El Bandito

$11.00

El Debarge

$10.00

Elvis Press

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Exes Wear Rolexes

$9.00

French 75

$9.50

Fu Manchu

$10.00

Fuck Your Hangover

$11.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Gin Hibiscus Limeade

$9.00

Girl Fight!

$8.50

Gladiator

$10.50

Gold Lion

$9.00

Gold Rush

$8.50

Green Tea

$10.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Gummy Bear

$9.00

Gunslinger

$9.50

Handlebar

$10.00

Harvey Milk P

$8.50

Hemmingway Daquri

$8.50

Hickory Lodge

$13.00

Horny Frog

$11.00

Hot Love

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Jim Rockford

$10.00

Jump Off The Roof

$11.00

Kamikazi

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Last Word

$11.00

Lavar Burton

$10.00

Lavender Heights

$9.50

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Levar Burton

$10.00

Liquid Cocaine

$10.00

Long Beach Iced Tea

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Mansplain

$8.50

Mapache

$10.00

Margarita

$9.50

Martini (well)

$9.50

Matthew Staffordshire

$11.00

Melon Ball

$8.50

Milk Man's Baby

$10.00

Milkman's Baby

$9.50

Mind Eraser

$9.00

Mint Julep

$9.50

Mojito

$10.00

Monte Carlo

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Moscow Mule Well

$7.50

Mudslide

$10.00

My Little Brony

$12.00

My Mom & Tom

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Nick Noltes Mugshot

$9.00

Not Vegan

$8.50

Oatmeal Sux

$8.00

Odell Beckham

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

9 oz glass/stir9x/ pour over fresh ice 2oz Four Roses .5oz Demarerra 2 dash regular ango 1 dash orange ango

Old Spaghetti Factory

$12.00

Old Sparky

$10.00

Ozzy at the Alamo

$7.00

Paloma

$8.50

Paradise Trailer Park

$13.00

Pear-ly Legal

$10.00

Peggy Please

$10.00

Pencil Thin

$11.00

Pickle Front

$10.00

Pimms Cup

$10.50

Pina Colada

$10.00

Planet of Grapes

$10.00

Pom Pom Daiquiri

$10.00

Premium Slushie

$11.00

Purple Hooter

$8.50

Queen Bee & the Lemonade Springs

$10.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$11.00

Red Head Slut

$8.50

Rob Roy

$9.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$9.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Scooby Snack

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Seacrest Out

$8.50

Sex on a Tarp

$11.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

SG Mai Tai

$8.25

Shaggin Wagon

$11.00

Side Car

$8.50

Simp Fit

$10.00

Singapore Sling

$11.50

Sleigh Bells

$10.00

Slushie

$10.00

Stacy's Mom

$8.00

Step Sis

$11.00

Stir-fry on Acid

$8.50

Strawberry Nectarine OF

$8.50

Surfer on Acid

$8.50

Tentacle Time

$10.00

Theek Outside the Box

$5.00

Thong Island

$11.00

Toddy Ruxspin

$9.00

Toddy Special

$10.00

Toddy Specials $11

$11.00

Tokyo Tea

$11.00

Tom Selleck

$11.00

Total Refreshment Centre

$13.00

Tounge Punch

$8.50

Unnecessary Ruffness

$12.00

Urban Cowboy

$12.00

Vegas Bomb

$11.50

Velvet Buzzsaw

$11.00

Vesper

$9.00

Voodoo Lady

$10.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Watermelon Mimosa

$11.00

Whiskey Buck

$9.00

White Liberal

$12.00

White Linen

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Wildcat Canyon

$11.00

9$ Daily Cocktail

$9.00

8$ Well Infusion

$8.00

Pencil Thin

$11.00

Jump Off The Roof

$11.00

Booze Cruise

$11.00

Wildcat Canyon

$11.00

My Mom & Tom

$11.00

Paradise Trailer Park

$13.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bitters Soda

$1.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Camelia Coffee

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$5.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Juice

$1.50

Kids Soda

$1.50

Lemonade

$4.00

NA Beer

$5.50

NA Whiskey Kentucky 74

$11.00

OJ

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.50

Industry

Indy 4 Roses

$7.00

Indy Altos Plata

$7.00

Indy Eagle Rare

$9.00

Indy Fernet Branca

$8.00

Indy Fireball

$7.00

Indy Fortaleza Plata

$9.00

Indy Hendricks

$7.00

Indy Jagermeister

$7.00

Indy Jameson

$7.00

Indy Red Brst 12

$7.00

Indy Rumplemintz

$7.00

Indy Short Beer

$3.00

Misc Retail

Retail

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00