Have A Good One!
Good Company
Dinner
Starters
Sandwiches
Housemade Sweets
- Tiramisu Ice Cream Sandwich$5.00Out of stock
- Cherry & Chocolate$10.00
- Citrus Cheesecake$10.00
- Vietnamese Coffe Panna Cotta$8.00Out of stock
- Chocolate & Peanut Butter Milkshake$10.00
- Snickerdoodle Milkshake$10.00
- Strawberry Streusel Milkshake$10.00
- 12-pack Chocoloate Chip Cookies$7.00
- Strawberry Crispy Rice Treat$4.00
- Horchata Milkshake$11.00
Kids Menu
Beverage
Beer
- High Life$4.00
- Czeck Dark Lager$7.00
- Immigrant Son IPA$7.00
- Ellicottville Blueberry Wheat$7.00
- Ayinger Brauweisse Hefeweizen$7.00
- Guinness$6.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Northcoast Scrimshaw Pilsner$6.00
- Pacifico Mexican Lager$5.00
- Athletic Company Upside Dawn$6.00
- Urban Artifact Teak$6.00
- Pilsner Urquell pale lager$6.00
- Shacksbury Ginger Yuzu cider$6.00
- Mystic Mama$5.00
- High Noon$6.00
Cocktails
Liquor
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Watershed Vodka$6.00
- Tito's$7.00
- Ketel One$8.00
- Watershed Four Peel$7.00
- Hendricks$9.00
- Ford's London Dry$8.00
- Bombay Dry$6.00
- Dewars$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Old Overholt Bonded$7.00
- Slane Irish Whiskey$7.00
- Michters Rye$10.00
- Old Forester Bourbon$7.00
- Ardbeg 10$12.00
- Old Forester Rye$7.00
- Cazadorez Blanco$6.00
- Cazadores Reposado$6.00
- Vida Mezcal$9.00
- Altos Plata$7.00
- Altos Anejo$9.00
- Bacardi Light$6.00
- Bacardi Anejo$8.00
- Plantation Pineapple Rum$8.00
- Amaro Nonino$10.00
- Ancho Reyes$6.00
- Aperol$7.00
- Campari$8.00
- Fernet$8.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Montenegro$9.00
- Underberg$3.00
- Amaro di Angostura$7.00
- Amaro Averna$8.00
- Green Chartreuse$11.00
- Cynar$8.00
- Alta Verde$9.00
- Drambuie$9.00
- Pierre Ferrand Curacao$7.00
Wine
Hard Shakes
Soft Drinks
Prosperity Social Club Location and Ordering Hours
(216) 331-0318
Closed • Opens Thursday at 5PM