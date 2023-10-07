Good Burger Co. - Food Truck San Pedro Ave To the left of Diamond Shamrock / Citco Convenience Store Parking lot
Good Menu
SIGNATURE GOOD BURGERS
GOOD BURGER
1/3 lb. Beef, Mayo, Lettuce on a soft potato bun.
GOOD CHEESE
1/3 lb Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce and Mayo
GOOD CHEESE AND BACON
1/3 LB Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Smoked Bacon and Mayo
GOOD CLASSIC
1/3 lb. Beef, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles & American Cheese on a soft potato bun.
THE COWBOY
1/3 lb. beef, Cheddar, BBQ sauce, hand-battered onion rings on a soft potato bun.
THE CALIENTE
1/3 lb. beef, Pepper Jack cheese, grilled jalapenos, lettuce, and habanero aioli on a soft potato bun.
THE MICKY DEE
1/3 lb. beef, American cheese, lettuce, ketchup, mustard, shaved onions, pickles on a soft potato bun.
THE BIG ISLAND
1/3 lb. beef, American cheese, lettuce, shaved onions, pickles, Island sauce on a soft potato bun.
Good Crispy Chicken
Crispy Chicken Tenderloin, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles & American Cheese on a soft potato bun.
Good Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast,Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles & American Cheese on a soft potato bun.
Good Mushroom Swiss
1/3 lb. Beef, Mayo, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Shaved Onions, Swiss Cheese on a soft potato bun.
Good Plain And Dry
Grilled BBQ Chicken Burger
Grilled Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce Pickles and Fresh Onions
The CowGirl
1/3 lb. Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, BBQ sauce, Beer-battered onion ring, Grilled Jalapeños, Fresh Onions, and Pickles on a soft potato bun.