Good Eats To Go 1326 New Seneca Turnpike
Food
No utensils
Bagels
- Bahn Mi Bagel$8.50
Pork belly, fried egg, cilantro, pickled carrots, jalapenos, sesame seeds and sriracha-lime mayonnaise
- Bob's Bagel$8.00
Plain cream cheese, chicken sausage, fried egg and spinach
- Hilary's Veggie Bagel (VEG)$8.00
Veggie cream cheese, tomato, cucumber, avocado and spinach
- Miller's Bagel$11.00
Lemon-dill cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled red onion and capers
- BYO Bagel$3.00
- BEC Bagel$8.00
Bacon, Egg and Cheese served with garlic aioli
Grain Bowls
- Nino's Parmesan Pesto Bowl (GF) (VEG)$12.00
Quinoa-rice blend, spinach, tomato, parmesan, spicy broccoli, crispy chickpeas and pesto* *contains nuts
- Antoun's Poke Bowl (GF)$15.00
Quinoa-rice blend, purple cabbage, edamame, cucumbers, avocado, raw salmon tossed in soy sauce, sesame oil and green onions and a side of SSAM sauce
- Moses' Burrito Bowl (GF) (VEG)$12.00
Quinoa-rice blend, black beans, corn, cojita cheese, tomato, avocado, pickled red onions, pickled jalapenos, cilantro, lime and chipotle vegan dressing* *contains nuts
Green Bowls
Noodle Bowls
- Emily's Noodle Bowl (GF) (VGN)$13.00
Rice noodles, mixed greens, pickled carrots, cucumber, radish, purple cabbage, cashews, mint, basil, marinated tofu and tahini dressing
- Marie's Noodle Bowl (GF) (VGN)$11.00
GF Ramen dressed in creamy miso-ginger sauce*, pickled carrots, edamame, purple cabbage, lime, mint and sesame seeds *contains nuts
- Sippable Soup 8oz$3.00
Served in an 8oz coffee cup for sippable convenience
- Sippable Soup 16oz$6.00
Served in a 16oz coffee cup for sippable convenience!
Yogurt/Oatmeal/Smoothie Bowls
Grab & Go
- Parfait (GF) (VEG)$5.00
Vanilla Greek yogurt, house made strawberry puree, fresh blueberries, fresh strawberries and house made granola
- Fruit Cup (GF) (VGN)$5.00
Assorted fruits
- Veggie Cup (GF) (VGN)$5.00
- Vegan Banana Pudding (GF) (VGN)$6.00
Vegan banana pudding, chia pudding, almond butter, granola and chocolate chips
- Chia Pudding (GF) (VGN)$5.00
Pudding: Coconut milk, chia seeds, agave, vanilla and orange zest Garnish: Almond butter, house made granola, goji berries and blueberries
- Hummus Box (VEG)$7.50
Hummus, pretzels, veggies, cheddar, brie and naan
- Protein Box$7.50
Hard-boiled egg, everything bagel seasoning, rosemary nuts, dried fruit, cheddar, brie, almond butter and naan
- Power Bites (GF) (VGN)$5.00
Oats, dates, almonds, almond butter, cinnamon, vanilla, maple syrup and coconut
- Morning Glory Muffin$3.50
Carrots, coconut, raisins, apples, and walnuts
- Pound Of Granola (GF) (VGN)$7.00
Oats, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, cashews, almonds, shredded coconut, brown sugar, maple syrup, vegetable oil, kosher salt
Desserts
Drinks
Coffee
- Americano$2.50
Double espresso and water
- Cappuccino$3.50
Double espresso, foam and frothed milk served in an 8oz cup
- Espresso$2.50
Double Espresso
- Latte$4.00
Double espresso and choice milk
- Cold Brew Coffee$3.50
Coffee Mania Colombian Blend Cold Brewed
- Mocha$4.50
Double espresso, chocolate syrup, cacao powder and choice of milk
- Caramel Macchiato$4.75
Double espresso, caramel drizzle, vanilla syrup, choice of milk
- GOOD Shaken Espresso$4.75
Double espresso, amaretto and coffee liqueur syrup, oat milk and cinnamon sprinkle
- Coffee$2.60
Coffee Mania Columbian Blend
Crafted Beverages
Smoothies
- Orange Smoothie$8.00
Banana, mango, carrot juice, orange juice, greek yogurt, ginger and turmeric
- Green Smoothie$8.00
Banana, mango, pineapple, spinach, lime, coconut milk and vanilla protein powder
- Purple Smoothie$8.00
Banana, berries, apple juice, Greek yogurt and maca powder
- Pink Smoothie$8.00
Strawberry, banana, vanilla protein powder, house strawberry puree and coconut milk
- SkanStrength Smoothie$8.65
Vanilla protein powder, almond butter, oats, Greek yogurt, berries, banana and apple juice
Tea
- SkanFog Tea$4.00
Earl Grey tea, lavender. honey and steamed oat milk
- 3 Leaf Matcha Latte$5.50
Organic Japanese matcha, simple syrup and choice of milk
- Chai Latte$3.50
GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk
- Dirty Chai Latte$4.50
Double Espresso, GOOD all-natural chai concentrate and choice of milk
- Iced Tea$3.00
Iced tea
- Hibiscus Shaken Ice Tea Lemonade$4.00
Hibiscus tea, lemonade and simple syrup
Bottled Beverage
Catering
Breakfast
- Lighter Bites Bar$149.00
Fresh Assorted Muffins (6), Power Bites (12), An assortment of Mini Parfait, Mini Emma's Acai Bowl, Mini Chia Pudding and Mini Banana Pudding. Fresh Seasonal Fruit Bowl, Wake-Up Juice and Coffee Mania Colombian Coffee. Serves 12
- Assorted Mini Treat Cups$32.00
12 Assorted breakfast/Snack Treat Cups
- Hearty Bites Bar$189.00
12 half bagel or wrap sandwiches, veggie frittata, roasted breakfast potatoes, chicken sausage, fresh seasonal fruit bowl, GOOD wake up juice and Coffee Mania Colombian coffee. Serves 12-16
Lunch
Specialty Tray
- Dip Tray$49.99
Hummus, Vegan Ranch and Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip. Surrounded by mini naan, rice crackers and sweet potato chips
- Beef Tenderloin Tray$249.99
Beef tenderloin cooked medium rare, sliced thin, garnished with roasted peppers and onions, horseradish cream sauce and mini rolls
- Poke Tray$129.99+
Teriaki Salmon, Creamy Spicy Tuna, Lemon Caper Beet poke. Served with cucumbers, rice crackers, nori and pickled red onions
- Shrimp Tray$99.99+
- Barbecue Pork Tray$99.99+
Sliced barbecued pork served with pickled carrots, cilantro, hot mustard, sweet and spicy sauce, toasted sesame seeds, mini rolls and sweet potato chips
- Antipasto Tray$149.99+
A selection of roasted vegetables, olives, rosemary nuts, assorted charcuterie and assorted cheeses, Accompanied with mini naan.
- GOOD Vegetable Tray$99.99+
Seasonal selection of fresh raw vegetables, roasted vegetables, soft boiled eggs, hummus and vegan caramelized onion dip