Good Menu

SIGNATURE GOOD BURGERS

GOOD BURGER

$10.25

1/3 lb. Beef, Mayo, Lettuce on a soft potato bun.

GOOD CHEESE

$10.55

1/3 lb Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce and Mayo

GOOD CHEESE AND BACON

$10.85

1/3 LB Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Smoked Bacon and Mayo

GOOD CLASSIC

$10.85

1/3 lb. Beef, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles & American Cheese on a soft potato bun.

THE COWBOY

$10.85

1/3 lb. beef, Cheddar, BBQ sauce, hand-battered onion rings on a soft potato bun.

THE CALIENTE

$10.85

1/3 lb. beef, Pepper Jack cheese, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, and habanero aioli on a soft potato bun.

THE MICKY DEE

$10.85

1/3 lb. beef, American cheese, lettuce, ketchup, mustard, shaved onions, pickles on a soft potato bun.

THE BIG ISLAND

$10.85

1/3 lb. beef, American cheese, lettuce, shaved onions, pickles, Island sauce on a soft potato bun.

Good Crispy Chicken

$9.75

Crispy Chicken Tenderloin, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles & American Cheese on a soft potato bun.

Good Grilled Chicken

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Breast,Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles & American Cheese on a soft potato bun.

Good Mushroom Swiss

$10.85

1/3 lb. Beef, Mayo, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Shaved Onions, Swiss Cheese on a soft potato bun.

Good Plain And Dry

$9.79
Grilled BBQ Chicken Burger

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce Pickles and Fresh Onions

The CowGirl

$10.85

1/3 lb. Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, BBQ sauce, Beer-battered onion ring, Grilled Jalapeños, Fresh Onions, and Pickles on a soft potato bun.

Beef Patty Only

$2.49

Good Chick Fried

$10.85Out of stock

BLT

$9.75Out of stock

BUILD A BURGER

GOOD SINGLE

$8.95

GOOD DOUBLE

$10.79

GOOD TRIPLE

$12.58

GOOD SIDES

GOOD FRIES

$3.79

GOOD TOTS

$3.79

GOOD RINGS

$3.79

GOOD SWEETS

Rice Crispy Treat

$1.29Out of stock

Famous Amos Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.29Out of stock

Drinks

Canned Drinks (Copy)

Big Red

$1.79

Dr. Pepper

$1.79

Orange Crush

$1.79

Grape Crush

$1.79

A&W Roorbeer

$1.79

Rockett Tee 1 XL

$35.00

Strawberry Fanta

$1.89

Arizona Sweet Tea

$1.79

Kids Menu

KIDS MENU (Copy)

Good Plain and Dry Jr. W Fries

$7.99

Chicken Tenders 3 W/fries

$8.79