Popular Items

Knots

Knots

$8.00

Dough knots with garlic, garlic butter, more garlic & some DOP parm.

Piggy

$18.50

Pancetta, fig, TX chevre, hot honey, fresh oregano


Detroit Pizza Large 8x10

###Build Your Own###

$15.00

Chz

$15.50

Strong enough for a kid, PH balanced for an adult

The Marg

The Marg

$17.50

Marinated tomato, goat’s milk feta, garlic, fresh basil

181 Heights

181 Heights

$17.50

Arugula pesto, almond, chili flake, lemon zest, fennel pollen

Piggy

$18.50

Pancetta, fig, TX chevre, hot honey, fresh oregano

Outy5

$18.50

Venison sausage, port wine cherries

The Griz

The Griz

$17.50

Chicken, thick cut bacon, charred pineapple, grizzly sauce, house made ranch, hot honey

The Biz

$18.50

House made Italian sausage, confit onions, goat’s milk feta

The Riz

$18.50

Pancetta, Brussels sprouts, blue cheese, chili flake

Sebastian’s Big Idea

Sebastian’s Big Idea

$17.50

SPAM, charred pineapple, togarashi, furikake seasoning

Mac Attack Is Back

Mac Attack Is Back

$17.50

House made mac n cheese, thick cut bacon

Hunger Force

Hunger Force

$17.50

House made all-beef meatballs, whipped ricotta, sugo

NOLA Bound

$18.50

Smoked ham, salami, olive tapenade

The Weirdo

$17.50

Charred & spiced pineapple, serrano, feta

The Compote V2.0

The Compote V2.0

$18.50

Port wine cherry jam, TX chevre, spiced pecans

Not Pizza

Garlic bread

$5.50

Sure it’s garlic bread; but it’s fancy garlic bread.

Pizza Tots

Pizza Tots

$12.50Out of stock

Tater tots, pizza sauce, pizza queso, brick cheese. Load ‘em up with toppings.

Sprouts

Sprouts

$12.50

Fried Brussels sprouts, fresh mint, goat’s milk feta, hot honey, fennel pollen.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$13.50

Layers and layers of nonna-approved deliciousness.

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$11.50Out of stock

House made all-beef meatballs, marinara, garlic/basil spread, & brick cheese

Tony’s Hero

$15.00Out of stock

Ham, salami, provolone, mayo, tomato, olive salad

Capricious Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

Tomato, goat’s milk feta, arugula, sweet pepper oil, & garlic/basil spread

Wings

6 Big Bad Ass Wings

Wings - 6 PC

Sweets

Sugar Knots

$9.00

Dough knots with butter, sugar, & cinnamon. Choice of icing, lemon/blueberry/cream cheese/ricotta icing or port wine cherry jam

Seasonal Fluff Bake Bar Cookie

$5.00

Side Sauces

Buffalo sauce

$2.00

Fresh Parmesan

$1.50

Garlic butter

$2.00

Grizzly sauce

$2.00

Pizza sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$2.00

Roasted Serrano Ranch

$2.00

Drinks (20 oz bottle)

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00Out of stock

Smart Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke Btl

$3.00Out of stock

Swag

T-shirt

$15.00

Patch

$6.00