Good Company Akron
Food
Starters
- Soft Pretzel (VG)$12.00
served with housemade white american cheese sauce and brown butter cream cheese
- Celery Root$11.00
a basket of our deep fried celery root with your choice of one of our sauces or dry spice blends
- Loaded Philly Fries$10.00
Certified Angus Beef shaved steak over french fries with white american cheese sauce, oregano onions and house pickled banana peppers
- Bonzo Balls (V)$10.00
Salads
- Taco Chop$11.00
iceburg lettuce, avocado crema, chorizo, fried black beans, red onions, cherry tomato, creamy Ortega vinagrette, corn tortilla chips, manchego cheese
- Half Taco Chop$6.00
- Farmer's Salad$11.00
seasonal leafy greens with farro & local vegetables, dill rye croutons and italian dressing
- Half Farmer's$6.00
Sandwiches
- The Good One$15.00
two Certified Angus Beef patties of our custom sirloin and beef belly blend, griddled onions, malted pickles, shredded lettuce, american cheese and company sauce on our housemade poppyseed milk bun
- The Gabagool$16.00
Featured on Diners, Drive In's and Dives - house cured capicola ham, italian dressed lettuce, pickled banana peppers, american cheese, company sauce and mayo on our housemade poppyseed hoagie roll
- Diner Melt$14.00
two of our custom Certified Angus Beef patties, white american cheese, Guinness-caramelized onions, mushroom duxelle, and whole grain mustard aioli on our housemade dill rye toast
- Route 1$14.00
buttermilk-brined & smoked chicken breast, shredded lettuce, malted pickles and kewpie mayo on our housemade poppyseed milk bun
- Vegan Oliver$15.00
two of our housemade vegan smash patties with cucumber, pickled onions and housemade vegan kewpie mayo on our vegan bun
- Steak Supper$20.00
Sides
Sweets
- 12-pack Sleeve of Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies$7.00
- Chocolate & Peanut Butter Milkshake$8.00
- Double Scoop IC$6.00
- Horchata Shake$8.00
- Shamrock Shake$12.00
- Snickerdoodle Milkshake$8.00
- Strawberry Crispy Rice Treat$4.00
- Strawberry Streusel Milkshake$8.00
- Tiramisu Ice Cream Sandwich$5.00Out of stock
- Vietnamese Coffee Panna Cotta$8.00
Kid's Menu
Fish Fry
Extra Sides
- Add Patty$4.00
- Blue Cheese$1.00
- Buttermilk Ranch$1.00
- Side Bourbon Apricot BBQ$1.00
- Side Company Sauce$1.00
- Side Mustard Aioli$1.00
- Side of Avo Crema$1.00
- Side of Brown Butter Cream Cheese$1.00
- Side of Buffalo$1.00
- Side of Cheese Sauce$1.00
- Side of Chimichurri$1.00
- Side of Compound Butter$1.00
- Side of Ketchup$1.00
- Side of Kewpie$1.00
- Side of Maple Vinagrette$1.00
- Side of Mayo$1.00
- Side of Mustard$1.00
- Side of Ortega Vinaigrette$1.00
- Side of Pecorino Garlic$1.00
- Side of Peppercorn Sauce$1.00
- Side of Thai Chili$1.00
- Side Pickled Celery$1.00
- Side Pickles$1.00
- Side Red Relish$1.00
Beverage
Cocktails
Draft Beer
Cans & Bottles
Liquor
- Titos$7.00+
- Ketel One$8.00+
- Bombay Dry$6.00+
- Hendricks$9.00+
- Tanqueray$6.00+
- Watershed Four Peel$7.00+
- Altos Plata$7.00+
- Altos Reposado$7.00+
- El Jimador Blanco$6.00+
- El Jimador Reposado$6.00+
- Angel's Envy$12.00+
- Buffalo Trace$8.00+
- Dewar's White$7.00+
- Jack Daniel's$6.00+
- Jameson$6.00+
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.00+
- Maker's Mark$8.00+
- Old Forester 86$6.00+
- Old Forester Rye$6.00+
- Old Overholt Bonded$7.00+
- Old Overholt Rye$6.00+
- Sazerac Rye$8.00+
- Slane$7.00+
- Tullamore Dew$6.00+
- Woodford Reserve$10.00+
- Bacardi 4$8.00+
- Bacardi Light$6.00+
- Bacardi Spiced$6.00+
- Plantation Pineapple$8.00+
- Amaro Nonino$9.00+
- Fernet Branca$6.00+
- Hennessy$8.00+
- Luxardo$8.00+