Gold Tooth Tony's Detroit Pizza | 4-10P | Closed Wed
Detroit Pizza Large 8x10
###Build Your Own###
Chz
Strong enough for a kid, PH balanced for an adult
Pep
Natural cased & loaded up with the lil’ cuppy guys
The Marg
Marinated tomato, goat’s milk feta, garlic, fresh basil
181 Heights
Arugula pesto, almond, chili flake, lemon zest, fennel pollen
Piggy
Pancetta, fig, TX chevre, hot honey, fresh oregano
Outy5
Venison sausage, port wine cherries
The Griz
Chicken, thick cut bacon, charred pineapple, grizzly sauce, house made ranch, hot honey
The Biz
House made Italian sausage, confit onions, goat’s milk feta
The Riz
Pancetta, Brussels sprouts, blue cheese, chili flake
Sebastian’s Big Idea
SPAM, charred pineapple, togarashi, furikake seasoning
Mac Attack Is Back
House made mac n cheese, thick cut bacon
Hunger Force
House made all-beef meatballs, whipped ricotta, sugo
NOLA Bound
Smoked ham, salami, olive tapenade
The Weirdo
Charred & spiced pineapple, serrano, feta
The Compote V2.0
Port wine cherry jam, TX chevre, spiced pecans
Not Pizza
Garlic bread
Sure it’s garlic bread; but it’s fancy garlic bread.
Knots
Dough knots with garlic, garlic butter, more garlic & some DOP parm.
Pizza Tots
Tater tots, pizza sauce, pizza queso, brick cheese. Load ‘em up with toppings.
Sprouts
Fried Brussels sprouts, fresh mint, goat’s milk feta, hot honey, fennel pollen.
Lasagna
Layers and layers of nonna-approved deliciousness.